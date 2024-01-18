Best hydrating sunscreens for dry skin in India: 10 worthy options to consider

Summary: Best hydrating sunscreens for dry skin in India: Discover the top 10 choices in this category. Our curated list contains detailed product descriptions, pros and cons, and a feature comparison table to help you make an informed decision. Read More Read Less

When it comes to skincare, finding the right sunscreen for dry skin can be a challenge. Hydrating sunscreens provide the necessary sun protection while also keeping the skin moisturized and healthy. In this article, we have curated a list of the 10 best hydrating sunscreens for dry skin available in India, so you can choose the perfect product for your specific needs and preferences.

1. Undry Hydrating Sunscreen The Undry Hydrating Sunscreen is a lightweight and photostable sunscreen that provides effective sun protection while keeping the skin hydrated. It is perfect for dry skin and offers long-lasting moisture. Specifications of Undry Hydrating Sunscreen SPF 30

Hydrating formula

Non-greasy

Suitable for sensitive skin

Water-resistant

Pros Lightweight and non-greasy

Provides long-lasting hydration

Suitable for sensitive skin Cons May leave a slight white cast

2. Fixderma Shadow Sun Cream The Fixderma Shadow Sun Cream offers broad-spectrum sun protection and is formulated to protect and moisturize dry skin. It is non-greasy and provides a matte finish. Specifications of Fixderma Shadow Sun Cream SPF 50+

Moisturizing formula

Matte finish

Non-comedogenic

Paraben-free

Pros High SPF for enhanced sun protection

Non-comedogenic and paraben-free

Provides a matte finish Cons Slightly thick consistency

Also read: Waterproof sunscreens for dry skin: Opt for non-greasy and hydrating ones 3. Derma Co Hyaluronic Sunscreen The Derma Co Hyaluronic Sunscreen is a lightweight, non-greasy sunscreen that contains hyaluronic acid to hydrate and plump the skin. It offers effective sun protection for dry, sensitive skin. Specifications of Derma Co Hyaluronic Sunscreen SPF 40

Hyaluronic acid-infused

Non-greasy

Suitable for sensitive skin

Quick absorption

Pros Contains hydrating hyaluronic acid

Quickly absorbed into the skin

Suitable for sensitive skin Cons May not be suitable for very dry skin

4. Neutrogena Sensitive Skin Sunscreen The Neutrogena Sensitive Skin Sunscreen is specially formulated for dry, sensitive skin. It provides broad-spectrum sun protection and is resistant to water and sweat. Specifications of Neutrogena Sensitive Skin Sunscreen SPF 50+

Water-resistant

Non-comedogenic

Fragrance-free

Hypoallergenic

Pros High SPF for enhanced sun protection

Water and sweat-resistant

Non-comedogenic and fragrance-free Cons May feel slightly heavy on the skin

5. Minimalist Multi-Vitamin Sunscreen The Minimalist Multi-Vitamin Sunscreen is enriched with vitamins and antioxidants to provide sun protection and nourish dry skin. It offers a non-greasy, lightweight formula. Specifications of Minimalist Multi-Vitamin Sunscreen SPF 50

Enriched with vitamins

Non-greasy

Fast-absorbing

Paraben and alcohol-free

Pros Enriched with vitamins and antioxidants

Fast-absorbing and non-greasy

Paraben and alcohol-free Cons May not provide intense hydration for very dry skin

6. Aqualogica Sunscreen Protection The Aqualogica Sunscreen provides broad-spectrum protection while also giving the skin a glowing and hydrated appearance. It is suitable for dry and sensitive skin types. Specifications of Aqualogica Sunscreen Protection SPF 30

Glowing finish

Hydrating formula

Non-greasy

Non-comedogenic

Pros Provides a glowing finish

Hydrates the skin effectively

Non-comedogenic and non-greasy Cons May not be suitable for oily skin

Also read: Best sunscreens protect skin from harmful UV rays, prevent premature aging 7. Vitamin C Sunscreen Water-Light The Vitamin C Sunscreen is a lightweight and water-light sunscreen that offers effective sun protection while providing hydration and brightening benefits to the skin. Specifications of Vitamin C Sunscreen Water-Light SPF 50+

Vitamin C-infused

Water-light formula

Non-greasy

Quick absorption

Pros Contains brightening vitamin C

Water-light and non-greasy

Quickly absorbed into the skin Cons May not be suitable for very dry skin

8. Lakme Sun Expert Tinted Sunscreen The Lakme Sun Expert Tinted Sunscreen provides sun protection with a tinted formula that also moisturizes and evens out the skin tone. It is suitable for daily use. Specifications of Lakme Sun Expert Tinted Sunscreen SPF 50

Tinted formula

Moisturizing

Evens out skin tone

Suitable for daily use

Pros Tinted formula for even skin tone

Moisturizes the skin effectively

Suitable for daily use Cons May not be suitable for very fair or dark skin tones

9. Biotique Sandalwood Sunscreen The Biotique Sandalwood Sunscreen is a soothing and resistant sunscreen that is infused with natural ingredients to protect and nourish dry skin. It is perfect for sensitive skin. Specifications of Biotique Sandalwood Sunscreen SPF 50

Sandalwood-infused

Soothing formula

Water-resistant

Paraben-free

Pros Infused with soothing sandalwood

Water-resistant and paraben-free

Provides effective sun protection Cons Slightly thick consistency

10. Sunscreen with Moisturization The Sunscreen with Moisturization is a paraben and alcohol-free sunscreen that provides sun protection while also offering deep hydration to dry skin. It is suitable for daily use. Specifications of Sunscreen with Moisturization SPF 40

Moisturizing formula

Paraben and alcohol-free

Non-greasy

Quick absorption

Pros Deeply hydrates the skin

Paraben and alcohol-free

Quickly absorbed into the skin Cons May not be suitable for oily skin

Slightly high price point

Comparison Table

Product Name SPF Hydrating Formula Non-Greasy Undry Hydrating Sunscreen SPF 30 Yes Yes Fixderma Shadow Sun Cream SPF 50+ Yes Yes Derma Co Hyaluronic Sunscreen SPF 40 Yes Yes Neutrogena Sensitive Skin Sunscreen SPF 50+ Yes Yes Minimalist Multi-Vitamin Sunscreen SPF 50 Yes Yes Aqualogica Sunscreen Protection SPF 30 Yes Yes Vitamin C Sunscreen Water-Light SPF 50+ Yes Yes Lakme Sun Expert Tinted Sunscreen SPF 50 Yes Yes Biotique Sandalwood Sunscreen SPF 50 Yes Yes Sunscreen with Moisturization SPF 40 Yes Yes

Best value for money: The Fixderma Shadow Sun Cream offers the best value for money with its high SPF, moisturizing formula, and non-comedogenic properties. It provides effective sun protection and hydration at an affordable price point.

Best overall product: The Neutrogena Sensitive Skin Sunscreen stands out as the best overall product in this category due to its high SPF, water-resistant formula, and suitability for sensitive skin. It offers comprehensive sun protection and is suitable for daily use.

How to find the perfect sunscreen for dry skin: To find the perfect sunscreen for dry skin, prioritize formulations with added moisturizing ingredients like hyaluronic acid or glycerin. Opt for creams or lotions that provide both sun protection and hydration. Choose sunscreens with SPF suitable for your sun exposure and consider those labeled "non-comedogenic" to prevent clogging pores. Look for products free of alcohol and artificial fragrances to minimize dryness or irritation. Reading reviews and consulting dermatologists can guide you towards a sunscreen that nourishes and protects dry skin effectively.

FAQs on sunscreen for dry skin What is the SPF level of these sunscreens? The SPF levels range from 30 to 50+, providing varying degrees of sun protection. Are these sunscreens suitable for sensitive skin? Yes, many of these sunscreens are formulated for sensitive skin and are hypoallergenic. Do these sunscreens leave a white cast on the skin? Some sunscreens may leave a slight white cast, while others offer a more transparent finish. Are these sunscreens water-resistant? Yes, most of these sunscreens are water-resistant, making them suitable for outdoor activities.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.