If you're considering a new printer, Epson stands out as a trusted brand renowned for its high-quality printers suitable for both home and office environments. With a diverse array of options available, selecting the right printer can be a daunting task. In this guide, we've curated a list of the top 9 Epson printers available in India, encompassing popular models from the EcoTank series to wireless variants. Whether your priority is a photo printer for vivid prints, a monochrome printer for crisp documents, or a versatile multifunction printer, Epson offers solutions to meet every need.
Explore Epson's range to discover printers equipped with advanced features such as wireless connectivity for seamless integration with your devices. From compact models ideal for home use to robust machines designed to handle high-volume office tasks, each printer is engineered to deliver reliability and efficiency. Whether you prioritize vibrant colour output, fast printing speeds, or cost-effective ink solutions like the EcoTank system, Epson ensures there's a suitable option to enhance your printing experience. Find the perfect Epson printer tailored to your specific requirements and enjoy superior performance and quality prints for all your projects.
1. Epson L130 Single-Function Colour Printer
The Epson L130 is a reliable single-function colour printer that delivers high-quality prints at an affordable price. With its compact design and easy setup, this printer is perfect for home use. It offers low-cost printing and comes with a high-capacity ink tank system, making it a cost-effective option for everyday printing needs.
Pros
Affordable and cost-effective printing
High-capacity ink tank system
Cons
No wireless connectivity
2. Epson EcoTank L3250 Wi-Fi Printer
The Epson EcoTank L3250 is a versatile Wi-Fi printer that offers easy wireless printing from your smartphone or tablet. With its refillable ink tank system, this printer is designed for high-volume printing, making it an excellent choice for small offices and businesses. It delivers sharp and vibrant prints and comes with a user-friendly control panel for easy navigation.
The Epson EcoTank L3210 is a sleek and compact black printer that offers impressive print quality and high-speed performance. With its integrated ink tank system, it delivers low-cost, high-volume printing, making it an ideal choice for both home and office use. It features a space-saving design and easy setup, making it convenient for everyday printing needs.
Pros
Sleek and compact design
Low-cost, high-volume printing
Cons
Limited connectivity options
4. Epson EcoTank L3252 Wi-Fi Printer
The Epson EcoTank L3252 is a reliable Wi-Fi printer that offers fast and efficient printing with its refillable ink tank system. It features wireless connectivity for easy printing from your mobile devices and comes with a high-capacity input tray for uninterrupted printing. With its low-cost, high-volume printing capabilities, this printer is an excellent choice for small businesses and home offices.
The Epson M2140 is a high-performance monochrome printer designed for small office and business use. It offers low-cost, high-volume printing with its refillable ink tank system, making it a cost-effective choice for daily printing requirements. With its fast print speeds and efficient performance, this printer is ideal for businesses looking for reliable and affordable printing solutions.
Pros
High-performance monochrome printing
Cost-effective refillable ink tank system
Cons
Limited to monochrome printing only
6. Epson L8050 Eco Tank
The Epson L8050 EcoTank printer is a versatile and high-quality printer suitable for home and office use. It offers wireless and mobile printing capabilities, making it convenient for printing from your smartphone or tablet. With its high-capacity ink tank system and vibrant photo printing, this printer is an excellent choice for users looking for superior print quality and reliability.
Pros
Versatile wireless and mobile printing
High-capacity ink tank system for superior print quality
The MY PRINT Ecotank L8050 is a reliable and efficient printer that delivers high-quality prints for home and office use. It features wireless and mobile printing capabilities, making it convenient for printing from your smartphone or tablet. With its low-cost, high-volume printing and vibrant photo printing, this printer is an excellent choice for users looking for superior print quality and reliability.
Pros
Reliable and efficient printing
Versatile wireless and mobile printing
Cons
Limited to photo printing only
8. Epson M1120 EcoTank Monochrome Printer
The Epson M1120 is a high-quality monochrome printer designed for home and office use. It offers low-cost, high-volume printing with its refillable ink tank system, making it an excellent choice for everyday printing needs. With its efficient performance and reliable printing capabilities, this printer is ideal for users looking for cost-effective and eco-friendly printing solutions.
The Epson L5290 is a versatile Wi-Fi printer that offers efficient printing for home and office use. It features wireless and mobile printing capabilities, making it convenient for printing from your smartphone or tablet. With its high-capacity ink tank system and reliable performance, this printer is an excellent choice for users looking for quality printing solutions.
Pros
Versatile wireless and mobile printing
High-capacity ink tank system for quality printing
Cons
Relatively lower print speed
Top 3 features of best Epson printers:
Best Epson Printer
Print Technology
Print Speed
Resolution
Epson L130 Single-Function Colour Printer
On-demand inkjet (Piezoelectric)
Up to 27 ppm
5760 x 1440 dpi
Epson EcoTank L3250 Wi-Fi Printer
PrecisionCore Print Head
Up to 33 ppm
4800 x 1200 dpi
Epson EcoTank L3210 Printer (Black)
On-demand inkjet (Piezoelectric)
Up to 33 ppm
5760 x 1440 dpi
Epson EcoTank L3252 Wi-Fi Printer
PrecisionCore Print Head
Up to 33 ppm
4800 x 1200 dpi
Epson M2140 EcoTank Monochrome Printer
PrecisionCore Print Head
Up to 39 ppm
1200 x 2400 dpi
Epson L8050 Eco Tank
PrecisionCore Print Head
Up to 32 ppm
5760 x 1440 dpi
MY PRINT Ecotank L8050 Printer
PrecisionCore Print Head
Up to 32 ppm
5760 x 1440 dpi
Epson M1120 EcoTank Monochrome Printer
PrecisionCore Print Head
Up to 32 ppm
1440 x 720 dpi
Epson L5290 Wi-Fi Print Printer
PrecisionCore Print Head
Up to 10.5 ppm (Black), 5 ppm (Colour)
5760 x 1440 dpi
Best value for money of Epson printer:
The Epson EcoTank L3210 Printer (Black) offers the best value for money with its sleek and compact design, low-cost, high-volume printing, and easy setup, making it an ideal choice for both home and office use.
Best overall Epson printer:
The Epson EcoTank L3250 Wi-Fi Printer stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering versatile wireless printing, high-speed performance, and vibrant prints, making it an excellent choice for small offices and businesses.
Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best Epson printer:
Printing needs: Assess whether you need colour, monochrome, or photo printing capabilities.
Connectivity options: Ensure the printer supports your preferred connectivity, such as Wi-Fi, USB, or Ethernet.
Print speed and quality: Check the printer's specifications for both speed (pages per minute) and print resolution (dpi).
Paper handling: Evaluate the tray capacity and compatibility with different paper sizes and types.
Cost efficiency: Consider ongoing costs like ink or toner cartridges and maintenance.
Additional features: Look for extras like scanning, copying, duplex printing, and mobile printing support.
The price range of Epson printers in India varies depending on the model, features, and capabilities. You can find entry-level models starting from around INR 7,000, while premium models with advanced features can range up to INR 30,000 or more.
Yes, Epson printers come with standard warranty coverage, typically ranging from 1 to 3 years, depending on the model. It's essential to check the warranty details before making a purchase to ensure proper coverage and support.
While it's possible to use third-party ink with Epson EcoTank printers, it's recommended to use genuine Epson ink to ensure the best print quality, performance, and longevity of the printer. Genuine Epson ink is designed to work seamlessly with EcoTank printers for optimal results.
Yes, many Epson printers are specifically designed for high-quality photo printing, offering vibrant colours, sharp details, and long-lasting prints. Look for models with high-resolution capabilities and photo-specific features for the best photo printing results.
