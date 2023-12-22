Icon
hindustan Times Close Icon

10 best 55 inch smart TVs: Comprehensive comparison guide

Published on Dec 22, 2023 09:37 IST
dot By: Affiliate Desk
best 55 inch smart tvs

Summary:

10 best 55 inch smart TVs: Explore some of top options in in 55 inch smart TV category to see which models fits your needs the best. Here is a comparison guide featuring models available in the market today. Read More

Products included in this article

Our Pick item

Acer 139 cm (55 inches) Advanced I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV AR55GR2851UDFL (Black)
item

Vu 139 cm (55 inches) Premium Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55CA (Black)
item

TCL 138.7 cm (55 inches) Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55P635 (Black)

₹66,900 52% off
item

Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) Crystal 4K Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55AUE60AKLXL (Black)
item

MI 138 cm (55 inches) X 4K Dolby Vision Series Smart Google TV L55M8-A2IN (Black)
item

Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) Tornado 3.0 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55A7K (Black)
item

Kodak 139 cm (55 inches) Bezel-Less Design Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 55UHDX7XPROBL (Black)
item

Samsung 138 cm (55 Inches) Crystal Vision 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55CUE70AKLXL (Titan Gray)
item

Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 55E7K (Black)

Are you looking to upgrade your home entertainment system with a new 55 inch smart TV? With so many options available in the market, it can be overwhelming to choose the right one. In this article, we have compiled a list of the top 10 55 inch smart TVs available on Amazon, along with their detailed product descriptions, specifications, pros, cons, and a feature comparison table. Read on to find the best value for money and the best overall product, as well as a guide on how to make the perfect choice for your needs.

1. Acer 55 inches Advanced Google Smart TV

The Acer 55 inches Advanced Google Smart TV offers stunning picture quality and a seamless smart TV experience. With advanced Google features, this TV is perfect for streaming, gaming, and more. The metallic bezel-less design adds a touch of elegance to any living space.

Specifications of Acer 55 inches Advanced Google Smart TV

  • 55 inches display size
  • Google smart TV features
  • Metallic bezel-less design
  • 4K Ultra HD resolution
  • Dolby Audio

Pros

  • Stunning picture quality
  • Seamless smart TV experience
  • Elegant design

Cons

  • Higher price point
Our Pick cellpic

Acer 139 cm (55 inches) Advanced I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV AR55GR2851UDFL (Black)

2. Inches Premium Ultra Google Smart TV

The Inches Premium Ultra Google Smart TV offers exceptional picture quality and built-in Google TV features. With a sleek design and advanced technology, this TV is perfect for both entertainment and productivity.

Specifications of Inches Premium Ultra Google Smart TV

  • 55 inches display size
  • Google TV features
  • Premium build quality
  • 4K Ultra HD resolution
  • Dolby Atmos sound

Pros

  • Exceptional picture quality
  • Sleek design
  • Advanced technology

Cons

  • Slightly higher price
cellpic

Vu 139 cm (55 inches) Premium Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55CA (Black)

Also read: 10 best TV to buy online for your home

3. TCL 55 inches Metallic Bezel-Less Smart TV

The TCL 55 inches Metallic Bezel-Less Smart TV boasts a stunning design and top-notch features. With a bezel-less display and advanced technology, this TV offers an immersive viewing experience for all your favorite content.

Specifications of TCL 55 inches Metallic Bezel-Less Smart TV

  • 55 inches display size
  • Metallic bezel-less design
  • 4K Ultra HD resolution
  • Dolby Vision and Atmos
  • Android TV platform

Pros

  • Stunning design
  • Immersive viewing experience
  • Advanced technology

Cons

  • Limited availability
cellpic

TCL 138.7 cm (55 inches) Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55P635 (Black)

₹ 66,900 52% off

4. Samsung 55 inches Crystal Ultra Smart TV

The Samsung 55 inches Crystal Ultra Smart TV offers a crystal-clear picture and powerful performance. With a sleek design and advanced features, this TV is perfect for all your entertainment needs.

Specifications of Samsung 55 inches Crystal Ultra Smart TV

  • 55 inches display size
  • Crystal Ultra design
  • 4K Ultra HD resolution
  • Crystal Processor 4K
  • Tizen OS

Pros

  • Crystal-clear picture
  • Sleek design
  • Powerful performance

Cons

  • Higher price point
cellpic

Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) Crystal 4K Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55AUE60AKLXL (Black)

5. MI 55 inches Vision Google Smart TV

The MI 55 inches Vision Google Smart TV offers a stunning viewing experience with advanced Google features and a sleek design. With 4K HDR support and powerful performance, this TV is perfect for gaming, streaming, and more.

Specifications of MI 55 inches Vision Google Smart TV

  • 55 inches display size
  • Google smart TV features
  • 4K HDR support
  • Dolby + DTS-HD audio
  • PatchWall 3.0

Pros

  • Stunning viewing experience
  • Sleek design
  • Powerful performance

Cons

  • Limited availability
cellpic

MI 138 cm (55 inches) X 4K Dolby Vision Series Smart Google TV L55M8-A2IN (Black)

6. Hisense 55 inches Tornado Google Smart TV

The Hisense 55 inches Tornado Google Smart TV features a sleek design and advanced Google TV features for a seamless entertainment experience. With Dolby Atmos and DTS Studio Sound, this TV offers immersive audio to complement its stunning visuals.

Specifications of Hisense 55 inches Tornado Google Smart TV

  • 55 inches display size
  • Google TV features
  • Dolby Atmos and DTS Studio Sound
  • Bluetooth connectivity
  • VIDAA OS

Pros

  • Sleek design
  • Seamless entertainment experience
  • Immersive audio

Cons

  • Limited availability
cellpic

Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) Tornado 3.0 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55A7K (Black)

7. Kodak 55 inches Android Bezel-Less Smart TV

The Kodak 55 inches Android Bezel-Less Smart TV offers an immersive viewing experience with its bezel-less design and advanced Android TV features. With 4K Ultra HD resolution and Dolby Digital Plus, this TV delivers stunning visuals and audio.

Specifications of Kodak 55 inches Android Bezel-Less Smart TV

  • 55 inches display size
  • Android TV features
  • Bezel-less design
  • 4K Ultra HD resolution
  • Dolby Digital Plus

Pros

  • Immersive viewing experience
  • Advanced Android TV features
  • Stunning visuals and audio

Cons

  • Slightly higher price
cellpic

Kodak 139 cm (55 inches) Bezel-Less Design Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 55UHDX7XPROBL (Black)

Also read: 10 best LED TVs in India you can buy today

8. Samsung 55 inches Crystal Vision Smart TV

The Samsung 55 inches Crystal Vision Smart TV offers stunning picture quality and powerful performance. With Crystal Processor 4K and a sleek design, this TV is perfect for all your entertainment needs.

Specifications of Samsung 55 inches Crystal Vision Smart TV

  • 55 inches display size
  • Crystal Vision design
  • 4K Ultra HD resolution
  • Crystal Processor 4K
  • Tizen OS

Pros

  • Stunning picture quality
  • Sleek design
  • Powerful performance

Cons

  • Higher price point
cellpic

Samsung 138 cm (55 Inches) Crystal Vision 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55CUE70AKLXL (Titan Gray)

9. Hisense 55 inches Ultra Smart TV

The Hisense 55 inches Ultra Smart TV offers stunning visuals and powerful performance. With a sleek design and advanced features, this TV is perfect for all your entertainment needs.

Specifications of Hisense 55 inches Ultra Smart TV

  • 55 inches display size
  • Ultra design
  • 4K Ultra HD resolution
  • Dolby Atmos and DTS Studio Sound
  • VIDAA OS

Pros

  • Stunning visuals
  • Powerful performance
  • Sleek design

Cons

  • Limited availability
cellpic

Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 55E7K (Black)

Comparison Table

FeaturesAcer 55 inches Advanced Google Smart TVInches Premium Ultra Google Smart TVTCL 55 inches Metallic Bezel-Less Smart TVSamsung 55 inches Crystal Ultra Smart TVMI 55 inches Vision Google Smart TVHisense 55 inches Tornado Google Smart TVKodak 55 inches Android Bezel-Less Smart TVSamsung 55 inches Crystal Vision Smart TVHisense 55 inches Ultra Smart TV
Display Size55 inches55 inches55 inches55 inches55 inches55 inches55 inches55 inches55 inches
Smart TV FeaturesGoogle smart TVGoogle TVAndroid TV platformTizen OSPatchWall 3.0VIDAA OSAndroid TV featuresTizen OSVIDAA OS
DesignMetallic bezel-lessPremium buildMetallic bezel-lessCrystal UltraSleekSleekBezel-lessCrystal VisionUltra

Best value for money:

The MI 55 inches Vision Google Smart TV offers the best value for money with its stunning viewing experience, advanced features, and powerful performance at a competitive price point.

Best overall product:

The Samsung 55 inches Crystal Ultra Smart TV stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering crystal-clear picture quality, a sleek design, and powerful performance.

How to find the perfect 55 inch smart TV:

The Samsung 55 inches Crystal Ultra Smart TV stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering crystal-clear picture quality, a sleek design, and powerful performance.

FAQs on 55 inch smart tv

When choosing a 55 inch smart TV, consider the display size, resolution, smart TV features, and audio quality for the best viewing experience.
Many 55 inch smart TVs offer advanced features and high refresh rates, making them ideal for gaming enthusiasts.
The price range for 55 inch smart TVs varies, with mid-range models starting from ?50,000 and premium models going up to ?90,000.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more

Trending Stories
Related Tv Stories