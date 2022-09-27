Google 8 GB RAM mobile phones: Your best buying options By Affiliate Desk

Summary: Examine every Google 8 GB RAM mobile phone to get the best value, specs, and features. Buy smartphones online at reasonable rates with the finest discounts and offers.

Google 8 GB RAM mobile phone

Google is an American corporation that provides world wide web services and products. Examples include online advertising technology, search, cloud services, software, and hardware. The firm controls the operating system android, the smartest phone OS in the world. Google's outstanding service portfolio includes gGmail, YouTube, plus Google search, rendering it one of the world's largest internet corporations. Limitless storage in photo library is a crucial reason to acquire a Pixel. Unlike other non-Pixel devices, Pixel phones have no data limit for backing up images to the cloud. Photos taken with a Pixel are kept at their original resolution, not reduced to conserve space. Aside from unlimited picture storage, Google offers an exceptional Google 8 GB RAM mobile phone and has promised to prioritise upgrading its Pixel phones. Pixels will be the first to receive any new Android OS update or security patch. This covers new features that are not part of major OS releases. Below are the top Google 8 GB RAM mobile phone in India 1.Google Pixel 6 This Google 8 GB RAM mobile phone has 128 GB of internal storage. The phone also has a camera for taking photos and movies. The Phone is powered by a Li-Ion battery, which provides more energy and power when using the phone. The phone has a gorgeous and elegant design and a scratch-proof corning gorilla glass to keep your smartphone safe from nicks and accidents. The phone's processing capability is powered by the android 12 processor, which comes with it. Specifications: • RAM: 8GB • Battery: 4614 MAH • IP Rating: IP68 • Rear Camera:50-megapixel primary camera and 12-megapixel Ultra-wide camera • Front Camera: 8-megapixel • OS: Android: 12 • Cellular Technology: 5G • Internal Storage: 128 GB

Pros Cons Comes with beautiful user interface Camera bump is prone to dust accumulation Comes with a Google Tensor chip Faster charging is not possible. Excellent overall picture and video quality There is limited availability.

Best Features: IP Rating: IP 68 5G technology is supported Comes with the latest android 12

2.Google Pixel 5 The Google Pixel 5 represents a progression of the type of device that Google wishes to provide. It resolves the battery performance issue that has plagued every Pixel phone before everything. It has chosen to change up the hardware elements while maintaining Google's concern with non-standard texturing and a minimalist design and overall aesthetic. The phone has a 6-inch touch HD display, 8 GB of RAM, and 128 GB of internal storage. The phone also has a 16 MP back camera for taking photos and movies. With processing changes and additional stabilisation options, the Pixel 5 has enhanced video recording this year. The phone is powered by a 4080 Li-Ion battery, which provides more energy and power when using the phone. The phone has a lovely and elegant appearance. Specifications: • RAM: 8GB • Battery: 4080 mAh Li-Ion battery • Rear Camera: 16 MP rear camera • OS: Android 11 • Cellular Technology: 5G • Internal Storage: 128 GB • Audio Jack: Type c

Pros Cons Excellent battery life Its hardware options are expensive Well-built and compact Slowly processing images Excellent pictures, especially at night The audio is not very good It comes with 90Hz display Image processing is slow

Best Features: Comes with the latest 5G technology It has a powerful Qualcomm SM7250 Snapdragon CPU It has an IP67 Rating

Comparison table

Google Pixel 6 Google Pixel 5 IP Rating: IP 68 It has an IP67 Rating 5G technology is supported Comes with the latest 5G technology Comes with the latest Android 12 It has a powerful qualcomm SM7250 snapdragon CPU

Best value for money In this ranking, the Google Pixel 5 offers the best value for money. Even though the specifications do not appear to be fascinating at first glance, it's one of the least priced solutions with a strong CPU. This phone has one of the best cameras in this range. You can take vivid photographs using your phone. Even in the dark, use Night Sight, add studio-quality lighting to your portraits using portrait light, and include additional landscape and people in the photo with the rear-facing ultrawide lens. Best overall The Google Pixel 6 is Google's most well-rounded smartphone. The improved cameras operate admirably (and have been way overdue), the user experience is unparalleled, and the power from the Tensor chipset is adequate. With Pixel 6, Google entirely revamped the Pixel range. Throughout the phone, the manufacturer employs higher-end materials. So Google Pixel 6 is the best overall phone in our category. How to find the perfect Google 8 GB RAM mobile phone A cell phone is necessary in today's digital world. Purchasing a mobile phone is challenging since there are so many alternatives available. The most significant Google 8 GB RAM Mobile Phone for your everyday life may be chosen by following these methods. • Make a note of every requirement for a new cell phone. • Look around at other internet merchants to discover more about your choices. • Use parameters like RAM, Processor, & Internal Memory to get the most OK Google 8 GB RAM Mobile Phone. • Examine the discounts and deals as well. Finally, pick the solution that best satisfies your requirements. Price list

S.No Model Name Price 1 Google Pixel 6 ₹ 44,999 2 Google Pixel 5 ₹ 39,485

