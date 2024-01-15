Best gaming laptops under ₹90000 in India: Top 10 worthy options
If you're in the market for a gaming laptop, you know that the options are endless. However, finding the best gaming laptop under ₹90000 can be a daunting task. To help you make an informed decision, we've put together a list of the top 10 gaming laptops in India, highlighting their key features, pros, and cons. Whether you're a casual gamer or a hardcore enthusiast, there's something for everyone in this list.
1. Acer ANV15-51
The Acer ANV15-51 is a powerful gaming laptop with a high-performance Intel i5 processor and NVIDIA graphics. With a stunning display and long battery life, it's perfect for gamers on the go.
Specifications of Acer ANV15-51
Intel i5-13420H processor
NVIDIA graphics
15.6-inch display
8GB RAM
512GB SSD
Pros
High-performance processor
Great graphics
Long battery life
Cons
Limited RAM capacity
No optical drive
2. HP 16-s0094AX
The HP 16-s0094AX is a sleek gaming laptop with AMD RyzenTM processor and Radeon graphics. It offers a large display and impressive performance for gaming and multitasking.
The ASUS FX506HE-HN385WS is a high-performance gaming laptop with an Intel i7 processor and powerful NVIDIA graphics. With a durable build and long battery life, it's a reliable choice for gaming enthusiasts.
Specifications of ASUS FX506HE-HN385WS
Intel i7-11800H processor
NVIDIA graphics
15.6-inch display
16GB RAM
1TB SSD
Pros
High-performance processor
Powerful graphics
Durable build
Cons
Expensive
Heavy and bulky
4. Dell G15
The Dell G15 is a versatile gaming laptop with an Intel i5 processor and NVIDIA graphics. It offers a backlit keyboard and a large display for an immersive gaming experience.
Specifications of Dell G15
Intel i5-12500H processor
NVIDIA graphics
15.6-inch display
8GB RAM
512GB SSD
Pros
Backlit keyboard
Immersive display
Versatile performance
Cons
Limited RAM capacity
No optical drive
5. MSI C7VEK-089IN
The MSI C7VEK-089IN is a premium gaming laptop with a high-performance Intel processor and dedicated GeForce graphics. It offers exceptional gaming performance and a sleek design.
Specifications of MSI C7VEK-089IN
Intel i7 processor
GeForce graphics
15.6-inch display
16GB RAM
1TB SSD
Pros
Premium design
Exceptional gaming performance
High RAM capacity
Cons
Expensive
Heavy and bulky
6. MSI A12UDX-468IN
The MSI A12UDX-468IN is a reliable gaming laptop with an Intel i5 processor and dedicated GeForce graphics. It offers a sleek design and ample storage for gaming and multimedia.
The Lenovo IdeaPad is an affordable gaming laptop with a powerful AMD RyzenTM processor and dedicated Radeon graphics. It offers a compact design and long battery life for gaming on the go.
Specifications of Lenovo IdeaPad
AMD RyzenTM processor
Radeon graphics
15.6-inch display
8GB RAM
512GB SSD
Pros
Affordable price
Compact design
Long battery life
Cons
Limited RAM capacity
No optical drive
8. GIGABYTE MF-F2IN313SH
The GIGABYTE MF-F2IN313SH is a powerful gaming laptop with an Intel processor and dedicated GeForce graphics. It offers a high-resolution display and advanced cooling for intense gaming sessions.
Specifications of GIGABYTE MF-F2IN313SH
Intel i5-12450H processor
GeForce graphics
15.6-inch display
16GB RAM
1TB SSD
Pros
High-performance processor
Advanced cooling
High RAM capacity
Cons
Expensive
Heavy and bulky
9. ASUS TUF Gaming F15
The ASUS TUF Gaming F15 is a rugged gaming laptop with a high-performance Intel processor and dedicated GeForce graphics. It offers a durable build and long battery life for gaming on the go.
Specifications of ASUS TUF Gaming F15
Intel i7 processor
GeForce graphics
15.6-inch display
16GB RAM
512GB SSD
Pros
Rugged build
Long battery life
High-performance processor
Cons
Expensive
Heavy and bulky
10. Acer A715-42G
The Acer A715-42G is a versatile gaming laptop with a high-performance AMD RyzenTM processor and dedicated GeForce graphics. It offers a sleek design and ample storage for gaming and multimedia.
Specifications of Acer A715-42G
AMD RyzenTM processor
GeForce graphics
15.6-inch display
8GB RAM
512GB SSD
Pros
Sleek design
Ample storage
Versatile performance
Cons
Limited RAM capacity
No optical drive
Comparison Table
Features
Acer ANV15-51
HP 16-s0094AX
ASUS FX506HE-HN385WS
Dell G15
MSI C7VEK-089IN
MSI A12UDX-468IN
Lenovo IdeaPad
GIGABYTE MF-F2IN313SH
ASUS TUF Gaming F15
Acer A715-42G
Processor
i5-13420H
AMD RyzenTM
i7-11800H
i5-12500H
i7
i5-12450H
AMD RyzenTM
i5-12450H
i7
AMD RyzenTM
Graphics
NVIDIA
Radeon
NVIDIA
NVIDIA
GeForce
GeForce
Radeon
GeForce
GeForce
GeForce
Display
15.6-inch
16.1-inch
15.6-inch
15.6-inch
15.6-inch
15.6-inch
15.6-inch
15.6-inch
15.6-inch
15.6-inch
Best value for money:
The Lenovo IdeaPad offers the best value for money with its affordable price, compact design, and long battery life, making it a great choice for gamers on a budget.
Best overall product:
The MSI C7VEK-089IN stands out as the best overall product with its premium design, exceptional gaming performance, and high RAM capacity, making it a top choice for serious gamers.
How to find the perfect gaming laptops under 90000:
Discovering the perfect gaming laptop under ₹90,000 involves assessing key features. Prioritize a powerful processor, dedicated graphics card, and ample RAM for smooth gameplay. Consider the display's resolution, refresh rate, and color accuracy for an immersive experience. Evaluate storage capacity and speed for quick loading times. Research customer reviews for reliability and performance insights. Compare brands and models within your budget, keeping an eye on battery life and portability. By considering these factors, you can find a gaming laptop that delivers optimal gaming performance within your financial limits.
