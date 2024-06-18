Best 3D printers under ₹20000: Top 10 options for versatile printing at home

Summary: Find the best 3D printers under ₹20000 for your needs with this list of the best options available in India. Discover the key features and benefits of each product to make an informed decision. Check out all the options below today!

Are you looking to invest in a 3D printer for your home or business? With a wide range of options available in the market, it can be overwhelming to choose the right one. To help you make an informed decision, we have curated a list of the 10 best 3D printers under 20000 rupees available in India. Whether you are a beginner or a seasoned user, there is a printer on this list to suit your needs. From high-speed printing to auto-leveling and integrated monitors, each product offers unique features to enhance your printing experience. Read on to discover the best 3D printer for you.

1. 3D Bazaar Creality Ender

The 3D Bazaar Creality Ender is a high-quality 3D printer suitable for beginners and experienced users alike. With a large printing volume of 220x220x250mm, this printer is perfect for a wide range of projects. Its high-speed printing and monitoring capabilities make it a versatile choice for home use.

Pros Large printing volume

High-speed printing

Versatile for home use Cons May not be suitable for advanced industrial use

2. High-Speed Printing Monitoring

The High-Speed Printing Monitoring 3D printer is designed for users who require fast and efficient printing. With its time-lapse photography feature, this printer is ideal for capturing the process of your prints. It is a great option for those looking for a reliable printer for home use.

Pros Fast and efficient printing

Reliable for home use Cons May not be suitable for large-scale projects

Also read: Top 5 printers for home use: Printing made easy and accessible 3. Anycubic Kobra Integrated Auto-Leveling

The Anycubic Kobra is an innovative 3D printer with integrated auto-leveling, making it a great choice for beginners. Its compact size and ease of use make it perfect for home use. The printer offers high-quality printing and is suitable for a wide range of projects.

Pros Easy to use

High-quality printing

Compact size Cons May not be suitable for advanced industrial use

4. Creality Ender V3 SE 3D

The Creality Ender V3 SE is a versatile 3D printer suitable for a wide range of projects. With its large printing volume and high-speed printing capabilities, this printer is perfect for both home and advanced industrial use. It offers resume printing and V-slot features for added convenience.

Pros Versatile for a wide range of projects

Resume printing feature

Suitable for advanced industrial use Cons May not be suitable for beginners

Also read: Best printers for small office use: Buying guide 5. Anycubic Leveling Beginner Integrated

The Anycubic Leveling 3D printer is designed for beginners and offers integrated features for ease of use. Its removable magnetic build surface and high-quality printing make it a great choice for home use. The printer is suitable for a wide range of projects and is easy to set up.

Pros Easy to set up

High-quality printing

Suitable for a wide range of projects Cons May not be suitable for advanced industrial use

6. Creality CR-200B Printer Enclosed Screen

The Creality CR-200B is an advanced 3D printer with an enclosed screen for enhanced user experience. It offers high-speed printing and resume printing features, making it suitable for large-scale projects. The printer is ideal for advanced industrial use and offers a dustproof enclosure for added protection.

Pros Advanced features for large-scale projects

Dustproof enclosure for added protection

Suitable for advanced industrial use Cons May not be suitable for beginners or home use

Also read: Check these eight best all-in-one printers for your home 7. Creality Printer Resume Printing V-Slot

The Creality Printer is a versatile 3D printer with resume printing and V-slot features for added convenience. It offers high-quality printing and is suitable for a wide range of projects. The printer is perfect for both home and advanced industrial use.

Pros Versatile for a wide range of projects

Resume printing feature

Suitable for advanced industrial use Cons May not be suitable for beginners

8. Anycubic Improved Printing Integrated

The Anycubic Improved Printing 3D printer offers integrated features for ease of use. Its intelligent leveling and high-quality printing make it a great choice for beginners and home use. The printer is suitable for a wide range of projects and is easy to set up.

Pros Easy to set up

High-quality printing

Suitable for a wide range of projects Cons May not be suitable for advanced industrial use

Also read: Best printer with scanner for home: Here are your top picks 9. Fireproof Dustproof Enclosure Temperature Protective

The Fireproof Dustproof Enclosure is designed to provide added protection to your 3D printer. Its temperature protective features and dustproof enclosure make it ideal for large-scale projects and advanced industrial use. The printer offers high-quality printing and is suitable for a wide range of projects.

Pros Advanced features for large-scale projects

Dustproof enclosure for added protection

Suitable for advanced industrial use Cons May not be suitable for beginners or home use

10. 3idea Upgraded Integrated Auto-Leveling

The 3idea Upgraded 3D printer offers integrated auto-leveling features for ease of use. Its beginner-friendly design and high-quality printing make it a great choice for beginners and home use. The printer is suitable for a wide range of projects and offers easy integration with different types of filaments.

Pros Easy to use for beginners

High-quality printing

Versatile for a wide range of projects Cons May not be suitable for advanced industrial use

Also Read: Top 3 features of the best 3D printers under ₹ 20000:

Best 3D printers under ₹ 20000 Large Printing Volume High-Speed Printing Monitoring Capabilities 3D Bazaar Creality Ender Printer Yes Yes Yes High-Speed Printing Monitoring No Yes Yes Anycubic Kobra Integrated Auto-Leveling No No No Creality Ender V3 SE 3D Printer Yes Yes No Anycubic Leveling Beginner Integrated No No No Creality CR-200B Printer Enclosed Screen No Yes Yes Creality Printer Resume Printing V-Slot No No No Anycubic Improved Printing Integrated No No No Fireproof Dustproof Enclosure Temperature Protective Yes No No 3idea Upgraded Integrated Auto-Leveling No No No

Best value for money 3D printer under ₹ 20000: The Creality CR-200B Printer Enclosed Screen is the best overall product in this category, offering advanced features such as an enclosed screen, high-speed printing, and resume printing. It is ideal for large-scale projects and advanced industrial use, making it a top choice for professionals.

Best overall 3D printer under ₹ 20000: The 3D Bazaar Creality Ender stands out as the best value for money with its large printing volume, high-speed printing, and monitoring capabilities. It is a versatile option suitable for a wide range of projects and offers great value for its price.

How to find the best 3D printer under ₹ 20000? When choosing the best 3D printer from this list, consider the features that are most important to you. Whether it is large printing volume, high-speed printing, or integrated auto-leveling, each product offers unique benefits. Take into account the pros and cons of each printer to find the one that best suits your needs.

FAQs on 3d printer What is the price range of these 3D printers? The price range of these 3D printers is under 20000 rupees, making them affordable options for home and professional use. Do these printers require any special skills to use? Most of these printers are designed to be user-friendly and do not require special skills to operate. They are suitable for beginners and experienced users alike. Can these printers handle large-scale projects? Yes, several of these printers are suitable for large-scale projects and advanced industrial use, offering features such as high-speed printing and resume printing. Are these printers compatible with different types of filaments? Yes, many of these printers offer easy integration with different types of filaments, allowing for versatility in your printing projects.

