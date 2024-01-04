Best 25L microwave ovens for home use: Top 10 picks for you

Published on Jan 04, 2024









Share Via Follow us:

When it comes to cooking convenience, a 25L microwave oven is a perfect addition to any kitchen. With a variety of options to choose from, finding the best one for your needs can be overwhelming. To help you make an informed decision, we have curated a list of the top 10 25L microwave ovens available in 2022. Whether you need a basic model for reheating and defrosting, or a more advanced convection oven for baking and grilling, we have something for everyone. Read on to find the perfect microwave oven for your home.

1. SHARP Microwave with Grill The SHARP Microwave with Grill features advanced Inverter technology and a sleek design. With 25L capacity, it is perfect for small families. It comes with 8 auto cook menus and a child lock safety feature. Specifications of SHARP Microwave with Grill 25L capacity

Inverter technology

Grill function

8 auto cook menus

Child lock safety feature

Pros Sleek design

Grill function for versatile cooking Cons Limited color options

Our Pick SHARP 25L Bake+Grill Microwave Oven, JAPAN TECHNOLOGY, Auto Menus, Ceramic Coating, Jog-Dial, Quick Start, Model No. R625KNK, Color: Black (2023 Model) Get Price from

2. Faber Convection Microwave Oven The Faber Convection Microwave Oven offers a combination of microwave, grill, and convection cooking. With 25L capacity and 7 segment LED display, it is suitable for all cooking needs. Specifications of Faber Convection Microwave Oven 25L capacity

Convection cooking

Grill function

7 segment LED display

Multi-stage cooking

Pros Versatile cooking options

LED display for easy operation Cons Lacks preset cooking programs

Faber 32 L Convection Microwave Oven (FBI MWO 25L CGS BK, Black) Get Price from

Also read: Best microwave ovens for home: Compare price, features and brands 3. IFB Microwave Oven The IFB Microwave Oven features a stainless steel cavity and multi-stage cooking. With 25L capacity and 101 auto cook menu options, it offers a wide range of cooking possibilities. Specifications of IFB Microwave Oven 25L capacity

Stainless steel cavity

Multi-stage cooking

101 auto cook menu options

Child lock feature

Pros Durable stainless steel cavity

Wide range of cooking options Cons Limited color options

IFB 25 L Solo Microwave Oven (25PM2S, Silver) ₹ 9,590 8% off ₹ 8,790 from

4. Whirlpool MAGICOOK PRO Solo Microwave Oven The Whirlpool MAGICOOK PRO Solo Microwave Oven features 6 power levels and a feather touch control panel. With 25L capacity and auto cook menus, it is perfect for everyday cooking. Specifications of Whirlpool MAGICOOK PRO Solo Microwave Oven 25L capacity

Solo microwave oven

6 power levels

Feather touch control panel

Auto cook menus

Pros Easy to use control panel

Multiple power levels for precise cooking Cons Limited cooking functions

Whirlpool 25 L Solo Microwave Oven (MAGICOOK PRO SOLO 25SE, Black) Get Price from

5. Morphy Richards Convection Microwave Oven The Morphy Richards Convection Microwave Oven offers a combination of microwave, grill, and convection cooking. With 25L capacity and 200 auto cook menus, it is perfect for a variety of dishes. Specifications of Morphy Richards Convection Microwave Oven 25L capacity

Convection cooking

Grill function

200 auto cook menus

Child lock feature

Pros Wide range of cooking options

Child lock for safety Cons Limited color options

6. Voltas Beko Convection Microwave Oven The Voltas Beko Convection Microwave Oven features 25L capacity and 9 cooking functions. With a digital display and multi-stage cooking, it offers versatility and convenience. Specifications of Voltas Beko Convection Microwave Oven 25L capacity

Convection cooking

9 cooking functions

Digital display

Multi-stage cooking

Pros Multiple cooking functions

Digital display for easy operation Cons Slightly higher price point

Voltas Beko 25 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC25BD, Black) Get Price from

7. SHARP Microwave with Jog Dial The SHARP Microwave with Jog Dial features a ceramic coating and a jog dial control. With 25L capacity and 8 auto cook menus, it is perfect for everyday cooking needs. Specifications of SHARP Microwave with Jog Dial 25L capacity

Ceramic coating

Jog dial control

8 auto cook menus

Child lock safety feature

Pros Ceramic coating for easy cleaning

Simple jog dial control Cons Limited color options

SHARP 25L Bake+Grill Microwave Oven, JAPAN TECHNOLOGY, Auto Menus, Ceramic Coating, Jog-Dial, Quick Start, Model No. R625KNK, Color: Black (2023 Model) Get Price from

Also read: Best microwaves under ₹ 25000: Complete comparison guide, top 10 8. Philips Digital Microwave Oven The Philips Digital Microwave Oven features 25L capacity and 10 power levels. With a digital display and 93 auto cook menus, it offers a wide range of cooking options. Specifications of Philips Digital Microwave Oven 25L capacity

Digital display

10 power levels

93 auto cook menus

Child lock feature

Pros Digital display for easy operation

Wide range of power levels Cons Slightly higher price point

Philips HD6975/00 Digital Oven Toaster Grill, 25 Litre OTG, 1500 Watt with Opti Temp Technology, Chamber light and 10 preset menus, Inner Lamp (Grey) ₹ 11,995 19% off ₹ 9,689 from

Comparison Table

Features SHARP Microwave with Grill Faber Convection Microwave Oven IFB Microwave Oven Whirlpool MAGICOOK PRO Solo Microwave Oven Morphy Richards Convection Microwave Oven Voltas Beko Convection Microwave Oven SHARP Microwave with Jog Dial Philips Digital Microwave Oven Capacity 25L 25L 25L 25L 25L 25L 25L 25L Cooking Functions Grill Convection Multi-stage Solo Convection Convection Auto Cook Menus Auto Cook Menus

Best value for money: The Whirlpool MAGICOOK PRO Solo Microwave Oven offers the best value for money, with its easy-to-use control panel and multiple power levels for precise cooking. Despite being a solo microwave oven, it provides versatile cooking options at an affordable price.

Best overall product: The Morphy Richards Convection Microwave Oven stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering a wide range of cooking options with its combination of microwave, grill, and convection cooking. It also features a child lock for safety and a durable stainless steel cavity.

FAQs on 25L Microwave Oven What are the cooking functions available in these microwave ovens? These microwave ovens offer a variety of cooking functions, including solo, convection, and grill, depending on the model. Do these microwave ovens have child lock safety features? Yes, most of the microwave ovens listed here come with a child lock feature for added safety. Are these microwave ovens easy to clean and maintain? The microwave ovens with ceramic coating and stainless steel cavity are relatively easier to clean and maintain. Do these microwave ovens come with preset cooking programs? Yes, many of these microwave ovens offer auto cook menus with preset cooking programs for convenience.

