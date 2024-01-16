Icon
Best 1.5 ton AC in India: Compare top brands and prices, top 10 options

Published on Jan 16, 2024 12:00 IST
Best 1.5 ton AC in India: Find the top AC models in this category in our list, compare their features, pros and cons to find the best product based on your needs and budget. Read More

Looking for the best 1.5 ton AC in India 2024? We've compiled a list of the top 10 models available on Amazon to help you make an informed decision. Whether you prioritize energy efficiency, cooling performance, or advanced features, we've got you covered with detailed product descriptions and a feature comparison table to simplify your search.

1. LG Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling

The LG Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling AC offers efficient cooling and anti-virus protection. With a 1.5-ton capacity, it's ideal for medium-sized rooms. The additional features include energy-saving mode, silent operation, and a 5-star energy rating.

Specifications of LG Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling

  • 1.5 ton capacity
  • 5-in-1 cooling modes
  • Anti-virus protection
  • Energy-saving mode
  • Silent operation

Pros

  • Efficient cooling
  • Energy-saving
  • Anti-virus protection

Cons

  • May be pricey for some

2. Godrej Convertible Inverter AC

The Godrej Convertible Inverter AC delivers powerful cooling with a 1.5-ton capacity. It features 5-star energy efficiency, an inverter compressor, and a 100% copper condenser for durability.

Specifications of Godrej Convertible Inverter AC

  • 1.5 ton capacity
  • Inverter compressor
  • 5-star energy rating
  • 100% copper condenser
  • Convertible mode

Pros

  • Powerful cooling
  • Energy-efficient
  • Durable build

Cons

  • May be heavy

3. Carrier Flexicool Hybridjet AC

The Carrier Flexicool Hybridjet AC offers a convertible 5-in-1 cooling mode and anti-viral protection. It's equipped with a 1.5-ton capacity, multi-stage filtration, and a unique hybrid jet technology for efficient cooling.

Specifications of Carrier Flexicool Hybridjet AC

  • 1.5 ton capacity
  • 5-in-1 cooling modes
  • Anti-viral protection
  • Multi-stage filtration
  • Hybrid jet technology

Pros

  • Efficient cooling
  • Anti-viral protection
  • Multi-stage filtration

Cons

  • May require professional installation

4. Panasonic Convertible Inverter AC

The Panasonic Convertible Inverter AC boasts a 1.5-ton capacity and additional air purification. It features a powerful inverter compressor, 100% copper tubing, and a nanoe air purifying system for clean and fresh air.

Specifications of Panasonic Convertible Inverter AC

  • 1.5 ton capacity
  • Inverter compressor
  • Additional air purification
  • 100% copper tubing
  • Nanoe air purifying system

Pros

  • Powerful cooling
  • Air purification
  • Durable construction

Cons

  • May require maintenance

5. Voltas Adjustable Inverter AC

The Voltas Adjustable Inverter AC offers a 1.5-ton capacity and adjustable cooling settings. It features a 4-stage filtration, eco-friendly refrigerant, and a self-diagnosis mode for easy maintenance.

Specifications of Voltas Adjustable Inverter AC

  • 1.5 ton capacity
  • Adjustable cooling settings
  • 4-stage filtration
  • Eco-friendly refrigerant
  • Self-diagnosis mode

Pros

  • Adjustable cooling
  • Eco-friendly
  • Easy maintenance

Cons

  • May have limited availability

6. Hitachi Shizen Expandable Inverter AC

The Hitachi Shizen Expandable Inverter AC provides efficient cooling with a 1.5-ton capacity. It features an expandable inverter compressor, tropical inverter technology, and a filter clean indicator for hassle-free maintenance.

Specifications of Hitachi Shizen Expandable Inverter AC

  • 1.5 ton capacity
  • Expandable inverter compressor
  • Tropical inverter technology
  • Filter clean indicator
  • Silent operation

Pros

  • Efficient cooling
  • Hassle-free maintenance
  • Silent operation

Cons

  • May have limited warranty

7. Samsung Inverter AC

The Samsung Inverter AC offers a 1.5-ton capacity with a convertible mode and anti-bacteria coating. It features a digital inverter compressor, fast cooling mode, and a durable build for long-lasting performance.

Specifications of Samsung Inverter AC

  • 1.5 ton capacity
  • Convertible mode
  • Anti-bacteria coating
  • Digital inverter compressor
  • Fast cooling mode

Pros

  • Convertible mode
  • Anti-bacteria coating
  • Fast cooling

Cons

  • May have limited availability

8. Lloyd Star Inverter Split AC

The Lloyd Star Inverter Split AC offers powerful cooling with a 1.5-ton capacity and intelligent features. It features a twin rotary inverter compressor, Wi-Fi control, and a self-cleaning function for hassle-free maintenance.

Specifications of Lloyd Star Inverter Split AC

  • 1.5 ton capacity
  • Twin rotary inverter compressor
  • Wi-Fi control
  • Self-cleaning function
  • Intelligent features

Pros

  • Powerful cooling
  • Intelligent features
  • Hassle-free maintenance

Cons

  • May require professional installation

9. Cruise Filtration Convertible AC

The Cruise Filtration Convertible AC delivers efficient cooling with a 1.5-ton capacity and advanced filtration technology. It features a 4-in-1 convertible cooling mode, an eco-friendly refrigerant, and a sleep mode for energy savings.

Specifications of Cruise Filtration Convertible AC

  • 1.5 ton capacity
  • 4-in-1 convertible cooling mode
  • Advanced filtration technology
  • Eco-friendly refrigerant
  • Sleep mode

Pros

  • Efficient cooling
  • Advanced filtration
  • Energy-saving

Cons

  • May have limited warranty

10. Blue Star Inverter Copper AC

The Blue Star Inverter Copper AC offers a 1.5-ton capacity and efficient cooling performance. It features a brushless DC motor, 100% copper condenser, and a precision cool technology for consistent cooling.

Specifications of Blue Star Inverter Copper AC

  • 1.5 ton capacity
  • Efficient cooling performance
  • 100% copper condenser
  • Brushless DC motor
  • Precision cool technology

Pros

  • Efficient cooling
  • Durable build
  • Consistent performance

Cons

  • May have limited availability

Comparison Table

FeaturesLG Convertible 5-in-1 CoolingGodrej Convertible Inverter ACCarrier Flexicool Hybridjet ACPanasonic Convertible Inverter ACVoltas Adjustable Inverter ACHitachi Shizen Expandable Inverter ACSamsung Inverter ACLloyd Star Inverter Split ACCruise Filtration Convertible ACBlue Star Inverter Copper AC
Energy EfficiencyHighHighHighHighHighHighHighHighHighHigh
Cooling Capacity1.5 ton1.5 ton1.5 ton1.5 ton1.5 ton1.5 ton1.5 ton1.5 ton1.5 ton1.5 ton
Additional FeaturesAnti-virus protectionConvertible modeAnti-viral protectionAdditional air purificationAdjustable cooling settingsTropical inverter technologyConvertible modeWi-Fi controlAdvanced filtration technologyPrecision cool technology

Best value for money:

The Voltas Adjustable Inverter AC stands out as the best value for money with its efficient cooling, adjustable settings, and eco-friendly features, making it a cost-effective choice for long-term use.

Best overall product:

The LG Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling AC takes the top spot with its versatile cooling modes, anti-virus protection, and energy-saving features, making it the best overall product for reliable and efficient cooling performance.

How to find the best 1.5 ton AC in India:

FAQs on best 1.5 ton AC in India

The average price range for a 1.5 ton AC in India varies from 35,000 to 50,000, depending on the brand and features.
When buying a 1.5 ton AC, consider energy efficiency, cooling capacity, additional features like anti-virus protection or filtration, and ease of maintenance.
Inverter ACs are worth the investment due to their energy-saving capabilities, consistent cooling performance, and long-term cost savings on electricity bills.
Hitachi and Blue Star are known for offering extended warranties on their 1.5 ton AC models, providing peace of mind for long-term use.
