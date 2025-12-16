Coffee tables: 10 stylish and space-saving picks for modern homes

Last Published on Dec 16, 2025 10:00 IST



Summary: Find versatile, durable and elegant coffee tables for every home style. Compare designs, materials and shapes to choose the perfect piece for your living space.

Our Picks Product Rating Price UHUD CRAFTS Beautiful Antique Wooden Fold-able Side Table/End Table/Plant Stand/Stool Living Room Kids Play Furniture Table Round Shape View Details ₹373 SHOP NOW DeckUp Dusun Engineered Wood Coffee Table (Walnut, Matte Finish) View Details ₹1,999 SHOP NOW Wakefit Coffee Table | 1 Year Warranty | Center Table, Tea Table, Center Table for Living Room, Coffee Table for Living Room, Engineered Wood (Leonis - Columbian Walnut) View Details ₹2,622 SHOP NOW RIZIK STORE® Iron Frame Handmade 20.5 x 20.5 Round Coffee Table/Nesting Table/Side Table/Center Table with Engineered Wood Top for Living Room/Drawing Room/Balcony (White) View Details ₹2,699 SHOP NOW Smuxee Nesting Coffee Table Set of 2 for Living Room - Round Wooden Top & Matte Black Metal Base - Space Saving & Stylish View Details ₹1,799 SHOP NOW Green Soul Carya Engineered Wood Coffee Table (Walnut) | Living Room Center Table | Suede Finish | 1 Surface Top and 2 Shelves | Warranty Protected| Installation Provided View Details ₹2,690 SHOP NOW RIZIK STORE™ Iron Base Handmade Square 20x20 & 18 x 18 Coffee Table/Nesting Table/Side Table/Center Table with Marble MDF White Top for Living Room/Drawing Room/Balcony Gold ((White) (Set of 2)) View Details ₹3,699 SHOP NOW RIZIK STORE® Iron Frame Handmade 20.5 x 20.5 Round Coffee Table/Nesting Table/Side Table/Center Table with Engineered Wood Top for Living Room/Drawing Room/Balcony (White & Black) View Details ₹2,799 SHOP NOW AASALIYA Wooden Center Coffee Table with Storage | Solid Sheesham Wood Centre Table for Living Room, Drawing Room & Office | Honey Finish View Details ₹7,299 SHOP NOW EDEUEQUE Round Coffee Table Modern Sofa Side Table for Living Room End Table Telephone Table with 2 Shelf Storage Wooden Tabletop-Marble White Print with Gold Frame. View Details ₹2,296 SHOP NOW View More Products

Coffee tables are essential living room furniture. They are practical for holding drinks and books. They also help anchor the seating area. Tables come in many shapes, like round, square, or rectangular. Materials vary greatly. You can find wood, glass, metal, or combinations. Some tables include useful storage underneath. This helps keep your living space tidy. Choose a table that matches your sofa's height. This will ensure it is comfortable to use. A well-chosen coffee table completes the room's aesthetic. We have put together a list of 10 best options you can get on Amazon. Check them out here and if you like any, pick them up straightaway.

This beautiful wooden table is a versatile piece. It features a charming antique design and round shape. It works perfectly as a side table, end table, or plant stand. The fold-able design saves space easily. It is lightweight and great for children's play areas too. This piece adds rustic style to any living room.

Specifications Product Dimensions: 45 cm round Material: Antique wood finish Colour: Natural brown and white Shape Simple round top

The DeckUp Dusun Engineered Wood Coffee Table features a refined walnut matte finish that blends seamlessly with modern interiors. Its sturdy build offers dependable everyday use, while the smooth surface adds elegance to any living room. Designed for convenience and style, this table provides ample space for décor, books or beverages. With clean lines and a minimalist form, it enhances your space without overwhelming it.

Specifications Product dimensions: 99×49×37 cm Material: Engineered wood Colour: Walnut matte Shape: Rectangular design

The Wakefit Leonis Coffee Table combines modern design with practical functionality, making it a stylish addition to any living room. Crafted from durable engineered wood, it features a Columbian Walnut finish that adds warmth and sophistication. Its smooth top offers ample space for décor, snacks or beverages, while the sturdy build ensures long-lasting use. Compact yet elegant, this centre table enhances contemporary interiors effortlessly.

Specifications Product dimensions: 90×50×40 cm Material: Engineered wood Colour: Columbian walnut Shape: Rectangular design

This RIZIK STORE round coffee table brings a handcrafted touch to modern spaces. It features a sturdy iron frame that offers reliable support. The engineered wood top adds a clean and elegant look. Its compact size fits well in living rooms, balconies or drawing rooms. The white finish keeps the design fresh and bright. It works beautifully as a centre table, side table or nesting piece.

Specifications Product dimensions: 20.5" × 20.5" Material: Iron and engineered wood Colour: White finish Shape: Round design

The Smuxee nesting coffee table set adds style and convenience to modern living rooms. It includes two round tables that slide neatly together. The wooden tops offer a warm and natural look. The matte black metal base gives strength and balance. These tables save space and work well for décor, snacks or daily use. Their simple design blends easily with contemporary interiors.

Specifications Product dimensions: 60/40 × 60 cm Material: Wood and metal Colour: Brown and black Shape: Round nesting design

The Green Soul Carya Walnut Brown Engineered Wood Coffee Table brings style and practicality to your living room. It has a rich walnut colour with a suede-like finish that feels warm and elegant. Made from engineered wood with sturdy shelves, it gives you space for storage and display. The simple design blends with modern décor. Easy assembly and protective warranty make it a dependable centre table.

Specifications Product dimensions: 90×40×38 cm Material: Engineered wood Colour: Walnut brown Shape: Rectangular design

The RIZIK STORE Handmade Nesting Coffee Table Set offers versatile use in living rooms and drawing rooms. It includes two tables of different sizes that fit neatly together. Both tops are solid and supported by a sturdy iron frame. The handcrafted build gives a unique, artisanal feel. The square shape suits modern décor, while the nesting feature saves space. It’s ideal for drinks, décor and everyday use.

Specifications Product dimensions: 50 × 50 × 45 cm Material: Iron and wood Colour: Black and wood Shape: Square tables

This handmade RIZIK STORE coffee table is a versatile addition to your living room or balcony. It has a solid engineered wood top supported by a strong metal base. The nesting design lets you stack or separate tables to save space. The clean, minimalist look blends well with contemporary décor. It’s ideal for holding drinks, décor and everyday essentials while adding a stylish touch to your space.

Specifications Product dimensions: 52D x 52W x 43H cm Material: Engineered wood and metal Colour: White and black Shape: Rectangular tables

The AASALIYA Sheesham Wood Coffee Table brings a natural, classic charm to your living space. It is made from solid Sheesham wood with a rich honey finish that highlights the wood grain beautifully. The rectangular design includes a lower shelf for extra storage. It fits well under sofas or in lounge areas. This sturdy centre table adds warmth and functional style to any room.

Specifications Product dimensions: 46D x 86W x 46H cm Material: Solid Sheesham wood Colour: Honey finish Shape: Rectangular design

The EDEUEQUE Round Coffee Table blends style and practicality for living rooms or lounges. It has a round marble-effect engineered wood top with a smooth print and sturdy gold metal frame. Two open shelves offer handy storage for books, remotes or décor. The modern design fits a variety of interiors with elegance. It’s lightweight yet reliable and helps keep your space organised and stylish.

Specifications Product dimensions: 50.8 × 50.8 × 44.7 cm Material: Metal & MDF Colour: Gold and white Shape: Round design

FAQs on coffee tables What size coffee table to choose? Pick one proportionate to sofa. How tall should a coffee table be? Match seat height for comfort. Which material is most durable? Solid wood or metal frames. How to maintain a coffee table? Wipe daily and avoid spills. Is a round table space-saving? Yes, it improves movement flow.

