Best 25L microwave ovens for home use: Top 10 picks for you

When it comes to cooking convenience, a 25L microwave oven is a perfect addition to any kitchen. With a variety of options to choose from, finding the best one for your needs can be overwhelming. To help you make an informed decision, we have curated a list of the top 10 25L microwave ovens available in 2022. Whether you need a basic model for reheating and defrosting, or a more advanced convection oven for baking and grilling, we have something for everyone. Read on to find the perfect microwave oven for your home.
1. SHARP Microwave with Grill
The SHARP Microwave with Grill features advanced Inverter technology and a sleek design. With 25L capacity, it is perfect for small families. It comes with 8 auto cook menus and a child lock safety feature.
Specifications of SHARP Microwave with Grill
- 25L capacity
- Inverter technology
- Grill function
- 8 auto cook menus
- Child lock safety feature
2. Faber Convection Microwave Oven
The Faber Convection Microwave Oven offers a combination of microwave, grill, and convection cooking. With 25L capacity and 7 segment LED display, it is suitable for all cooking needs.
Specifications of Faber Convection Microwave Oven
- 25L capacity
- Convection cooking
- Grill function
- 7 segment LED display
- Multi-stage cooking
3. IFB Microwave Oven
The IFB Microwave Oven features a stainless steel cavity and multi-stage cooking. With 25L capacity and 101 auto cook menu options, it offers a wide range of cooking possibilities.
Specifications of IFB Microwave Oven
- 25L capacity
- Stainless steel cavity
- Multi-stage cooking
- 101 auto cook menu options
- Child lock feature
4. Whirlpool MAGICOOK PRO Solo Microwave Oven
The Whirlpool MAGICOOK PRO Solo Microwave Oven features 6 power levels and a feather touch control panel. With 25L capacity and auto cook menus, it is perfect for everyday cooking.
Specifications of Whirlpool MAGICOOK PRO Solo Microwave Oven
- 25L capacity
- Solo microwave oven
- 6 power levels
- Feather touch control panel
- Auto cook menus
5. Morphy Richards Convection Microwave Oven
The Morphy Richards Convection Microwave Oven offers a combination of microwave, grill, and convection cooking. With 25L capacity and 200 auto cook menus, it is perfect for a variety of dishes.
Specifications of Morphy Richards Convection Microwave Oven
- 25L capacity
- Convection cooking
- Grill function
- 200 auto cook menus
- Child lock feature
6. Voltas Beko Convection Microwave Oven
The Voltas Beko Convection Microwave Oven features 25L capacity and 9 cooking functions. With a digital display and multi-stage cooking, it offers versatility and convenience.
Specifications of Voltas Beko Convection Microwave Oven
- 25L capacity
- Convection cooking
- 9 cooking functions
- Digital display
- Multi-stage cooking
7. SHARP Microwave with Jog Dial
The SHARP Microwave with Jog Dial features a ceramic coating and a jog dial control. With 25L capacity and 8 auto cook menus, it is perfect for everyday cooking needs.
Specifications of SHARP Microwave with Jog Dial
- 25L capacity
- Ceramic coating
- Jog dial control
- 8 auto cook menus
- Child lock safety feature
8. Philips Digital Microwave Oven
The Philips Digital Microwave Oven features 25L capacity and 10 power levels. With a digital display and 93 auto cook menus, it offers a wide range of cooking options.
Specifications of Philips Digital Microwave Oven
- 25L capacity
- Digital display
- 10 power levels
- 93 auto cook menus
- Child lock feature
Best value for money:
The Whirlpool MAGICOOK PRO Solo Microwave Oven offers the best value for money, with its easy-to-use control panel and multiple power levels for precise cooking. Despite being a solo microwave oven, it provides versatile cooking options at an affordable price.
Best overall product:
The Morphy Richards Convection Microwave Oven stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering a wide range of cooking options with its combination of microwave, grill, and convection cooking. It also features a child lock for safety and a durable stainless steel cavity.
How to find the perfect 25L Microwave Oven:
