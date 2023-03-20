These 4 burner gas stoves will let you enjoy cooking manifold By Affiliate Desk

Published on Mar 20, 2023 13:50 IST





Summary: Featuring auto-ignition, brass burners and toughened glass tops, these stoves are designed to provide maximum efficiency, durability and convenience.

Four burner gas stoves ensure that working in kitchen is functional and fast.

If you love to cook, you know the importance of having the right equipment in your kitchen. A good quality stove can make all the difference when preparing delicious meals. That's why we've compiled a list of the top gas stoves with 4 burners to help you take your culinary skills to the next level. These stoves are designed to maximise efficiency, durability and convenience. With features like auto-ignition, brass burners and toughened glass tops, these stoves offer a perfect blend of style and functionality. So, if you want to double the joy of your cooking, try these 4 burner gas stoves. 1. Lifelong Glass Top Gas Stove Experience the perfect blend of style and functionality with the Lifelong Glass Top Gas Stove, 4 Burner Gas Stove. Crafted to enhance your cooking experience, this stove is compatible with LPG only and is equipped with a 6mm beautiful black toughened glass top. The stove has ergonomically designed knobs with heat-resistant nylon covers for extra protection and safety, ensuring easy functioning with precision flame control. The high-efficiency burners ensure even flame and heat distribution, while the pan supports ample support at the base of the pan for balance and safety. The 360-degree swivel gas inlet pipe and the gas inlet pipe on the back side of the stove ensure convenience and ease of use. Additionally, this ISI-certified stove comes with a 1-year warranty with doorstep service, making it the perfect addition to your kitchen. Specifications: Brand: Lifelong Product Dimension: ‎‎‎77 x 48 x 15.5 Centimetres Colour: Black Special Features: Ergonomically designed knobs

Pros Cons Value for money Quality is a concern for some users Easy to clean

2. Prestige Magic 4 Burner Gas Stove The Prestige Magic 4 Burner Gas Stove is a perfect addition to any modern kitchen. This hob top stove is designed for easy cleaning and maintenance, making it the ideal choice for busy households. The stove features an ergonomic knob design for easy operation and a 6mm superior toughened glass top for durability. Its brass burners and tri-pin burner ensure high efficiency, while its black colour adds a touch of elegance to your kitchen décor. This ISI-certified stove is made in India and has a 2-year manufacturer warranty, providing peace of mind and confidence in your purchase. Upgrade your cooking experience with the Prestige Magic 4 Burner Gas Stove. Specifications: Brand: Prestige Product Dimensions: ‎‎‎‎45D x 77W x 12H Centimetres Colour: Black Special Feature: 6mm superior toughened glass top

Pros Cons Lightweight Burner quality is decent Easy to clean and maintain

3. Lifelong LLGS30 Manual Ignition Upgrade your cooking experience with the Lifelong Manual Ignition Gas stove. This stove is the perfect combination of style and functionality, with a beautiful 6mm black toughened glass top that will add elegance to any kitchen. The stove is compatible with LPG only and comes with ergonomically designed knobs with heat-resistant nylon covers for extra protection and safety, ensuring easy operation. It also features anti-skid feet for easy operations and fuel efficiency, and is ISI-certified, ensuring maximum safety and quality. With a 1-year warranty and doorstep service, you can enjoy complete peace of mind. Specifications: Brand: Lifelong Product Dimensions: ‎‎585X560X130 (mm) Colour: Black Special Feature: Ergonomically designed knobs

Pros Cons Easy to clean Small Size Energy efficient

4. MILTON Premium 4 Burner The MILTON Premium 4 Burner Black Manual Ignition LPG Glass Top Gas Stove, certified by ISI, is a sleek and elegant appliance perfect for modern kitchens. The gas stove comes with a tri-pin actual brass burner that is highly efficient and reduces gas wastage while providing an even distribution of heat and flame. Its 6mm shatterproof toughened glass top adds a touch of elegance and safety to your kitchen. The stove also has an elegant powder-coated sheet pan support that provides perfect gripping and stability to the utensils while cooking, preventing accidents. Additionally, the stove has an elegant MS powder-coated frame that ensures it remains to look good for years to come. Overall, this gas stove is a perfect blend of style, safety, and efficiency that will add charm to your kitchen. Specifications: Brand: Milton Product Dimension: 59 x 58 x 12.5 Centimetres Colour: Black Special Feature: Premium finishes 6mm Toughened Black Glass Top

Pros Cons Easy to clean Build quality needs improvement Easy to use

5. MILTON Premium The MILTON Premium 4 Burner Gas Stove is a top-of-the-line addition to any modern kitchen. Its burners are high-quality brass, ensuring efficiency and minimal gas wastage. The gas stove comes with shatterproof black toughened glass, adding elegance, a premium feel, and utmost safety to your kitchen. The powder-coated sheet pan support provides perfect gripping and stability to the utensils while cooking, adding an attractive design to the gas stove. The knobs are heatproof and designed to be super stylish, while the anti-skid feet ensure the gas stove remains stationary even when excessive force or pressure is applied. Specifications: Brand: Milton Product Dimension: 55D x 56W x 12.5H Centimetres Colour: Red Special Feature: 6mm Thick Beautiful Red Shatterproof Toughened Glass Top

Pros Cons Easy to clean Problem with service reported by customers, needs improvement Good design

6. Pigeon by Stovekraft The Pigeon by Stovekraft Blaze Gas Stove is a durable and efficient addition to any modern kitchen. Made of stainless steel, this gas stove comes in sleek black and features ergonomically designed knobs with heat-resistant nylon covers for safe and easy operation. Its 4 burners are topped with a 6mm beautiful black toughened glass that is thicker to ensure longer-lasting durability. The powder-coated mild steel pan supports the stability and grip of your utensils while cooking. The anti-skid feet of the stove ensure stability even under excess pressure. Compatible with LPG only, this gas stove comes with a 2-year warranty from the manufacturer, providing you with peace of mind and confidence in your purchase. Specifications: Brand: Pigeon Product Dimension: ‎‎790mm x 570mm x 120mm Colour: Black Special Feature: Powder Coated Mild Steel Pan Supports

Pros Cons Easy to clean Customer service needs improvement

7. Prestige Marvel Glass Top 4 Burner The Prestige Marvel Glass Top 4 Burner Gas Stove is a manual gas stove with brass burners with a high-efficiency Tri-pin design, ensuring even heat distribution and reducing heat gas wastage. The gas stove comes with a toughened glass top that is shatterproof and spill-proof, adding safety and elegance to your kitchen. The stove also has ergonomic knobs allowing easy movement and a spill-proof design plate surrounding the burners. The body of the gas stove is made of powder-coated material for durability, and it comes with a 2-year warranty. Made in India, this gas stove is a perfect addition to any kitchen. Specifications: Brand: Prestige Product Dimension: ‎‎63.5 x cm 60 x cm 15.5 cm Colour: Black Special Feature: Powder Coated Pan Supports

Pros Cons Attractive Design Glass gets hot after 30 min of use Spacious

8. Elica Vetro Glass Top 4 Burner The Elica Vetro Glass Top 4 Burner Gas Stove is a beautifully crafted kitchen appliance with a premium finish glass top that is impervious to rust and offers long-lasting performance. Equipped with 4 burners of varying sizes, this gas stove has smoothly operated knobs that ensure easy cooking. This stove's double drip trays are perfect for absorbing all spills, making it easy to clean. The long-lasting Euro-coated pan supports keep your pans and pots stable while you cook. The heavy-duty brass burners are extremely durable and offer sharp and smooth flames whenever you cook. Specifications: Brand: Elica Product Dimension: ‎‎66 x 58 x 17 Centimetres Colour: Black Special Feature: Long-Lasting Euro coated pan supports

Pros Cons Elegant Design Customer service needs improvement Energy Efficient

9. Whirlpool Hob 4 Burner The Whirlpool Hob 4 Burner Auto Ignition Gas Stove is an excellent addition to your kitchen, designed to cater to all your cooking needs with ease and convenience. This gas stove has a high-efficiency multi-ring burner, specially crafted to suit Indian cooking requirements with high flame and sim options. The pan supports are suitable for round bottom vessels, and the heat-resistant knobs are uniquely designed for longer cooking durations required for Indian cooking. The appliance offers a lifetime warranty, with 10 years on toughened glass and 5 years on brass burners and gas valves. With 2 small and 2 medium brass burners, this versatile cooking device ensures you always cook to perfection. Specifications: Brand: Whirlpool Product Dimension: 52 x 70 x 5 Centimetres Colour: Black Special Feature: High-Efficiency Multi-ring Burner

Pros Cons Elegant Design Price range Decent Build Quality Slow customer Service

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Lifelong Glass Top Gas Stove Easy to clean Anti skid feet 6 mm Toughened glass Prestige Magic 4 Burner Gas Stove Ergonomic knob 6 mm Toughened glass Tri pin burner Lifelong LLGS30 6 mm Toughened glass Anti skid feet Ergonomic knob MILTON Premium 4 Burner Sturdy pan supports 6 mm Toughened glass Tri pin brass burners MILTON Premium Brass burners ISI Certified 6 mm Toughened glass Pigeon by Stovekraft Stainless steel body Powder coated Mild steel pan support Anti skid feet Prestige Marvel Glass Top 4 Ergonomic Knobs Spill proof design plates Tri pin burners Elica Vetro Glass Top 4 Burner double drip trays Heavy duty brass burners Euro coated pan supports Whirlpool Hob 4 Burner Auto ignition Chrome finish heat resistant knob Multi ring burners

Best overall product If you're looking for the best overall gas stove, the Prestige Magic 4 Burner Gas Stove- (GTMC 04 L) is a great option. Its easy-to-clean design and ergonomic knob make cooking a breeze. The stove's hob top operation and 6mm superior toughened glass top are built to last. The brass burners are ISI certified, and the tri-pin burner ensures high efficiency. With a 2-year manufacturer warranty, you can trust in the durability and reliability of this stove. Plus, it's made in India, so you can feel good about supporting local businesses. The black colour gives it a sleek and modern look to match any kitchen. Best value for money The Lifelong Glass Top Gas Stove is a budget-friendly option offering great value. Priced at just Rs. 2943, this ISI-certified 4 burner gas stove features a beautiful black toughened glass top that is durable and easy to clean. The burners are designed for high efficiency, with even flame and heat distribution, while the pan supports provide stability for your cookware. Ergonomically designed knobs with heat-resistant nylon covers ensure safe and easy operation, while the 360-degree swivel gas inlet pipe adds convenience. With a one-year warranty and doorstep service, the Lifelong Gas Stove is a reliable and practical choice for your kitchen. How to find the perfect 4 burner gas stove for yourself? When looking for the best 4-burner gas stove, there are a few key factors to consider. Firstly, check for the material of the burners, as brass burners are more durable and efficient. Secondly, look for a gas stove with a toughened glass top that is easy to clean and maintain. Additionally, ensure that the gas stove has ergonomically designed knobs with heat-resistant covers for extra safety. The size of the gas stove should also be considered, depending on the available kitchen space. Finally, check for certification and warranty offered by the manufacturer, ensuring that it meets your requirements and budget. Considering these factors, you can find the best value-for-money 4-burner gas stove for your kitchen.