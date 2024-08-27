Find the top water purifiers that are available in India. Compare their features, pros and cons to make an informed decision for your needs.
Choosing the right water purifier in India can be a daunting task due to the vast array of brands and models on the market. With so many options available, it's crucial to thoroughly research and identify the purifier that best meets your specific needs. This guide aims to simplify your decision-making process by presenting a detailed comparison of the top seven water purifiers in India.
In this article, we will explore each model's features, advantages, and drawbacks. By examining these aspects, you will be better equipped to select a water purifier that provides effective filtration and suits your requirements. Whether you are looking for advanced technology, affordability, or specific functionalities, our comparison will help you make a well-informed choice and ensure you invest in a reliable and efficient water purification system.
1. HUL Pureit Copper+ Mineral RO + UV + MF 7 stage Table top/Wall Mountable Black 10L Water Purifier
The HUL Pureit Copper+ Mineral water purifier offers 7-stage purification, including RO, UV, and MF. It features a copper charge technology that infuses copper ions and maintains the right pH level in the water. The purifier also comes with a large 10L storage tank and an advanced alert system to indicate when the filter needs to be changed.
Pros
7-stage purification for safe drinking water
Copper charge technology for added health benefits
Large 10L storage tank for convenience
Cons
May require frequent filter changes
Wall mountable option may not be suitable for all households
2. Eureka Forbes Aquaguard Smart Plus RO+UV+MTDS Water Purifier
The Eureka Forbes Aquaguard Smart Plus water purifier features a combination of RO, UV, and MTDS purification to ensure safe drinking water. It comes with a user-friendly LED display that indicates the purification process and water level. The purifier also has a mineral guard technology to retain essential minerals in the water.
Pros
Comprehensive RO, UV, and MTDS purification
User-friendly LED display for easy monitoring
Mineral guard technology for retaining essential minerals
Cons
Smaller 6L storage tank may not be suitable for large households
Some users may find the compact design less appealing
3. Eureka Forbes Aquaguard 10-Stage Water Purifier
The Eureka Forbes Aquaguard 10-Stage water purifier offers a 10-stage purification process, including RO, UV, and UF. It features a taste adjuster to enhance the taste of water and a mineral guard to retain essential minerals. The purifier also comes with an advanced alert system to indicate filter change.
Pros
Comprehensive 10-stage purification process
Taste adjuster for enhanced water taste
Mineral guard technology for retaining essential minerals
Cons
Smaller 6L storage tank may not be suitable for large households
4. Proven® Copper RO Water Purifier with ADJUSTER + UV + UF + TDS Control + Alkaline + B12 Technology
The Proven® Copper RO water purifier offers a combination of RO, UV, and UF purification, along with TDS control and alkaline technology. It features a copper tank with B12 technology to infuse water with essential minerals and vitamins. The purifier also comes with an adjuster for taste enhancement.
Pros
Comprehensive RO, UV, and UF purification
Copper tank with B12 technology for added health benefits
Adjuster for taste enhancement
Cons
Larger 8L storage tank may require more space
Some users may find the alkaline taste less appealing
5. Native Copper RO + UV + UF + TDS + Alkaline + B12 Mineral Technology 7 Stage Water Purifier
The Native Copper RO water purifier offers a 7-stage purification process, including RO, UV, and UF. It features a copper tank with B12 mineral technology and an alkaline filter for enhanced health benefits. The purifier also comes with a TDS controller to ensure safe drinking water.
Pros
Comprehensive 7-stage purification for safe drinking water
Copper tank with B12 mineral technology for added health benefits
Alkaline filter for enhanced water quality
Cons
Larger 8L storage tank may require more space
Some users may find the alkaline taste less appealing
7. Automatic Copper RO Water Purifier with UV + UF + TDS Control + Alkaline + B12 Technology
The Automatic Copper RO water purifier offers a combination of RO, UV, and UF purification, along with TDS control and alkaline technology. It features a copper tank with B12 technology to infuse water with essential minerals and vitamins. The purifier also comes with an adjuster for taste enhancement.
Pros
Comprehensive RO, UV, and UF purification
Copper tank with B12 technology for added health benefits
Adjuster for taste enhancement
Cons
Larger 8L storage tank may require more space
Some users may find the alkaline taste less appealing
The Eureka Forbes Aquaguard Smart Plus RO+UV+MTDS Water Purifier offers the best value for money with its comprehensive purification process and user-friendly LED display. It is an ideal choice for those looking for an affordable yet effective water purifier.
The HUL Pureit Copper+ Mineral RO + UV + MF 7 stage Table top/Wall Mountable Black 10L Water Purifier stands out as the best overall product with its 7-stage purification, copper charge technology, and large 10L storage tank. It offers a complete solution for safe drinking water.
Factors to keep in mind while choosing best water purifier to buy in India:
Water quality: Consider the quality of your water source, such as whether it's hard, contaminated, or has high TDS (total dissolved solids). Choose a purifier that effectively addresses these issues.
Purification technology: Evaluate the technology used, such as RO (reverse osmosis), UV (ultraviolet), or UF (ultrafiltration). Select one that matches your water quality and purification needs.
Capacity and size: Determine the capacity based on your household's water consumption. Ensure the purifier fits well in your space and meets your daily needs.
Maintenance and cost: Check the ease of maintenance and the cost of replacement filters. Opt for a model with affordable upkeep and readily available parts.
Certification: Look for certifications from relevant health and safety organisations to ensure the purifier meets quality standards.
The price range of these water purifiers varies from Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 25,000, depending on the brand, model, and features.
While regular maintenance is recommended for optimal performance, the frequency may vary based on usage and water quality.
Yes, these water purifiers are designed to effectively treat municipal water and provide safe drinking water.
When choosing a water purifier, consider the purification process, storage capacity, additional features such as mineral technology and taste adjuster, and the overall value for money.
