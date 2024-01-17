Icon
Best Sleepwell mattresses in India: Explore top 10 options for peaceful sleep

Published on Jan 17, 2024 03:48 IST
best sleepwell mattresses

Best Sleepwell mattresses in India: Discover the top 10 mattresses from this brand available in India. Compare their main features, pros and cons to find the perfect one for your needs. Read More

Sleepwell is a leading mattress brand in India, offering a wide range of products to suit different needs and preferences. From reversible mattresses to firm and medium-density options, Sleepwell has something for everyone. In this comprehensive guide, we will compare the top 10 Sleepwell mattresses available on Amazon to help you make an informed decision and find the best mattress for your home.

1. Sleepwell Mattress Reversible Density Medium

The Sleepwell Reversible Density Medium Mattress offers a perfect balance of comfort and support. With a medium-density foam, it provides excellent back support and ensures a good night's sleep. The reversible feature allows you to choose between a soft or firm surface, depending on your preference.

Specifications of Sleepwell Mattress Reversible Density Medium

  • Medium-density foam
  • Reversible design
  • Available in various sizes
  • Anti-sagging technology
  • 10-year warranty

Pros

  • Provides excellent back support
  • Reversible design for customizable comfort

Cons

  • May be too firm for some users

2. Sleepwell Mattress Profiled Impressions Technology

The Sleepwell Profiled Impressions Technology Mattress is designed to contour to your body shape, providing personalized comfort and support. The unique technology reduces pressure points and promotes better blood circulation, ensuring a restful sleep.

Specifications of Sleepwell Mattress Profiled Impressions Technology

  • Profiled impressions technology
  • Ergonomic design
  • Breathable fabric
  • Dust mite resistant
  • 15-year warranty

Pros

  • Contours to body shape for personalized comfort
  • Promotes better blood circulation

Cons

  • May be too soft for some users

3. Sleepwell Starlite Discover Mattress

The Sleepwell Starlite Discover Mattress offers a perfect combination of comfort and durability. With a 4-inch thickness, it provides adequate support for a good night's sleep. The breathable fabric ensures enhanced air circulation, keeping you cool and comfortable throughout the night.

Specifications of Sleepwell Starlite Discover Mattress

  • Breathable fabric
  • 4-inch thickness
  • Durable construction
  • Available in various sizes
  • 10-year warranty

Pros

  • Enhanced air circulation for a cool sleep
  • Durable construction for long-lasting use

Cons

  • May be too thin for some users

4. Sleepwell Starlite Discover Firm Mattress

The Sleepwell Starlite Discover Firm Mattress is designed for those who prefer a firmer sleeping surface. With a 5-inch thickness, it provides excellent support and helps maintain proper spinal alignment. The firm construction ensures minimal sagging over time.

Specifications of Sleepwell Starlite Discover Firm Mattress

  • Firm construction
  • 5-inch thickness
  • Orthopedic support
  • Dust mite resistant
  • 15-year warranty

Pros

  • Excellent support for proper spinal alignment
  • Minimal sagging over time

Cons

  • May be too firm for some users

5. Sleepwell Profiled Reversible Layered Mattress

The Sleepwell Profiled Reversible Layered Mattress features a unique layered construction that provides optimal comfort and support. The reversible design allows you to choose between a soft or firm surface, depending on your preference. The breathable fabric ensures enhanced air circulation for a cool sleep.

Specifications of Sleepwell Profiled Reversible Layered Mattress

  • Unique layered construction
  • Reversible design
  • Breathable fabric
  • Available in various sizes
  • 10-year warranty

Pros

  • Optimal comfort and support
  • Reversible design for customizable comfort

Cons

  • May be too thick for some users

6. Sleepwell Classic Resitec 5-inch Mattress

The Sleepwell Classic Resitec Mattress features a 5-inch thickness for excellent support and comfort. The Resitec foam technology ensures minimal sagging and provides long-lasting durability. The breathable fabric keeps you cool and comfortable throughout the night.

Specifications of Sleepwell Classic Resitec 5-inch Mattress

  • Resitec foam technology
  • 5-inch thickness
  • Breathable fabric
  • Dust mite resistant
  • 15-year warranty

Pros

  • Excellent support and comfort
  • Long-lasting durability

Cons

  • May be too thick for some users

7. Sleepwell Starlite Splendor Mattress

The Sleepwell Starlite Splendor Mattress is designed for those who prefer a thicker sleeping surface. With a 5-inch thickness, it provides excellent support and helps maintain proper spinal alignment. The breathable fabric ensures enhanced air circulation for a cool sleep.

Specifications of Sleepwell Starlite Splendor Mattress

  • 5-inch thickness
  • Enhanced air circulation
  • Durable construction
  • Available in various sizes
  • 10-year warranty

Pros

  • Excellent support for proper spinal alignment
  • Enhanced air circulation for a cool sleep

Cons

  • May be too thick for some users

8. Sleepwell Amity Mattress 4 Inches - Off White

The Sleepwell Amity Mattress features a 4-inch thickness for a comfortable and supportive sleeping surface. The off-white color adds a touch of elegance to your bedroom decor, while the durable construction ensures long-lasting use.

Specifications of Sleepwell Amity Mattress 4 Inches - Off White

  • 4-inch thickness
  • Off-white color
  • Durable construction
  • Available in various sizes
  • 10-year warranty

Pros

  • Comfortable and supportive sleeping surface
  • Adds a touch of elegance to your bedroom decor

Cons

  • May be too thin for some users

9. Sleepwell Activa Firmtec Mattress 6 inches

The Sleepwell Activa Firmtec Mattress features a 6-inch thickness and firm construction for excellent support and durability. The Firmtec foam technology ensures minimal sagging and provides long-lasting comfort. The breathable fabric enhances air circulation for a cool sleep.

Specifications of Sleepwell Activa Firmtec Mattress 6 inches

  • Firmtec foam technology
  • 6-inch thickness
  • Breathable fabric
  • Dust mite resistant
  • 15-year warranty

Pros

  • Excellent support and durability
  • Long-lasting comfort

Cons

  • May be too firm for some users

10. Sleepwell Two As One Customizable Mattress

The Sleepwell Two As One Customizable Mattress offers the flexibility to choose between a soft or firm sleeping surface. With an 8-inch thickness, it provides excellent support and comfort for a restful sleep. The customizable design allows you to adjust the firmness according to your preference.

Specifications of Sleepwell Two As One Customizable Mattress

  • Customizable design
  • 8-inch thickness
  • Breathable fabric
  • Dust mite resistant
  • 15-year warranty

Pros

  • Flexibility to choose the sleeping surface
  • Excellent support and comfort

Cons

  • May be too thick for some users

Comparison Table

Product NameReversible DesignProfiled Impressions TechnologyBreathable FabricThicknessWarranty
Sleepwell Reversible Density MediumYesNoYes4-inch10 years
Sleepwell Profiled Impressions TechnologyNoYesYes5-inch15 years
Sleepwell Starlite Discover MattressNoNoYes4-inch10 years
Sleepwell Starlite Discover Firm MattressNoNoNo5-inch15 years
Sleepwell Profiled Reversible Layered MattressYesNoYes6-inch10 years
Sleepwell Classic Resitec 5-inch MattressNoNoYes5-inch15 years
Sleepwell Starlite Splendor MattressNoNoYes5-inch10 years
Sleepwell Amity Mattress 4 Inches - Off WhiteNoNoYes4-inch10 years
Sleepwell Activa Firmtec Mattress 6 inchesNoNoYes6-inch15 years
Sleepwell Two As One Customizable MattressYesNoYes8-inch15 years

Best value for money:

The Sleepwell Starlite Discover Mattress offers the best value for money with its durable construction, breathable fabric, and 10-year warranty, making it a long-lasting and cost-effective choice for a good night's sleep.

Best overall product:

The Sleepwell Two As One Customizable Mattress stands out as the best overall product with its customizable design, excellent support, and 15-year warranty, making it a versatile and long-lasting investment for optimal comfort.

How to find the perfect Sleepwell mattress:

To find the perfect Sleepwell mattress, consider your preferred firmness, mattress type (memory foam, spring, or hybrid), and specific sleep needs. Read customer reviews to understand the mattress's performance and durability. Explore Sleepwell's range, focusing on models like the Sleepwell Memory Foam Mattress or Sleepwell Spinetech Air Mattress for tailored comfort. Evaluate warranty, trial periods, and certifications for a comprehensive decision, ensuring a good night's sleep on a mattress that suits your preferences.

FAQs on Sleepwell mattress

The average price range of Sleepwell mattresses is between 9,000 to 20,000, depending on the size and specific features.
Yes, Sleepwell mattresses are designed to accommodate various sleeping positions and provide adequate support and comfort.
Most Sleepwell mattresses come with a warranty period ranging from 10 to 15 years, ensuring long-lasting durability and peace of mind.
While Sleepwell mattresses are designed for minimal maintenance, it's recommended to rotate the mattress regularly to ensure even wear and prolong its lifespan.
