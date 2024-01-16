Best 1.5 ton AC in India: Compare top brands and prices, top 10 options

Looking for the best 1.5 ton AC in India 2024? We've compiled a list of the top 10 models available on Amazon to help you make an informed decision. Whether you prioritize energy efficiency, cooling performance, or advanced features, we've got you covered with detailed product descriptions and a feature comparison table to simplify your search.

1. LG Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling The LG Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling AC offers efficient cooling and anti-virus protection. With a 1.5-ton capacity, it's ideal for medium-sized rooms. The additional features include energy-saving mode, silent operation, and a 5-star energy rating. Specifications of LG Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling 1.5 ton capacity

5-in-1 cooling modes

Anti-virus protection

Energy-saving mode

Silent operation

Pros Efficient cooling

Energy-saving

Anti-virus protection Cons May be pricey for some

2. Godrej Convertible Inverter AC The Godrej Convertible Inverter AC delivers powerful cooling with a 1.5-ton capacity. It features 5-star energy efficiency, an inverter compressor, and a 100% copper condenser for durability. Specifications of Godrej Convertible Inverter AC 1.5 ton capacity

Inverter compressor

5-star energy rating

100% copper condenser

Convertible mode

Pros Powerful cooling

Energy-efficient

Durable build Cons May be heavy

Also read: Top 7 Blue Star ACs in 2023: Complete buying guide 3. Carrier Flexicool Hybridjet AC The Carrier Flexicool Hybridjet AC offers a convertible 5-in-1 cooling mode and anti-viral protection. It's equipped with a 1.5-ton capacity, multi-stage filtration, and a unique hybrid jet technology for efficient cooling. Specifications of Carrier Flexicool Hybridjet AC 1.5 ton capacity

5-in-1 cooling modes

Anti-viral protection

Multi-stage filtration

Hybrid jet technology

Pros Efficient cooling

Anti-viral protection

Multi-stage filtration Cons May require professional installation

4. Panasonic Convertible Inverter AC The Panasonic Convertible Inverter AC boasts a 1.5-ton capacity and additional air purification. It features a powerful inverter compressor, 100% copper tubing, and a nanoe air purifying system for clean and fresh air. Specifications of Panasonic Convertible Inverter AC 1.5 ton capacity

Inverter compressor

Additional air purification

100% copper tubing

Nanoe air purifying system

Pros Powerful cooling

Air purification

Durable construction Cons May require maintenance

5. Voltas Adjustable Inverter AC The Voltas Adjustable Inverter AC offers a 1.5-ton capacity and adjustable cooling settings. It features a 4-stage filtration, eco-friendly refrigerant, and a self-diagnosis mode for easy maintenance. Specifications of Voltas Adjustable Inverter AC 1.5 ton capacity

Adjustable cooling settings

4-stage filtration

Eco-friendly refrigerant

Self-diagnosis mode

Pros Adjustable cooling

Eco-friendly

Easy maintenance Cons May have limited availability

6. Hitachi Shizen Expandable Inverter AC The Hitachi Shizen Expandable Inverter AC provides efficient cooling with a 1.5-ton capacity. It features an expandable inverter compressor, tropical inverter technology, and a filter clean indicator for hassle-free maintenance. Specifications of Hitachi Shizen Expandable Inverter AC 1.5 ton capacity

Expandable inverter compressor

Tropical inverter technology

Filter clean indicator

Silent operation

Pros Efficient cooling

Hassle-free maintenance

Silent operation Cons May have limited warranty

Also read: Seven best stabilisers you cannot afford to miss | HT 7. Samsung Inverter AC The Samsung Inverter AC offers a 1.5-ton capacity with a convertible mode and anti-bacteria coating. It features a digital inverter compressor, fast cooling mode, and a durable build for long-lasting performance. Specifications of Samsung Inverter AC 1.5 ton capacity

Convertible mode

Anti-bacteria coating

Digital inverter compressor

Fast cooling mode

Pros Convertible mode

Anti-bacteria coating

Fast cooling Cons May have limited availability

8. Lloyd Star Inverter Split AC The Lloyd Star Inverter Split AC offers powerful cooling with a 1.5-ton capacity and intelligent features. It features a twin rotary inverter compressor, Wi-Fi control, and a self-cleaning function for hassle-free maintenance. Specifications of Lloyd Star Inverter Split AC 1.5 ton capacity

Twin rotary inverter compressor

Wi-Fi control

Self-cleaning function

Intelligent features

Pros Powerful cooling

Intelligent features

Hassle-free maintenance Cons May require professional installation

9. Cruise Filtration Convertible AC The Cruise Filtration Convertible AC delivers efficient cooling with a 1.5-ton capacity and advanced filtration technology. It features a 4-in-1 convertible cooling mode, an eco-friendly refrigerant, and a sleep mode for energy savings. Specifications of Cruise Filtration Convertible AC 1.5 ton capacity

4-in-1 convertible cooling mode

Advanced filtration technology

Eco-friendly refrigerant

Sleep mode

Pros Efficient cooling

Advanced filtration

Energy-saving Cons May have limited warranty

10. Blue Star Inverter Copper AC The Blue Star Inverter Copper AC offers a 1.5-ton capacity and efficient cooling performance. It features a brushless DC motor, 100% copper condenser, and a precision cool technology for consistent cooling. Specifications of Blue Star Inverter Copper AC 1.5 ton capacity

Efficient cooling performance

100% copper condenser

Brushless DC motor

Precision cool technology

Pros Efficient cooling

Durable build

Consistent performance Cons May have limited availability

Comparison Table

Features LG Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling Godrej Convertible Inverter AC Carrier Flexicool Hybridjet AC Panasonic Convertible Inverter AC Voltas Adjustable Inverter AC Hitachi Shizen Expandable Inverter AC Samsung Inverter AC Lloyd Star Inverter Split AC Cruise Filtration Convertible AC Blue Star Inverter Copper AC Energy Efficiency High High High High High High High High High High Cooling Capacity 1.5 ton 1.5 ton 1.5 ton 1.5 ton 1.5 ton 1.5 ton 1.5 ton 1.5 ton 1.5 ton 1.5 ton Additional Features Anti-virus protection Convertible mode Anti-viral protection Additional air purification Adjustable cooling settings Tropical inverter technology Convertible mode Wi-Fi control Advanced filtration technology Precision cool technology

Best value for money: The Voltas Adjustable Inverter AC stands out as the best value for money with its efficient cooling, adjustable settings, and eco-friendly features, making it a cost-effective choice for long-term use.

Best overall product: The LG Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling AC takes the top spot with its versatile cooling modes, anti-virus protection, and energy-saving features, making it the best overall product for reliable and efficient cooling performance.

How to find the best 1.5 ton AC in India: Selecting the best power bank in India involves assessing your charging needs and preferences. Consider capacity, ensuring it meets your device requirements. Prioritize reputable brands known for quality and safety features. Check for fast-charging capabilities and compatibility with your devices. Research customer reviews to gauge reliability and performance. Evaluate additional features such as multiple USB ports and compact design for convenience. Compare prices across brands and choose a power bank with a warranty for added assurance. Finding the best power bank involves a careful balance of capacity, features, and brand reputation.

FAQs on best 1.5 ton AC in India What is the average price range for a 1.5 ton AC in India? The average price range for a 1.5 ton AC in India varies from ₹ 35,000 to ₹ 50,000, depending on the brand and features. What are the key features to consider when buying a 1.5 ton AC? When buying a 1.5 ton AC, consider energy efficiency, cooling capacity, additional features like anti-virus protection or filtration, and ease of maintenance. Are inverter ACs worth the investment? Inverter ACs are worth the investment due to their energy-saving capabilities, consistent cooling performance, and long-term cost savings on electricity bills. Which brand offers the best warranty on their 1.5 ton AC models? Hitachi and Blue Star are known for offering extended warranties on their 1.5 ton AC models, providing peace of mind for long-term use.

