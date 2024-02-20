Best protein brands to buy in 2024: Top 10 choices

When it comes to protein supplements, the market is flooded with numerous options, making it challenging to choose the right one. To help you make an informed decision, we've compiled a list of the top 10 protein brands available in 2024. Whether you're looking for the best value for money or the product with the best overall features, we've got you covered.

1. Dymatize Nutrition Elite 100 Protein

Dymatize Nutrition Elite 100 Protein is a high-quality protein supplement that is designed to fuel your muscles and support recovery. It contains 25g of protein per serving and is packed with essential amino acids to help you reach your fitness goals.

Pros High protein content

Supports muscle recovery

Great taste Cons Slightly expensive

2. Americanz Muscles Professional Protein

Americanz Muscles Professional Protein is a trusted protein supplement that offers 24g of protein per serving. It is formulated to support muscle growth and recovery, making it an ideal choice for fitness enthusiasts.

Pros Muscle growth support

Aids in recovery

Value for money Cons Slightly gritty texture

Also read: Best protein powders for men: Top 7 picks to stay fit 3. Dexter Jackson Vanilla Cream Flavour Protein

Dexter Jackson Vanilla Cream Flavour Protein is a delicious protein supplement that provides 22g of protein per serving. It is enriched with vitamins and minerals to support overall health and well-being.

Pros Delicious flavour

Enriched with vitamins and minerals

Quick absorption Cons Limited availability

4. Chocolate Servings with Vitamins & Minerals Protein

Chocolate Servings with Vitamins & Minerals Protein is a certified nutrition supplement that offers 20g of protein per serving. It is packed with essential vitamins and minerals to support overall well-being.

Pros Certified nutrition supplement

Enriched with vitamins and minerals

Easy to mix Cons Artificial aftertaste

5. QNT Protein Isolate Coffee Flavour

QNT Protein Isolate Coffee Flavour is a premium protein supplement that provides 26g of protein per serving. It is formulated to support muscle recovery and is enriched with essential amino acids.

Pros Premium quality

Supports muscle recovery

Delicious coffee flavour Cons Slightly expensive

6. Team Muscles Protein Vanilla 2Kg with Shaker

Team Muscles Protein Vanilla 2Kg with Shaker is a complete protein supplement that offers 30g of protein per serving. It comes with a free shaker and is designed to support muscle growth and recovery.

Pros Complete protein supplement

Includes free shaker

Great value for money Cons Bulk packaging

7. FANTASTICO Protein Supplements for Advanced Performance

FANTASTICO Protein Supplements for Advanced Performance is a high-performance protein supplement that offers 28g of protein per serving. It is formulated to enhance athletic performance and support muscle recovery.

Pros High-performance formula

Enhances athletic performance

Fast-acting Cons Strong taste

Also read: Best protein powders for weight gain: Here are 10 good options to consider 8. MuscleBlaze Performance Certified Chocolate Servings

MuscleBlaze Performance Certified Chocolate Servings is a premium protein supplement that provides 23g of protein per serving. It is enriched with essential nutrients and is designed to support muscle recovery and overall well-being.

Pros Premium quality

Supports muscle recovery

Great taste Cons Limited flavour options

9. Mettle Alpha Protein Mystic Mango

Mettle Alpha Protein Mystic Mango is a refreshing protein supplement that provides 25g of protein per serving. It is infused with the goodness of mango and is designed to support muscle recovery and hydration.

Pros Refreshing mango flavour

Supports muscle recovery

Hydrating formula Cons Limited availability

10. NAKPRO GOLD Protein Concentrate Unflavored

NAKPRO GOLD Protein Concentrate Unflavored is a versatile protein supplement that provides 21g of protein per serving. It is unflavored, making it an ideal choice for adding to your favorite recipes.

Pros Versatile unflavored formula

Supports muscle recovery

Easy to incorporate Cons Unflavored may not appeal to all

Comparison Table

Product Name Protein Content Flavour Options Dymatize Nutrition Elite 100 Protein 25g per serving Vanilla, Chocolate Americanz Muscles Professional Protein 24g per serving Vanilla, Chocolate, Strawberry Dexter Jackson Vanilla Cream Flavour Protein 22g per serving Vanilla, Chocolate Chocolate Servings with Vitamins & Minerals Protein 20g per serving Chocolate, Strawberry QNT Protein Isolate Coffee Flavour 26g per serving Coffee, Vanilla Team Muscles Protein Vanilla 2Kg with Shaker 30g per serving Vanilla, Chocolate FANTASTICO Protein Supplements for Advanced Performance 28g per serving Unflavored, Chocolate MuscleBlaze Performance Certified Chocolate Servings 23g per serving Chocolate, Vanilla Mettle Alpha Protein Mystic Mango 25g per serving Mystic Mango, Strawberry NAKPRO GOLD Protein Concentrate Unflavored 21g per serving Unflavored

Best value for money: Team Muscles Protein Vanilla 2Kg with Shaker is the best value for money product, offering a complete protein supplement with 30g of protein per serving and a free shaker to support your fitness journey.

Best overall product: QNT Protein Isolate Coffee Flavour stands out as the best overall product, providing 26g of protein per serving and a premium quality formula designed to support muscle recovery and enhance athletic performance.

How to find the perfect protein brands: When choosing the perfect protein supplement, consider the protein content, flavour options, and additional benefits such as muscle recovery support and overall value for money. Assess your individual fitness goals and preferences to make an informed decision.

FAQs on Protein Brands What is the average price of these protein supplements? The average price of these protein supplements ranges from Rs. 1500 to Rs. 3000, depending on the brand and quantity. Do these protein supplements contain any artificial ingredients? Most of these protein supplements are free from artificial ingredients and are formulated with high-quality, natural ingredients. Are these protein supplements suitable for vegetarians? Yes, the majority of these protein supplements are suitable for vegetarians and are made from plant-based protein sources. Do these protein supplements have any side effects? These protein supplements are generally safe to consume, but it's recommended to consult a healthcare professional if you have any specific concerns.

