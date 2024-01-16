Best convection microwave ovens for your kitchen: Top 10 picks

Summary: Looking for the best convection microwave for your kitchen? Check out our curated list to find the top 10 products, along with their pros and cons and price comparisons. Read More Read Less

Are you in the market for a new convection microwave oven? With so many options available, it can be overwhelming to choose the best one for your needs. In this article, we've compiled a list of the top 10 convection microwave ovens available on Amazon. Whether you're looking for a budget-friendly option or a high-end model with all the bells and whistles, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect convection microwave oven for your kitchen.

1. Panasonic Convection Microwave NN-CT645BFDG The Panasonic Convection Microwave NN-CT645BFDG is a sleek and stylish option that offers a wide range of cooking options. With its spacious interior and powerful convection cooking capabilities, this microwave is perfect for busy kitchens. Its user-friendly design and advanced features make it a top choice for home chefs. Specifications of Panasonic Convection Microwave NN-CT645BFDG Capacity: 27 liters

Power: 1000 watts

Convection: Yes

Auto Cook Menu: 101

Child Lock: Yes

Pros Large capacity for cooking big meals

Convenient auto cook menu with 101 pre-programmed recipes Cons Slightly higher price point

2. Voltas Beko Convection Microwave MC28BD The Voltas Beko Convection Microwave MC28BD is a reliable and efficient choice for any kitchen. With its multi-stage cooking and auto defrost features, this microwave makes meal prep a breeze. The sleek design and easy-to-use controls make it a popular option for home cooks of all skill levels. Specifications of Voltas Beko Convection Microwave MC28BD Capacity: 28 liters

Power: 900 watts

Convection: Yes

Auto Cook Menu: 101

Child Lock: Yes

Pros Multi-stage cooking for perfect results every time

Sleek and modern design Cons Slightly lower power output

Also read: Top 10 convection microwave ovens: 2023 buyer's guide | HT … 3. LG Microwave MS2043BP The LG Microwave MS2043BP is a compact and powerful option for small kitchens. With its sleek black design and easy-to-use controls, this microwave is perfect for busy households. The advanced cooking modes and customizable settings make it a top choice for anyone looking for a versatile and reliable microwave. Specifications of LG Microwave MS2043BP Capacity: 20 liters

Power: 700 watts

Convection: No

Auto Cook Menu: 60

Child Lock: Yes

Pros Compact size for small kitchens

Customizable cooking settings Cons No convection cooking capability

4. Samsung Convection Microwave MC28A5013AK The Samsung Convection Microwave MC28A5013AK is a high-tech and stylish option for modern kitchens. With its advanced sensor cooking and smart settings, this microwave takes the guesswork out of meal prep. The durable construction and sleek design make it a top choice for tech-savvy home chefs. Specifications of Samsung Convection Microwave MC28A5013AK Capacity: 28 liters

Power: 900 watts

Convection: Yes

Auto Cook Menu: 101

Child Lock: Yes

Pros Advanced sensor cooking for perfect results

Durable and stylish design Cons Higher price point

5. IFB Microwave 24PM2S The IFB Microwave 24PM2S is a reliable and versatile option for any kitchen. With its spacious interior and multiple power levels, this microwave is perfect for a wide range of cooking tasks. The sleek design and user-friendly controls make it a popular choice for home cooks of all skill levels. Specifications of IFB Microwave 24PM2S Capacity: 24 liters

Power: 900 watts

Convection: No

Auto Cook Menu: 101

Child Lock: Yes

Pros Spacious interior for cooking large meals

Multiple power levels for versatile cooking Cons No convection cooking capability

6. Samsung Convection Microwave MC28A6035QS The Samsung Convection Microwave MC28A6035QS is a high-end and feature-packed option for discerning home chefs. With its advanced cooking modes and smart settings, this microwave takes the guesswork out of meal prep. The durable construction and modern design make it a top choice for anyone looking for a premium convection microwave. Specifications of Samsung Convection Microwave MC28A6035QS Capacity: 28 liters

Power: 900 watts

Convection: Yes

Auto Cook Menu: 101

Child Lock: Yes

Pros Advanced cooking modes for perfect results

Durable and modern design Cons Higher price point

Also read: Best grill microwave ovens to buy for your home: Top 10 options 7. Bajaj Solo Microwave Oven The Bajaj Solo Microwave Oven is a budget-friendly and reliable option for basic cooking tasks. With its simple and intuitive controls, this microwave is perfect for small households and beginner cooks. Its compact size and easy operation make it a popular choice for anyone looking for a no-frills microwave oven. Specifications of Bajaj Solo Microwave Oven Capacity: 17 liters

Power: 700 watts

Convection: No

Auto Cook Menu: 5

Child Lock: No

Pros Budget-friendly option for small households

Simple and intuitive controls Cons Limited cooking capabilities

8. Bajaj Grill Microwave MTBX-2016 The Bajaj Grill Microwave MTBX-2016 is a versatile and affordable option for a wide range of cooking tasks. With its multiple power levels and grill function, this microwave is perfect for grilling, baking, and roasting. The sturdy construction and user-friendly design make it a popular choice for home cooks of all skill levels. Specifications of Bajaj Grill Microwave MTBX-2016 Capacity: 20 liters

Power: 700 watts

Convection: Yes

Auto Cook Menu: 101

Child Lock: Yes

Pros Versatile cooking options for a wide range of tasks

Affordable price point Cons Lower power output

9. SHARP Microwave with Inverter Technology The SHARP Microwave with Inverter Technology is a high-tech and efficient option for modern kitchens. With its advanced inverter technology and jog dial control, this microwave offers precise and consistent cooking results. The durable construction and energy-saving design make it a top choice for anyone looking for a premium convection microwave. Specifications of SHARP Microwave with Inverter Technology Capacity: 23 liters

Power: 800 watts

Convection: Yes

Auto Cook Menu: 101

Child Lock: Yes

Pros Advanced inverter technology for precise cooking

Energy-saving design Cons Higher price point

10. Whirlpool Litres Convection Microwave Magicook The Whirlpool Litres Convection Microwave Magicook is a reliable and versatile option for any kitchen. With its spacious interior and multiple cooking modes, this microwave is perfect for a wide range of cooking tasks. The sleek design and user-friendly controls make it a popular choice for home cooks of all skill levels. Specifications of Whirlpool Litres Convection Microwave Magicook Capacity: 23 liters

Power: 900 watts

Convection: Yes

Auto Cook Menu: 101

Child Lock: Yes

Pros Spacious interior for cooking large meals

Multiple cooking modes for versatile tasks Cons Slightly higher price point

Comparison Table

Product Capacity Power Convection Panasonic Convection Microwave NN-CT645BFDG 27 liters 1000 watts Yes Voltas Beko Convection Microwave MC28BD 28 liters 900 watts Yes LG Microwave MS2043BP 20 liters 700 watts No Samsung Convection Microwave MC28A5013AK 28 liters 900 watts Yes IFB Microwave 24PM2S 24 liters 900 watts No Samsung Convection Microwave MC28A6035QS 28 liters 900 watts Yes Bajaj Solo Microwave Oven 17 liters 700 watts No Bajaj Grill Microwave MTBX-2016 20 liters 700 watts Yes SHARP Microwave with Inverter Technology 23 liters 800 watts Yes Whirlpool Litres Convection Microwave Magicook 23 liters 900 watts Yes

Best value for money: The Bajaj Grill Microwave MTBX-2016 offers the best value for money with its versatile cooking options and affordable price point. Whether you're grilling, baking, or roasting, this microwave has you covered.

Best overall product: The Samsung Convection Microwave MC28A6035QS stands out as the best overall product in this category, with its advanced cooking modes and durable design. If you're looking for a premium convection microwave, this is the one to choose.

How to find the perfect best microwave: Discovering the perfect microwave involves assessing your cooking needs and kitchen space. Consider the microwave type—countertop, over-the-range, or built-in—based on your kitchen layout. Determine the appropriate capacity and wattage for your cooking habits. Look for features like convection cooking, sensor technology, and preset programs. Research customer reviews to assess reliability and performance. Compare prices across reputable brands and prioritize after-sales service. Finding the perfect microwave requires a balance of functionality, size, and features to match your culinary preferences and kitchen requirements.

FAQs on best microwave What is the average price range for a convection microwave oven? The average price range for a convection microwave oven is between INR 7,000 and INR 15,000, depending on the brand and features. Do all convection microwaves come with a child lock feature? No, not all convection microwaves come with a child lock feature. It's important to check the product specifications before making a purchase. What is the warranty period for these convection microwave ovens? The warranty period for these convection microwave ovens ranges from 1 to 3 years, depending on the brand and model. Can these microwaves be used for baking and grilling? Yes, all the convection microwaves listed in this article can be used for baking and grilling, thanks to their advanced cooking modes and capabilities.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.