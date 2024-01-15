Best gaming laptops under ₹90000 in India: Top 10 worthy options

Summary: Best gaming laptops under ₹90000 in India: If budget is not your constraint when going for a gaming laptop, then check out our curated list of some of the top options available in the market. Read More Read Less

If you're in the market for a gaming laptop, you know that the options are endless. However, finding the best gaming laptop under ₹90000 can be a daunting task. To help you make an informed decision, we've put together a list of the top 10 gaming laptops in India, highlighting their key features, pros, and cons. Whether you're a casual gamer or a hardcore enthusiast, there's something for everyone in this list.

1. Acer ANV15-51 The Acer ANV15-51 is a powerful gaming laptop with a high-performance Intel i5 processor and NVIDIA graphics. With a stunning display and long battery life, it's perfect for gamers on the go. Specifications of Acer ANV15-51 Intel i5-13420H processor

NVIDIA graphics

15.6-inch display

8GB RAM

512GB SSD

Pros High-performance processor

Great graphics

Long battery life Cons Limited RAM capacity

No optical drive

2. HP 16-s0094AX The HP 16-s0094AX is a sleek gaming laptop with AMD RyzenTM processor and Radeon graphics. It offers a large display and impressive performance for gaming and multitasking. Specifications of HP 16-s0094AX AMD RyzenTM processor

Radeon graphics

16.1-inch display

16GB RAM

1TB HDD

Pros Sleek design

High RAM capacity

Large display Cons Heavy and bulky

No SSD storage

Also read: Best gaming laptops under ₹ 70,000: Where performance meets … 3. ASUS FX506HE-HN385WS The ASUS FX506HE-HN385WS is a high-performance gaming laptop with an Intel i7 processor and powerful NVIDIA graphics. With a durable build and long battery life, it's a reliable choice for gaming enthusiasts. Specifications of ASUS FX506HE-HN385WS Intel i7-11800H processor

NVIDIA graphics

15.6-inch display

16GB RAM

1TB SSD

Pros High-performance processor

Powerful graphics

Durable build Cons Expensive

Heavy and bulky

4. Dell G15 The Dell G15 is a versatile gaming laptop with an Intel i5 processor and NVIDIA graphics. It offers a backlit keyboard and a large display for an immersive gaming experience. Specifications of Dell G15 Intel i5-12500H processor

NVIDIA graphics

15.6-inch display

8GB RAM

512GB SSD

Pros Backlit keyboard

Immersive display

Versatile performance Cons Limited RAM capacity

No optical drive

5. MSI C7VEK-089IN The MSI C7VEK-089IN is a premium gaming laptop with a high-performance Intel processor and dedicated GeForce graphics. It offers exceptional gaming performance and a sleek design. Specifications of MSI C7VEK-089IN Intel i7 processor

GeForce graphics

15.6-inch display

16GB RAM

1TB SSD

Pros Premium design

Exceptional gaming performance

High RAM capacity Cons Expensive

Heavy and bulky

6. MSI A12UDX-468IN The MSI A12UDX-468IN is a reliable gaming laptop with an Intel i5 processor and dedicated GeForce graphics. It offers a sleek design and ample storage for gaming and multimedia. Specifications of MSI A12UDX-468IN Intel i5-12450H processor

GeForce graphics

15.6-inch display

8GB RAM

512GB SSD

Pros Sleek design

Ample storage

Versatile performance Cons Limited RAM capacity

No optical drive

Also read: Best gaming laptops under ₹ 1 lakh in India | HT Shop Now 7. Lenovo IdeaPad The Lenovo IdeaPad is an affordable gaming laptop with a powerful AMD RyzenTM processor and dedicated Radeon graphics. It offers a compact design and long battery life for gaming on the go. Specifications of Lenovo IdeaPad AMD RyzenTM processor

Radeon graphics

15.6-inch display

8GB RAM

512GB SSD

Pros Affordable price

Compact design

Long battery life Cons Limited RAM capacity

No optical drive

8. GIGABYTE MF-F2IN313SH The GIGABYTE MF-F2IN313SH is a powerful gaming laptop with an Intel processor and dedicated GeForce graphics. It offers a high-resolution display and advanced cooling for intense gaming sessions. Specifications of GIGABYTE MF-F2IN313SH Intel i5-12450H processor

GeForce graphics

15.6-inch display

16GB RAM

1TB SSD

Pros High-performance processor

Advanced cooling

High RAM capacity Cons Expensive

Heavy and bulky

9. ASUS TUF Gaming F15 The ASUS TUF Gaming F15 is a rugged gaming laptop with a high-performance Intel processor and dedicated GeForce graphics. It offers a durable build and long battery life for gaming on the go. Specifications of ASUS TUF Gaming F15 Intel i7 processor

GeForce graphics

15.6-inch display

16GB RAM

512GB SSD

Pros Rugged build

Long battery life

High-performance processor Cons Expensive

Heavy and bulky

10. Acer A715-42G The Acer A715-42G is a versatile gaming laptop with a high-performance AMD RyzenTM processor and dedicated GeForce graphics. It offers a sleek design and ample storage for gaming and multimedia. Specifications of Acer A715-42G AMD RyzenTM processor

GeForce graphics

15.6-inch display

8GB RAM

512GB SSD

Pros Sleek design

Ample storage

Versatile performance Cons Limited RAM capacity

No optical drive

Comparison Table

Features Acer ANV15-51 HP 16-s0094AX ASUS FX506HE-HN385WS Dell G15 MSI C7VEK-089IN MSI A12UDX-468IN Lenovo IdeaPad GIGABYTE MF-F2IN313SH ASUS TUF Gaming F15 Acer A715-42G Processor i5-13420H AMD RyzenTM i7-11800H i5-12500H i7 i5-12450H AMD RyzenTM i5-12450H i7 AMD RyzenTM Graphics NVIDIA Radeon NVIDIA NVIDIA GeForce GeForce Radeon GeForce GeForce GeForce Display 15.6-inch 16.1-inch 15.6-inch 15.6-inch 15.6-inch 15.6-inch 15.6-inch 15.6-inch 15.6-inch 15.6-inch

Best value for money: The Lenovo IdeaPad offers the best value for money with its affordable price, compact design, and long battery life, making it a great choice for gamers on a budget.

Best overall product: The MSI C7VEK-089IN stands out as the best overall product with its premium design, exceptional gaming performance, and high RAM capacity, making it a top choice for serious gamers.

How to find the perfect gaming laptops under 90000: Discovering the perfect gaming laptop under ₹90,000 involves assessing key features. Prioritize a powerful processor, dedicated graphics card, and ample RAM for smooth gameplay. Consider the display's resolution, refresh rate, and color accuracy for an immersive experience. Evaluate storage capacity and speed for quick loading times. Research customer reviews for reliability and performance insights. Compare brands and models within your budget, keeping an eye on battery life and portability. By considering these factors, you can find a gaming laptop that delivers optimal gaming performance within your financial limits.

FAQs on gaming laptops under 90000 What is the average price of a gaming laptop under 90000? Gaming laptops under 90000 can range from 80000 to 90000, depending on the brand and specifications. Do all gaming laptops under 90000 come with dedicated graphics? Most gaming laptops under 90000 come with dedicated graphics, which is essential for a smooth gaming experience. Are these gaming laptops suitable for professional tasks? Yes, these gaming laptops are capable of handling professional tasks such as video editing and graphic design, in addition to gaming. What is the average battery life of gaming laptops under 90000? Gaming laptops under 90000 typically offer an average battery life of 6-8 hours, depending on usage and performance settings.

