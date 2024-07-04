Best Epson printers for home and office use in India: Top 9 picks

Summary: Looking for the best Epson printer for your home or office? Check out our list of the top 9 Epson printers in India, including the EcoTank series and wireless options.

If you're considering a new printer, Epson stands out as a trusted brand renowned for its high-quality printers suitable for both home and office environments. With a diverse array of options available, selecting the right printer can be a daunting task. In this guide, we've curated a list of the top 9 Epson printers available in India, encompassing popular models from the EcoTank series to wireless variants. Whether your priority is a photo printer for vivid prints, a monochrome printer for crisp documents, or a versatile multifunction printer, Epson offers solutions to meet every need. Explore Epson's range to discover printers equipped with advanced features such as wireless connectivity for seamless integration with your devices. From compact models ideal for home use to robust machines designed to handle high-volume office tasks, each printer is engineered to deliver reliability and efficiency. Whether you prioritize vibrant colour output, fast printing speeds, or cost-effective ink solutions like the EcoTank system, Epson ensures there's a suitable option to enhance your printing experience. Find the perfect Epson printer tailored to your specific requirements and enjoy superior performance and quality prints for all your projects.

1. Epson L130 Single-Function Colour Printer

The Epson L130 is a reliable single-function colour printer that delivers high-quality prints at an affordable price. With its compact design and easy setup, this printer is perfect for home use. It offers low-cost printing and comes with a high-capacity ink tank system, making it a cost-effective option for everyday printing needs.

Pros Affordable and cost-effective printing

High-capacity ink tank system Cons No wireless connectivity

2. Epson EcoTank L3250 Wi-Fi Printer

The Epson EcoTank L3250 is a versatile Wi-Fi printer that offers easy wireless printing from your smartphone or tablet. With its refillable ink tank system, this printer is designed for high-volume printing, making it an excellent choice for small offices and businesses. It delivers sharp and vibrant prints and comes with a user-friendly control panel for easy navigation.

Pros Wireless printing capabilities

High-volume printing with refillable ink tanks Cons Relatively higher purchase cost

The Epson EcoTank L3210 is a sleek and compact black printer that offers impressive print quality and high-speed performance. With its integrated ink tank system, it delivers low-cost, high-volume printing, making it an ideal choice for both home and office use. It features a space-saving design and easy setup, making it convenient for everyday printing needs.

Pros Sleek and compact design

Low-cost, high-volume printing Cons Limited connectivity options

4. Epson EcoTank L3252 Wi-Fi Printer

The Epson EcoTank L3252 is a reliable Wi-Fi printer that offers fast and efficient printing with its refillable ink tank system. It features wireless connectivity for easy printing from your mobile devices and comes with a high-capacity input tray for uninterrupted printing. With its low-cost, high-volume printing capabilities, this printer is an excellent choice for small businesses and home offices.

Pros Fast and efficient printing

Wireless connectivity for mobile printing Cons Relatively higher purchase cost

The Epson M2140 is a high-performance monochrome printer designed for small office and business use. It offers low-cost, high-volume printing with its refillable ink tank system, making it a cost-effective choice for daily printing requirements. With its fast print speeds and efficient performance, this printer is ideal for businesses looking for reliable and affordable printing solutions.

Pros High-performance monochrome printing

Cost-effective refillable ink tank system Cons Limited to monochrome printing only

6. Epson L8050 Eco Tank

The Epson L8050 EcoTank printer is a versatile and high-quality printer suitable for home and office use. It offers wireless and mobile printing capabilities, making it convenient for printing from your smartphone or tablet. With its high-capacity ink tank system and vibrant photo printing, this printer is an excellent choice for users looking for superior print quality and reliability.

Pros Versatile wireless and mobile printing

High-capacity ink tank system for superior print quality Cons Relatively higher purchase cost

The MY PRINT Ecotank L8050 is a reliable and efficient printer that delivers high-quality prints for home and office use. It features wireless and mobile printing capabilities, making it convenient for printing from your smartphone or tablet. With its low-cost, high-volume printing and vibrant photo printing, this printer is an excellent choice for users looking for superior print quality and reliability.

Pros Reliable and efficient printing

Versatile wireless and mobile printing Cons Limited to photo printing only

8. Epson M1120 EcoTank Monochrome Printer

The Epson M1120 is a high-quality monochrome printer designed for home and office use. It offers low-cost, high-volume printing with its refillable ink tank system, making it an excellent choice for everyday printing needs. With its efficient performance and reliable printing capabilities, this printer is ideal for users looking for cost-effective and eco-friendly printing solutions.

Pros High-quality monochrome printing

Cost-effective refillable ink tank system Cons Limited to monochrome printing only

The Epson L5290 is a versatile Wi-Fi printer that offers efficient printing for home and office use. It features wireless and mobile printing capabilities, making it convenient for printing from your smartphone or tablet. With its high-capacity ink tank system and reliable performance, this printer is an excellent choice for users looking for quality printing solutions.

Pros Versatile wireless and mobile printing

High-capacity ink tank system for quality printing Cons Relatively lower print speed

Top 3 features of best Epson printers:

Best Epson Printer Print Technology Print Speed Resolution Epson L130 Single-Function Colour Printer On-demand inkjet (Piezoelectric) Up to 27 ppm 5760 x 1440 dpi Epson EcoTank L3250 Wi-Fi Printer PrecisionCore Print Head Up to 33 ppm 4800 x 1200 dpi Epson EcoTank L3210 Printer (Black) On-demand inkjet (Piezoelectric) Up to 33 ppm 5760 x 1440 dpi Epson EcoTank L3252 Wi-Fi Printer PrecisionCore Print Head Up to 33 ppm 4800 x 1200 dpi Epson M2140 EcoTank Monochrome Printer PrecisionCore Print Head Up to 39 ppm 1200 x 2400 dpi Epson L8050 Eco Tank PrecisionCore Print Head Up to 32 ppm 5760 x 1440 dpi MY PRINT Ecotank L8050 Printer PrecisionCore Print Head Up to 32 ppm 5760 x 1440 dpi Epson M1120 EcoTank Monochrome Printer PrecisionCore Print Head Up to 32 ppm 1440 x 720 dpi Epson L5290 Wi-Fi Print Printer PrecisionCore Print Head Up to 10.5 ppm (Black), 5 ppm (Colour) 5760 x 1440 dpi

Best value for money of Epson printer: The Epson EcoTank L3210 Printer (Black) offers the best value for money with its sleek and compact design, low-cost, high-volume printing, and easy setup, making it an ideal choice for both home and office use.

Best overall Epson printer: The Epson EcoTank L3250 Wi-Fi Printer stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering versatile wireless printing, high-speed performance, and vibrant prints, making it an excellent choice for small offices and businesses.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best Epson printer: Printing needs: Assess whether you need colour, monochrome, or photo printing capabilities. Connectivity options: Ensure the printer supports your preferred connectivity, such as Wi-Fi, USB, or Ethernet. Print speed and quality: Check the printer's specifications for both speed (pages per minute) and print resolution (dpi). Paper handling: Evaluate the tray capacity and compatibility with different paper sizes and types. Cost efficiency: Consider ongoing costs like ink or toner cartridges and maintenance. Additional features: Look for extras like scanning, copying, duplex printing, and mobile printing support. Similar articles for you Best Canon printers to buy in 2024: Top 9 picks that are efficient and reliable Best printer for home use: Top 10 options for you to choose from Best 3D printers under ₹20000: Top 10 options for versatile printing at home

FAQs on epson printers What is the price range of Epson printers in India? The price range of Epson printers in India varies depending on the model, features, and capabilities. You can find entry-level models starting from around INR 7,000, while premium models with advanced features can range up to INR 30,000 or more. Do Epson printers come with warranty coverage? Yes, Epson printers come with standard warranty coverage, typically ranging from 1 to 3 years, depending on the model. It's essential to check the warranty details before making a purchase to ensure proper coverage and support. Can I use third-party ink with Epson EcoTank printers? While it's possible to use third-party ink with Epson EcoTank printers, it's recommended to use genuine Epson ink to ensure the best print quality, performance, and longevity of the printer. Genuine Epson ink is designed to work seamlessly with EcoTank printers for optimal results. Are Epson printers suitable for photo printing? Yes, many Epson printers are specifically designed for high-quality photo printing, offering vibrant colours, sharp details, and long-lasting prints. Look for models with high-resolution capabilities and photo-specific features for the best photo printing results.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

