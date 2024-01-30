Best laptops under ₹45000 in India: 10 worthy mentions

Summary: Explore top-performing laptops under ₹45000 in India, striking a balance between affordability and performance. These price-friendly devices offer reliable processing power, ample storage and versatile features, catering to various user needs. Read More Read Less

Are you in the market for a new laptop but don't want to break the bank? Look no further! We've compiled a list of the 10 best laptops under 45000 in India that offer great performance, sleek design, and impressive features. Whether you're a student, professional, or gamer, there's something for everyone in this diverse lineup of budget-friendly laptops.

1. Dell Inspiron 3501

The Dell Inspiron 3501 is a powerful and versatile laptop that offers fast performance and a sleek design. With an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 1TB HDD, it's perfect for everyday use. The spill-resistant keyboard and 15.6-inch FHD display make it a great choice for work and entertainment.

Pros Fast performance

Sleek design

Spill-resistant keyboard Cons No SSD

2. MSI Modern 14

The MSI Modern 14 is a lightweight and portable laptop with a powerful 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 512GB SSD. It features a 14-inch FHD display, NVIDIA MX450 graphics, and Windows 10 Home, making it a perfect choice for work and entertainment.

Pros Portable and lightweight

Powerful performance

Dedicated graphics Cons Average battery life

3. Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3i

The Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3i is a stylish and affordable laptop that offers reliable performance and great features. With an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, and 15.6-inch FHD display, it's perfect for everyday use. The backlit keyboard and thin design make it a great choice for students and professionals.

Pros Stylish design

Reliable performance

Backlit keyboard Cons Average build quality

4. HP 14s-dy2507TU

The HP 14s-dy2507TU is a sleek and lightweight laptop with an 11th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD. It features a micro-edge display, anti-glare technology, and Windows 10 Home, making it a perfect choice for work and entertainment.

Pros Sleek and lightweight

Fast SSD storage

Anti-glare display Cons Average battery life

5. Acer Aspire 5

The Acer Aspire 5 is a powerful and versatile laptop that offers reliable performance and great features. With an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 512GB SSD, it's perfect for everyday use. The 15.6-inch FHD display, NVIDIA MX350 graphics, and Windows 10 Home make it a great choice for work and entertainment.

Pros Powerful performance

Fast SSD storage

Dedicated graphics Cons Average battery life

6. ASUS VivoBook 14

The ASUS VivoBook 14 is a sleek and stylish laptop that offers fast performance and great features. With an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 512GB SSD, it's perfect for everyday use. The 14-inch FHD display, Windows 10 Home, and ergonomic chiclet keyboard make it a great choice for work and entertainment.

Pros Sleek and stylish design

Fast performance

Ergonomic keyboard Cons Average battery life

7. Acer Travelmate P2

The Acer Travelmate P2 is a reliable and durable laptop that offers great performance and impressive features. With an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 1TB HDD, it's perfect for everyday use. The 14-inch FHD display, Windows 10 Pro, and business-grade security make it a great choice for professionals.

Pros Reliable and durable

Great performance

Business-grade security Cons Average battery life

8. MEGABOOK Pro

The MEGABOOK Pro is a high-performance laptop that offers premium features and impressive specs. With an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD, it's perfect for power users and gamers. The 15.6-inch FHD display, NVIDIA GTX 1650 graphics, and Windows 10 Home make it a great choice for work and play.

Pros High-performance specs

Dedicated gaming graphics

Fast SSD storage Cons Expensive

9. Acer Aspire 3

The Acer Aspire 3 is an affordable and reliable laptop that offers decent performance and great features. With an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 1TB HDD, it's perfect for everyday use. The 15.6-inch FHD display, Windows 10 Home, and long battery life make it a great choice for students and professionals.

Pros Affordable price

Decent performance

Long battery life Cons No SSD

10. Chuwi HeroBook Pro

The Chuwi HeroBook Pro is an ultra-portable and affordable laptop that offers decent performance and great features. With an Intel Celeron processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD, it's perfect for everyday use. The 14.1-inch FHD display, Windows 10 Home, and mini HDMI port make it a great choice for students and professionals.

Pros Affordable price

Ultra-portable design

Fast SSD storage Cons Average performance

Comparison Table

Feature Dell Inspiron 3501 MSI Modern 14 Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3i HP 14s-dy2507TU Acer Aspire 5 ASUS VivoBook 14 Acer Travelmate P2 MEGABOOK Pro Acer Aspire 3 Chuwi HeroBook Pro Processor 11th Gen Intel Core i5 11th Gen Intel Core i5 10th Gen Intel Core i3 11th Gen Intel Core i3 11th Gen Intel Core i5 11th Gen Intel Core i5 AMD Ryzen 5 11th Gen Intel Core i7 11th Gen Intel Core i5 Intel Celeron RAM 8GB 8GB 8GB 8GB 8GB 8GB 8GB 16GB 8GB 8GB Storage 1TB HDD 512GB SSD 256GB SSD 256GB SSD 512GB SSD 512GB SSD 1TB HDD 512GB SSD 1TB HDD 256GB SSD

Best value for money: The Acer Aspire 3 offers the best value for money with its affordable price, decent performance, and long battery life, making it a great choice for students and professionals on a budget.

Best overall product: The MEGABOOK Pro stands out as the best overall product with its high-performance specs, dedicated gaming graphics, and fast SSD storage, making it a perfect choice for power users and gamers.

How to find the best laptop under ₹ 45000: To find the best laptop under ₹45000, consider key factors. Prioritize your needs, looking for a balance of performance and affordability. Focus on a reliable processor, ample RAM, and sufficient storage. Assess display quality and battery life for extended usage. Read user reviews for real-world insights. Recognized brands often provide reliable options. Compare models within your budget, ensuring compatibility with your intended usage. With a thorough evaluation, you can discover a laptop that perfectly aligns with your requirements.

FAQs on best laptop under ₹45000 What is the battery life of these laptops? The battery life varies for each laptop, ranging from 6-8 hours on average, depending on usage and settings. Do these laptops come with a warranty? Yes, all the laptops come with a standard 1-year manufacturer's warranty for peace of mind. Are these laptops suitable for gaming? While some laptops come with dedicated gaming graphics, they are best suited for casual gaming and everyday use rather than high-end gaming. Do these laptops support fast charging? Yes, most laptops support fast charging, allowing you to quickly top up the battery when needed.

