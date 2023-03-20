These 4 burner gas stoves will let you enjoy cooking manifold

Summary:

Featuring auto-ignition, brass burners and toughened glass tops, these stoves are designed to provide maximum efficiency, durability and convenience.

Four burner gas stoves ensure that working in kitchen is functional and fast.

If you love to cook, you know the importance of having the right equipment in your kitchen. A good quality stove can make all the difference when preparing delicious meals. That's why we've compiled a list of the top gas stoves with 4 burners to help you take your culinary skills to the next level. These stoves are designed to maximise efficiency, durability and convenience. With features like auto-ignition, brass burners and toughened glass tops, these stoves offer a perfect blend of style and functionality. So, if you want to double the joy of your cooking, try these 4 burner gas stoves.

1. Lifelong Glass Top Gas Stove

Experience the perfect blend of style and functionality with the Lifelong Glass Top Gas Stove, 4 Burner Gas Stove. Crafted to enhance your cooking experience, this stove is compatible with LPG only and is equipped with a 6mm beautiful black toughened glass top. The stove has ergonomically designed knobs with heat-resistant nylon covers for extra protection and safety, ensuring easy functioning with precision flame control. The high-efficiency burners ensure even flame and heat distribution, while the pan supports ample support at the base of the pan for balance and safety. The 360-degree swivel gas inlet pipe and the gas inlet pipe on the back side of the stove ensure convenience and ease of use. Additionally, this ISI-certified stove comes with a 1-year warranty with doorstep service, making it the perfect addition to your kitchen.

Specifications:

Brand: Lifelong

Product Dimension: ‎‎‎77 x 48 x 15.5 Centimetres

Colour: Black

Special Features: Ergonomically designed knobs

ProsCons
Value for moneyQuality is a concern for some users
Easy to clean 
Lifelong Glass Top Gas Stove, 4 Burner Gas Stove, Black (ISI Certified,1 year warranty with Doorstep Service)
3.9 (13,787)
58% off
3,199 7,595
2. Prestige Magic 4 Burner Gas Stove

The Prestige Magic 4 Burner Gas Stove is a perfect addition to any modern kitchen. This hob top stove is designed for easy cleaning and maintenance, making it the ideal choice for busy households. The stove features an ergonomic knob design for easy operation and a 6mm superior toughened glass top for durability. Its brass burners and tri-pin burner ensure high efficiency, while its black colour adds a touch of elegance to your kitchen décor. This ISI-certified stove is made in India and has a 2-year manufacturer warranty, providing peace of mind and confidence in your purchase. Upgrade your cooking experience with the Prestige Magic 4 Burner Gas Stove.

Specifications:

Brand: Prestige

Product Dimensions: ‎‎‎‎45D x 77W x 12H Centimetres

Colour: Black

Special Feature: 6mm superior toughened glass top

ProsCons
LightweightBurner quality is decent
Easy to clean and maintain 
Prestige Magic 4 Burner Gas Stove- GTMC 04 L, Black Colour, Glass, Manual
3.9 (11,138)
37% off
6,370 10,095
3. Lifelong LLGS30 Manual Ignition

Upgrade your cooking experience with the Lifelong Manual Ignition Gas stove. This stove is the perfect combination of style and functionality, with a beautiful 6mm black toughened glass top that will add elegance to any kitchen. The stove is compatible with LPG only and comes with ergonomically designed knobs with heat-resistant nylon covers for extra protection and safety, ensuring easy operation. It also features anti-skid feet for easy operations and fuel efficiency, and is ISI-certified, ensuring maximum safety and quality. With a 1-year warranty and doorstep service, you can enjoy complete peace of mind.

Specifications:

Brand: Lifelong

Product Dimensions: ‎‎585X560X130 (mm)

Colour: Black

Special Feature: Ergonomically designed knobs

ProsCons
Easy to cleanSmall Size
Energy efficient 
Lifelong LLGS30 Manual Ignition High Efficiency 4 Burner Gas Stove with Toughened Glass Top, ISI Certified, For LPG Use (1 Year Warranty, Doorstep Service, Black)
3.7 (831)
4. MILTON Premium 4 Burner

The MILTON Premium 4 Burner Black Manual Ignition LPG Glass Top Gas Stove, certified by ISI, is a sleek and elegant appliance perfect for modern kitchens. The gas stove comes with a tri-pin actual brass burner that is highly efficient and reduces gas wastage while providing an even distribution of heat and flame. Its 6mm shatterproof toughened glass top adds a touch of elegance and safety to your kitchen. The stove also has an elegant powder-coated sheet pan support that provides perfect gripping and stability to the utensils while cooking, preventing accidents. Additionally, the stove has an elegant MS powder-coated frame that ensures it remains to look good for years to come. Overall, this gas stove is a perfect blend of style, safety, and efficiency that will add charm to your kitchen.

Specifications:

Brand: Milton

Product Dimension: 59 x 58 x 12.5 Centimetres

Colour: Black

Special Feature: Premium finishes 6mm Toughened Black Glass Top

ProsCons
Easy to cleanBuild quality needs improvement
Easy to use 
MILTON Premium 4 Burner Black Manual Ignition LPG Glass Top Gas Stove, (ISI Certified)
4 (8,789)
48% off
3,399 6,600
5. MILTON Premium

The MILTON Premium 4 Burner Gas Stove is a top-of-the-line addition to any modern kitchen. Its burners are high-quality brass, ensuring efficiency and minimal gas wastage. The gas stove comes with shatterproof black toughened glass, adding elegance, a premium feel, and utmost safety to your kitchen. The powder-coated sheet pan support provides perfect gripping and stability to the utensils while cooking, adding an attractive design to the gas stove. The knobs are heatproof and designed to be super stylish, while the anti-skid feet ensure the gas stove remains stationary even when excessive force or pressure is applied.

Specifications:

Brand: Milton

Product Dimension: 55D x 56W x 12.5H Centimetres

Colour: Red

Special Feature: 6mm Thick Beautiful Red Shatterproof Toughened Glass Top

ProsCons
Easy to cleanProblem with service reported by customers, needs improvement
Good design 
MILTON Premium Red Manual Ignition LPG Glass Top Gas Stove, (ISI Certified) (4 Burner)
4.1 (6,095)
48% off
3,399 6,600
6. Pigeon by Stovekraft

The Pigeon by Stovekraft Blaze Gas Stove is a durable and efficient addition to any modern kitchen. Made of stainless steel, this gas stove comes in sleek black and features ergonomically designed knobs with heat-resistant nylon covers for safe and easy operation. Its 4 burners are topped with a 6mm beautiful black toughened glass that is thicker to ensure longer-lasting durability. The powder-coated mild steel pan supports the stability and grip of your utensils while cooking. The anti-skid feet of the stove ensure stability even under excess pressure. Compatible with LPG only, this gas stove comes with a 2-year warranty from the manufacturer, providing you with peace of mind and confidence in your purchase.

Specifications:

Brand: Pigeon

Product Dimension: ‎‎790mm x 570mm x 120mm

Colour: Black

Special Feature: Powder Coated Mild Steel Pan Supports

ProsCons
Easy to cleanCustomer service needs improvement

7. Prestige Marvel Glass Top 4 Burner

The Prestige Marvel Glass Top 4 Burner Gas Stove is a manual gas stove with brass burners with a high-efficiency Tri-pin design, ensuring even heat distribution and reducing heat gas wastage. The gas stove comes with a toughened glass top that is shatterproof and spill-proof, adding safety and elegance to your kitchen. The stove also has ergonomic knobs allowing easy movement and a spill-proof design plate surrounding the burners. The body of the gas stove is made of powder-coated material for durability, and it comes with a 2-year warranty. Made in India, this gas stove is a perfect addition to any kitchen.

Specifications:

Brand: Prestige

Product Dimension: ‎‎63.5 x cm 60 x cm 15.5 cm

Colour: Black

Special Feature: Powder Coated Pan Supports

ProsCons
Attractive DesignGlass gets hot after 30 min of use
Spacious  

8. Elica Vetro Glass Top 4 Burner

The Elica Vetro Glass Top 4 Burner Gas Stove is a beautifully crafted kitchen appliance with a premium finish glass top that is impervious to rust and offers long-lasting performance. Equipped with 4 burners of varying sizes, this gas stove has smoothly operated knobs that ensure easy cooking. This stove's double drip trays are perfect for absorbing all spills, making it easy to clean. The long-lasting Euro-coated pan supports keep your pans and pots stable while you cook. The heavy-duty brass burners are extremely durable and offer sharp and smooth flames whenever you cook.

Specifications:

Brand: Elica

Product Dimension: ‎‎66 x 58 x 17 Centimetres

Colour: Black

Special Feature: Long-Lasting Euro coated pan supports

ProsCons
Elegant DesignCustomer service needs improvement
Energy Efficient 
Elica Vetro Glass Top 4 Burner Gas Stove with Double Drip Tray (694 CT DT VETRO), Black, Manual
4.1 (2,057)
41% off
6,799 11,490
9. Whirlpool Hob 4 Burner

The Whirlpool Hob 4 Burner Auto Ignition Gas Stove is an excellent addition to your kitchen, designed to cater to all your cooking needs with ease and convenience. This gas stove has a high-efficiency multi-ring burner, specially crafted to suit Indian cooking requirements with high flame and sim options. The pan supports are suitable for round bottom vessels, and the heat-resistant knobs are uniquely designed for longer cooking durations required for Indian cooking. The appliance offers a lifetime warranty, with 10 years on toughened glass and 5 years on brass burners and gas valves. With 2 small and 2 medium brass burners, this versatile cooking device ensures you always cook to perfection.

Specifications:

Brand: Whirlpool

Product Dimension: 52 x 70 x 5 Centimetres

Colour: Black

Special Feature: High-Efficiency Multi-ring Burner

ProsCons
Elegant DesignPrice range
Decent Build QualitySlow customer Service
Whirlpool Hob 4 Burner Auto Ignition Gas Stove (Elite Hybrid 704 MT Brass Gas Hob)
4 (916)
33% off
13,498 20,190
Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Lifelong Glass Top Gas StoveEasy to cleanAnti skid feet6 mm Toughened glass
Prestige Magic 4 Burner Gas StoveErgonomic knob 6 mm Toughened glassTri pin burner
Lifelong LLGS30 6 mm Toughened glassAnti skid feetErgonomic knob 
MILTON Premium 4 BurnerSturdy pan supports6 mm Toughened glassTri pin brass burners
MILTON Premium Brass burnersISI Certified6 mm Toughened glass
Pigeon by StovekraftStainless steel bodyPowder coated Mild steel pan supportAnti skid feet
Prestige Marvel Glass Top 4Ergonomic KnobsSpill proof design platesTri pin burners
Elica Vetro Glass Top 4 Burnerdouble drip traysHeavy duty brass burnersEuro coated pan supports
Whirlpool Hob 4 BurnerAuto ignitionChrome finish heat resistant knobMulti ring burners

Best overall product

If you're looking for the best overall gas stove, the Prestige Magic 4 Burner Gas Stove- (GTMC 04 L) is a great option. Its easy-to-clean design and ergonomic knob make cooking a breeze. The stove's hob top operation and 6mm superior toughened glass top are built to last. The brass burners are ISI certified, and the tri-pin burner ensures high efficiency. With a 2-year manufacturer warranty, you can trust in the durability and reliability of this stove. Plus, it's made in India, so you can feel good about supporting local businesses. The black colour gives it a sleek and modern look to match any kitchen.

Best value for money

The Lifelong Glass Top Gas Stove is a budget-friendly option offering great value. Priced at just Rs. 2943, this ISI-certified 4 burner gas stove features a beautiful black toughened glass top that is durable and easy to clean. The burners are designed for high efficiency, with even flame and heat distribution, while the pan supports provide stability for your cookware. Ergonomically designed knobs with heat-resistant nylon covers ensure safe and easy operation, while the 360-degree swivel gas inlet pipe adds convenience. With a one-year warranty and doorstep service, the Lifelong Gas Stove is a reliable and practical choice for your kitchen.

How to find the perfect 4 burner gas stove for yourself?

When looking for the best 4-burner gas stove, there are a few key factors to consider. Firstly, check for the material of the burners, as brass burners are more durable and efficient. Secondly, look for a gas stove with a toughened glass top that is easy to clean and maintain. Additionally, ensure that the gas stove has ergonomically designed knobs with heat-resistant covers for extra safety. The size of the gas stove should also be considered, depending on the available kitchen space. Finally, check for certification and warranty offered by the manufacturer, ensuring that it meets your requirements and budget. Considering these factors, you can find the best value-for-money 4-burner gas stove for your kitchen.

Try these 4 burner gas stove

What is a 4-burner gas stove?

A 4-burner gas stove is a cooking appliance with four burners on its cooktop, allowing you to cook multiple dishes simultaneously.

How do I know if a 4-burner gas stove will fit in my kitchen?

Measure the space where you plan to install the gas stove and compare it to the product dimensions listed in the manufacturer's specifications.

Can I use a 4-burner gas stove with propane or natural gas?

Most 4-burner gas stoves are designed to work with propane or natural gas, but checking the product specifications before purchasing is important.

How do I clean my 4-burner gas stove?

 Allow the stove to cool, then wipe down the cooktop with a damp cloth and mild soap. Remove the burners and drip trays to clean them separately.

Are 4 burner gas stoves safe to use?

Yes, 4 burner gas stoves are safe to use if installed and used according to the manufacturer's instructions. It is important to keep the cooktop clean and ensure proper ventilation.

