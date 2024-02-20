Icon
Best protein brands to buy in 2024: Top 10 choices

Last Published on Feb 20, 2024 22:06 IST
dot By: Affiliate Desk

Looking for the best protein brands to meet your fitness goals? Here's a comprehensive list of the top protein brands to help you make an informed decision. Read More

When it comes to protein supplements, the market is flooded with numerous options, making it challenging to choose the right one. To help you make an informed decision, we've compiled a list of the top 10 protein brands available in 2024. Whether you're looking for the best value for money or the product with the best overall features, we've got you covered.

1. Dymatize Nutrition Elite 100 Protein

Dymatize Nutrition Elite 100 Protein is a high-quality protein supplement that is designed to fuel your muscles and support recovery. It contains 25g of protein per serving and is packed with essential amino acids to help you reach your fitness goals.

Pros

  • High protein content
  • Supports muscle recovery
  • Great taste

Cons

  • Slightly expensive

2. Americanz Muscles Professional Protein

Americanz Muscles Professional Protein is a trusted protein supplement that offers 24g of protein per serving. It is formulated to support muscle growth and recovery, making it an ideal choice for fitness enthusiasts.

Pros

  • Muscle growth support
  • Aids in recovery
  • Value for money

Cons

  • Slightly gritty texture

Dexter Jackson Vanilla Cream Flavour Protein is a delicious protein supplement that provides 22g of protein per serving. It is enriched with vitamins and minerals to support overall health and well-being.

Pros

  • Delicious flavour
  • Enriched with vitamins and minerals
  • Quick absorption

Cons

  • Limited availability

4. Chocolate Servings with Vitamins & Minerals Protein

Chocolate Servings with Vitamins & Minerals Protein is a certified nutrition supplement that offers 20g of protein per serving. It is packed with essential vitamins and minerals to support overall well-being.

Pros

  • Certified nutrition supplement
  • Enriched with vitamins and minerals
  • Easy to mix

Cons

  • Artificial aftertaste

5. QNT Protein Isolate Coffee Flavour

QNT Protein Isolate Coffee Flavour is a premium protein supplement that provides 26g of protein per serving. It is formulated to support muscle recovery and is enriched with essential amino acids.

Pros

  • Premium quality
  • Supports muscle recovery
  • Delicious coffee flavour

Cons

  • Slightly expensive

6. Team Muscles Protein Vanilla 2Kg with Shaker

Team Muscles Protein Vanilla 2Kg with Shaker is a complete protein supplement that offers 30g of protein per serving. It comes with a free shaker and is designed to support muscle growth and recovery.

Pros

  • Complete protein supplement
  • Includes free shaker
  • Great value for money

Cons

  • Bulk packaging

7. FANTASTICO Protein Supplements for Advanced Performance

FANTASTICO Protein Supplements for Advanced Performance is a high-performance protein supplement that offers 28g of protein per serving. It is formulated to enhance athletic performance and support muscle recovery.

Pros

  • High-performance formula
  • Enhances athletic performance
  • Fast-acting

Cons

  • Strong taste

MuscleBlaze Performance Certified Chocolate Servings is a premium protein supplement that provides 23g of protein per serving. It is enriched with essential nutrients and is designed to support muscle recovery and overall well-being.

Pros

  • Premium quality
  • Supports muscle recovery
  • Great taste

Cons

  • Limited flavour options

9. Mettle Alpha Protein Mystic Mango

Mettle Alpha Protein Mystic Mango is a refreshing protein supplement that provides 25g of protein per serving. It is infused with the goodness of mango and is designed to support muscle recovery and hydration.

Pros

  • Refreshing mango flavour
  • Supports muscle recovery
  • Hydrating formula

Cons

  • Limited availability

10. NAKPRO GOLD Protein Concentrate Unflavored

NAKPRO GOLD Protein Concentrate Unflavored is a versatile protein supplement that provides 21g of protein per serving. It is unflavored, making it an ideal choice for adding to your favorite recipes.

Pros

  • Versatile unflavored formula
  • Supports muscle recovery
  • Easy to incorporate

Cons

  • Unflavored may not appeal to all

Comparison Table

Product NameProtein ContentFlavour Options
Dymatize Nutrition Elite 100 Protein25g per servingVanilla, Chocolate
Americanz Muscles Professional Protein24g per servingVanilla, Chocolate, Strawberry
Dexter Jackson Vanilla Cream Flavour Protein22g per servingVanilla, Chocolate
Chocolate Servings with Vitamins & Minerals Protein20g per servingChocolate, Strawberry
QNT Protein Isolate Coffee Flavour26g per servingCoffee, Vanilla
Team Muscles Protein Vanilla 2Kg with Shaker30g per servingVanilla, Chocolate
FANTASTICO Protein Supplements for Advanced Performance28g per servingUnflavored, Chocolate
MuscleBlaze Performance Certified Chocolate Servings23g per servingChocolate, Vanilla
Mettle Alpha Protein Mystic Mango25g per servingMystic Mango, Strawberry
NAKPRO GOLD Protein Concentrate Unflavored21g per servingUnflavored

Best value for money:

Team Muscles Protein Vanilla 2Kg with Shaker is the best value for money product, offering a complete protein supplement with 30g of protein per serving and a free shaker to support your fitness journey.

Best overall product:

QNT Protein Isolate Coffee Flavour stands out as the best overall product, providing 26g of protein per serving and a premium quality formula designed to support muscle recovery and enhance athletic performance.

How to find the perfect protein brands:

When choosing the perfect protein supplement, consider the protein content, flavour options, and additional benefits such as muscle recovery support and overall value for money. Assess your individual fitness goals and preferences to make an informed decision.

FAQs on Protein Brands

The average price of these protein supplements ranges from Rs. 1500 to Rs. 3000, depending on the brand and quantity.
Most of these protein supplements are free from artificial ingredients and are formulated with high-quality, natural ingredients.
Yes, the majority of these protein supplements are suitable for vegetarians and are made from plant-based protein sources.
These protein supplements are generally safe to consume, but it's recommended to consult a healthcare professional if you have any specific concerns.
