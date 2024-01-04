Best OTGs under ₹10000: OTGs you can buy today, top 8 choices to pick from

Published on Jan 04, 2024 18:25 IST By: Affiliate Desk









Share Via Follow us:

If you're in the market for a new oven toaster grill and don't want to break the bank, you're in luck. We've compiled a list of the top 10 OTGs under 10000 available on Amazon to help you make the best decision for your needs. Whether you're looking for a basic model or one with more advanced features, we've got you covered.

1. Electric Motorised Rotisserie Convection OTG The Electric Motorised Rotisserie Convection OTG is a versatile and powerful oven that can handle a wide variety of cooking tasks. With its motorised rotisserie function and convection capabilities, this OTG is perfect for roasting, baking, and grilling. The illuminated chamber makes it easy to monitor your food as it cooks, and the motorised rotisserie ensures even cooking for perfectly roasted meats. Specifications of Electric Motorised Rotisserie Convection OTG 25-litre capacity

Motorised rotisserie

Convection function

Illuminated chamber

Digital controls

Pros Motorised rotisserie for even cooking

Convection function for faster cooking

Illuminated chamber for easy monitoring Cons May be too large for smaller kitchens

Our Pick IBELL 300Gdlx Convection Oven Toaster 1600 Watt,Grill Otg With Motorised Rotisserie,5 Heating Modes,Illuminated Chamber (Black,30 L),1600 Watts,30 Liter ₹ 12,900 57% off ₹ 5,599 from

2. Borosil Stainless Steel Convection OTG The Borosil Stainless Steel Convection OTG is a durable and reliable option for those in need of a versatile and easy-to-use oven. With its stainless steel construction and convection capabilities, this OTG is perfect for baking, toasting, and grilling. The toaster griller can handle a wide variety of cooking tasks, and the cool-touch handle ensures safe and easy operation. Specifications of Borosil Stainless Steel Convection OTG 25-litre capacity

Stainless steel construction

Convection function

Toaster griller

Cool-touch handle

Pros Stainless steel construction for durability

Convection function for even cooking

Cool-touch handle for safety Cons May be too large for smaller kitchens

Borosil Prima 10 L Oven Toaster & Griller, 3 Cooking Modes, Stay-on Function, Black ₹ 4,490 14% off ₹ 3,844 from

Also read: Best OTGs under ₹ 30000: Top 10 ovens for your home 3. Philips 25-Litre Digital OTG The Philips 25-Litre Digital OTG is a high-quality and efficient oven that offers a range of cooking functions to meet your needs. With its digital controls and 90-minute timer, this OTG is perfect for baking, grilling, and toasting. The advanced heating technology ensures even cooking, and the multiple temperature settings allow for precise control over your cooking. Specifications of Philips 25-Litre Digital OTG 25-litre capacity

Digital controls

Advanced heating technology

Multiple temperature settings

90-minute timer

Pros Digital controls for easy operation

Advanced heating technology for even cooking

Multiple temperature settings for precise control Cons May be too large for smaller kitchens

Philips HD6975/00 Digital Oven Toaster Grill, 25 Litre OTG, 1500 Watt with Opti Temp Technology, Chamber light and 10 preset menus, Inner Lamp (Grey) ₹ 11,995 19% off ₹ 9,689 from

4. Inalsa MasterChef OTG The Inalsa MasterChef OTG is a powerful and versatile oven that can handle a wide variety of cooking tasks. With its temperature selection and 1300W power output, this OTG is perfect for baking, grilling, and toasting. The adjustable temperature settings and 60-minute timer allow for precise control over your cooking, and the multiple cooking accessories make it easy to get the perfect results every time. Specifications of Inalsa MasterChef OTG 25-litre capacity

Temperature selection

1300W power output

Adjustable temperature settings

60-minute timer

Pros Powerful 1300W output for fast cooking

Adjustable temperature settings for precise control

Multiple cooking accessories for versatile use Cons May be too large for smaller kitchens

Inalsa Oven MasterChef 16BK OTG (16 Liters) with Temperature Selection-1300 watts, 4-Stage Heat Selection, Includes Baking Pan, SS Grill Tray, Tray Handle (Black ₹ 5,895 41% off ₹ 3,495 from

5. Agaro M25 25-Litre Toaster Rotisserie OTG The Agaro M25 25-Litre Toaster Rotisserie OTG is a reliable and efficient oven that offers a range of cooking functions to meet your needs. With its toaster and rotisserie capabilities, this OTG is perfect for baking, grilling, and roasting. The adjustable temperature settings and 60-minute timer allow for precise control over your cooking, and the included accessories make it easy to get the perfect results every time. Specifications of Agaro M25 25-Litre Toaster Rotisserie OTG 25-litre capacity

Toaster and rotisserie capabilities

Adjustable temperature settings

60-minute timer

Included accessories

Pros Toaster and rotisserie capabilities for versatile use

Adjustable temperature settings for precise control

Included accessories for added convenience Cons May be too large for smaller kitchens

AGARO Marvel Oven Toaster Grill With Motorized Rotisserie&5 Heating Modes (Black,25 Litres),1600 Watts,25 Liter ₹ 4,999 23% off ₹ 3,841 from

6. Faber 10-Litre Oven Toaster Grill The Faber 10-Litre Oven Toaster Grill is a compact and efficient option for those in need of a smaller oven. With its 10-litre capacity and multiple cooking functions, this OTG is perfect for baking, grilling, and toasting. The cool-touch handle and heat-resistant exterior ensure safe and easy operation, and the indicator light provides added convenience for monitoring your cooking. Specifications of Faber 10-Litre Oven Toaster Grill 10-litre capacity

Multiple cooking functions

Cool-touch handle

Heat-resistant exterior

Indicator light

Pros Compact size for smaller kitchens

Cool-touch handle for safety

Indicator light for easy monitoring Cons Smaller capacity may not be suitable for larger cooking tasks

Faber 20L 1400W OTG | Bake, Toast, Grill | 4 Stage Functions, Upper & Lower Heating | Cool-Touch Handle, Heat Resistant Glass, Indicator Light, Auto-Shut, Ready Bell | Removable Crumb Tray | (Black) ₹ 9,990 60% off ₹ 3,990 from

7. 3716 OTG with Accessories The 3716 OTG with Accessories is a versatile and affordable option for those in need of a reliable oven. With its included accessories and heating function, this OTG is perfect for baking, grilling, and toasting. The adjustable temperature settings and 60-minute timer allow for precise control over your cooking, and the multiple cooking functions make it easy to get the perfect results every time. Specifications of 3716 OTG with Accessories 25-litre capacity

Included accessories

Heating function

Adjustable temperature settings

60-minute timer

Pros Included accessories for added convenience

Heating function for versatile use

Adjustable temperature settings for precise control Cons May be too large for smaller kitchens

Usha 3716 16 Liters Oven Toaster Grill with 5 Accessories, 1200 W, 3 mode Heating Function(Maroon) Get Price from

Also read: Guide to buy best OTG ovens in 2023 8. Morphy Richards LuxeChef Convection OTG The Morphy Richards LuxeChef Convection OTG is a high-quality and efficient oven that offers a range of cooking functions to meet your needs. With its convection capabilities and 90-minute timer, this OTG is perfect for baking, grilling, and toasting. The advanced heating technology ensures even cooking, and the multiple temperature settings allow for precise control over your cooking. Specifications of Morphy Richards LuxeChef Convection OTG 25-litre capacity

Convection capabilities

Advanced heating technology

Multiple temperature settings

90-minute timer

Pros Convection capabilities for even cooking

Advanced heating technology for efficient use

Multiple temperature settings for precise control Cons May be too large for smaller kitchens

Morphy Richards 45 RCSS LuxeChef Stainless Steel Body Oven Toaster Griller (OTG) with Illuminated Chamber, Convection and Rotisserie Function, Gold/Matte Black- 45 Liters ₹ 25,995 63% off ₹ 9,500 from

Comparison Table

Product Name Capacity Convection Rotisserie Temperature Settings Electric Motorised Rotisserie Convection OTG 25-litre Yes Yes Yes Borosil Stainless Steel Convection OTG 25-litre Yes No Yes Philips 25-Litre Digital OTG 25-litre Yes No Yes Inalsa MasterChef OTG 25-litre Yes No Yes Agaro M25 25-Litre Toaster Rotisserie OTG 25-litre Yes Yes Yes Faber 10-Litre Oven Toaster Grill 10-litre Yes No Yes 3716 OTG with Accessories 25-litre Yes No Yes Morphy Richards LuxeChef Convection OTG 25-litre Yes No Yes

Best value for money: The Faber 10-Litre Oven Toaster Grill is our pick for the best value for money. Despite its smaller capacity, it offers a range of cooking functions and features, making it a versatile and affordable option for those in need of a reliable oven.

Best overall product: The Electric Motorised Rotisserie Convection OTG is our top pick for the best overall product. With its motorised rotisserie, convection capabilities, and digital controls, it offers a range of advanced features and functions to meet your cooking needs.

How to find the perfect OTGs under 10000: The Electric Motorised Rotisserie Convection OTG is our top pick for the best overall product. With its motorised rotisserie, convection capabilities, and digital controls, it offers a range of advanced features and functions to meet your cooking needs.

FAQs on OTGs under ₹10000 What is the capacity of these OTGs? The capacity of the OTGs listed ranges from 10 to 25 litres, catering to different cooking needs. Do all the OTGs have convection capabilities? Yes, all the OTGs listed have convection capabilities for even and efficient cooking. Are the rotisserie functions available in all OTGs? Not all the OTGs have rotisserie functions. Check the product details for specific features. Do these OTGs have adjustable temperature settings? Yes, all the OTGs listed have adjustable temperature settings for precise control over your cooking.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so