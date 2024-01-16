Best convection microwave ovens for your kitchen: Top 10 picks

Are you in the market for a new convection microwave oven? With so many options available, it can be overwhelming to choose the best one for your needs. In this article, we've compiled a list of the top 10 convection microwave ovens available on Amazon. Whether you're looking for a budget-friendly option or a high-end model with all the bells and whistles, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect convection microwave oven for your kitchen.
1. Panasonic Convection Microwave NN-CT645BFDG
The Panasonic Convection Microwave NN-CT645BFDG is a sleek and stylish option that offers a wide range of cooking options. With its spacious interior and powerful convection cooking capabilities, this microwave is perfect for busy kitchens. Its user-friendly design and advanced features make it a top choice for home chefs.
Specifications of Panasonic Convection Microwave NN-CT645BFDG
Capacity: 27 liters
Power: 1000 watts
Convection: Yes
Auto Cook Menu: 101
Child Lock: Yes
Pros
Large capacity for cooking big meals
Convenient auto cook menu with 101 pre-programmed recipes
Cons
Slightly higher price point
2. Voltas Beko Convection Microwave MC28BD
The Voltas Beko Convection Microwave MC28BD is a reliable and efficient choice for any kitchen. With its multi-stage cooking and auto defrost features, this microwave makes meal prep a breeze. The sleek design and easy-to-use controls make it a popular option for home cooks of all skill levels.
Specifications of Voltas Beko Convection Microwave MC28BD
Capacity: 28 liters
Power: 900 watts
Convection: Yes
Auto Cook Menu: 101
Child Lock: Yes
Pros
Multi-stage cooking for perfect results every time
The LG Microwave MS2043BP is a compact and powerful option for small kitchens. With its sleek black design and easy-to-use controls, this microwave is perfect for busy households. The advanced cooking modes and customizable settings make it a top choice for anyone looking for a versatile and reliable microwave.
Specifications of LG Microwave MS2043BP
Capacity: 20 liters
Power: 700 watts
Convection: No
Auto Cook Menu: 60
Child Lock: Yes
Pros
Compact size for small kitchens
Customizable cooking settings
Cons
No convection cooking capability
4. Samsung Convection Microwave MC28A5013AK
The Samsung Convection Microwave MC28A5013AK is a high-tech and stylish option for modern kitchens. With its advanced sensor cooking and smart settings, this microwave takes the guesswork out of meal prep. The durable construction and sleek design make it a top choice for tech-savvy home chefs.
Specifications of Samsung Convection Microwave MC28A5013AK
Capacity: 28 liters
Power: 900 watts
Convection: Yes
Auto Cook Menu: 101
Child Lock: Yes
Pros
Advanced sensor cooking for perfect results
Durable and stylish design
Cons
Higher price point
5. IFB Microwave 24PM2S
The IFB Microwave 24PM2S is a reliable and versatile option for any kitchen. With its spacious interior and multiple power levels, this microwave is perfect for a wide range of cooking tasks. The sleek design and user-friendly controls make it a popular choice for home cooks of all skill levels.
Specifications of IFB Microwave 24PM2S
Capacity: 24 liters
Power: 900 watts
Convection: No
Auto Cook Menu: 101
Child Lock: Yes
Pros
Spacious interior for cooking large meals
Multiple power levels for versatile cooking
Cons
No convection cooking capability
6. Samsung Convection Microwave MC28A6035QS
The Samsung Convection Microwave MC28A6035QS is a high-end and feature-packed option for discerning home chefs. With its advanced cooking modes and smart settings, this microwave takes the guesswork out of meal prep. The durable construction and modern design make it a top choice for anyone looking for a premium convection microwave.
Specifications of Samsung Convection Microwave MC28A6035QS
The Bajaj Solo Microwave Oven is a budget-friendly and reliable option for basic cooking tasks. With its simple and intuitive controls, this microwave is perfect for small households and beginner cooks. Its compact size and easy operation make it a popular choice for anyone looking for a no-frills microwave oven.
Specifications of Bajaj Solo Microwave Oven
Capacity: 17 liters
Power: 700 watts
Convection: No
Auto Cook Menu: 5
Child Lock: No
Pros
Budget-friendly option for small households
Simple and intuitive controls
Cons
Limited cooking capabilities
8. Bajaj Grill Microwave MTBX-2016
The Bajaj Grill Microwave MTBX-2016 is a versatile and affordable option for a wide range of cooking tasks. With its multiple power levels and grill function, this microwave is perfect for grilling, baking, and roasting. The sturdy construction and user-friendly design make it a popular choice for home cooks of all skill levels.
Specifications of Bajaj Grill Microwave MTBX-2016
Capacity: 20 liters
Power: 700 watts
Convection: Yes
Auto Cook Menu: 101
Child Lock: Yes
Pros
Versatile cooking options for a wide range of tasks
Affordable price point
Cons
Lower power output
9. SHARP Microwave with Inverter Technology
The SHARP Microwave with Inverter Technology is a high-tech and efficient option for modern kitchens. With its advanced inverter technology and jog dial control, this microwave offers precise and consistent cooking results. The durable construction and energy-saving design make it a top choice for anyone looking for a premium convection microwave.
Specifications of SHARP Microwave with Inverter Technology
The Whirlpool Litres Convection Microwave Magicook is a reliable and versatile option for any kitchen. With its spacious interior and multiple cooking modes, this microwave is perfect for a wide range of cooking tasks. The sleek design and user-friendly controls make it a popular choice for home cooks of all skill levels.
Specifications of Whirlpool Litres Convection Microwave Magicook
Capacity: 23 liters
Power: 900 watts
Convection: Yes
Auto Cook Menu: 101
Child Lock: Yes
Pros
Spacious interior for cooking large meals
Multiple cooking modes for versatile tasks
Cons
Slightly higher price point
Comparison Table
Product
Capacity
Power
Convection
Panasonic Convection Microwave NN-CT645BFDG
27 liters
1000 watts
Yes
Voltas Beko Convection Microwave MC28BD
28 liters
900 watts
Yes
LG Microwave MS2043BP
20 liters
700 watts
No
Samsung Convection Microwave MC28A5013AK
28 liters
900 watts
Yes
IFB Microwave 24PM2S
24 liters
900 watts
No
Samsung Convection Microwave MC28A6035QS
28 liters
900 watts
Yes
Bajaj Solo Microwave Oven
17 liters
700 watts
No
Bajaj Grill Microwave MTBX-2016
20 liters
700 watts
Yes
SHARP Microwave with Inverter Technology
23 liters
800 watts
Yes
Whirlpool Litres Convection Microwave Magicook
23 liters
900 watts
Yes
Best value for money:
The Bajaj Grill Microwave MTBX-2016 offers the best value for money with its versatile cooking options and affordable price point. Whether you're grilling, baking, or roasting, this microwave has you covered.
Best overall product:
The Samsung Convection Microwave MC28A6035QS stands out as the best overall product in this category, with its advanced cooking modes and durable design. If you're looking for a premium convection microwave, this is the one to choose.
How to find the perfect best microwave:
Discovering the perfect microwave involves assessing your cooking needs and kitchen space. Consider the microwave type—countertop, over-the-range, or built-in—based on your kitchen layout. Determine the appropriate capacity and wattage for your cooking habits. Look for features like convection cooking, sensor technology, and preset programs. Research customer reviews to assess reliability and performance. Compare prices across reputable brands and prioritize after-sales service. Finding the perfect microwave requires a balance of functionality, size, and features to match your culinary preferences and kitchen requirements.
FAQs on best microwave
The average price range for a convection microwave oven is between INR 7,000 and INR 15,000, depending on the brand and features.
No, not all convection microwaves come with a child lock feature. It's important to check the product specifications before making a purchase.
The warranty period for these convection microwave ovens ranges from 1 to 3 years, depending on the brand and model.
Yes, all the convection microwaves listed in this article can be used for baking and grilling, thanks to their advanced cooking modes and capabilities.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more