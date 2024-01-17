Best Sleepwell mattresses in India: Explore top 10 options for peaceful sleep

Sleepwell is a leading mattress brand in India, offering a wide range of products to suit different needs and preferences. From reversible mattresses to firm and medium-density options, Sleepwell has something for everyone. In this comprehensive guide, we will compare the top 10 Sleepwell mattresses available on Amazon to help you make an informed decision and find the best mattress for your home.

1. Sleepwell Mattress Reversible Density Medium The Sleepwell Reversible Density Medium Mattress offers a perfect balance of comfort and support. With a medium-density foam, it provides excellent back support and ensures a good night's sleep. The reversible feature allows you to choose between a soft or firm surface, depending on your preference. Specifications of Sleepwell Mattress Reversible Density Medium Medium-density foam

Reversible design

Available in various sizes

Anti-sagging technology

10-year warranty

Pros Provides excellent back support

Reversible design for customizable comfort Cons May be too firm for some users

2. Sleepwell Mattress Profiled Impressions Technology The Sleepwell Profiled Impressions Technology Mattress is designed to contour to your body shape, providing personalized comfort and support. The unique technology reduces pressure points and promotes better blood circulation, ensuring a restful sleep. Specifications of Sleepwell Mattress Profiled Impressions Technology Profiled impressions technology

Ergonomic design

Breathable fabric

Dust mite resistant

15-year warranty

Pros Contours to body shape for personalized comfort

Promotes better blood circulation Cons May be too soft for some users

Also read: 11 best spring mattresses in India: Buying guide 3. Sleepwell Starlite Discover Mattress The Sleepwell Starlite Discover Mattress offers a perfect combination of comfort and durability. With a 4-inch thickness, it provides adequate support for a good night's sleep. The breathable fabric ensures enhanced air circulation, keeping you cool and comfortable throughout the night. Specifications of Sleepwell Starlite Discover Mattress Breathable fabric

4-inch thickness

Durable construction

Available in various sizes

10-year warranty

Pros Enhanced air circulation for a cool sleep

Durable construction for long-lasting use Cons May be too thin for some users

4. Sleepwell Starlite Discover Firm Mattress The Sleepwell Starlite Discover Firm Mattress is designed for those who prefer a firmer sleeping surface. With a 5-inch thickness, it provides excellent support and helps maintain proper spinal alignment. The firm construction ensures minimal sagging over time. Specifications of Sleepwell Starlite Discover Firm Mattress Firm construction

5-inch thickness

Orthopedic support

Dust mite resistant

15-year warranty

Pros Excellent support for proper spinal alignment

Minimal sagging over time Cons May be too firm for some users

5. Sleepwell Profiled Reversible Layered Mattress The Sleepwell Profiled Reversible Layered Mattress features a unique layered construction that provides optimal comfort and support. The reversible design allows you to choose between a soft or firm surface, depending on your preference. The breathable fabric ensures enhanced air circulation for a cool sleep. Specifications of Sleepwell Profiled Reversible Layered Mattress Unique layered construction

Reversible design

Breathable fabric

Available in various sizes

10-year warranty

Pros Optimal comfort and support

Reversible design for customizable comfort Cons May be too thick for some users

6. Sleepwell Classic Resitec 5-inch Mattress The Sleepwell Classic Resitec Mattress features a 5-inch thickness for excellent support and comfort. The Resitec foam technology ensures minimal sagging and provides long-lasting durability. The breathable fabric keeps you cool and comfortable throughout the night. Specifications of Sleepwell Classic Resitec 5-inch Mattress Resitec foam technology

5-inch thickness

Breathable fabric

Dust mite resistant

15-year warranty

Pros Excellent support and comfort

Long-lasting durability Cons May be too thick for some users

Also read: Online mattresses: You can find good range of budget-friendly and luxurious ones 7. Sleepwell Starlite Splendor Mattress The Sleepwell Starlite Splendor Mattress is designed for those who prefer a thicker sleeping surface. With a 5-inch thickness, it provides excellent support and helps maintain proper spinal alignment. The breathable fabric ensures enhanced air circulation for a cool sleep. Specifications of Sleepwell Starlite Splendor Mattress 5-inch thickness

Enhanced air circulation

Durable construction

Available in various sizes

10-year warranty

Pros Excellent support for proper spinal alignment

Enhanced air circulation for a cool sleep Cons May be too thick for some users

8. Sleepwell Amity Mattress 4 Inches - Off White The Sleepwell Amity Mattress features a 4-inch thickness for a comfortable and supportive sleeping surface. The off-white color adds a touch of elegance to your bedroom decor, while the durable construction ensures long-lasting use. Specifications of Sleepwell Amity Mattress 4 Inches - Off White 4-inch thickness

Off-white color

Durable construction

Available in various sizes

10-year warranty

Pros Comfortable and supportive sleeping surface

Adds a touch of elegance to your bedroom decor Cons May be too thin for some users

9. Sleepwell Activa Firmtec Mattress 6 inches The Sleepwell Activa Firmtec Mattress features a 6-inch thickness and firm construction for excellent support and durability. The Firmtec foam technology ensures minimal sagging and provides long-lasting comfort. The breathable fabric enhances air circulation for a cool sleep. Specifications of Sleepwell Activa Firmtec Mattress 6 inches Firmtec foam technology

6-inch thickness

Breathable fabric

Dust mite resistant

15-year warranty

Pros Excellent support and durability

Long-lasting comfort Cons May be too firm for some users

10. Sleepwell Two As One Customizable Mattress The Sleepwell Two As One Customizable Mattress offers the flexibility to choose between a soft or firm sleeping surface. With an 8-inch thickness, it provides excellent support and comfort for a restful sleep. The customizable design allows you to adjust the firmness according to your preference. Specifications of Sleepwell Two As One Customizable Mattress Customizable design

8-inch thickness

Breathable fabric

Dust mite resistant

15-year warranty

Pros Flexibility to choose the sleeping surface

Excellent support and comfort Cons May be too thick for some users

Comparison Table

Product Name Reversible Design Profiled Impressions Technology Breathable Fabric Thickness Warranty Sleepwell Reversible Density Medium Yes No Yes 4-inch 10 years Sleepwell Profiled Impressions Technology No Yes Yes 5-inch 15 years Sleepwell Starlite Discover Mattress No No Yes 4-inch 10 years Sleepwell Starlite Discover Firm Mattress No No No 5-inch 15 years Sleepwell Profiled Reversible Layered Mattress Yes No Yes 6-inch 10 years Sleepwell Classic Resitec 5-inch Mattress No No Yes 5-inch 15 years Sleepwell Starlite Splendor Mattress No No Yes 5-inch 10 years Sleepwell Amity Mattress 4 Inches - Off White No No Yes 4-inch 10 years Sleepwell Activa Firmtec Mattress 6 inches No No Yes 6-inch 15 years Sleepwell Two As One Customizable Mattress Yes No Yes 8-inch 15 years

Best value for money: The Sleepwell Starlite Discover Mattress offers the best value for money with its durable construction, breathable fabric, and 10-year warranty, making it a long-lasting and cost-effective choice for a good night's sleep.

Best overall product: The Sleepwell Two As One Customizable Mattress stands out as the best overall product with its customizable design, excellent support, and 15-year warranty, making it a versatile and long-lasting investment for optimal comfort.

How to find the perfect Sleepwell mattress: To find the perfect Sleepwell mattress, consider your preferred firmness, mattress type (memory foam, spring, or hybrid), and specific sleep needs. Read customer reviews to understand the mattress's performance and durability. Explore Sleepwell's range, focusing on models like the Sleepwell Memory Foam Mattress or Sleepwell Spinetech Air Mattress for tailored comfort. Evaluate warranty, trial periods, and certifications for a comprehensive decision, ensuring a good night's sleep on a mattress that suits your preferences.

FAQs on Sleepwell mattress What is the average price range of Sleepwell mattresses? The average price range of Sleepwell mattresses is between ₹ 9,000 to ₹ 20,000, depending on the size and specific features. Are Sleepwell mattresses suitable for all sleeping positions? Yes, Sleepwell mattresses are designed to accommodate various sleeping positions and provide adequate support and comfort. What is the warranty period for Sleepwell mattresses? Most Sleepwell mattresses come with a warranty period ranging from 10 to 15 years, ensuring long-lasting durability and peace of mind. Do Sleepwell mattresses require any special maintenance? While Sleepwell mattresses are designed for minimal maintenance, it's recommended to rotate the mattress regularly to ensure even wear and prolong its lifespan.

