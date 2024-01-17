Icon
Best sunscreens for oily skin with matte finish and SPF 50: 10 worthy options

Published on Jan 17, 2024 04:02 IST
best sunscreens

Best sunscreens for oily skin with matte finish and SPF 50: Discover the top 10 sunscreens meant especially for oily skin. Find the perfect product for your needs with our detailed comparison. Read More

Choosing the right sunscreen for oily skin can be a daunting task. With so many options available in the market, it's important to find a product that not only provides sun protection but also helps control oil and shine. In this article, we have curated a list of the 10 best sunscreens for oily skin, all with a matte finish and SPF 50. Whether you have acne-prone skin or simply want a lightweight sunscreen, we have something for everyone. Read on to find the perfect sunscreen for your needs.

1. Lacto Calamine Sunshield Sunscreen

The Lacto Calamine Sunshield Sunscreen is a lightweight, non-greasy formula that provides broad-spectrum protection against UVA and UVB rays. It is enriched with Kaolin Clay and Aloe Vera to control oil and soothe the skin. With an SPF 50, it offers long-lasting sun protection without clogging pores.

Specifications of Lacto Calamine Sunshield Sunscreen

  • SPF 50 protection
  • Enriched with Kaolin Clay and Aloe Vera
  • Non-greasy and lightweight
  • Controls oil and shine
  • Suitable for all skin types

Pros

  • Provides broad-spectrum protection
  • Controls oil and shine
  • Suitable for all skin types

Cons

  • May not be suitable for sensitive skin

2. FIXDERMA Sunscreen SPF 30

The FIXDERMA Sunscreen SPF 30 is a water-resistant formula that provides high protection against UVA and UVB rays. It contains Vitamin E and Aloe Vera to nourish the skin while controlling oil and shine. With its matte finish, it is perfect for oily and acne-prone skin.

Specifications of FIXDERMA Sunscreen SPF 30

  • SPF 30 protection
  • Water-resistant
  • Contains Vitamin E and Aloe Vera
  • Matte finish
  • Suitable for oily and acne-prone skin

Pros

  • Water-resistant
  • Matte finish
  • Suitable for oily and acne-prone skin

Cons

  • May leave a white cast on darker skin tones

3. Watermelon Hyaluronic Sunscreen

The Watermelon Hyaluronic Sunscreen is a hydrating formula that provides SPF 50 protection. It is infused with Watermelon extract and Hyaluronic Acid to moisturize the skin while offering sun protection. The lightweight, non-greasy formula is perfect for oily skin.

Specifications of Watermelon Hyaluronic Sunscreen

  • SPF 50 protection
  • Infused with Watermelon extract and Hyaluronic Acid
  • Hydrating and moisturizing
  • Lightweight and non-greasy
  • Suitable for oily skin

Pros

  • Hydrating and moisturizing
  • Lightweight and non-greasy
  • Suitable for oily skin

Cons

  • May not provide long-lasting oil control

4. Minimalist Resistant Invisible Sunscreen

The Minimalist Resistant Invisible Sunscreen is a high-protection formula with SPF 50. It contains Squalane to hydrate the skin and provide a matte finish. The invisible formula is perfect for all skin tones and offers protection against UVA, UVB, and pollution.

Specifications of Minimalist Resistant Invisible Sunscreen

  • SPF 50 protection
  • Contains Squalane for hydration
  • Invisible and matte finish
  • Protects against UVA, UVB, and pollution
  • Suitable for all skin tones

Pros

  • High-protection formula
  • Invisible and matte finish
  • Protects against pollution

Cons

  • May feel heavy on the skin

5. mCaffeine Niacinamide Sunscreen

The mCaffeine Niacinamide Sunscreen offers SPF 50 protection with a mattifying formula. Enriched with Niacinamide and Caffeine, it controls oil and provides a non-greasy finish. The water-resistant formula is perfect for all-day sun protection.

Specifications of mCaffeine Niacinamide Sunscreen

  • SPF 50 protection
  • Mattifying and non-greasy
  • Enriched with Niacinamide and Caffeine
  • Water-resistant
  • Suitable for all-day protection

Pros

  • Mattifying and non-greasy
  • Enriched with Niacinamide and Caffeine
  • Water-resistant

Cons

  • May not be suitable for dry skin

6. Fixderma Sunscreen with Vitamin E

The Fixderma Sunscreen with Vitamin E provides minimum SPF 30 protection with a lightweight formula. It is enriched with Vitamin E to nourish the skin and protect against sun damage. The non-greasy formula is suitable for oily and sensitive skin.

Specifications of Fixderma Sunscreen with Vitamin E

  • Minimum SPF 30 protection
  • Enriched with Vitamin E
  • Lightweight and non-greasy
  • Suitable for oily and sensitive skin
  • Nourishes and protects the skin

Pros

  • Enriched with Vitamin E
  • Lightweight and non-greasy
  • Suitable for oily and sensitive skin

Cons

  • May require frequent reapplication

7. Organic Harvest Sunscreen for Oily Skin

The Organic Harvest Sunscreen is specially formulated for oily skin. It provides SPF 30 protection and helps control excess oil and shine. Enriched with organic ingredients, it nourishes the skin while offering sun protection.

Specifications of Organic Harvest Sunscreen for Oily Skin

  • SPF 30 protection
  • Controls excess oil and shine
  • Enriched with organic ingredients
  • Nourishes the skin
  • Specially formulated for oily skin

Pros

  • Controls excess oil and shine
  • Enriched with organic ingredients
  • Specially formulated for oily skin

Cons

  • May not provide long-lasting oil control

8. Jovees Fairness Sunscreen Lotion

The Jovees Fairness Sunscreen Lotion offers SPF 50 protection with a lightweight, non-greasy formula. It is specially formulated for oily and acne-prone skin. Enriched with natural ingredients, it provides sun protection while improving skin tone and texture.

Specifications of Jovees Fairness Sunscreen Lotion

  • SPF 50 protection
  • Lightweight and non-greasy formula
  • Specially formulated for oily and acne-prone skin
  • Improves skin tone and texture
  • Enriched with natural ingredients

Pros

  • Specially formulated for oily and acne-prone skin
  • Improves skin tone and texture
  • Enriched with natural ingredients

Cons

  • May not be suitable for sensitive skin

9. Acscreen Sunscreen for Oily and Acne-Prone Skin

The Acscreen Sunscreen is specially designed for oily and acne-prone skin. With SPF 50 protection, it helps control excess oil and prevents breakouts. The lightweight formula provides long-lasting sun protection without clogging pores.

Specifications of Acscreen Sunscreen for Oily and Acne-Prone Skin

  • SPF 50 protection
  • Specially designed for oily and acne-prone skin
  • Controls excess oil and prevents breakouts
  • Lightweight and non-greasy formula
  • Long-lasting sun protection

Pros

  • Specially designed for oily and acne-prone skin
  • Controls excess oil and prevents breakouts
  • Lightweight and non-greasy formula

Cons

  • May not be suitable for dry skin

10. Soulflower Herbal Spectrum Sunscreen

The Soulflower Herbal Spectrum Sunscreen provides broad-spectrum protection with SPF 50. Enriched with Turmeric and other herbal ingredients, it provides sun protection while nourishing the skin. The lightweight formula is perfect for oily skin.

Specifications of Soulflower Herbal Spectrum Sunscreen

  • Broad-spectrum SPF 50 protection
  • Enriched with Turmeric and herbal ingredients
  • Nourishes the skin
  • Lightweight and non-greasy formula
  • Suitable for oily skin

Pros

  • Broad-spectrum protection
  • Nourishes the skin
  • Lightweight and non-greasy formula

Cons

  • May not provide long-lasting oil control

Comparison Table

SPF ProtectionFormulaSpecialty
Lacto Calamine Sunshield SunscreenSPF 50Non-greasy, lightweightControls oil and shine
FIXDERMA Sunscreen SPF 30SPF 30Water-resistant, matte finishSuitable for oily and acne-prone skin
Watermelon Hyaluronic SunscreenSPF 50Hydrating, lightweightMoisturizes the skin
Minimalist Resistant Invisible SunscreenSPF 50Invisible, matte finishProtects against pollution
mCaffeine Niacinamide SunscreenSPF 50Mattifying, non-greasyEnriched with Niacinamide and Caffeine
Fixderma Sunscreen with Vitamin EMinimum SPF 30Lightweight, non-greasyEnriched with Vitamin E
Organic Harvest Sunscreen for Oily SkinSPF 30Controls oil and shineEnriched with organic ingredients
Jovees Fairness Sunscreen LotionSPF 50Lightweight, non-greasyImproves skin tone and texture
Acscreen Sunscreen for Oily and Acne-Prone SkinSPF 50Controls oil, prevents breakoutsLightweight, long-lasting protection
Soulflower Herbal Spectrum SunscreenSPF 50Lightweight, non-greasyNourishes the skin

Best value for money:

The FIXDERMA Sunscreen SPF 30 offers the best value for money with its water-resistant formula, matte finish, and SPF 30 protection. It is perfect for oily and acne-prone skin, providing long-lasting sun protection without the heavy price tag.

Best overall product:

The Minimalist Resistant Invisible Sunscreen stands out as the best overall product with its high SPF 50 protection, invisible matte finish, and ability to protect against pollution. It offers comprehensive sun protection for all skin types.

How to find the perfect best sunscreen for oily skin:

To find the best sunscreen for oily skin, opt for oil-free and non-comedogenic formulas. Look for labels mentioning "matte" or "gel" textures for a lightweight feel. Choose sunscreens with SPF 30 or higher for adequate protection. Water-based or mineral-based sunscreens are often suitable for oily skin. Read reviews and consider brands like La Roche-Posay, Neutrogena, or EltaMD, known for their effective sun protection formulations without exacerbating oiliness.

FAQs on best sunscreen for oily skin

The Lacto Calamine Sunshield Sunscreen offers SPF 50 protection, providing high sun protection for all skin types.
The FIXDERMA Sunscreen SPF 30 may leave a white cast on darker skin tones due to its water-resistant formula.
The Watermelon Hyaluronic Sunscreen is lightweight and non-greasy, making it suitable for oily skin. It may not provide enough hydration for dry skin.
The Minimalist Resistant Invisible Sunscreen is suitable for all skin types, but those with sensitive skin may find it heavy.
