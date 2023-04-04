Story Saved
Top 10 dog multivitamin brands: Health should be foremost for pet parent

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Apr 04, 2023 13:03 IST
Summary:

Give your furry friend the best health possible with the top 10 dog multivitamin brands recommended by veterinarians. Do check out our handpicked products.

best multivitamin brands for dogs
Not just good food, your pooch needs regular health supplements as well.

As a pet owner, ensuring the health and well-being of your furry friend is a top priority. One way to support your dog's overall health is by supplementing its diet with good-quality multivitamins. It can be challenging to choose from the market's abundance of choices which dog multivitamins are the best choice for your pet. To help narrow down your options, we've compiled a list of the top 10 dog multivitamin brands recommended by veterinarians.

From trusted ingredients to positive customer reviews, these brands have been carefully selected to support the health and vitality of your four-legged companion.

Product list

  1. PET360 VITAL+

If you're looking for a high-quality dog multivitamin

that packs a punch, you shouldn’t look any further than PET360 VITAL+. This premium supplement contains 36 essential nutrients supporting your furry friend's vital functions. Specifically formulated for puppies, VITAL+ is a multivitamin that provides immune support, growth-boosting properties for puppies and kittens, and vitality for adult dogs and cats. With key vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, it can help keep your dog healthy and active throughout its life.

Specifications:

  • Item Form: Oil
  • Brand: PET360
  • Flavour: Fruit
  • Target Species: Cat
  • Item Volume: 200 Millilitres
ProsCons
Blend of multivitamins, amino acids, and minerals.It may not be suitable for pets with specific health conditions.
Effective for both dogs and cats. 
cellpic 7% off
PET360 Vital+, Premium Blend of Multivitamins, Amino Acids & Minerals, Advanced Wellness Formula with Antioxidants & Immunity Booster for Dogs & Cats 200 ml
4.2 (486)
4.2 (486)
7% off
223 240
Buy now

2. Drools Absolute Vitamin Tablet

If you're looking for a dog multivitamin that's easy to administer and can provide a range of health benefits, Drools Absolute Vitamin Tablet might be just what you need. One of the main advantages of this supplement is that it's easy to give to your furry friend, which can relieve pet parents of picky eaters. It is also enriched with essential vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients, which can help your pet recover more quickly from illnesses and stay healthy overall. The supplement promotes healthy growth and development and can help maintain a healthy body in dogs of all ages. Additionally, this multivitamin can support healthy joints and keep your dog active, essential for its overall well-being.

Specifications:

  • Brand:Drools
  • Item Weight:260 Grams

Target Species:Dog

ProsCons
Tasty and easy to administer.It may be unsuitable for pets with specific health conditions or dietary restrictions.

3. BWZ Beaphar Top 10 Multivitamin Tablet

A multivitamin supplement BWZ Beaphar Top 10 multivitamin tablet can perfectly complement your dog's wellness regimen. This dog multivitamin offers a combination of necessary vitamins, minerals, and trace minerals to nourish your pet. L-Carnitine, which helps maintain dogs' muscle strength, is one of the main advantages of this supplement. It can help boost your dog's physical condition and increase vitality in addition to powerful muscles. Furthermore, this vitamin tablet helps support the maintenance of your dog's glossy coat and bright eyes, which can be a sign of health.

Specifications:

  • Brand: BWZ Beaphar
  • Item Form: Tablet
  • Item Weight: 0.2 Kilograms
  • Target Species:

    Dog
ProsCons
Promote healthy digestion and nutrient absorption in dogs.It may not be appropriate for specific medical issues.
cellpic 8% off
BWZ Beaphar Top 10 Multivitamin Tablet -60 Pieces
4.4 (59)
4.4 (59)
8% off
270 295
Buy now

4. ALP ZipVit Multivitamin

This Multivitamin and Amino Acid Syrup is a specialised dog multivitamin that can provide essential nutrition for your furry friend. ALP Zip Vit Syrup for dogs and cats contains a blend of essential vitamins and amino acids to support your pet's overall health and well-being. It's important to consult your veterinarian to determine the proper dosage for your pet, as the amount of supplement needed can vary depending on factors like age, weight, and health status. One of the key benefits of this dog multivitamin

is that it can help boost immunity during all phases of pregnancy. This can be important for ensuring that your pet and its offspring stay healthy throughout the gestation and birthing process. By providing essential nutrients and amino acids, this syrup can also help support healthy skin and coat, promote healthy digestion and nutrient absorption, and provide other key benefits.

Specifications:

  • Item Form: Syrup
  • Brand: ALP
  • Product Benefits: Growth & development
  • Target Species

    :

    Dogs &

    Cats
ProsCons
Blend of essential vitamins and amino acids.The taste might be an issue
cellpic 17% off
ALP ZipVit multivitamin for Dogs| Amino Acid Dog Supplement| Immunity Booster & Appetite Stimulation for Dogs & Cats (Pack of 2)
4.1 (20)
4.1 (20)
17% off
499 600
Buy now

5. Drools Absolute Skin + Coat Tablet

Drools Absolute Skin + Coat Tablet is a dog multivitamin that can help promote healthy skin and coat. Enriched with Omega 3 & 6, these tablets can provide essential nutrition for your doggo. In addition, these highly palatable semi-moist kibbles are prepared with turmeric extract and green tea, which can aid in skin repair. The essential ingredients in these tablets are blended with other nutrients to help protect the skin and coat of your dog. Additionally, administration of this dog supplement is easy, which can help pet parents of fussy eaters feel relaxed.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Drools
  • Flavour: Turmeric
  • Active Ingredients: Omega 3
  • Item Weight: 270 Grams

Product Benefits

:

Skin Care

ProsCons
Enriched with Omega 3 & 6NA
cellpic
Drools Absolute Skin + Coat Tablet- Dog Supplement, 50 Pieces
4.2 (5,156)
4.2 (5,156)
Get Price

6. Pawsitively Pet Care Zydus Verol Amino Acids & Multivitamin Syrup

This dog multivitamin Verol syrup from Pawsitively Pet Care is designed to help maintain the well-being of your pet companion. This syrup has a variety of vital vitamins and amino acids that can promote your pet's general wellness and health. Verol syrup feeds your pet with these essential nutrients and supports your pet's immune system by incorporating potent antioxidants into the formulation. You could help your pet stay strong, active, and content for years by giving Verol syrup daily.

Specifications:

  • Item Form: Liquid
  • Brand: Pawsitively Pet Care
  • Target Species: x
ProsCons
Provides essential vitamins and amino acids.Unclear Dosage instructions
cellpic
Pawsitively Pet Care Zydus Verol Amino Acids & Multivitamin Syrup for Dogs and Cats (200 ml) - Pack Of 2
4 (53)
4 (53)
499
Buy now

7. Canivit Plus Multivitamin Supplement

Pet owners who wish to give their furry pals a delightful treat that contains important nutrients should definitely consider these chewable tablets. The tablets are quite pleasant, which makes it simple to give them to dogs and cats. Each tablet is fortified with DHA, a crucial nutrient for promoting neural and cognitive growth, as well as other necessary vitamins and minerals. This dog multivitamin is a practical and tasty choice if you've got a picky eater or just want to ensure your pet is obtaining all the essential vitamins and minerals.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Generic
  • Flavour: Other
  • Item Form: Tablet

Target Species

:

Dog

ProsCons
Chewable tabletsSome gastrointestinal issues were reported among a few pets
cellpic
Canivit Plus Multivitamin Supplement for Dogs and Cats 60 Tab
4.5 (2)
4.5 (2)
380
Buy now

8.

Caredom CAREOVIT Multivitamin Syrup

This dog multivitamin syrup offers optimal nutrition and promotes a healthy immune system and circulatory functions for your pet. It contains essential ingredients blended with other nutrients that help protect your pet's skin and coat and promote speedy recovery from diseases. With a wide range of multivitamins, including those that support physical performance, antioxidants, hip & joint, heart, immune, urinary tract, skin & coat, brain, eye, liver, & gut health, this syrup is suitable for small, medium, and large pets. Consult with your veterinarian for proper dosage.

Specifications

  • .

    Manufacturer: Logichem Biotech
  • Item Weight: 260 g
  • Net Quantity: 200.0 millilitres
  • Generic Name

    :

    Multivitamin Syrup
ProsCons
Helps support a healthy immune systemNot suitable for pets with certain health conditions
cellpic 12% off
Caredom CAREOVIT | Multivitamin Syrup for Dogs & Cats | 200 ml | Promotes Optimum Growth & Healthy Heart | Enriched with Vitamins, Amino Acids & Minerals | Quick Recovery from Disease | Immunity Booster | Complete Growth | Good Health
4.1 (257)
4.1 (257)
12% off
158 180
Buy now

9. Vetoquinol ARBCE Pet Multivitamin Supplement

Vetoquinol ARBCE PET is a scientifically formulated haematinic designed to provide essential iron, copper, and cobalt to dogs and cats. This dog

multivitamin caters to pets' dietary requirements, ensuring they receive adequate amounts of these vital elements. It helps support pets' immune and blood systems and is easy to use. This supplement's good if your pet needs additional iron or other minerals to promote overall health.

Specifications

  • Manufacturer: Vetoquinol
  • Item Weight: 272 g

Net Quantity

:

200 millilitre

ProsCons
Can improve coat and skin health.Overdose might cause adverse effects
cellpic 7% off
Vetoquinol ARBCE PET MULTIVITAMIN Supplement 200ML by Jolly and Cutie Pets
3.7 (20)
3.7 (20)
7% off
167 180
Buy now

10. WOW DOG Multivitamin Tablet

This supplement is enriched with vitamins and minerals that promote growth and maintain a healthy body. It also promotes healthy joints, keeping your dog active. The essential ingredients blended with other nutrients aid in a speedy recovery from diseases, and it is easy to administer, making pet parents of fussy eaters feel relaxed. Additionally, the essential ingredients blended with other nutrients help protect your dog's skin and coat. Overall, it is an excellent dog multivitamin that provides various benefits to your furry friend.

Specifications:

  • Brand: WOW DOG
  • Flavour: Chicken
  • Item Form: Tablet
  • Item Weight: 100 Grams

Target Species

:

Dog

ProsCons
Can strengthen the immune system and aid digestion.Palatability 
cellpic 10% off
WOW DOG Multivitamin Tablet Dog Supplement 120 Pieces for Dogs with Essential Vitamins & Minerals for Healthy Skin, Heart, Brain Function | Chicken Flavour
4 (1,811)
4 (1,811)
10% off
449 499
Buy now

Top 3 features for you

Products Feature 1Feature 2Feature 3
PET360 VITAL+Comprehensive nutritionImmune SupportEasy to use
Drools Absolute Vitamin TabletBalanced formulaSupports growthBoosts immunity
BWZ Beaphar Top 10 Multivitamin TabletPromotes vitalitySupports developmentStrengthens immunity
ALP ZipVit multivitaminComplete nutrientsImproved healthEnhanced energy
Drools Absolute Skin + Coat TabletSkin nourishmentOmega Fatty AcidsCoat health
Pawsitively Pet Care Zydus Verol Amino Acids & Multivitamin SyrupAmino acid blendLiquid supplementSupports metabolism
Canivit Plus Multivitamin SupplementOverall wellnessStrengthens bonesDigestive support
Caredom CAREOVIT Multivitamin SyrupBoosts immunityEnhances growthLiquid form
Vetoquinol ARBCE PET MULTIVITAMIN SupplementEssential vitaminsPromotes energySupports health
WOW DOG Multivitamin TabletComplete nutritionBalanced formula Boosts vitality

Best overall product

The best overall product is WOW DOG multivitamin tablet. This dog multivitamin contains essential vitamins, minerals, and nutrients specifically formulated for dogs. Furthermore, this is made with high-quality ingredients, is easy to administer, and has positive reviews from other pet owners. All in all, this product can be considered for your doggo.

Best value for money

Given that it offers a thorough combination of necessary vitamins, minerals, and nutrients at a reasonable price, PET360 VITAL can be regarded as the product that provides the best value for money. The product is prepared with all the essential elements that are advantageous for your pet. This offers an adequate dosage for the price; it could be considered a viable option for pet owners seeking a low-cost option.

How to find the perfect dog multivitamin?

Finding the best dog multivitamin can be challenging for pet owners as many options are available in the market. However, pet owners should consider a few key factors when selecting a dog multivitamin.

  • Pet owners should look for a multivitamin specifically formulated for dogs. This means that the multivitamin should contain a well-balanced combo of essential vitamins, minerals, and nutrients designed to meet dogs' unique needs. In addition, pet owners should ensure that the product is made with high-quality components and doesn’t contain harmful additives or fillers.
  • You must look for a product which is easy to administer. This can include options such as chewable tablets or soft chews, which are more palatable for dogs and more accessible to give than capsules or pills.
  • It would be best if you considered the brand’s reputation and any clinical trials or studies on the product. On top of it, it can be helpful to consult with a veterinarian to determine the specific nutritional needs of the individual dog and to get recommendations for high-quality multivitamins. .

All in all, finding the best dog multivitamin requires careful consideration of the product’s ingredients, ease of administration, reputation, and consultation with a verified veterinarian.

You may be interested in

Product Price
PET360 Vital+, Premium Blend of Multivitamins, Amino Acids & Minerals, Advanced Wellness Formula with Antioxidants & Immunity Booster for Dogs & Cats 200 ml ₹ 223
BWZ Beaphar Top 10 Multivitamin Tablet -60 Pieces ₹ 270
ALP ZipVit multivitamin for Dogs| Amino Acid Dog Supplement| Immunity Booster & Appetite Stimulation for Dogs & Cats (Pack of 2) ₹ 499
Drools Absolute Skin + Coat Tablet- Dog Supplement, 50 Pieces Get Price
Pawsitively Pet Care Zydus Verol Amino Acids & Multivitamin Syrup for Dogs and Cats (200 ml) - Pack Of 2 ₹ 499
Canivit Plus Multivitamin Supplement for Dogs and Cats 60 Tab ₹ 380
Caredom CAREOVIT | Multivitamin Syrup for Dogs & Cats | 200 ml | Promotes Optimum Growth & Healthy Heart | Enriched with Vitamins, Amino Acids & Minerals | Quick Recovery from Disease | Immunity Booster | Complete Growth | Good Health ₹ 158
Vetoquinol ARBCE PET MULTIVITAMIN Supplement 200ML by Jolly and Cutie Pets ₹ 167
WOW DOG Multivitamin Tablet Dog Supplement 120 Pieces for Dogs with Essential Vitamins & Minerals for Healthy Skin, Heart, Brain Function | Chicken Flavour ₹ 449

What are dog multivitamins?

Dog multivitamins are dietary supplements formulated to provide vital vitamins, minerals, and nutrients that may be missing from a dog’s regular diet. These are prepared to support their overall health, improve immune function, and promote healthy skin and coat. 

Do all dogs need multivitamins?

Not all dogs need multivitamins, as some may receive adequate nutrition from their regular diet. However, certain dogs may benefit from multivitamins, such as aged dogs, pregnant or lactating dogs, dogs with specific health conditions or dogs with a poor appetite

What are some key ingredients to look for in dog multivitamins?

Some key ingredients to look for in dog multivitamins include vitamins A, B, C, D, and E and minerals such as calcium, phosphorus, and zinc. Omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants may also be beneficial for promoting overall health and well-being.

Can giving too many vitamins harm my dog?

Yes, giving too many vitamins can harm your dog. Over-supplementation of certain vitamins and minerals can lead to toxicity and potentially harmful side effects. Therefore, following the recommended dosage guidelines and consulting a veterinarian before giving your dog any supplements is important.

How should I choose the best dog multivitamin?

Choosing the best dog multivitamin requires careful consideration of the product's ingredients, quality, reputation, and suitability for your dog's specific needs. A veterinary consultation might be beneficial to determine your dog's specific nutritional needs and get recommendations for high-quality multivitamins. Additionally, reading reviews from other pet owners can provide valuable insights into the effectiveness of different products. 

