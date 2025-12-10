6 sofa-cum-beds for your living room to help you blend comfort and functionality

Why choose between comfort and functionality when you can have both? A sofa cum bed offers the best of both of them while enhancing your home's aesthetic.

Our Picks Product Rating Price AMATA Eagle Solid Wood 3 Seater Sofa Cum Bed Camel Suede velevt Fabric with Two Cushions Perfect for Home Living Office Room and Guests (Camel, Medium)(3 Years Warranty) View Details ₹16,499 SHOP NOW uberlyfe 3 Seater Sofa Cum Bed | 1 Year Warranty | Queen Mattress, Foldable Sofacum Bed | 15 Sofa Height |2 Cushions Threadbare Pattern | Jute Finish Fabric, Dark Grey | 5 X 6 Feet View Details ₹10,699 SHOP NOW SleepyHug FoldPRO Sofa-Cum-Bed | 3-in-1 Convertible Sofa, Lounger & Bed | TouchSense Technology | HR Foam | Lightweight | 3-Seater | Double Bed | Without Pillow | Grey, 1-Year Warranty View Details ₹7,899 SHOP NOW Casaliving Broden 3 Seater Sofa Cum Bed for Living Room (Grey Fabric) Premium Fabric Sofa View Details ₹15,499 SHOP NOW Sleepyhead SofaBed Two - Foldable 3 Seater Sofa Cum Bed, (Fabric, Ash Grey), 3-Person Sofa View Details ₹19,711 SHOP NOW SONA ART & CRAFTS Sheesham Wood Sofa Cum Diwan | Wooden 3 Seater for Living Room Three Cushion Divan Couch with Drawer Storage Honey Finish, Brown View Details ₹23,799 SHOP NOW View More Products

Sofa-cum-beds are highly useful in homes with limited space or for those who want both comfort and functionality. These sofa beds also come with storage. To complement different interiors, many sofa beds are available in a variety of fabrics, finishes, and colors. Like other modern sofa beds, sofa cum beds come with varied mattress types such as memory foam that offers high support, orthopedic foam that provides very high support, latex that ensures medium comfort but a great sleep experience, and spring mattresses that are great for occasional use. At HT Shop Now, we checked out some of the top sofa-cum-bed options on Amazon India, and shortlisted them for our readers on the basis of user reviews and ratings.

The suede velvet fabric in this sofa bed adds a touch of elegance that brightens any living room. The dimensions are 96D x 190W x 88H centimeters. This 3-seater sofa bed includes an adjustable backrest that allows you to switch between sofa, lounger, and bed with ease. It features 40-density high-resilience foam that offers a bouncy feel, an elastic belt that distributes weight perfectly, a supportive cushion system, and recron fiber back cushions for superior comfort. The click-clack mechanism ensures smooth and effortless adjustment of backrest positions.

This 3-in-1 multifunctional sofa can be easily converted into a sofa or bed anytime. Designed with seating for three people, it is sturdy yet lightweight, making it a great choice for compact spaces. Featuring a foam-filled body, it offers a comfortable feel whether you sit or lie down. And the best part is the removable cover allows you to wash it separately, ensuring easy maintenance.

The SleepyHug sofa bed offers a seating capacity of three people. This multifunctional design converts seamlessly from sofa to recliner and bed, making it a great option for anyone seeking versatile home furniture. It measures 76D x 177W x 70H centimeters. The responsive surface adapts to your body, while the high-GSM tricot fabric allows airflow for a comfortable sitting or sleeping experience. Lightweight and compact, it is easy to move, reposition, or store as needed.

Crafted with a solid wood frame, this sofa features premium fabric upholstery and a wooden frame to offer a modern yet durable finish. It includes the sturdy high back that gives extreme support to the back. Also, it includes web suspension for enhanced comfort, while the seat uses webbing belt support for added durability and distributing the weight equally. High-density foam cushions ensure long-lasting comfort, making this piece both supportive and stylish for everyday use.

Featuring a luxurious cushioned design, this sofa bed blends both style and support to elevate your home décor. Its high-back structure provides complete back support and promotes proper spine alignment, unlike standard sofas. With seating for three people, it measures 103D x 187W x 97H centimeters, making it an ideal choice for medium to large rooms. Additionally, this sofa bed passes standards for abrasion, pilling, and color-fading resistance, ensuring long-lasting durability and appearance.

Wood is the primary material used in this sofa bed, giving it a timeless look and a durable finish that supports up to 90 kilograms of weight. Its secondary materials, ply and MDF wood, contribute to an elegant overall appearance. The built-in drawer provides ample storage space for everyday essentials. With dimensions of 88.9D x 182.9W x 76.2H centimeters, it fits well in any corner of the room. It also features sturdy armrests and a low-back design for added comfort and functionality.

