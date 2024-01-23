Best wired earphones in India: 10 top-rated earphones you must consider buying
Best wired earphones in India: If you are more comfortable using wired earphones and are price conscious, then we have a selection ready for you. Here are the top 10 options to help you make an informed decision and enhance your audio experience.
When it comes to choosing the best wired earphones, there are a plethora of options available in the market. From top-rated earphones with wires to quality wired headphones, it can be overwhelming to decide which one to buy. To make your decision easier, we have curated a list of the 10 best wired earphones in India. These earphones are from top brands and offer superior sound quality, comfort, and durability. Whether you are a music enthusiast, gamer, or someone who loves to listen to podcasts, there is a perfect pair of wired earphones for everyone.
1. boAt BassHeads 152
The boAt BassHeads 152 earphones are designed to deliver deep bass and immersive sound. With a secure braided cable and ergonomic design, these earphones are comfortable for long hours of use. The in-line microphone allows for hands-free calling, making them a versatile choice.
Specifications of boAt BassHeads 152
Deep bass
Braided cable
In-line microphone
Comfortable fit
Pros
Deep bass for an immersive listening experience
Cons
The braided cable may tangle easily
2. JBL C100SI
The JBL C100SI earphones offer high-quality sound with a deep bass response. They come with three sizes of ear tips to ensure a comfortable and secure fit. The one-button universal remote with a microphone allows for easy music control and hands-free calls.
The realme Buds earphones feature a powerful 11.2mm bass boost driver for an enhanced listening experience. They come with a built-in HD microphone for crystal-clear calls and a tangle-free design for added convenience.
Specifications of realme Buds
11.2mm bass boost driver
Built-in HD microphone
Tangle-free design
Crystal-clear calls
Pros
Powerful bass boost driver for enhanced audio
Cons
The ear tips may not provide a snug fit for some users
4. ZEBRONICS Zeb-Bro
The ZEBRONICS Zeb-Bro earphones feature 10mm drivers for powerful and clear sound. They are compatible with a wide range of devices and come with a tangle-free cable for hassle-free use.
Specifications of ZEBRONICS Zeb-Bro
10mm drivers
Compatible with various devices
Tangle-free cable
Powerful and clear sound
Pros
10mm drivers for powerful and clear sound
Cons
The build quality may not be as durable as other options
5. Pride Indie
The Pride Indie earphones come with active noise cancellation for an immersive listening experience. The tangle-free cable and comfortable earbuds make them an excellent choice for everyday use.
Specifications of Pride Indie
Active noise cancellation
Tangle-free cable
Comfortable earbuds
Immersive listening experience
Pros
Active noise cancellation for an immersive experience
Cons
The earbuds may not fit all ear shapes perfectly
6. Philips Audio TAE1107BK
The Philips Audio TAE1107BK earphones feature a comfort-fit design for extended wearing comfort. The integrated microphone and call button allow for easy hands-free calling and music control.
Specifications of Philips Audio TAE1107BK
Comfort-fit design
Integrated microphone
Call button for music control
Extended wearing comfort
Pros
Comfort-fit design for extended wearing comfort
Cons
The sound quality may not be as powerful as other options
The Yinyoo KZ earphones feature a detachable cable and high-quality drivers for superior sound quality. The built-in microphone allows for clear calls, making them a versatile option for everyday use.
Specification of Yinyoo KZ:
Detachable cable
High-quality drivers
Built-in microphone
Superior sound quality
Pros
High-quality drivers for superior sound quality
Cons
The detachable cable may not be as convenient for some users
8. Boult Audio X1
The Boult Audio X1 earphones come with active noise cancellation for an immersive listening experience. The tangle-free cable and comfortable earbuds make them an excellent choice for everyday use.
Specifications of Boult Audio X1
Active noise cancellation
Tangle-free cable
Comfortable earbuds
Immersive listening experience
Pros
Active noise cancellation for an immersive experience
Cons
The earbuds may not fit all ear shapes perfectly
9. Mi Earphone Basic
The Mi Earphone Basic features ultra-deep bass and a built-in HD microphone for crystal-clear calls. The tangle-free cable and comfortable earbuds make them a versatile choice for everyday use.
Specifications of Mi Earphone Basic
Ultra-deep bass
Built-in HD microphone
Tangle-free cable
Comfortable earbuds
Pros
Ultra-deep bass for an immersive listening experience
Cons
The earbuds may not fit all ear shapes perfectly
10. Sony MDR-EX14AP
The Sony MDR-EX14AP earphones offer high-quality sound with a deep bass response. They come with a comfortable and secure fit, making them an excellent choice for everyday use.
Specifications of Sony MDR-EX14AP
High-quality sound
Deep bass response
Comfortable and secure fit
Versatile use
Pros
High-quality sound with deep bass response
Cons
The ear tips may not fit everyone perfectly
Comparison Table
Features
boAt BassHeads 152
JBL C100SI
realme Buds
ZEBRONICS Zeb-Bro
Pride Indie
Philips Audio TAE1107BK
Yinyoo KZ
Boult Audio X1
Mi Earphone Basic
Sony MDR-EX14AP
Deep Bass
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
No
No
Yes
Yes
Yes
Microphone
Yes
Yes
Yes
No
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Comfortable Fit
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Best value for money:
The realme Buds offer the best value for money with their powerful bass boost driver and built-in HD microphone. They provide an enhanced listening experience at an affordable price.
Best overall product:
The JBL C100SI stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering high-quality sound, a comfortable fit, and a one-button remote with a microphone for easy music control and hands-free calls.
How to find the best wired earphones:
When searching for the best wired earphones, consider factors like sound quality, comfort, durability, and brand reputation. Look for earphones with clear and balanced audio, comfortable and secure fit, and robust build materials. Pay attention to features such as in-line controls and microphone functionality. Research customer reviews for real-world experiences. Renowned brands like Sennheiser, Shure, and Audio-Technica are often trusted for their quality. Evaluate your preferences, compare specifications, and prioritize comfort and audio performance for a satisfying wired earphone purchase.
FAQs on best wired earphones
The price of these wired earphones ranges from Rs. 399 to Rs. 899, offering options for every budget.
Yes, all the earphones listed above come with a built-in microphone for hands-free calls.
Yes, these earphones are suitable for gaming with their deep bass and clear sound quality.
Most of the earphones listed above offer a comfortable fit for extended use, ensuring a comfortable listening experience.
