Best laptops under ₹45000 in India: 10 worthy mentions

Published on Jan 30, 2024 12:23 IST
10 best laptops under 45000 in india 2024

Explore top-performing laptops under 45000 in India, striking a balance between affordability and performance. These price-friendly devices offer reliable processing power, ample storage and versatile features, catering to various user needs. Read More

Are you in the market for a new laptop but don't want to break the bank? Look no further! We've compiled a list of the 10 best laptops under 45000 in India that offer great performance, sleek design, and impressive features. Whether you're a student, professional, or gamer, there's something for everyone in this diverse lineup of budget-friendly laptops.

1. Dell Inspiron 3501

The Dell Inspiron 3501 is a powerful and versatile laptop that offers fast performance and a sleek design. With an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 1TB HDD, it's perfect for everyday use. The spill-resistant keyboard and 15.6-inch FHD display make it a great choice for work and entertainment.

Pros

  • Fast performance
  • Sleek design
  • Spill-resistant keyboard

Cons

  • No SSD

2. MSI Modern 14

The MSI Modern 14 is a lightweight and portable laptop with a powerful 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 512GB SSD. It features a 14-inch FHD display, NVIDIA MX450 graphics, and Windows 10 Home, making it a perfect choice for work and entertainment.

Pros

  • Portable and lightweight
  • Powerful performance
  • Dedicated graphics

Cons

  • Average battery life

The Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3i is a stylish and affordable laptop that offers reliable performance and great features. With an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, and 15.6-inch FHD display, it's perfect for everyday use. The backlit keyboard and thin design make it a great choice for students and professionals.

Pros

  • Stylish design
  • Reliable performance
  • Backlit keyboard

Cons

  • Average build quality

4. HP 14s-dy2507TU

The HP 14s-dy2507TU is a sleek and lightweight laptop with an 11th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD. It features a micro-edge display, anti-glare technology, and Windows 10 Home, making it a perfect choice for work and entertainment.

Pros

  • Sleek and lightweight
  • Fast SSD storage
  • Anti-glare display

Cons

  • Average battery life

5. Acer Aspire 5

The Acer Aspire 5 is a powerful and versatile laptop that offers reliable performance and great features. With an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 512GB SSD, it's perfect for everyday use. The 15.6-inch FHD display, NVIDIA MX350 graphics, and Windows 10 Home make it a great choice for work and entertainment.

Pros

  • Powerful performance
  • Fast SSD storage
  • Dedicated graphics

Cons

  • Average battery life

6. ASUS VivoBook 14

The ASUS VivoBook 14 is a sleek and stylish laptop that offers fast performance and great features. With an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 512GB SSD, it's perfect for everyday use. The 14-inch FHD display, Windows 10 Home, and ergonomic chiclet keyboard make it a great choice for work and entertainment.

Pros

  • Sleek and stylish design
  • Fast performance
  • Ergonomic keyboard

Cons

  • Average battery life

7. Acer Travelmate P2

The Acer Travelmate P2 is a reliable and durable laptop that offers great performance and impressive features. With an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 1TB HDD, it's perfect for everyday use. The 14-inch FHD display, Windows 10 Pro, and business-grade security make it a great choice for professionals.

Pros

  • Reliable and durable
  • Great performance
  • Business-grade security

Cons

  • Average battery life

The MEGABOOK Pro is a high-performance laptop that offers premium features and impressive specs. With an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD, it's perfect for power users and gamers. The 15.6-inch FHD display, NVIDIA GTX 1650 graphics, and Windows 10 Home make it a great choice for work and play.

Pros

  • High-performance specs
  • Dedicated gaming graphics
  • Fast SSD storage

Cons

  • Expensive

9. Acer Aspire 3

The Acer Aspire 3 is an affordable and reliable laptop that offers decent performance and great features. With an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 1TB HDD, it's perfect for everyday use. The 15.6-inch FHD display, Windows 10 Home, and long battery life make it a great choice for students and professionals.

Pros

  • Affordable price
  • Decent performance
  • Long battery life

Cons

  • No SSD

10. Chuwi HeroBook Pro

The Chuwi HeroBook Pro is an ultra-portable and affordable laptop that offers decent performance and great features. With an Intel Celeron processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD, it's perfect for everyday use. The 14.1-inch FHD display, Windows 10 Home, and mini HDMI port make it a great choice for students and professionals.

Pros

  • Affordable price
  • Ultra-portable design
  • Fast SSD storage

Cons

  • Average performance

Comparison Table

FeatureDell Inspiron 3501MSI Modern 14Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3iHP 14s-dy2507TUAcer Aspire 5ASUS VivoBook 14Acer Travelmate P2MEGABOOK ProAcer Aspire 3Chuwi HeroBook Pro
Processor11th Gen Intel Core i511th Gen Intel Core i510th Gen Intel Core i311th Gen Intel Core i311th Gen Intel Core i511th Gen Intel Core i5AMD Ryzen 511th Gen Intel Core i711th Gen Intel Core i5Intel Celeron
RAM8GB8GB8GB8GB8GB8GB8GB16GB8GB8GB
Storage1TB HDD512GB SSD256GB SSD256GB SSD512GB SSD512GB SSD1TB HDD512GB SSD1TB HDD256GB SSD

Best value for money:

The Acer Aspire 3 offers the best value for money with its affordable price, decent performance, and long battery life, making it a great choice for students and professionals on a budget.

Best overall product:

The MEGABOOK Pro stands out as the best overall product with its high-performance specs, dedicated gaming graphics, and fast SSD storage, making it a perfect choice for power users and gamers.

How to find the best laptop under 45000:

To find the best laptop under 45000, consider key factors. Prioritize your needs, looking for a balance of performance and affordability. Focus on a reliable processor, ample RAM, and sufficient storage. Assess display quality and battery life for extended usage. Read user reviews for real-world insights. Recognized brands often provide reliable options. Compare models within your budget, ensuring compatibility with your intended usage. With a thorough evaluation, you can discover a laptop that perfectly aligns with your requirements.

FAQs on best laptop under ₹45000

The battery life varies for each laptop, ranging from 6-8 hours on average, depending on usage and settings.
Yes, all the laptops come with a standard 1-year manufacturer's warranty for peace of mind.
While some laptops come with dedicated gaming graphics, they are best suited for casual gaming and everyday use rather than high-end gaming.
Yes, most laptops support fast charging, allowing you to quickly top up the battery when needed.
