Best gaming laptops under ₹90000 in India: Top 10 worthy options

Published on Jan 15, 2024 09:06 IST
dot By: Affiliate Desk
Summary:

Best gaming laptops under 90000 in India: If budget is not your constraint when going for a gaming laptop, then check out our curated list of some of the top options available in the market. Read More

If you're in the market for a gaming laptop, you know that the options are endless. However, finding the best gaming laptop under 90000 can be a daunting task. To help you make an informed decision, we've put together a list of the top 10 gaming laptops in India, highlighting their key features, pros, and cons. Whether you're a casual gamer or a hardcore enthusiast, there's something for everyone in this list.

1. Acer ANV15-51

The Acer ANV15-51 is a powerful gaming laptop with a high-performance Intel i5 processor and NVIDIA graphics. With a stunning display and long battery life, it's perfect for gamers on the go.

Specifications of Acer ANV15-51

  • Intel i5-13420H processor
  • NVIDIA graphics
  • 15.6-inch display
  • 8GB RAM
  • 512GB SSD

Pros

  • High-performance processor
  • Great graphics
  • Long battery life

Cons

  • Limited RAM capacity
  • No optical drive

2. HP 16-s0094AX

The HP 16-s0094AX is a sleek gaming laptop with AMD RyzenTM processor and Radeon graphics. It offers a large display and impressive performance for gaming and multitasking.

Specifications of HP 16-s0094AX

  • AMD RyzenTM processor
  • Radeon graphics
  • 16.1-inch display
  • 16GB RAM
  • 1TB HDD

Pros

  • Sleek design
  • High RAM capacity
  • Large display

Cons

  • Heavy and bulky
  • No SSD storage

3. ASUS FX506HE-HN385WS

The ASUS FX506HE-HN385WS is a high-performance gaming laptop with an Intel i7 processor and powerful NVIDIA graphics. With a durable build and long battery life, it's a reliable choice for gaming enthusiasts.

Specifications of ASUS FX506HE-HN385WS

  • Intel i7-11800H processor
  • NVIDIA graphics
  • 15.6-inch display
  • 16GB RAM
  • 1TB SSD

Pros

  • High-performance processor
  • Powerful graphics
  • Durable build

Cons

  • Expensive
  • Heavy and bulky

4. Dell G15

The Dell G15 is a versatile gaming laptop with an Intel i5 processor and NVIDIA graphics. It offers a backlit keyboard and a large display for an immersive gaming experience.

Specifications of Dell G15

  • Intel i5-12500H processor
  • NVIDIA graphics
  • 15.6-inch display
  • 8GB RAM
  • 512GB SSD

Pros

  • Backlit keyboard
  • Immersive display
  • Versatile performance

Cons

  • Limited RAM capacity
  • No optical drive

5. MSI C7VEK-089IN

The MSI C7VEK-089IN is a premium gaming laptop with a high-performance Intel processor and dedicated GeForce graphics. It offers exceptional gaming performance and a sleek design.

Specifications of MSI C7VEK-089IN

  • Intel i7 processor
  • GeForce graphics
  • 15.6-inch display
  • 16GB RAM
  • 1TB SSD

Pros

  • Premium design
  • Exceptional gaming performance
  • High RAM capacity

Cons

  • Expensive
  • Heavy and bulky

6. MSI A12UDX-468IN

The MSI A12UDX-468IN is a reliable gaming laptop with an Intel i5 processor and dedicated GeForce graphics. It offers a sleek design and ample storage for gaming and multimedia.

Specifications of MSI A12UDX-468IN

  • Intel i5-12450H processor
  • GeForce graphics
  • 15.6-inch display
  • 8GB RAM
  • 512GB SSD

Pros

  • Sleek design
  • Ample storage
  • Versatile performance

Cons

  • Limited RAM capacity
  • No optical drive

7. Lenovo IdeaPad

The Lenovo IdeaPad is an affordable gaming laptop with a powerful AMD RyzenTM processor and dedicated Radeon graphics. It offers a compact design and long battery life for gaming on the go.

Specifications of Lenovo IdeaPad

  • AMD RyzenTM processor
  • Radeon graphics
  • 15.6-inch display
  • 8GB RAM
  • 512GB SSD

Pros

  • Affordable price
  • Compact design
  • Long battery life

Cons

  • Limited RAM capacity
  • No optical drive

8. GIGABYTE MF-F2IN313SH

The GIGABYTE MF-F2IN313SH is a powerful gaming laptop with an Intel processor and dedicated GeForce graphics. It offers a high-resolution display and advanced cooling for intense gaming sessions.

Specifications of GIGABYTE MF-F2IN313SH

  • Intel i5-12450H processor
  • GeForce graphics
  • 15.6-inch display
  • 16GB RAM
  • 1TB SSD

Pros

  • High-performance processor
  • Advanced cooling
  • High RAM capacity

Cons

  • Expensive
  • Heavy and bulky

9. ASUS TUF Gaming F15

The ASUS TUF Gaming F15 is a rugged gaming laptop with a high-performance Intel processor and dedicated GeForce graphics. It offers a durable build and long battery life for gaming on the go.

Specifications of ASUS TUF Gaming F15

  • Intel i7 processor
  • GeForce graphics
  • 15.6-inch display
  • 16GB RAM
  • 512GB SSD

Pros

  • Rugged build
  • Long battery life
  • High-performance processor

Cons

  • Expensive
  • Heavy and bulky

10. Acer A715-42G

The Acer A715-42G is a versatile gaming laptop with a high-performance AMD RyzenTM processor and dedicated GeForce graphics. It offers a sleek design and ample storage for gaming and multimedia.

Specifications of Acer A715-42G

  • AMD RyzenTM processor
  • GeForce graphics
  • 15.6-inch display
  • 8GB RAM
  • 512GB SSD

Pros

  • Sleek design
  • Ample storage
  • Versatile performance

Cons

  • Limited RAM capacity
  • No optical drive

Comparison Table

FeaturesAcer ANV15-51HP 16-s0094AXASUS FX506HE-HN385WSDell G15MSI C7VEK-089INMSI A12UDX-468INLenovo IdeaPadGIGABYTE MF-F2IN313SHASUS TUF Gaming F15Acer A715-42G
Processori5-13420HAMD RyzenTMi7-11800Hi5-12500Hi7i5-12450HAMD RyzenTMi5-12450Hi7AMD RyzenTM
GraphicsNVIDIARadeonNVIDIANVIDIAGeForceGeForceRadeonGeForceGeForceGeForce
Display15.6-inch16.1-inch15.6-inch15.6-inch15.6-inch15.6-inch15.6-inch15.6-inch15.6-inch15.6-inch

Best value for money:

The Lenovo IdeaPad offers the best value for money with its affordable price, compact design, and long battery life, making it a great choice for gamers on a budget.

Best overall product:

The MSI C7VEK-089IN stands out as the best overall product with its premium design, exceptional gaming performance, and high RAM capacity, making it a top choice for serious gamers.

How to find the perfect gaming laptops under 90000:

Discovering the perfect gaming laptop under 90,000 involves assessing key features. Prioritize a powerful processor, dedicated graphics card, and ample RAM for smooth gameplay. Consider the display's resolution, refresh rate, and color accuracy for an immersive experience. Evaluate storage capacity and speed for quick loading times. Research customer reviews for reliability and performance insights. Compare brands and models within your budget, keeping an eye on battery life and portability. By considering these factors, you can find a gaming laptop that delivers optimal gaming performance within your financial limits.

FAQs on gaming laptops under 90000

Gaming laptops under 90000 can range from 80000 to 90000, depending on the brand and specifications.
Most gaming laptops under 90000 come with dedicated graphics, which is essential for a smooth gaming experience.
Yes, these gaming laptops are capable of handling professional tasks such as video editing and graphic design, in addition to gaming.
Gaming laptops under 90000 typically offer an average battery life of 6-8 hours, depending on usage and performance settings.
