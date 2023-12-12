10 best smart TVs in India: Comprehensive guide to elevate your experience

Summary:
10 best smart TVs in India: Here are the top options to consider, with detailed product descriptions, pros, cons, and a feature comparison table to help you make an informed decision.
When it comes to purchasing a smart TV, there are numerous options available in the market. From Samsung and OnePlus to MI and LG, each brand offers a range of features and specifications. To help you make the right choice, we have compiled a list of the 10 best smart TVs in India. Whether you're looking for a specific size, brand, or budget, this comprehensive guide will assist you in finding the perfect smart TV to suit your needs.
The Samsung 32-inch Smart TV offers a stunning display with vibrant colors and high-definition resolution. With built-in smart features, seamless connectivity, and a sleek design, this TV is perfect for both entertainment and productivity.
The OnePlus 43-inch Smart TV is a premium choice for those seeking an immersive viewing experience. With 4K resolution, Dolby Vision, and a sleek design, this TV is perfect for gaming, streaming, and everyday use.
The VW 40-inch Frameless Smart TV offers a stunning visual experience with its frameless design and high-resolution display. With a built-in Android TV, multiple connectivity options, and a sleek profile, this TV is a great addition to any modern home. This best smart TV can be considered your top choice on your list of smart tv products list.
The Acer 32-inch Smart TV is a budget-friendly option with a range of smart features and high-definition display. With Android TV, multiple USB and HDMI ports, and Dolby audio, this TV offers great value for money.
The MI 50-inch Vision Smart TV is a high-end option with a large display, 4K resolution, and built-in Google Assistant. With a sleek design, smart features, and seamless connectivity, this TV offers a premium viewing experience.
The Redmi 32-inch Smart TV offers a high-definition display, smart features, and a sleek design at an affordable price point. With multiple connectivity options, built-in streaming apps, and Dolby Audio, this TV is ideal for budget-conscious consumers.
The Samsung 32-inch Wondertainment Smart TV offers a stunning visual experience with vibrant colors and high-definition resolution. With built-in smart features, seamless connectivity, and a sleek design, this TV is perfect for both entertainment and productivity.
The MI 32-inch Smart TV is a budget-friendly option with a range of smart features and high-definition display. With Android TV, multiple USB and HDMI ports, and Dolby audio, this TV offers great value for money.
The LG 32-inch Smart TV offers a high-definition display, smart features, and a sleek design at an affordable price point. With multiple connectivity options, built-in streaming apps, and Dolby Audio, this TV is ideal for budget-conscious consumers.
The KODAK 24-inch Smart TV is a compact and budget-friendly option with a range of smart features and a high-definition display. With Android TV, multiple USB and HDMI ports, and Dolby audio, this TV offers great value for money.
|Product Name
|Display Size
|Resolution
|Smart Features
|Samsung 32 inches Smart TV
|32 inches
|HD
|Yes
|OnePlus 43 inches Smart TV
|43 inches
|4K
|Yes
|VW 40 inches Frameless Smart TV
|40 inches
|High-resolution
|Yes
|Acer 32 inches Smart TV
|32 inches
|HD
|Yes
|MI 50 inches Vision Smart TV
|50 inches
|4K
|Yes
|Redmi 32 inches Smart TV
|32 inches
|HD
|Yes
|Samsung 32 Inches Wondertainment Smart TV
|32 inches
|HD
|Yes
|MI 32 inches Smart TV
|32 inches
|HD
|Yes
|LG 32 inches Smart TV
|32 inches
|HD
|Yes
|KODAK 24 inches Smart TV
|24 inches
|HD
|Yes
The Redmi 32-inch Smart TV is the best value for money, offering a high-definition display, smart features, and a sleek design at an affordable price point. With multiple connectivity options and built-in streaming apps, this TV provides great value for budget-conscious consumers.
The MI 50-inch Vision Smart TV stands out as the best overall product in terms of features, offering a large 4K display, built-in Google Assistant, and a sleek design. With premium smart features and a high-resolution display, this TV offers an immersive viewing experience for entertainment enthusiasts.
|Product
|Price
|Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV UA32T4380AKXXL (Glossy Black)
|Get Price
|OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 43Y1S Pro (Black)
|Get Price
|VW 101 cm (40 inches) Playwall Frameless Series Full HD Android Smart LED TV VW40F1 (Black)
|Get Price
|Acer 80 cm (32 inches) I Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV AR32AR2841HDFL (Black)
|Get Price
|MI 125 cm (50 inches) X 4K Dolby Vision Series Smart Google TV L50M8-A2IN (Black)
|Get Price
|Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV L32R8-FVIN (Black)
|Get Price
|Samsung 80 cm (32 Inches) Wondertainment Series HD Ready LED Smart TV UA32T4340BKXXL (Glossy Black)
|₹ 15,470
|MI 80 Cm (32 Inches) A Series Hd Ready Smart Google LED Tv L32M8-5Ain (Black)
|Get Price
|LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LQ643BPTA (Black)
|Get Price
|Kodak 60 cm (24 inches) Special Edition Series HD Ready Smart LED TV 24SE5002 (Black)
|Get Price
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.