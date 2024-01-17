Best sunscreens for oily skin with matte finish and SPF 50: 10 worthy options

Choosing the right sunscreen for oily skin can be a daunting task. With so many options available in the market, it's important to find a product that not only provides sun protection but also helps control oil and shine. In this article, we have curated a list of the 10 best sunscreens for oily skin, all with a matte finish and SPF 50. Whether you have acne-prone skin or simply want a lightweight sunscreen, we have something for everyone. Read on to find the perfect sunscreen for your needs.

1. Lacto Calamine Sunshield Sunscreen The Lacto Calamine Sunshield Sunscreen is a lightweight, non-greasy formula that provides broad-spectrum protection against UVA and UVB rays. It is enriched with Kaolin Clay and Aloe Vera to control oil and soothe the skin. With an SPF 50, it offers long-lasting sun protection without clogging pores.
SPF 50 protection

Enriched with Kaolin Clay and Aloe Vera

Non-greasy and lightweight

Controls oil and shine

Suitable for all skin types

Provides broad-spectrum protection

Controls oil and shine

Suitable for all skin types Cons May not be suitable for sensitive skin

2. FIXDERMA Sunscreen SPF 30 The FIXDERMA Sunscreen SPF 30 is a water-resistant formula that provides high protection against UVA and UVB rays. It contains Vitamin E and Aloe Vera to nourish the skin while controlling oil and shine. With its matte finish, it is perfect for oily and acne-prone skin.
SPF 30 protection

Water-resistant

Contains Vitamin E and Aloe Vera

Matte finish

Suitable for oily and acne-prone skin

Water-resistant

Matte finish

Suitable for oily and acne-prone skin Cons May leave a white cast on darker skin tones

3. Watermelon Hyaluronic Sunscreen The Watermelon Hyaluronic Sunscreen is a hydrating formula that provides SPF 50 protection. It is infused with Watermelon extract and Hyaluronic Acid to moisturize the skin while offering sun protection. The lightweight, non-greasy formula is perfect for oily skin.
SPF 50 protection

Infused with Watermelon extract and Hyaluronic Acid

Hydrating and moisturizing

Lightweight and non-greasy

Suitable for oily skin

Hydrating and moisturizing

Lightweight and non-greasy

Suitable for oily skin Cons May not provide long-lasting oil control

4. Minimalist Resistant Invisible Sunscreen The Minimalist Resistant Invisible Sunscreen is a high-protection formula with SPF 50. It contains Squalane to hydrate the skin and provide a matte finish. The invisible formula is perfect for all skin tones and offers protection against UVA, UVB, and pollution.
SPF 50 protection

Contains Squalane for hydration

Invisible and matte finish

Protects against UVA, UVB, and pollution

Suitable for all skin tones

High-protection formula

Invisible and matte finish

Protects against pollution Cons May feel heavy on the skin

5. mCaffeine Niacinamide Sunscreen The mCaffeine Niacinamide Sunscreen offers SPF 50 protection with a mattifying formula. Enriched with Niacinamide and Caffeine, it controls oil and provides a non-greasy finish. The water-resistant formula is perfect for all-day sun protection.
SPF 50 protection

Mattifying and non-greasy

Enriched with Niacinamide and Caffeine

Water-resistant

Suitable for all-day protection

Mattifying and non-greasy

Enriched with Niacinamide and Caffeine

Water-resistant Cons May not be suitable for dry skin

6. Fixderma Sunscreen with Vitamin E The Fixderma Sunscreen with Vitamin E provides minimum SPF 30 protection with a lightweight formula. It is enriched with Vitamin E to nourish the skin and protect against sun damage. The non-greasy formula is suitable for oily and sensitive skin.
Minimum SPF 30 protection

Enriched with Vitamin E

Lightweight and non-greasy

Suitable for oily and sensitive skin

Nourishes and protects the skin

Enriched with Vitamin E

Lightweight and non-greasy

Suitable for oily and sensitive skin Cons May require frequent reapplication

7. Organic Harvest Sunscreen for Oily Skin The Organic Harvest Sunscreen is specially formulated for oily skin. It provides SPF 30 protection and helps control excess oil and shine. Enriched with organic ingredients, it nourishes the skin while offering sun protection.
SPF 30 protection

Controls excess oil and shine

Enriched with organic ingredients

Nourishes the skin

Specially formulated for oily skin

Controls excess oil and shine

Enriched with organic ingredients

Specially formulated for oily skin Cons May not provide long-lasting oil control

8. Jovees Fairness Sunscreen Lotion The Jovees Fairness Sunscreen Lotion offers SPF 50 protection with a lightweight, non-greasy formula. It is specially formulated for oily and acne-prone skin. Enriched with natural ingredients, it provides sun protection while improving skin tone and texture.
SPF 50 protection

Lightweight and non-greasy formula

Specially formulated for oily and acne-prone skin

Improves skin tone and texture

Enriched with natural ingredients

Specially formulated for oily and acne-prone skin

Improves skin tone and texture

Enriched with natural ingredients Cons May not be suitable for sensitive skin

9. Acscreen Sunscreen for Oily and Acne-Prone Skin The Acscreen Sunscreen is specially designed for oily and acne-prone skin. With SPF 50 protection, it helps control excess oil and prevents breakouts. The lightweight formula provides long-lasting sun protection without clogging pores.
SPF 50 protection

Specially designed for oily and acne-prone skin

Controls excess oil and prevents breakouts

Lightweight and non-greasy formula

Long-lasting sun protection

Specially designed for oily and acne-prone skin

Controls excess oil and prevents breakouts

Lightweight and non-greasy formula Cons May not be suitable for dry skin

10. Soulflower Herbal Spectrum Sunscreen The Soulflower Herbal Spectrum Sunscreen provides broad-spectrum protection with SPF 50. Enriched with Turmeric and other herbal ingredients, it provides sun protection while nourishing the skin. The lightweight formula is perfect for oily skin.
Broad-spectrum SPF 50 protection

Enriched with Turmeric and herbal ingredients

Nourishes the skin

Lightweight and non-greasy formula

Suitable for oily skin

Broad-spectrum protection

Nourishes the skin

Lightweight and non-greasy formula Cons May not provide long-lasting oil control

Comparison Table

SPF Protection Formula Specialty Lacto Calamine Sunshield Sunscreen SPF 50 Non-greasy, lightweight Controls oil and shine FIXDERMA Sunscreen SPF 30 SPF 30 Water-resistant, matte finish Suitable for oily and acne-prone skin Watermelon Hyaluronic Sunscreen SPF 50 Hydrating, lightweight Moisturizes the skin Minimalist Resistant Invisible Sunscreen SPF 50 Invisible, matte finish Protects against pollution mCaffeine Niacinamide Sunscreen SPF 50 Mattifying, non-greasy Enriched with Niacinamide and Caffeine Fixderma Sunscreen with Vitamin E Minimum SPF 30 Lightweight, non-greasy Enriched with Vitamin E Organic Harvest Sunscreen for Oily Skin SPF 30 Controls oil and shine Enriched with organic ingredients Jovees Fairness Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50 Lightweight, non-greasy Improves skin tone and texture Acscreen Sunscreen for Oily and Acne-Prone Skin SPF 50 Controls oil, prevents breakouts Lightweight, long-lasting protection Soulflower Herbal Spectrum Sunscreen SPF 50 Lightweight, non-greasy Nourishes the skin

Best value for money: The FIXDERMA Sunscreen SPF 30 offers the best value for money with its water-resistant formula, matte finish, and SPF 30 protection. It is perfect for oily and acne-prone skin, providing long-lasting sun protection without the heavy price tag.

Best overall product: The Minimalist Resistant Invisible Sunscreen stands out as the best overall product with its high SPF 50 protection, invisible matte finish, and ability to protect against pollution. It offers comprehensive sun protection for all skin types.

How to find the perfect best sunscreen for oily skin: To find the best sunscreen for oily skin, opt for oil-free and non-comedogenic formulas. Look for labels mentioning "matte" or "gel" textures for a lightweight feel. Choose sunscreens with SPF 30 or higher for adequate protection. Water-based or mineral-based sunscreens are often suitable for oily skin. Read reviews and consider brands like La Roche-Posay, Neutrogena, or EltaMD, known for their effective sun protection formulations without exacerbating oiliness.

FAQs on best sunscreen for oily skin What is the SPF of the Lacto Calamine Sunshield Sunscreen? The Lacto Calamine Sunshield Sunscreen offers SPF 50 protection, providing high sun protection for all skin types. Does the FIXDERMA Sunscreen SPF 30 leave a white cast on the skin? The FIXDERMA Sunscreen SPF 30 may leave a white cast on darker skin tones due to its water-resistant formula. Is the Watermelon Hyaluronic Sunscreen suitable for dry skin? The Watermelon Hyaluronic Sunscreen is lightweight and non-greasy, making it suitable for oily skin. It may not provide enough hydration for dry skin. Can the Minimalist Resistant Invisible Sunscreen be used on sensitive skin? The Minimalist Resistant Invisible Sunscreen is suitable for all skin types, but those with sensitive skin may find it heavy.

