10 best 55 inch smart TVs: Comprehensive comparison guide

Are you looking to upgrade your home entertainment system with a new 55 inch smart TV? With so many options available in the market, it can be overwhelming to choose the right one. In this article, we have compiled a list of the top 10 55 inch smart TVs available on Amazon, along with their detailed product descriptions, specifications, pros, cons, and a feature comparison table. Read on to find the best value for money and the best overall product, as well as a guide on how to make the perfect choice for your needs.

1. Acer 55 inches Advanced Google Smart TV The Acer 55 inches Advanced Google Smart TV offers stunning picture quality and a seamless smart TV experience. With advanced Google features, this TV is perfect for streaming, gaming, and more. The metallic bezel-less design adds a touch of elegance to any living space. Specifications of Acer 55 inches Advanced Google Smart TV 55 inches display size

Google smart TV features

Metallic bezel-less design

4K Ultra HD resolution

Dolby Audio

Pros Stunning picture quality

Seamless smart TV experience

Elegant design Cons Higher price point

Our Pick Acer 139 cm (55 inches) Advanced I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV AR55GR2851UDFL (Black) Get Price from

2. Inches Premium Ultra Google Smart TV The Inches Premium Ultra Google Smart TV offers exceptional picture quality and built-in Google TV features. With a sleek design and advanced technology, this TV is perfect for both entertainment and productivity. Specifications of Inches Premium Ultra Google Smart TV 55 inches display size

Google TV features

Premium build quality

4K Ultra HD resolution

Dolby Atmos sound

Pros Exceptional picture quality

Sleek design

Advanced technology Cons Slightly higher price

Vu 139 cm (55 inches) Premium Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55CA (Black) Get Price from

Also read: 10 best TV to buy online for your home 3. TCL 55 inches Metallic Bezel-Less Smart TV The TCL 55 inches Metallic Bezel-Less Smart TV boasts a stunning design and top-notch features. With a bezel-less display and advanced technology, this TV offers an immersive viewing experience for all your favorite content. Specifications of TCL 55 inches Metallic Bezel-Less Smart TV 55 inches display size

Metallic bezel-less design

4K Ultra HD resolution

Dolby Vision and Atmos

Android TV platform

Pros Stunning design

Immersive viewing experience

Advanced technology Cons Limited availability

TCL 138.7 cm (55 inches) Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55P635 (Black) ₹ 66,900 52% off ₹ 31,990 from

4. Samsung 55 inches Crystal Ultra Smart TV The Samsung 55 inches Crystal Ultra Smart TV offers a crystal-clear picture and powerful performance. With a sleek design and advanced features, this TV is perfect for all your entertainment needs. Specifications of Samsung 55 inches Crystal Ultra Smart TV 55 inches display size

Crystal Ultra design

4K Ultra HD resolution

Crystal Processor 4K

Tizen OS

Pros Crystal-clear picture

Sleek design

Powerful performance Cons Higher price point

Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) Crystal 4K Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55AUE60AKLXL (Black) Get Price from

5. MI 55 inches Vision Google Smart TV The MI 55 inches Vision Google Smart TV offers a stunning viewing experience with advanced Google features and a sleek design. With 4K HDR support and powerful performance, this TV is perfect for gaming, streaming, and more. Specifications of MI 55 inches Vision Google Smart TV 55 inches display size

Google smart TV features

4K HDR support

Dolby + DTS-HD audio

PatchWall 3.0

Pros Stunning viewing experience

Sleek design

Powerful performance Cons Limited availability

MI 138 cm (55 inches) X 4K Dolby Vision Series Smart Google TV L55M8-A2IN (Black) Get Price from

6. Hisense 55 inches Tornado Google Smart TV The Hisense 55 inches Tornado Google Smart TV features a sleek design and advanced Google TV features for a seamless entertainment experience. With Dolby Atmos and DTS Studio Sound, this TV offers immersive audio to complement its stunning visuals. Specifications of Hisense 55 inches Tornado Google Smart TV 55 inches display size

Google TV features

Dolby Atmos and DTS Studio Sound

Bluetooth connectivity

VIDAA OS

Pros Sleek design

Seamless entertainment experience

Immersive audio Cons Limited availability

Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) Tornado 3.0 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55A7K (Black) Get Price from

7. Kodak 55 inches Android Bezel-Less Smart TV The Kodak 55 inches Android Bezel-Less Smart TV offers an immersive viewing experience with its bezel-less design and advanced Android TV features. With 4K Ultra HD resolution and Dolby Digital Plus, this TV delivers stunning visuals and audio. Specifications of Kodak 55 inches Android Bezel-Less Smart TV 55 inches display size

Android TV features

Bezel-less design

4K Ultra HD resolution

Dolby Digital Plus

Pros Immersive viewing experience

Advanced Android TV features

Stunning visuals and audio Cons Slightly higher price

Kodak 139 cm (55 inches) Bezel-Less Design Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 55UHDX7XPROBL (Black) Get Price from

Also read: 10 best LED TVs in India you can buy today 8. Samsung 55 inches Crystal Vision Smart TV The Samsung 55 inches Crystal Vision Smart TV offers stunning picture quality and powerful performance. With Crystal Processor 4K and a sleek design, this TV is perfect for all your entertainment needs. Specifications of Samsung 55 inches Crystal Vision Smart TV 55 inches display size

Crystal Vision design

4K Ultra HD resolution

Crystal Processor 4K

Tizen OS

Pros Stunning picture quality

Sleek design

Powerful performance Cons Higher price point

Samsung 138 cm (55 Inches) Crystal Vision 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55CUE70AKLXL (Titan Gray) Get Price from

9. Hisense 55 inches Ultra Smart TV The Hisense 55 inches Ultra Smart TV offers stunning visuals and powerful performance. With a sleek design and advanced features, this TV is perfect for all your entertainment needs. Specifications of Hisense 55 inches Ultra Smart TV 55 inches display size

Ultra design

4K Ultra HD resolution

Dolby Atmos and DTS Studio Sound

VIDAA OS

Pros Stunning visuals

Powerful performance

Sleek design Cons Limited availability

Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 55E7K (Black) Get Price from

Comparison Table

Features Acer 55 inches Advanced Google Smart TV Inches Premium Ultra Google Smart TV TCL 55 inches Metallic Bezel-Less Smart TV Samsung 55 inches Crystal Ultra Smart TV MI 55 inches Vision Google Smart TV Hisense 55 inches Tornado Google Smart TV Kodak 55 inches Android Bezel-Less Smart TV Samsung 55 inches Crystal Vision Smart TV Hisense 55 inches Ultra Smart TV Display Size 55 inches 55 inches 55 inches 55 inches 55 inches 55 inches 55 inches 55 inches 55 inches Smart TV Features Google smart TV Google TV Android TV platform Tizen OS PatchWall 3.0 VIDAA OS Android TV features Tizen OS VIDAA OS Design Metallic bezel-less Premium build Metallic bezel-less Crystal Ultra Sleek Sleek Bezel-less Crystal Vision Ultra

Best value for money: The MI 55 inches Vision Google Smart TV offers the best value for money with its stunning viewing experience, advanced features, and powerful performance at a competitive price point.

Best overall product: The Samsung 55 inches Crystal Ultra Smart TV stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering crystal-clear picture quality, a sleek design, and powerful performance.

How to find the perfect 55 inch smart TV: The Samsung 55 inches Crystal Ultra Smart TV stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering crystal-clear picture quality, a sleek design, and powerful performance.

FAQs on 55 inch smart tv What are the key features to look for in a 55 inch smart TV? When choosing a 55 inch smart TV, consider the display size, resolution, smart TV features, and audio quality for the best viewing experience. Are 55 inch smart TVs suitable for gaming? Many 55 inch smart TVs offer advanced features and high refresh rates, making them ideal for gaming enthusiasts. What is the average price range for 55 inch smart TVs? The price range for 55 inch smart TVs varies, with mid-range models starting from ?50,000 and premium models going up to ?90,000.

