Icon
hindustan Times Close Icon

Best 25L microwave ovens for home use: Top 10 picks for you

Published on Jan 04, 2024 11:52 IST
dot By: Affiliate Desk
best 25l microwave ovens

Summary:

Best 25L microwave ovens for home use: With a capacity of 25L, you can save cooking time and enjoy the benefits of a convenient and energy-efficient home appliance. Read More

Products included in this article

Our Pick item

SHARP 25L Bake+Grill Microwave Oven, JAPAN TECHNOLOGY, Auto Menus, Ceramic Coating, Jog-Dial, Quick Start, Model No. R625KNK, Color: Black (2023 Model)
item

Faber 32 L Convection Microwave Oven (FBI MWO 25L CGS BK, Black)
item

IFB 25 L Solo Microwave Oven (25PM2S, Silver)

₹9,590 8% off
item

Whirlpool 25 L Solo Microwave Oven (MAGICOOK PRO SOLO 25SE, Black)
item

Voltas Beko 25 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC25BD, Black)
item

SHARP 25L Bake+Grill Microwave Oven, JAPAN TECHNOLOGY, Auto Menus, Ceramic Coating, Jog-Dial, Quick Start, Model No. R625KNK, Color: Black (2023 Model)
item

Philips HD6975/00 Digital Oven Toaster Grill, 25 Litre OTG, 1500 Watt with Opti Temp Technology, Chamber light and 10 preset menus, Inner Lamp (Grey)

₹11,995 19% off

When it comes to cooking convenience, a 25L microwave oven is a perfect addition to any kitchen. With a variety of options to choose from, finding the best one for your needs can be overwhelming. To help you make an informed decision, we have curated a list of the top 10 25L microwave ovens available in 2022. Whether you need a basic model for reheating and defrosting, or a more advanced convection oven for baking and grilling, we have something for everyone. Read on to find the perfect microwave oven for your home.

1. SHARP Microwave with Grill

The SHARP Microwave with Grill features advanced Inverter technology and a sleek design. With 25L capacity, it is perfect for small families. It comes with 8 auto cook menus and a child lock safety feature.

Specifications of SHARP Microwave with Grill

  • 25L capacity
  • Inverter technology
  • Grill function
  • 8 auto cook menus
  • Child lock safety feature

Pros

  • Sleek design
  • Grill function for versatile cooking

Cons

  • Limited color options
Our Pick cellpic

SHARP 25L Bake+Grill Microwave Oven, JAPAN TECHNOLOGY, Auto Menus, Ceramic Coating, Jog-Dial, Quick Start, Model No. R625KNK, Color: Black (2023 Model)

2. Faber Convection Microwave Oven

The Faber Convection Microwave Oven offers a combination of microwave, grill, and convection cooking. With 25L capacity and 7 segment LED display, it is suitable for all cooking needs.

Specifications of Faber Convection Microwave Oven

  • 25L capacity
  • Convection cooking
  • Grill function
  • 7 segment LED display
  • Multi-stage cooking

Pros

  • Versatile cooking options
  • LED display for easy operation

Cons

  • Lacks preset cooking programs
cellpic

Faber 32 L Convection Microwave Oven (FBI MWO 25L CGS BK, Black)

Also read: Best microwave ovens for home: Compare price, features and brands

3. IFB Microwave Oven

The IFB Microwave Oven features a stainless steel cavity and multi-stage cooking. With 25L capacity and 101 auto cook menu options, it offers a wide range of cooking possibilities.

Specifications of IFB Microwave Oven

  • 25L capacity
  • Stainless steel cavity
  • Multi-stage cooking
  • 101 auto cook menu options
  • Child lock feature

Pros

  • Durable stainless steel cavity
  • Wide range of cooking options

Cons

  • Limited color options
cellpic

IFB 25 L Solo Microwave Oven (25PM2S, Silver)

₹ 9,590 8% off

4. Whirlpool MAGICOOK PRO Solo Microwave Oven

The Whirlpool MAGICOOK PRO Solo Microwave Oven features 6 power levels and a feather touch control panel. With 25L capacity and auto cook menus, it is perfect for everyday cooking.

Specifications of Whirlpool MAGICOOK PRO Solo Microwave Oven

  • 25L capacity
  • Solo microwave oven
  • 6 power levels
  • Feather touch control panel
  • Auto cook menus

Pros

  • Easy to use control panel
  • Multiple power levels for precise cooking

Cons

  • Limited cooking functions
cellpic

Whirlpool 25 L Solo Microwave Oven (MAGICOOK PRO SOLO 25SE, Black)

5. Morphy Richards Convection Microwave Oven

The Morphy Richards Convection Microwave Oven offers a combination of microwave, grill, and convection cooking. With 25L capacity and 200 auto cook menus, it is perfect for a variety of dishes.

Specifications of Morphy Richards Convection Microwave Oven

  • 25L capacity
  • Convection cooking
  • Grill function
  • 200 auto cook menus
  • Child lock feature

Pros

  • Wide range of cooking options
  • Child lock for safety

Cons

  • Limited color options

6. Voltas Beko Convection Microwave Oven

The Voltas Beko Convection Microwave Oven features 25L capacity and 9 cooking functions. With a digital display and multi-stage cooking, it offers versatility and convenience.

Specifications of Voltas Beko Convection Microwave Oven

  • 25L capacity
  • Convection cooking
  • 9 cooking functions
  • Digital display
  • Multi-stage cooking

Pros

  • Multiple cooking functions
  • Digital display for easy operation

Cons

  • Slightly higher price point
cellpic

Voltas Beko 25 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC25BD, Black)

7. SHARP Microwave with Jog Dial

The SHARP Microwave with Jog Dial features a ceramic coating and a jog dial control. With 25L capacity and 8 auto cook menus, it is perfect for everyday cooking needs.

Specifications of SHARP Microwave with Jog Dial

  • 25L capacity
  • Ceramic coating
  • Jog dial control
  • 8 auto cook menus
  • Child lock safety feature

Pros

  • Ceramic coating for easy cleaning
  • Simple jog dial control

Cons

  • Limited color options
cellpic

SHARP 25L Bake+Grill Microwave Oven, JAPAN TECHNOLOGY, Auto Menus, Ceramic Coating, Jog-Dial, Quick Start, Model No. R625KNK, Color: Black (2023 Model)

Also read: Best microwaves under 25000: Complete comparison guide, top 10

8. Philips Digital Microwave Oven

The Philips Digital Microwave Oven features 25L capacity and 10 power levels. With a digital display and 93 auto cook menus, it offers a wide range of cooking options.

Specifications of Philips Digital Microwave Oven

  • 25L capacity
  • Digital display
  • 10 power levels
  • 93 auto cook menus
  • Child lock feature

Pros

  • Digital display for easy operation
  • Wide range of power levels

Cons

  • Slightly higher price point
cellpic

Philips HD6975/00 Digital Oven Toaster Grill, 25 Litre OTG, 1500 Watt with Opti Temp Technology, Chamber light and 10 preset menus, Inner Lamp (Grey)

₹ 11,995 19% off

Comparison Table

FeaturesSHARP Microwave with GrillFaber Convection Microwave OvenIFB Microwave OvenWhirlpool MAGICOOK PRO Solo Microwave OvenMorphy Richards Convection Microwave OvenVoltas Beko Convection Microwave OvenSHARP Microwave with Jog DialPhilips Digital Microwave Oven
Capacity25L25L25L25L25L25L25L25L
Cooking FunctionsGrillConvectionMulti-stageSoloConvectionConvectionAuto Cook MenusAuto Cook Menus

Best value for money:

The Whirlpool MAGICOOK PRO Solo Microwave Oven offers the best value for money, with its easy-to-use control panel and multiple power levels for precise cooking. Despite being a solo microwave oven, it provides versatile cooking options at an affordable price.

Best overall product:

The Morphy Richards Convection Microwave Oven stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering a wide range of cooking options with its combination of microwave, grill, and convection cooking. It also features a child lock for safety and a durable stainless steel cavity.

How to find the perfect 25L Microwave Oven:

The Morphy Richards Convection Microwave Oven stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering a wide range of cooking options with its combination of microwave, grill, and convection cooking. It also features a child lock for safety and a durable stainless steel cavity.

FAQs on 25L Microwave Oven

These microwave ovens offer a variety of cooking functions, including solo, convection, and grill, depending on the model.
Yes, most of the microwave ovens listed here come with a child lock feature for added safety.
The microwave ovens with ceramic coating and stainless steel cavity are relatively easier to clean and maintain.
Yes, many of these microwave ovens offer auto cook menus with preset cooking programs for convenience.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more

Trending Stories
Related Kitchen-dining-appliances Stories