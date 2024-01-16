Best 1.5 ton AC in India: Compare top brands and prices, top 10 options

Looking for the best 1.5 ton AC in India 2024? We've compiled a list of the top 10 models available on Amazon to help you make an informed decision. Whether you prioritize energy efficiency, cooling performance, or advanced features, we've got you covered with detailed product descriptions and a feature comparison table to simplify your search.
1. LG Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling
The LG Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling AC offers efficient cooling and anti-virus protection. With a 1.5-ton capacity, it's ideal for medium-sized rooms. The additional features include energy-saving mode, silent operation, and a 5-star energy rating.
Specifications of LG Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling
1.5 ton capacity
5-in-1 cooling modes
Anti-virus protection
Energy-saving mode
Silent operation
Pros
Efficient cooling
Energy-saving
Anti-virus protection
Cons
May be pricey for some
2. Godrej Convertible Inverter AC
The Godrej Convertible Inverter AC delivers powerful cooling with a 1.5-ton capacity. It features 5-star energy efficiency, an inverter compressor, and a 100% copper condenser for durability.
The Carrier Flexicool Hybridjet AC offers a convertible 5-in-1 cooling mode and anti-viral protection. It's equipped with a 1.5-ton capacity, multi-stage filtration, and a unique hybrid jet technology for efficient cooling.
Specifications of Carrier Flexicool Hybridjet AC
1.5 ton capacity
5-in-1 cooling modes
Anti-viral protection
Multi-stage filtration
Hybrid jet technology
Pros
Efficient cooling
Anti-viral protection
Multi-stage filtration
Cons
May require professional installation
4. Panasonic Convertible Inverter AC
The Panasonic Convertible Inverter AC boasts a 1.5-ton capacity and additional air purification. It features a powerful inverter compressor, 100% copper tubing, and a nanoe air purifying system for clean and fresh air.
Specifications of Panasonic Convertible Inverter AC
1.5 ton capacity
Inverter compressor
Additional air purification
100% copper tubing
Nanoe air purifying system
Pros
Powerful cooling
Air purification
Durable construction
Cons
May require maintenance
5. Voltas Adjustable Inverter AC
The Voltas Adjustable Inverter AC offers a 1.5-ton capacity and adjustable cooling settings. It features a 4-stage filtration, eco-friendly refrigerant, and a self-diagnosis mode for easy maintenance.
Specifications of Voltas Adjustable Inverter AC
1.5 ton capacity
Adjustable cooling settings
4-stage filtration
Eco-friendly refrigerant
Self-diagnosis mode
Pros
Adjustable cooling
Eco-friendly
Easy maintenance
Cons
May have limited availability
6. Hitachi Shizen Expandable Inverter AC
The Hitachi Shizen Expandable Inverter AC provides efficient cooling with a 1.5-ton capacity. It features an expandable inverter compressor, tropical inverter technology, and a filter clean indicator for hassle-free maintenance.
Specifications of Hitachi Shizen Expandable Inverter AC
The Samsung Inverter AC offers a 1.5-ton capacity with a convertible mode and anti-bacteria coating. It features a digital inverter compressor, fast cooling mode, and a durable build for long-lasting performance.
Specifications of Samsung Inverter AC
1.5 ton capacity
Convertible mode
Anti-bacteria coating
Digital inverter compressor
Fast cooling mode
Pros
Convertible mode
Anti-bacteria coating
Fast cooling
Cons
May have limited availability
8. Lloyd Star Inverter Split AC
The Lloyd Star Inverter Split AC offers powerful cooling with a 1.5-ton capacity and intelligent features. It features a twin rotary inverter compressor, Wi-Fi control, and a self-cleaning function for hassle-free maintenance.
Specifications of Lloyd Star Inverter Split AC
1.5 ton capacity
Twin rotary inverter compressor
Wi-Fi control
Self-cleaning function
Intelligent features
Pros
Powerful cooling
Intelligent features
Hassle-free maintenance
Cons
May require professional installation
9. Cruise Filtration Convertible AC
The Cruise Filtration Convertible AC delivers efficient cooling with a 1.5-ton capacity and advanced filtration technology. It features a 4-in-1 convertible cooling mode, an eco-friendly refrigerant, and a sleep mode for energy savings.
Specifications of Cruise Filtration Convertible AC
1.5 ton capacity
4-in-1 convertible cooling mode
Advanced filtration technology
Eco-friendly refrigerant
Sleep mode
Pros
Efficient cooling
Advanced filtration
Energy-saving
Cons
May have limited warranty
10. Blue Star Inverter Copper AC
The Blue Star Inverter Copper AC offers a 1.5-ton capacity and efficient cooling performance. It features a brushless DC motor, 100% copper condenser, and a precision cool technology for consistent cooling.
Specifications of Blue Star Inverter Copper AC
1.5 ton capacity
Efficient cooling performance
100% copper condenser
Brushless DC motor
Precision cool technology
Pros
Efficient cooling
Durable build
Consistent performance
Cons
May have limited availability
Comparison Table
Features
LG Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling
Godrej Convertible Inverter AC
Carrier Flexicool Hybridjet AC
Panasonic Convertible Inverter AC
Voltas Adjustable Inverter AC
Hitachi Shizen Expandable Inverter AC
Samsung Inverter AC
Lloyd Star Inverter Split AC
Cruise Filtration Convertible AC
Blue Star Inverter Copper AC
Energy Efficiency
High
High
High
High
High
High
High
High
High
High
Cooling Capacity
1.5 ton
1.5 ton
1.5 ton
1.5 ton
1.5 ton
1.5 ton
1.5 ton
1.5 ton
1.5 ton
1.5 ton
Additional Features
Anti-virus protection
Convertible mode
Anti-viral protection
Additional air purification
Adjustable cooling settings
Tropical inverter technology
Convertible mode
Wi-Fi control
Advanced filtration technology
Precision cool technology
Best value for money:
The Voltas Adjustable Inverter AC stands out as the best value for money with its efficient cooling, adjustable settings, and eco-friendly features, making it a cost-effective choice for long-term use.
Best overall product:
The LG Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling AC takes the top spot with its versatile cooling modes, anti-virus protection, and energy-saving features, making it the best overall product for reliable and efficient cooling performance.
How to find the best 1.5 ton AC in India:
FAQs on best 1.5 ton AC in India
The average price range for a 1.5 ton AC in India varies from ₹35,000 to ₹50,000, depending on the brand and features.
When buying a 1.5 ton AC, consider energy efficiency, cooling capacity, additional features like anti-virus protection or filtration, and ease of maintenance.
Inverter ACs are worth the investment due to their energy-saving capabilities, consistent cooling performance, and long-term cost savings on electricity bills.
Hitachi and Blue Star are known for offering extended warranties on their 1.5 ton AC models, providing peace of mind for long-term use.
