10 best smart TVs in India: Comprehensive guide to elevate your experience

  By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Dec 12, 2023 17:16 IST
Summary:

10 best smart TVs in India: Here are the top options to consider, with detailed product descriptions, pros, cons, and a feature comparison table to help you make an informed decision.

Best smart tvs in India
10 best smart TVs: Discover unmatched entertainment experience.

When it comes to purchasing a smart TV, there are numerous options available in the market. From Samsung and OnePlus to MI and LG, each brand offers a range of features and specifications. To help you make the right choice, we have compiled a list of the 10 best smart TVs in India. Whether you're looking for a specific size, brand, or budget, this comprehensive guide will assist you in finding the perfect smart TV to suit your needs.

1. Samsung 32 inches Smart TV

The Samsung 32-inch Smart TV offers a stunning display with vibrant colors and high-definition resolution. With built-in smart features, seamless connectivity, and a sleek design, this TV is perfect for both entertainment and productivity.

Specifications of Samsung 32 inches Smart TV:

  • 32 inches HD display
  • Smart TV features
  • Glossy finish
  • Multi-connectivity options
  • Dolby Digital Plus sound technology

Pros

  • Vibrant display
  • Smart features
  • Multiple connectivity options

Cons

  • Slightly expensive
  • Limited app availability
Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV UA32T4380AKXXL (Glossy Black)
4.2 ratings (12,429)
4.2 ratings (12,429)
2. OnePlus 43 inches Smart TV

The OnePlus 43-inch Smart TV is a premium choice for those seeking an immersive viewing experience. With 4K resolution, Dolby Vision, and a sleek design, this TV is perfect for gaming, streaming, and everyday use.

Specifications of OnePlus 43 inches Smart TV:

  • 43 inches 4K display
  • Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support
  • Android TV platform
  • Bezel-less design
  • Smart remote with voice control

Pros

  • Immersive 4K display
  • Sleek design
  • Android TV platform

Cons

  • Higher price point
  • Limited availability
OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 43Y1S Pro (Black)
4.1 ratings (12,405)
4.1 ratings (12,405)
3. VW 40 inches Frameless Smart TV

The VW 40-inch Frameless Smart TV offers a stunning visual experience with its frameless design and high-resolution display. With a built-in Android TV, multiple connectivity options, and a sleek profile, this TV is a great addition to any modern home. This best smart TV can be considered your top choice on your list of smart tv products list.

Specifications of VW 40 inches Frameless Smart TV:

  • 40 inches frameless display
  • Android TV platform
  • Slim design
  • High-resolution display
  • Multiple connectivity options

Pros

  • Frameless design
  • Sleek profile
  • High-resolution display

Cons

  • Limited availability
  • Higher price point
VW 101 cm (40 inches) Playwall Frameless Series Full HD Android Smart LED TV VW40F1 (Black)
4.1 ratings (2,980)
4.1 ratings (2,980)
Also Read: Best smart TV in India: Choose from top 10 options of September 2023

4. Acer 32 inches Smart TV

The Acer 32-inch Smart TV is a budget-friendly option with a range of smart features and high-definition display. With Android TV, multiple USB and HDMI ports, and Dolby audio, this TV offers great value for money.

Specifications of Acer 32 inches Smart TV:

  • 32 inches HD display
  • Android TV platform
  • Dolby audio technology
  • Multiple connectivity options
  • Budget-friendly

Pros

  • Affordable price point
  • Smart features
  • Good connectivity options

Cons

  • Average sound quality
  • Limited availability
Acer 80 cm (32 inches) I Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV AR32AR2841HDFL (Black)
4.3 ratings (13,750)
4.3 ratings (13,750)
5. MI 50 inches Vision Smart TV

The MI 50-inch Vision Smart TV is a high-end option with a large display, 4K resolution, and built-in Google Assistant. With a sleek design, smart features, and seamless connectivity, this TV offers a premium viewing experience.

Specifications of MI 50 inches Vision Smart TV:

  • 50 inches 4K display
  • Google Assistant built-in
  • Sleek design
  • Smart features
  • High-resolution display

Pros

  • Large 4K display
  • Built-in Google Assistant
  • Premium viewing experience

Cons

  • Higher price point
  • Limited availability
MI 125 cm (50 inches) X 4K Dolby Vision Series Smart Google TV L50M8-A2IN (Black)
4.2 ratings (69,436)
4.2 ratings (69,436)
6. Redmi 32 inches Smart TV

The Redmi 32-inch Smart TV offers a high-definition display, smart features, and a sleek design at an affordable price point. With multiple connectivity options, built-in streaming apps, and Dolby Audio, this TV is ideal for budget-conscious consumers.

Specifications of Redmi 32 inches Smart TV:

  • 32 inches HD display
  • Smart features
  • Budget-friendly
  • Dolby audio technology
  • Multiple connectivity options

Pros

  • Affordable price point
  • Smart features
  • Good connectivity options

Cons

  • Average sound quality
  • Limited availability
Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV L32R8-FVIN (Black)
4.2 ratings (58,293)
4.2 ratings (58,293)
7. Samsung 32 Inches Wondertainment Smart TV

The Samsung 32-inch Wondertainment Smart TV offers a stunning visual experience with vibrant colors and high-definition resolution. With built-in smart features, seamless connectivity, and a sleek design, this TV is perfect for both entertainment and productivity.

Specifications of Samsung 32 Inches Wondertainment Smart TV:

  • 32 inches HD display
  • Smart TV features
  • Glossy finish
  • Multi-connectivity options
  • Dolby Digital Plus sound technology

Pros

  • Vibrant display
  • Smart features
  • Multiple connectivity options

Cons

  • Slightly expensive
  • Limited app availability
Samsung 80 cm (32 Inches) Wondertainment Series HD Ready LED Smart TV UA32T4340BKXXL (Glossy Black)
4.2 ratings (12,429)
4.2 ratings (12,429)
Also Read: Top 10 smart TVs in September 2023: Enjoy HD entertainment at home

8. MI 32 inches Smart TV

The MI 32-inch Smart TV is a budget-friendly option with a range of smart features and high-definition display. With Android TV, multiple USB and HDMI ports, and Dolby audio, this TV offers great value for money.

Specifications of MI 32 inches Smart TV:

  • 32 inches HD display
  • Android TV platform
  • Dolby audio technology
  • Multiple connectivity options
  • Budget-friendly

Pros

  • Affordable price point
  • Smart features
  • Good connectivity options

Cons

  • Average sound quality
  • Limited availability
MI 80 Cm (32 Inches) A Series Hd Ready Smart Google LED Tv L32M8-5Ain (Black)
4.2 ratings (69,436)
4.2 ratings (69,436)
9. LG 32 inches Smart TV

The LG 32-inch Smart TV offers a high-definition display, smart features, and a sleek design at an affordable price point. With multiple connectivity options, built-in streaming apps, and Dolby Audio, this TV is ideal for budget-conscious consumers.

Specifications of LG 32 inches Smart TV:

  • 32 inches HD display
  • Smart features
  • Budget-friendly
  • Dolby audio technology
  • Multiple connectivity options

Pros

  • Affordable price point
  • Smart features
  • Good connectivity options

Cons

  • Average sound quality
  • Limited availability
LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LQ643BPTA (Black)
4.3 ratings (14,136)
4.3 ratings (14,136)
10. KODAK 24 inches Smart TV

The KODAK 24-inch Smart TV is a compact and budget-friendly option with a range of smart features and a high-definition display. With Android TV, multiple USB and HDMI ports, and Dolby audio, this TV offers great value for money.

Specifications of KODAK 24 inches Smart TV:

  • 24 inches HD display
  • Android TV platform
  • Dolby audio technology
  • Multiple connectivity options
  • Compact and budget-friendly

Pros

  • Affordable price point
  • Smart features
  • Good connectivity options

Cons

  • Smaller display size
  • Limited availability
Kodak 60 cm (24 inches) Special Edition Series HD Ready Smart LED TV 24SE5002 (Black)
4.3 ratings (1,219)
4.3 ratings (1,219)
Best 3 features for you:

Product NameDisplay SizeResolutionSmart Features
Samsung 32 inches Smart TV32 inchesHDYes
OnePlus 43 inches Smart TV43 inches4KYes
VW 40 inches Frameless Smart TV40 inchesHigh-resolutionYes
Acer 32 inches Smart TV32 inchesHDYes
MI 50 inches Vision Smart TV50 inches4KYes
Redmi 32 inches Smart TV32 inchesHDYes
Samsung 32 Inches Wondertainment Smart TV32 inchesHDYes
MI 32 inches Smart TV32 inchesHDYes
LG 32 inches Smart TV32 inchesHDYes
KODAK 24 inches Smart TV24 inchesHDYes

Best value for money:

The Redmi 32-inch Smart TV is the best value for money, offering a high-definition display, smart features, and a sleek design at an affordable price point. With multiple connectivity options and built-in streaming apps, this TV provides great value for budget-conscious consumers.

Best overall product:

The MI 50-inch Vision Smart TV stands out as the best overall product in terms of features, offering a large 4K display, built-in Google Assistant, and a sleek design. With premium smart features and a high-resolution display, this TV offers an immersive viewing experience for entertainment enthusiasts.

How to find the best smart tv in India?

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

FAQs on best smart tv in India

What is the price range of smart TVs?

Smart TVs are available in a wide price range, from budget-friendly options to premium models, catering to different consumer preferences and requirements.

Do smart TVs come with built-in streaming apps?

Many smart TVs come with built-in streaming apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+, offering convenient access to a wide range of entertainment content.

What are the key features to look for in a smart TV?

When choosing a smart TV, consider the display size, resolution, smart features, connectivity options, and overall value for money to make an informed decision.
home appliances FOR LESS