Best laptops under ₹45000 in India: 10 worthy mentions
Published on Jan 30, 2024 12:23 IST
By: Affiliate Desk
Explore top-performing laptops under ₹45000 in India, striking a balance between affordability and performance. These price-friendly devices offer reliable processing power, ample storage and versatile features, catering to various user needs. Read More
Are you in the market for a new laptop but don't want to break the bank? Look no further! We've compiled a list of the 10 best laptops under 45000 in India that offer great performance, sleek design, and impressive features. Whether you're a student, professional, or gamer, there's something for everyone in this diverse lineup of budget-friendly laptops.
1. Dell Inspiron 3501
The Dell Inspiron 3501 is a powerful and versatile laptop that offers fast performance and a sleek design. With an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 1TB HDD, it's perfect for everyday use. The spill-resistant keyboard and 15.6-inch FHD display make it a great choice for work and entertainment.
Pros
Fast performance
Sleek design
Spill-resistant keyboard
Cons
No SSD
2. MSI Modern 14
The MSI Modern 14 is a lightweight and portable laptop with a powerful 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 512GB SSD. It features a 14-inch FHD display, NVIDIA MX450 graphics, and Windows 10 Home, making it a perfect choice for work and entertainment.
The Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3i is a stylish and affordable laptop that offers reliable performance and great features. With an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, and 15.6-inch FHD display, it's perfect for everyday use. The backlit keyboard and thin design make it a great choice for students and professionals.
Pros
Stylish design
Reliable performance
Backlit keyboard
Cons
Average build quality
4. HP 14s-dy2507TU
The HP 14s-dy2507TU is a sleek and lightweight laptop with an 11th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD. It features a micro-edge display, anti-glare technology, and Windows 10 Home, making it a perfect choice for work and entertainment.
Pros
Sleek and lightweight
Fast SSD storage
Anti-glare display
Cons
Average battery life
5. Acer Aspire 5
The Acer Aspire 5 is a powerful and versatile laptop that offers reliable performance and great features. With an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 512GB SSD, it's perfect for everyday use. The 15.6-inch FHD display, NVIDIA MX350 graphics, and Windows 10 Home make it a great choice for work and entertainment.
Pros
Powerful performance
Fast SSD storage
Dedicated graphics
Cons
Average battery life
6. ASUS VivoBook 14
The ASUS VivoBook 14 is a sleek and stylish laptop that offers fast performance and great features. With an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 512GB SSD, it's perfect for everyday use. The 14-inch FHD display, Windows 10 Home, and ergonomic chiclet keyboard make it a great choice for work and entertainment.
Pros
Sleek and stylish design
Fast performance
Ergonomic keyboard
Cons
Average battery life
7. Acer Travelmate P2
The Acer Travelmate P2 is a reliable and durable laptop that offers great performance and impressive features. With an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 1TB HDD, it's perfect for everyday use. The 14-inch FHD display, Windows 10 Pro, and business-grade security make it a great choice for professionals.
The MEGABOOK Pro is a high-performance laptop that offers premium features and impressive specs. With an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD, it's perfect for power users and gamers. The 15.6-inch FHD display, NVIDIA GTX 1650 graphics, and Windows 10 Home make it a great choice for work and play.
Pros
High-performance specs
Dedicated gaming graphics
Fast SSD storage
Cons
Expensive
9. Acer Aspire 3
The Acer Aspire 3 is an affordable and reliable laptop that offers decent performance and great features. With an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 1TB HDD, it's perfect for everyday use. The 15.6-inch FHD display, Windows 10 Home, and long battery life make it a great choice for students and professionals.
Pros
Affordable price
Decent performance
Long battery life
Cons
No SSD
10. Chuwi HeroBook Pro
The Chuwi HeroBook Pro is an ultra-portable and affordable laptop that offers decent performance and great features. With an Intel Celeron processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD, it's perfect for everyday use. The 14.1-inch FHD display, Windows 10 Home, and mini HDMI port make it a great choice for students and professionals.
Pros
Affordable price
Ultra-portable design
Fast SSD storage
Cons
Average performance
Comparison Table
Feature
Dell Inspiron 3501
MSI Modern 14
Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3i
HP 14s-dy2507TU
Acer Aspire 5
ASUS VivoBook 14
Acer Travelmate P2
MEGABOOK Pro
Acer Aspire 3
Chuwi HeroBook Pro
Processor
11th Gen Intel Core i5
11th Gen Intel Core i5
10th Gen Intel Core i3
11th Gen Intel Core i3
11th Gen Intel Core i5
11th Gen Intel Core i5
AMD Ryzen 5
11th Gen Intel Core i7
11th Gen Intel Core i5
Intel Celeron
RAM
8GB
8GB
8GB
8GB
8GB
8GB
8GB
16GB
8GB
8GB
Storage
1TB HDD
512GB SSD
256GB SSD
256GB SSD
512GB SSD
512GB SSD
1TB HDD
512GB SSD
1TB HDD
256GB SSD
Best value for money:
The Acer Aspire 3 offers the best value for money with its affordable price, decent performance, and long battery life, making it a great choice for students and professionals on a budget.
Best overall product:
The MEGABOOK Pro stands out as the best overall product with its high-performance specs, dedicated gaming graphics, and fast SSD storage, making it a perfect choice for power users and gamers.
How to find the best laptop under ₹45000:
To find the best laptop under ₹45000, consider key factors. Prioritize your needs, looking for a balance of performance and affordability. Focus on a reliable processor, ample RAM, and sufficient storage. Assess display quality and battery life for extended usage. Read user reviews for real-world insights. Recognized brands often provide reliable options. Compare models within your budget, ensuring compatibility with your intended usage. With a thorough evaluation, you can discover a laptop that perfectly aligns with your requirements.
FAQs on best laptop under ₹45000
The battery life varies for each laptop, ranging from 6-8 hours on average, depending on usage and settings.
Yes, all the laptops come with a standard 1-year manufacturer's warranty for peace of mind.
While some laptops come with dedicated gaming graphics, they are best suited for casual gaming and everyday use rather than high-end gaming.
Yes, most laptops support fast charging, allowing you to quickly top up the battery when needed.
