Best wired earphones in India: 10 top-rated earphones you must consider buying

Best wired earphones in India: If you are more comfortable using wired earphones and are price conscious, then we have a selection ready for you. Here are the top 10 options to help you make an informed decision and enhance your audio experience.

When it comes to choosing the best wired earphones, there are a plethora of options available in the market. From top-rated earphones with wires to quality wired headphones, it can be overwhelming to decide which one to buy. To make your decision easier, we have curated a list of the 10 best wired earphones in India. These earphones are from top brands and offer superior sound quality, comfort, and durability. Whether you are a music enthusiast, gamer, or someone who loves to listen to podcasts, there is a perfect pair of wired earphones for everyone.

1. boAt BassHeads 152 The boAt BassHeads 152 earphones are designed to deliver deep bass and immersive sound. With a secure braided cable and ergonomic design, these earphones are comfortable for long hours of use. The in-line microphone allows for hands-free calling, making them a versatile choice. Specifications of boAt BassHeads 152 Deep bass

Braided cable

In-line microphone

Comfortable fit

Pros Deep bass for an immersive listening experience Cons The braided cable may tangle easily

2. JBL C100SI The JBL C100SI earphones offer high-quality sound with a deep bass response. They come with three sizes of ear tips to ensure a comfortable and secure fit. The one-button universal remote with a microphone allows for easy music control and hands-free calls. Specifications of JBL C100SI High-quality sound

Three sizes of ear tips

One-button remote with microphone

Comfortable fit

Pros High-quality sound with deep bass response Cons The ear tips may not fit everyone perfectly

Also read: 10 best earbuds with price details in 2023 3. realme Buds The realme Buds earphones feature a powerful 11.2mm bass boost driver for an enhanced listening experience. They come with a built-in HD microphone for crystal-clear calls and a tangle-free design for added convenience. Specifications of realme Buds 11.2mm bass boost driver

Built-in HD microphone

Tangle-free design

Crystal-clear calls

Pros Powerful bass boost driver for enhanced audio Cons The ear tips may not provide a snug fit for some users

4. ZEBRONICS Zeb-Bro The ZEBRONICS Zeb-Bro earphones feature 10mm drivers for powerful and clear sound. They are compatible with a wide range of devices and come with a tangle-free cable for hassle-free use. Specifications of ZEBRONICS Zeb-Bro 10mm drivers

Compatible with various devices

Tangle-free cable

Powerful and clear sound

Pros 10mm drivers for powerful and clear sound Cons The build quality may not be as durable as other options

5. Pride Indie The Pride Indie earphones come with active noise cancellation for an immersive listening experience. The tangle-free cable and comfortable earbuds make them an excellent choice for everyday use. Specifications of Pride Indie Active noise cancellation

Tangle-free cable

Comfortable earbuds

Immersive listening experience

Pros Active noise cancellation for an immersive experience Cons The earbuds may not fit all ear shapes perfectly

6. Philips Audio TAE1107BK The Philips Audio TAE1107BK earphones feature a comfort-fit design for extended wearing comfort. The integrated microphone and call button allow for easy hands-free calling and music control. Specifications of Philips Audio TAE1107BK Comfort-fit design

Integrated microphone

Call button for music control

Extended wearing comfort

Pros Comfort-fit design for extended wearing comfort Cons The sound quality may not be as powerful as other options

Also read: Choose the right Apple headphones: Best guide of 2023 7. Yinyoo KZ The Yinyoo KZ earphones feature a detachable cable and high-quality drivers for superior sound quality. The built-in microphone allows for clear calls, making them a versatile option for everyday use. Specification of Yinyoo KZ: Detachable cable

High-quality drivers

Built-in microphone

Superior sound quality

Pros High-quality drivers for superior sound quality Cons The detachable cable may not be as convenient for some users

8. Boult Audio X1 The Boult Audio X1 earphones come with active noise cancellation for an immersive listening experience. The tangle-free cable and comfortable earbuds make them an excellent choice for everyday use. Specifications of Boult Audio X1 Active noise cancellation

Tangle-free cable

Comfortable earbuds

Immersive listening experience

Pros Active noise cancellation for an immersive experience Cons The earbuds may not fit all ear shapes perfectly

9. Mi Earphone Basic The Mi Earphone Basic features ultra-deep bass and a built-in HD microphone for crystal-clear calls. The tangle-free cable and comfortable earbuds make them a versatile choice for everyday use. Specifications of Mi Earphone Basic Ultra-deep bass

Built-in HD microphone

Tangle-free cable

Comfortable earbuds

Pros Ultra-deep bass for an immersive listening experience Cons The earbuds may not fit all ear shapes perfectly

10. Sony MDR-EX14AP The Sony MDR-EX14AP earphones offer high-quality sound with a deep bass response. They come with a comfortable and secure fit, making them an excellent choice for everyday use. Specifications of Sony MDR-EX14AP High-quality sound

Deep bass response

Comfortable and secure fit

Versatile use

Pros High-quality sound with deep bass response Cons The ear tips may not fit everyone perfectly

Comparison Table

Features boAt BassHeads 152 JBL C100SI realme Buds ZEBRONICS Zeb-Bro Pride Indie Philips Audio TAE1107BK Yinyoo KZ Boult Audio X1 Mi Earphone Basic Sony MDR-EX14AP Deep Bass Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes No No Yes Yes Yes Microphone Yes Yes Yes No Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Comfortable Fit Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes

Best value for money: The realme Buds offer the best value for money with their powerful bass boost driver and built-in HD microphone. They provide an enhanced listening experience at an affordable price.

Best overall product: The JBL C100SI stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering high-quality sound, a comfortable fit, and a one-button remote with a microphone for easy music control and hands-free calls.

How to find the best wired earphones: When searching for the best wired earphones, consider factors like sound quality, comfort, durability, and brand reputation. Look for earphones with clear and balanced audio, comfortable and secure fit, and robust build materials. Pay attention to features such as in-line controls and microphone functionality. Research customer reviews for real-world experiences. Renowned brands like Sennheiser, Shure, and Audio-Technica are often trusted for their quality. Evaluate your preferences, compare specifications, and prioritize comfort and audio performance for a satisfying wired earphone purchase.

FAQs on best wired earphones What is the price range of these wired earphones? The price of these wired earphones ranges from Rs. 399 to Rs. 899, offering options for every budget. Do these earphones come with a microphone? Yes, all the earphones listed above come with a built-in microphone for hands-free calls. Are these earphones suitable for gaming? Yes, these earphones are suitable for gaming with their deep bass and clear sound quality. Do these earphones offer a comfortable fit for extended use? Most of the earphones listed above offer a comfortable fit for extended use, ensuring a comfortable listening experience.

