Icon
hindustan Times Close Icon

Best refrigerators in India: Top 10 options among fridges, complete buying guide

Published on Jan 17, 2024 03:58 IST
dot By: Affiliate Desk
best refrigerators in india

Summary:

Best refrigerators in India: Discover the top 10 options in fridges available in India. Check out details such as best features, value-for-money products, and overall refrigerator. Find the perfect fit for your home with our comprehensive buying guide. Read More

When it comes to choosing the best refrigerator for your home, it's essential to consider factors such as capacity, energy efficiency, cooling technology, and additional features. In this article, we've curated a list of the top 10 refrigerators available in India, each offering unique benefits and advantages. Whether you're looking for a side-by-side refrigerator, a compact single door model, or an energy-efficient inverter fridge, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect refrigerator that meets your specific needs and preferences.

1. Voltas Beko RBM365DXPCF Refrigerator

The Voltas Beko RBM365DXPCF Refrigerator is a spacious and stylish option for larger households. With its stainless steel finish and advanced cooling technology, this fridge is designed to keep your food fresh for longer periods. It also comes with a range of convenient features such as adjustable shelves, a vegetable crisper, and an energy-efficient compressor.

Specifications of Voltas Beko RBM365DXPCF Refrigerator

  • Capacity: 340 liters
  • Energy Rating: 3 Star
  • Cooling Technology: NeoFrost Dual Cooling
  • Inverter Compressor: Yes
  • Shelf Type: Toughened Glass

Pros

  • Spacious and stylish design
  • Advanced cooling technology
  • Energy-efficient performance

Cons

  • Slightly higher price point

2. Whirlpool 230 IMPRO ROY Refrigerator

The Whirlpool 230 IMPRO ROY Refrigerator is a top-rated model known for its advanced cooling features and durable build. With its IntelliSense Inverter Technology and MicroBlock technology, this fridge offers long-lasting freshness and efficient performance. It also comes with an easy-to-use control panel and adaptive intelligence for optimal cooling.

Specifications of Whirlpool 230 IMPRO ROY Refrigerator

  • Capacity: 215 liters
  • Energy Rating: 3 Star
  • Cooling Technology: IntelliSense Inverter Technology
  • Inverter Compressor: Yes
  • Shelf Type: Toughened Glass

Pros

  • Advanced cooling features
  • Durable and reliable build
  • Energy-efficient performance

Cons

  • Slightly lower capacity compared to other models

Also read: Best refrigerators in India 2023: 10 options for your kitchen

3. Godrej EDGENEO 207D THF Refrigerator

The Godrej EDGENEO 207D THF Refrigerator is a sleek and efficient option for modern households. With its intelligent electronic controls and patented Cool Shower Technology, this fridge ensures uniform cooling and long-lasting freshness for all your food items. It also comes with a large vegetable tray and bright LED lighting for easy visibility.

Specifications of Godrej EDGENEO 207D THF Refrigerator

  • Capacity: 190 liters
  • Energy Rating: 2 Star
  • Cooling Technology: Cool Shower Technology
  • Inverter Compressor: No
  • Shelf Type: Wired Shelves

Pros

  • Sleek and efficient design
  • Uniform cooling technology
  • Large vegetable tray

Cons

  • Lower energy efficiency rating

4. Haier HED-182ME-N Refrigerator

The Haier HED-182ME-N Refrigerator is a compact and practical option for smaller households or office spaces. With its direct cooling technology and adjustable wire shelves, this fridge offers easy access and reliable cooling for your essentials. It also comes with a large freezer compartment and a low-noise operation.

Specifications of Haier HED-182ME-N Refrigerator

  • Capacity: 170 liters
  • Energy Rating: 2 Star
  • Cooling Technology: Direct Cooling
  • Inverter Compressor: No
  • Shelf Type: Wire Shelves

Pros

  • Compact and practical design
  • Large freezer compartment
  • Low-noise operation

Cons

  • Lower energy efficiency rating

5. Samsung RT28C3733S8/HL Refrigerator

The Samsung RT28C3733S8/HL Refrigerator is a versatile and convertible option for modern households. With its digital inverter technology and convertible freezer, this fridge allows flexible storage options and energy-efficient performance. It also comes with an easy-slide shelf and power cool/freeze features for added convenience.

Specifications of Samsung RT28C3733S8/HL Refrigerator

  • Capacity: 253 liters
  • Energy Rating: 2 Star
  • Cooling Technology: Digital Inverter Technology
  • Inverter Compressor: Yes
  • Shelf Type: Toughened Glass

Pros

  • Versatile and convertible design
  • Flexible storage options
  • Energy-efficient performance

Cons

  • Slightly higher price point

6. Panasonic NR-BS62GKX1 Refrigerator

The Panasonic NR-BS62GKX1 Refrigerator is an inverter-based and frost-free option for modern households. With its AG Clean technology and intelligent inverter control, this fridge ensures hygienic and efficient cooling for all your food items. It also comes with a spacious vegetable case and adjustable shelves for flexible storage.

Specifications of Panasonic NR-BS62GKX1 Refrigerator

  • Capacity: 584 liters
  • Energy Rating: 4 Star
  • Cooling Technology: AG Clean Technology
  • Inverter Compressor: Yes
  • Shelf Type: Tempered Glass

Pros

  • Inverter-based and frost-free design
  • Hygienic cooling technology
  • Spacious vegetable case

Cons

  • Large capacity may not be suitable for smaller households

Also read: Top 10 refrigerator brands in India for 2023

7. LG GL-S292RDSX Refrigerator

The LG GL-S292RDSX Refrigerator is a frost-free and convertible option for flexible storage and efficient cooling. With its smart diagnosis feature and energy-efficient compressor, this fridge offers seamless performance and long-lasting freshness for your food items. It also comes with a large storage capacity and multi-airflow cooling for uniform temperature distribution.

Specifications of LG GL-S292RDSX Refrigerator

  • Capacity: 260 liters
  • Energy Rating: 3 Star
  • Cooling Technology: Multi-Airflow Cooling
  • Inverter Compressor: Yes
  • Shelf Type: Toughened Glass

Pros

  • Convertible and frost-free design
  • Energy-efficient compressor
  • Large storage capacity

Cons

  • Slightly higher price point

8. Lloyd GLFF282AMWT1PB Refrigerator

The Lloyd GLFF282AMWT1PB Refrigerator is an inverter-based and energy-efficient option for modern households. With its active deodorizer and intelligent inverter control, this fridge ensures fresh and hygienic storage for all your food items. It also comes with a large vegetable box and adjustable toughened glass shelves for flexible storage.

Specifications of Lloyd GLFF282AMWT1PB Refrigerator

  • Capacity: 280 liters
  • Energy Rating: 3 Star
  • Cooling Technology: Active Deodorizer
  • Inverter Compressor: Yes
  • Shelf Type: Toughened Glass

Pros

  • Inverter-based and energy-efficient design
  • Fresh and hygienic storage
  • Large vegetable box

Cons

  • Slightly lower capacity compared to other models

9. GEM GRDN-2102CMBTV Refrigerator

The GEM GRDN-2102CMBTV Refrigerator is a direct-cool and stylish option for compact households or office spaces. With its vibrant color and efficient cooling technology, this fridge offers reliable performance and convenient storage for your essentials. It also comes with a large freezer compartment and a top-mounted design for easy access.

Specifications of GEM GRDN-2102CMBTV Refrigerator

  • Capacity: 190 liters
  • Energy Rating: 2 Star
  • Cooling Technology: Direct Cool
  • Inverter Compressor: No
  • Shelf Type: Wire Shelves

Pros

  • Stylish and compact design
  • Efficient cooling technology
  • Large freezer compartment

Cons

  • Lower energy efficiency rating

10. SJEP35TSL Freezer Refrigerator

The SJEP35TSL Freezer Refrigerator is an inverter-based and efficient option for flexible storage and energy-efficient cooling. With its dual cooling technology and convertible freezer, this fridge allows versatile storage options and long-lasting freshness for your food items. It also comes with adjustable shelves and a large vegetable tray for convenient organization.

Specifications of SJEP35TSL Freezer Refrigerator

  • Capacity: 324 liters
  • Energy Rating: 3 Star
  • Cooling Technology: Dual Cooling
  • Inverter Compressor: Yes
  • Shelf Type: Toughened Glass

Pros

  • Inverter-based and efficient design
  • Versatile storage options
  • Large vegetable tray

Cons

  • Slightly higher price point

Comparison Table

Product Features Voltas Beko RBM365DXPCF Whirlpool 230 IMPRO ROY Godrej EDGENEO 207D THF Haier HED-182ME-N Samsung RT28C3733S8/HL Panasonic NR-BS62GKX1 LG GL-S292RDSX Lloyd GLFF282AMWT1PB GEM GRDN-2102CMBTV SJEP35TSL
Capacity 340 liters 215 liters 190 liters 170 liters 253 liters 584 liters 260 liters 280 liters 190 liters 324 liters
Energy Rating 3 Star 3 Star 2 Star 2 Star 2 Star 4 Star 3 Star 3 Star 2 Star 3 Star
Cooling Technology NeoFrost Dual Cooling IntelliSense Inverter Technology Cool Shower Technology Direct Cooling Digital Inverter Technology AG Clean Technology Multi-Airflow Cooling Active Deodorizer Direct Cool Dual Cooling

Best value for money:

The Haier HED-182ME-N Refrigerator offers the best value for money with its compact design, efficient cooling technology, and large freezer compartment. It is an ideal choice for smaller households or office spaces looking for reliable performance at an affordable price.

Best overall product:

The Panasonic NR-BS62GKX1 Refrigerator stands out as the best overall product with its large capacity, advanced cooling technology, and energy-efficient performance. It is perfect for modern households seeking a premium and feature-rich refrigerator.

How to find the best fridge brand:

Discovering the best fridge brand involves thoughtful considerations. Evaluate your needs, such as capacity and features like frost-free technology or energy efficiency. Research reputable brands with positive customer reviews and a track record of reliability. Compare prices and warranty options to ensure value for money. Consider your kitchen space and aesthetic preferences. Reading expert opinions and seeking recommendations can guide you toward a trustworthy fridge brand that meets your specific requirements for long-lasting performance and satisfaction.

FAQs on best fridge brand

The energy ratings range from 2 to 4 stars, indicating the level of energy efficiency for each model. It is essential to consider the energy rating to minimize electricity consumption.
Yes, most of the refrigerators listed in this article feature adjustable shelves, allowing flexible storage and organization for different food items.
Yes, there are compact and smaller capacity options available, making them suitable for smaller households or office spaces.
The cooling technologies include NeoFrost Dual Cooling, IntelliSense Inverter Technology, Cool Shower Technology, Direct Cooling, Digital Inverter Technology, AG Clean Technology, Multi-Airflow Cooling, and Dual Cooling, offering a wide range of options for consumers.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more

Trending Stories
Related Refrigerator Stories