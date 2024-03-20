Best ceiling fan under ₹2000: Top 8 cost-effective options for cozy indoors

Summary: Best ceiling fan under ₹2000 is a great choice for maintaining comfortable indoor environments without burdening your budget. Wish to install one in your living space? Here are a few options for you to choose from. Read More Read Less

Choosing the right ceiling fan for your home can make a big difference, especially when you're trying to stay cool during hot seasons. But with so many options out there, it can be overwhelming to find the one that fits your budget and provides efficient cooling. Ceiling fans under ₹2000 are affordable options that offer a cost-effective solution to beat the heat without breaking the bank. In this guide, we'll explore the top 8 cost-effective ceiling fans under ₹2000 that are sure to keep you cool and comfortable all summer long. Priced under ₹2000, these fans provide effective cooling without putting a strain on your finances. Whether you're looking to cool down a small bedroom or a larger living space, there are plenty of options available to suit your needs and budget. One of the key benefits of ceiling fans under ₹2000 is their affordability without compromising on quality or performance. Despite their low price point, these fans are designed to deliver efficient air circulation, helping to maintain a comfortable indoor environment even during scorching summers. Many of them come equipped with features like energy-efficient motors and adjustable speeds, ensuring optimal performance while keeping energy costs down. Another advantage of opting for ceiling fans under ₹2000 is the variety of options available in this price range. From sleek and modern designs to more traditional styles, there's a fan to complement any decor aesthetic. Whether you prefer a minimalist look or something more ornate, you're sure to find a ceiling fan that suits your taste and budget. Furthermore, investing in affordable ceiling fans leaves you with more room in your budget for other essential expenses or home improvements. Instead of splurging on expensive cooling solutions, you can allocate your funds wisely by choosing a cost-effective ceiling fan that provides reliable performance without breaking the bank. 1. Orient Electric Apex-FX Ceiling Fan

The Orient Electric Apex-FX Ceiling Fan is an ideal cooling companion for your household. With its BEE Star rating and 1200mm size, this fan delivers outstanding performance, providing a strong airflow of 210 CMM at a fan speed of 350 RPM. Its corrosion-resistant galvanised blades ensure easy maintenance and longevity, while the compact design makes it easy to clean. The fan's strong motor and double ball bearing technology ensure smooth operations, making it a reliable choice for any room. Specifications of Orient Electric Apex-FX Ceiling Fan: Brand : Orient Electric

: Orient Electric Colour : Blue

: Blue Special Feature: Durable, Long Lasting

Durable, Long Lasting Wattage : 60 Watts

: 60 Watts Material: Metal

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Outstanding performance Requires manual control Strong and durable motor May be too powerful for small rooms BEE Star rating for energy efficiency

2. Bajaj Frore 1200 mm Ceiling Fans for Home

The Bajaj Frore 1200 mm Star Rated Ceiling Fan is a reliable addition to any home, designed to provide efficient air circulation with its BEE 1-star energy rating. Its rust-free coating ensures longevity, while its high air delivery capability ensures quick and effective cooling. With a 52-watt power consumption and 340 RPM, this fan is both energy-efficient and powerful, offering instant air relief. Its wider tip blades guarantee maximum comfort and better air dispersion. The fan's enhanced aesthetics, featuring new shades and ribbed blades, add a touch of style to any room. Backed by a 2-year warranty, the Bajaj Frore fan comes with a 100% copper motor for durability and reliability. Specifications of Bajaj Frore 1200 mm Ceiling Fans for Home: Brand : Bajaj

: Bajaj Colour : White

: White Special Feature: High Velocity

High Velocity Wattage : 52 Watts

: 52 Watts Material: Metal

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Energy-efficient with BEE 1-star rating Limited color options Rust-free coating for longevity Manual button control High air delivery for quick cooling May not be suitable for larger rooms

3. Crompton SUREBREEZE SEA SAPPHIRA 1200 mm Ceiling Fan

The Crompton SUREBREEZE SEA SAPPHIRA 1200 mm (48 inch) Ceiling Fan in Lustre Brown offers high performance and durability for your home. With its 1-star rating and powder-coated blades, this fan combines functionality with enhanced aesthetics. Its corrosion-resistant design ensures longevity, while the 100% copper motor and double ball bearings guarantee reliable operation. With technical specifications including a sweep of 1200 mm, low power consumption of 51 W, and a speed of 380 RPM, this fan delivers a strong airflow of 210 CMM. The package includes essential components for easy installation, making it a convenient choice for any room. Specifications of Crompton SUREBREEZE SEA SAPPHIRA 1200 mm Ceiling Fan: Brand : Crompton

: Crompton Colour : Lustre Brown

: Lustre Brown Special Feature: High Velocity

High Velocity Wattage : 51 Watts

: 51 Watts Material: Aluminium

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Corrosion-resistant design A bit noisy on top speed High performance with 1-star rating Reliable operation with 100% copper motor

Also Read: Cooling comfort and style: Discover the best ceiling fans for every space 4. ACTIVA 1200mm High Speed BEE Approved Apsra Ceiling Fan

The ACTIVA 390 RPM 1200mm High Speed BEE Approved Apsra Ceiling Fan in Brown offers powerful airflow and durability for your living space. With a stylish design and energy-efficient features, this fan is perfect for bedrooms, living rooms, dining rooms, kitchens, guest rooms, basements, and offices. Its powerful motor operates at 390 RPM, delivering high-speed airflow while consuming just 50 Watts of power, ensuring efficient cooling without worrying about high electricity bills. The fan's double ball bearing motor ensures smooth and silent operation, enhancing stability and longevity. Its aerodynamically designed blades optimize airflow, reducing turbulence and noise. Specifications of ACTIVA 1200mm High Speed BEE Approved Apsra Ceiling Fan: Brand : ACTIVA

: ACTIVA Colour : Brown

: Brown Special Feature: Energy Efficient, Dustproof, Oil Resistant, Moisture Resistant, Scratch Resistant, Stain Resistant, Durable

Energy Efficient, Dustproof, Oil Resistant, Moisture Resistant, Scratch Resistant, Stain Resistant, Durable Wattage : 50 Watts

: 50 Watts Material: Copper

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful airflow at 390 RPM Self-installation and repair may be required Energy-efficient operation Durable and long-lasting

5. Bajaj Maxima 600 mm Ceiling Fan

The Bajaj Maxima 600 mm Ceiling Fan in Brown offers powerful cooling for your bathroom or kitchen. With a sleek and modern design, this fan is packed with features to ensure durability and efficiency. Its 66-watt motor provides high-speed performance, delivering 870 RPM for quick comfort. The double ball bearing system increases load bearing capacity and durability, while the quick-start high torque motor ensures instant performance. With a 2-year warranty, this fan is built to last. Additionally, it boasts high air delivery even at low voltages and whisper-quiet operation thanks to superior ball bearings. Made of superior-grade electrical steel lamination, this fan consumes low power and guarantees longer life. Specifications of Bajaj Maxima 600 mm Ceiling Fan: Brand : Bajaj

: Bajaj Colour : Brown

: Brown Special Feature: Quick start, high-torque motor

Quick start, high-torque motor Wattage : 66 Watts

: 66 Watts Material: Metal

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful cooling for small spaces Higher wattage compared to other fans in its class Sleek and modern design Double ball bearing system for durability

6. RR Luminous Morpheus Star-rated BEE High Speed Ceiling Fan

The RR Luminous (Now Signature) Morpheus 1200MM Ceiling Fan in Brown offers both style and efficiency for your home. With its attractive design featuring a white body and gold trim detailing, this fan adds a touch of elegance to any room decor. It is BEE certified and energy-efficient, consuming only 52 watts of power while delivering high-speed cooling. With pure copper winding, it ensures exceptional performance even at low voltage, providing reliable cooling whenever you need it. Equipped with 5-speed settings and button control, this ceiling fan offers customizable airflow to suit your preferences. Specifications of RR Luminous Morpheus Star-rated BEE High Speed Ceiling Fan: Brand : RR

: RR Colour : Brown

: Brown Special Feature: Energy Saving, High Speed, Lightweight, High Air Delivery

Energy Saving, High Speed, Lightweight, High Air Delivery Wattage : 52 Watts

: 52 Watts Material : Metal

: Metal Number of Speeds: 5

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Attractive design with gold trim detailing Can be noisy at top speed Energy-saving and BEE certified May not be suitable for larger rooms Lightweight and high air delivery Requires manual button control

7. Orient Electric Pacific Air Decor BEE Star Rated Ceiling Fan

Orient Electric Pacific ceiling fan has a BEE Star rating and a 1200mm size to deliver great airflow with a fan speed of 350 RPM and 210 CMM air coverage. Its decorative trims add a touch of modern elegance to your room's aesthetic while serving a functional purpose. The fan features a robust motor and corrosion-resistant blades for durability and longevity. Advanced double ball-bearing technology ensures smooth and efficient operation, prolonging the fan's lifespan. With its durable ribbed blades, this ceiling fan can withstand regular usage and resist corrosion. Specifications of Orient Electric Pacific Air Decor BEE Star Rated Ceiling Fan: Brand : Orient Electric

: Orient Electric Colour : Ivory

: Ivory Special Feature: Durable, Long Lasting

Durable, Long Lasting Wattage : 60 Watts

: 60 Watts Material: Metal

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Great performance with 350 RPM Some users may disagree on the quality of material Aesthetic look with decorative trims Durable and long-lasting Advanced double ball-bearing technology for smooth operation

8. Usha Diplomat 1200mm 1 Star Rated Ceiling Fan

The Usha Diplomat 1200mm Ceiling Fan in Brown is an energy-efficient and power-saving solution for your home. With its 1-star BEE rating and 50-watt power consumption, this fan helps reduce electricity bills while providing reliable cooling. Its glossy powder-coated paint finish not only adds to its aesthetic appeal but also ensures durability and longevity. The fan features a high lift angle of blades for wider air spread, ensuring efficient air circulation in any room. Made of superior high permeability grade electrical steel lamination, it offers improved life and performance. With an air delivery of 207 CMM and a fan speed of 350 RPM, this fan performs well even at low voltages, making it ideal for areas with voltage fluctuations. Specifications of Usha Diplomat 1200mm 1 Star Rated Ceiling Fan: Brand : USHA

: USHA Colour : Brown

: Brown Special Feature : High Velocity

: High Velocity Wattage : 50 Watts

: 50 Watts Material: Alloy Steel

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Energy-efficient with 1-star BEE rating Manual button control High lift angle of blades for wider air spread Suitable for specific room types only Superior durability with alloy steel construction Performs well at low voltage

Also Read: Best Home Coolers: Top 9 options for ultimate cooling comfort of your home Top 3 features for you

Product Name Wattage Material Special Feature Orient Electric Apex-FX Ceiling Fan 60 Watts Metal Durable, Long Lasting Bajaj Frore 1200 mm Ceiling Fans for Home 52 Watts Metal High Velocity Crompton SUREBREEZE SEA SAPPHIRA 1200 mm 51 Watts Aluminium High Velocity ACTIVA 1200mm High Speed BEE Approved Apsra 50 Watts Copper Energy Efficient, Dustproof, Durable Bajaj Maxima 600 mm Ceiling Fan 66 Watts Metal Quick start, High-torque motor RR Luminous Morpheus Star-rated BEE Ceiling 52 Watts Metal Energy Saving, High Speed, Lightweight Orient Electric Pacific Air Decor BEE Star 60 Watts Metal Durable, Long Lasting Usha Diplomat 1200mm 1 Star Rated Ceiling Fan 50 Watts Alloy Steel High Velocity

Best overall product The Orient Electric Apex-FX Ceiling Fan emerges as the best overall product due to its blend of outstanding performance and durability. Boasting a BEE Star rating, its 1200mm size ensures remarkable airflow of 210 CMM at 350 RPM. The fan's corrosion-resistant galvanized blades promise easy maintenance and longevity, while its strong motor and double ball bearing technology ensure smooth operations. Its compact design facilitates hassle-free cleaning. These features collectively make it an ideal cooling solution for any room, offering reliability and efficiency for sustained comfort throughout its lifespan. Best value for money The ACTIVA 1200mm High Speed BEE Approved Apsra Ceiling Fan excels as the top value-for-money option. Its robust airflow, energy-saving operation, and sturdy build deliver superior cooling performance at an economical price point. Notably, its dustproof and resilient characteristics guarantee prolonged dependability, enhancing its overall cost-effectiveness for households. With a perfect balance of functionality and affordability, this fan proves to be a prudent investment, providing efficient and reliable cooling solutions without breaking the bank. How to find the Best Ceiling Fan Under ₹ 2000 Consider Energy Efficiency: Look for ceiling fans with a BEE Star rating to ensure energy savings and lower electricity bills. Evaluate Airflow: Check the fan's specifications for airflow metrics such as CMM (Cubic Metres per Minute) and RPM (Revolutions per Minute) to ensure adequate cooling performance. Review Material and Build Quality: Opt for fans made of durable materials like metal or alloy steel to ensure longevity and reliability. Check Special Features: Consider special features such as high velocity, dustproofing, and noise reduction to enhance comfort and convenience. Read Customer Reviews: Look for feedback from other users to gauge the fan's performance, reliability, and overall satisfaction. By considering these factors and comparing different models based on their features and user reviews, you can find the best ceiling fan under ₹2000 that meets your cooling needs and budget requirements.

FAQs on the Best Ceiling Fan Under ₹2000 What is the average lifespan of ceiling fans in this price range? The average lifespan of ceiling fans in this price range is typically around 3 to 5 years with regular usage. However, factors such as build quality, maintenance, and usage frequency can affect the lifespan. Do these fans come with warranty coverage? Yes, most ceiling fans in this price range come with warranty coverage ranging from 1 to 2 years. Warranty coverage usually includes motor and manufacturing defects, providing consumers with peace of mind. Are these fans suitable for rooms with low ceilings? While ceiling fans are generally designed for standard ceiling heights, some models in this price range offer options for low-ceiling installations. However, it's essential to check the product specifications to ensure compatibility with low ceilings. Can these fans be installed outdoors, such as on a covered patio? Most ceiling fans in this price range are designed for indoor use. However, there are some models specifically built for outdoor use, featuring weather-resistant materials and coatings. It's crucial to verify the product specifications and suitability for outdoor installation before purchasing. Do these fans require professional installation, or can they be installed by homeowners? Ceiling fans in this price range typically come with installation instructions and mounting hardware, allowing homeowners to install them independently. However, for safety and optimal performance, it's advisable to hire a professional electrician, especially if wiring or ceiling support modifications are necessary.

