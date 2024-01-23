Icon
Best wired earphones in India: 10 top-rated earphones you must consider buying

Published on Jan 23, 2024 11:31 IST
10 best wired earphones

Best wired earphones in India: If you are more comfortable using wired earphones and are price conscious, then we have a selection ready for you. Here are the top 10 options to help you make an informed decision and enhance your audio experience. Read More

When it comes to choosing the best wired earphones, there are a plethora of options available in the market. From top-rated earphones with wires to quality wired headphones, it can be overwhelming to decide which one to buy. To make your decision easier, we have curated a list of the 10 best wired earphones in India. These earphones are from top brands and offer superior sound quality, comfort, and durability. Whether you are a music enthusiast, gamer, or someone who loves to listen to podcasts, there is a perfect pair of wired earphones for everyone.

1. boAt BassHeads 152

The boAt BassHeads 152 earphones are designed to deliver deep bass and immersive sound. With a secure braided cable and ergonomic design, these earphones are comfortable for long hours of use. The in-line microphone allows for hands-free calling, making them a versatile choice.

Specifications of boAt BassHeads 152

  • Deep bass
  • Braided cable
  • In-line microphone
  • Comfortable fit

Pros

  • Deep bass for an immersive listening experience

Cons

  • The braided cable may tangle easily

2. JBL C100SI

The JBL C100SI earphones offer high-quality sound with a deep bass response. They come with three sizes of ear tips to ensure a comfortable and secure fit. The one-button universal remote with a microphone allows for easy music control and hands-free calls.

Specifications of JBL C100SI

  • High-quality sound
  • Three sizes of ear tips
  • One-button remote with microphone
  • Comfortable fit

Pros

  • High-quality sound with deep bass response

Cons

  • The ear tips may not fit everyone perfectly

3. realme Buds

The realme Buds earphones feature a powerful 11.2mm bass boost driver for an enhanced listening experience. They come with a built-in HD microphone for crystal-clear calls and a tangle-free design for added convenience.

Specifications of realme Buds

  • 11.2mm bass boost driver
  • Built-in HD microphone
  • Tangle-free design
  • Crystal-clear calls

Pros

  • Powerful bass boost driver for enhanced audio

Cons

  • The ear tips may not provide a snug fit for some users

4. ZEBRONICS Zeb-Bro

The ZEBRONICS Zeb-Bro earphones feature 10mm drivers for powerful and clear sound. They are compatible with a wide range of devices and come with a tangle-free cable for hassle-free use.

Specifications of ZEBRONICS Zeb-Bro

  • 10mm drivers
  • Compatible with various devices
  • Tangle-free cable
  • Powerful and clear sound

Pros

  • 10mm drivers for powerful and clear sound

Cons

  • The build quality may not be as durable as other options

5. Pride Indie

The Pride Indie earphones come with active noise cancellation for an immersive listening experience. The tangle-free cable and comfortable earbuds make them an excellent choice for everyday use.

Specifications of Pride Indie

  • Active noise cancellation
  • Tangle-free cable
  • Comfortable earbuds
  • Immersive listening experience

Pros

  • Active noise cancellation for an immersive experience

Cons

  • The earbuds may not fit all ear shapes perfectly

6. Philips Audio TAE1107BK

The Philips Audio TAE1107BK earphones feature a comfort-fit design for extended wearing comfort. The integrated microphone and call button allow for easy hands-free calling and music control.

Specifications of Philips Audio TAE1107BK

  • Comfort-fit design
  • Integrated microphone
  • Call button for music control
  • Extended wearing comfort

Pros

  • Comfort-fit design for extended wearing comfort

Cons

  • The sound quality may not be as powerful as other options

7. Yinyoo KZ

The Yinyoo KZ earphones feature a detachable cable and high-quality drivers for superior sound quality. The built-in microphone allows for clear calls, making them a versatile option for everyday use.

Specification of Yinyoo KZ:

  • Detachable cable
  • High-quality drivers
  • Built-in microphone
  • Superior sound quality

Pros

  • High-quality drivers for superior sound quality

Cons

  • The detachable cable may not be as convenient for some users

8. Boult Audio X1

The Boult Audio X1 earphones come with active noise cancellation for an immersive listening experience. The tangle-free cable and comfortable earbuds make them an excellent choice for everyday use.

Specifications of Boult Audio X1

  • Active noise cancellation
  • Tangle-free cable
  • Comfortable earbuds
  • Immersive listening experience

Pros

  • Active noise cancellation for an immersive experience

Cons

  • The earbuds may not fit all ear shapes perfectly

9. Mi Earphone Basic

The Mi Earphone Basic features ultra-deep bass and a built-in HD microphone for crystal-clear calls. The tangle-free cable and comfortable earbuds make them a versatile choice for everyday use.

Specifications of Mi Earphone Basic

  • Ultra-deep bass
  • Built-in HD microphone
  • Tangle-free cable
  • Comfortable earbuds

Pros

  • Ultra-deep bass for an immersive listening experience

Cons

  • The earbuds may not fit all ear shapes perfectly

10. Sony MDR-EX14AP

The Sony MDR-EX14AP earphones offer high-quality sound with a deep bass response. They come with a comfortable and secure fit, making them an excellent choice for everyday use.

Specifications of Sony MDR-EX14AP

  • High-quality sound
  • Deep bass response
  • Comfortable and secure fit
  • Versatile use

Pros

  • High-quality sound with deep bass response

Cons

  • The ear tips may not fit everyone perfectly

Comparison Table

FeaturesboAt BassHeads 152JBL C100SIrealme BudsZEBRONICS Zeb-BroPride IndiePhilips Audio TAE1107BKYinyoo KZBoult Audio X1Mi Earphone BasicSony MDR-EX14AP
Deep BassYesYesYesYesYesNoNoYesYesYes
MicrophoneYesYesYesNoYesYesYesYesYesYes
Comfortable FitYesYesYesYesYesYesYesYesYesYes

Best value for money:

The realme Buds offer the best value for money with their powerful bass boost driver and built-in HD microphone. They provide an enhanced listening experience at an affordable price.

Best overall product:

The JBL C100SI stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering high-quality sound, a comfortable fit, and a one-button remote with a microphone for easy music control and hands-free calls.

How to find the best wired earphones:

When searching for the best wired earphones, consider factors like sound quality, comfort, durability, and brand reputation. Look for earphones with clear and balanced audio, comfortable and secure fit, and robust build materials. Pay attention to features such as in-line controls and microphone functionality. Research customer reviews for real-world experiences. Renowned brands like Sennheiser, Shure, and Audio-Technica are often trusted for their quality. Evaluate your preferences, compare specifications, and prioritize comfort and audio performance for a satisfying wired earphone purchase.

FAQs on best wired earphones

The price of these wired earphones ranges from Rs. 399 to Rs. 899, offering options for every budget.
Yes, all the earphones listed above come with a built-in microphone for hands-free calls.
Yes, these earphones are suitable for gaming with their deep bass and clear sound quality.
Most of the earphones listed above offer a comfortable fit for extended use, ensuring a comfortable listening experience.
