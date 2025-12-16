Icon
Coffee tables: 10 stylish and space-saving picks for modern homes

Dec 16, 2025
Author Photo

By NIVEDITA MISHRA

Summary:

Find versatile, durable and elegant coffee tables for every home style. Compare designs, materials and shapes to choose the perfect piece for your living space.

FAQs

UHUD CRAFTS Beautiful Antique Wooden Fold-able Side Table/End Table/Plant Stand/Stool Living Room Kids Play Furniture Table Round Shape

DeckUp Dusun Engineered Wood Coffee Table (Walnut, Matte Finish)

Wakefit Coffee Table | 1 Year Warranty | Center Table, Tea Table, Center Table for Living Room, Coffee Table for Living Room, Engineered Wood (Leonis - Columbian Walnut)

RIZIK STORE® Iron Frame Handmade 20.5 x 20.5 Round Coffee Table/Nesting Table/Side Table/Center Table with Engineered Wood Top for Living Room/Drawing Room/Balcony (White)

Smuxee Nesting Coffee Table Set of 2 for Living Room - Round Wooden Top & Matte Black Metal Base - Space Saving & Stylish

Green Soul Carya Engineered Wood Coffee Table (Walnut) | Living Room Center Table | Suede Finish | 1 Surface Top and 2 Shelves | Warranty Protected| Installation Provided

RIZIK STORE™ Iron Base Handmade Square 20x20 & 18 x 18 Coffee Table/Nesting Table/Side Table/Center Table with Marble MDF White Top for Living Room/Drawing Room/Balcony Gold ((White) (Set of 2))

RIZIK STORE® Iron Frame Handmade 20.5 x 20.5 Round Coffee Table/Nesting Table/Side Table/Center Table with Engineered Wood Top for Living Room/Drawing Room/Balcony (White & Black)

AASALIYA Wooden Center Coffee Table with Storage | Solid Sheesham Wood Centre Table for Living Room, Drawing Room & Office | Honey Finish

EDEUEQUE Round Coffee Table Modern Sofa Side Table for Living Room End Table Telephone Table with 2 Shelf Storage Wooden Tabletop-Marble White Print with Gold Frame.

Coffee tables are essential living room furniture. They are practical for holding drinks and books. They also help anchor the seating area. Tables come in many shapes, like round, square, or rectangular. Materials vary greatly. You can find wood, glass, metal, or combinations. Some tables include useful storage underneath. This helps keep your living space tidy. Choose a table that matches your sofa's height. This will ensure it is comfortable to use. A well-chosen coffee table completes the room's aesthetic.

We have put together a list of 10 best options you can get on Amazon. Check them out here and if you like any, pick them up straightaway.

1.

UHUD CRAFTS Beautiful Antique Wooden Fold-able Side Table/End Table/Plant Stand/Stool Living Room Kids Play Furniture Table Round Shape
Loading...

This beautiful wooden table is a versatile piece. It features a charming antique design and round shape. It works perfectly as a side table, end table, or plant stand. The fold-able design saves space easily. It is lightweight and great for children's play areas too. This piece adds rustic style to any living room.

Specifications

Product Dimensions:
45 cm round
Material:
Antique wood finish
Colour:
Natural brown and white
Shape
Simple round top

2.

DeckUp Dusun Engineered Wood Coffee Table (Walnut, Matte Finish)
Loading...

The DeckUp Dusun Engineered Wood Coffee Table features a refined walnut matte finish that blends seamlessly with modern interiors. Its sturdy build offers dependable everyday use, while the smooth surface adds elegance to any living room. Designed for convenience and style, this table provides ample space for décor, books or beverages. With clean lines and a minimalist form, it enhances your space without overwhelming it.

Specifications

Product dimensions:
99×49×37 cm
Material:
Engineered wood
Colour:
Walnut matte
Shape:
Rectangular design

3.

Wakefit Coffee Table | 1 Year Warranty | Center Table, Tea Table, Center Table for Living Room, Coffee Table for Living Room, Engineered Wood (Leonis - Columbian Walnut)
Loading...

The Wakefit Leonis Coffee Table combines modern design with practical functionality, making it a stylish addition to any living room. Crafted from durable engineered wood, it features a Columbian Walnut finish that adds warmth and sophistication. Its smooth top offers ample space for décor, snacks or beverages, while the sturdy build ensures long-lasting use. Compact yet elegant, this centre table enhances contemporary interiors effortlessly.

Specifications

Product dimensions:
90×50×40 cm
Material:
Engineered wood
Colour:
Columbian walnut
Shape:
Rectangular design

4.

RIZIK STORE® Iron Frame Handmade 20.5" x 20.5" Round Coffee Table/Nesting Table/Side Table/Center Table with Engineered Wood Top for Living Room/Drawing Room/Balcony (White)
Loading...

This RIZIK STORE round coffee table brings a handcrafted touch to modern spaces. It features a sturdy iron frame that offers reliable support. The engineered wood top adds a clean and elegant look. Its compact size fits well in living rooms, balconies or drawing rooms. The white finish keeps the design fresh and bright. It works beautifully as a centre table, side table or nesting piece.

Specifications

Product dimensions:
20.5" × 20.5"
Material:
Iron and engineered wood
Colour:
White finish
Shape:
Round design

5.

Smuxee Nesting Coffee Table Set of 2 for Living Room - Round Wooden Top & Matte Black Metal Base - Space Saving & Stylish
Loading...

The Smuxee nesting coffee table set adds style and convenience to modern living rooms. It includes two round tables that slide neatly together. The wooden tops offer a warm and natural look. The matte black metal base gives strength and balance. These tables save space and work well for décor, snacks or daily use. Their simple design blends easily with contemporary interiors.

Specifications

Product dimensions:
60/40 × 60 cm
Material:
Wood and metal
Colour:
Brown and black
Shape:
Round nesting design

6.

Green Soul Carya Engineered Wood Coffee Table (Walnut) | Living Room Center Table | Suede Finish | 1 Surface Top and 2 Shelves | Warranty Protected| Installation Provided
Loading...

The Green Soul Carya Walnut Brown Engineered Wood Coffee Table brings style and practicality to your living room. It has a rich walnut colour with a suede-like finish that feels warm and elegant. Made from engineered wood with sturdy shelves, it gives you space for storage and display. The simple design blends with modern décor. Easy assembly and protective warranty make it a dependable centre table.

Specifications

Product dimensions:
90×40×38 cm
Material:
Engineered wood
Colour:
Walnut brown
Shape:
Rectangular design

7.

RIZIK STORE™ Iron Base Handmade Square 20"x20" & 18" x 18" Coffee Table/Nesting Table/Side Table/Center Table with Marble MDF White Top for Living Room/Drawing Room/Balcony Gold ((White) (Set of 2))
Loading...

The RIZIK STORE Handmade Nesting Coffee Table Set offers versatile use in living rooms and drawing rooms. It includes two tables of different sizes that fit neatly together. Both tops are solid and supported by a sturdy iron frame. The handcrafted build gives a unique, artisanal feel. The square shape suits modern décor, while the nesting feature saves space. It’s ideal for drinks, décor and everyday use.

Specifications

Product dimensions:
50 × 50 × 45 cm
Material:
Iron and wood
Colour:
Black and wood
Shape:
Square tables

8.

RIZIK STORE® Iron Frame Handmade 20.5" x 20.5" Round Coffee Table/Nesting Table/Side Table/Center Table with Engineered Wood Top for Living Room/Drawing Room/Balcony (White & Black)
Loading...

This handmade RIZIK STORE coffee table is a versatile addition to your living room or balcony. It has a solid engineered wood top supported by a strong metal base. The nesting design lets you stack or separate tables to save space. The clean, minimalist look blends well with contemporary décor. It’s ideal for holding drinks, décor and everyday essentials while adding a stylish touch to your space.

Specifications

Product dimensions:
52D x 52W x 43H cm
Material:
Engineered wood and metal
Colour:
White and black
Shape:
Rectangular tables

9.

AASALIYA Wooden Center Coffee Table with Storage | Solid Sheesham Wood Centre Table for Living Room, Drawing Room & Office | Honey Finish
Loading...

The AASALIYA Sheesham Wood Coffee Table brings a natural, classic charm to your living space. It is made from solid Sheesham wood with a rich honey finish that highlights the wood grain beautifully. The rectangular design includes a lower shelf for extra storage. It fits well under sofas or in lounge areas. This sturdy centre table adds warmth and functional style to any room.

Specifications

Product dimensions:
46D x 86W x 46H cm
Material:
Solid Sheesham wood
Colour:
Honey finish
Shape:
Rectangular design

10.

EDEUEQUE Round Coffee Table Modern Sofa Side Table for Living Room End Table Telephone Table with 2 Shelf Storage Wooden Tabletop-Marble White Print with Gold Frame.
Loading...

The EDEUEQUE Round Coffee Table blends style and practicality for living rooms or lounges. It has a round marble-effect engineered wood top with a smooth print and sturdy gold metal frame. Two open shelves offer handy storage for books, remotes or décor. The modern design fits a variety of interiors with elegance. It’s lightweight yet reliable and helps keep your space organised and stylish.

Specifications

Product dimensions:
50.8 × 50.8 × 44.7 cm
Material:
Metal & MDF
Colour:
Gold and white
Shape:
Round design

FAQs on coffee tables

Pick one proportionate to sofa.
Match seat height for comfort.
Solid wood or metal frames.
Wipe daily and avoid spills.
Yes, it improves movement flow.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more

