Best OTGs under ₹10000: OTGs you can buy today, top 8 choices to pick from

Published on Jan 04, 2024 18:25 IST
dot By: Affiliate Desk
best otgs under rs 10000

Summary:

Best OTG under 10000? Check out our list of the top 10 Oven Toaster Grills (OTG) available on Amazon, with detailed product descriptions, pros and cons, and a feature comparison table to help you make an informed decision. Read More

If you're in the market for a new oven toaster grill and don't want to break the bank, you're in luck. We've compiled a list of the top 10 OTGs under 10000 available on Amazon to help you make the best decision for your needs. Whether you're looking for a basic model or one with more advanced features, we've got you covered.

1. Electric Motorised Rotisserie Convection OTG

The Electric Motorised Rotisserie Convection OTG is a versatile and powerful oven that can handle a wide variety of cooking tasks. With its motorised rotisserie function and convection capabilities, this OTG is perfect for roasting, baking, and grilling. The illuminated chamber makes it easy to monitor your food as it cooks, and the motorised rotisserie ensures even cooking for perfectly roasted meats.

Specifications of Electric Motorised Rotisserie Convection OTG

  • 25-litre capacity
  • Motorised rotisserie
  • Convection function
  • Illuminated chamber
  • Digital controls

Pros

  • Motorised rotisserie for even cooking
  • Convection function for faster cooking
  • Illuminated chamber for easy monitoring

Cons

  • May be too large for smaller kitchens
Our Pick cellpic

IBELL 300Gdlx Convection Oven Toaster 1600 Watt,Grill Otg With Motorised Rotisserie,5 Heating Modes,Illuminated Chamber (Black,30 L),1600 Watts,30 Liter

₹ 12,900 57% off

2. Borosil Stainless Steel Convection OTG

The Borosil Stainless Steel Convection OTG is a durable and reliable option for those in need of a versatile and easy-to-use oven. With its stainless steel construction and convection capabilities, this OTG is perfect for baking, toasting, and grilling. The toaster griller can handle a wide variety of cooking tasks, and the cool-touch handle ensures safe and easy operation.

Specifications of Borosil Stainless Steel Convection OTG

  • 25-litre capacity
  • Stainless steel construction
  • Convection function
  • Toaster griller
  • Cool-touch handle

Pros

  • Stainless steel construction for durability
  • Convection function for even cooking
  • Cool-touch handle for safety

Cons

  • May be too large for smaller kitchens
cellpic

Borosil Prima 10 L Oven Toaster & Griller, 3 Cooking Modes, Stay-on Function, Black

₹ 4,490 14% off

Also read: Best OTGs under 30000: Top 10 ovens for your home

3. Philips 25-Litre Digital OTG

The Philips 25-Litre Digital OTG is a high-quality and efficient oven that offers a range of cooking functions to meet your needs. With its digital controls and 90-minute timer, this OTG is perfect for baking, grilling, and toasting. The advanced heating technology ensures even cooking, and the multiple temperature settings allow for precise control over your cooking.

Specifications of Philips 25-Litre Digital OTG

  • 25-litre capacity
  • Digital controls
  • Advanced heating technology
  • Multiple temperature settings
  • 90-minute timer

Pros

  • Digital controls for easy operation
  • Advanced heating technology for even cooking
  • Multiple temperature settings for precise control

Cons

  • May be too large for smaller kitchens
cellpic

Philips HD6975/00 Digital Oven Toaster Grill, 25 Litre OTG, 1500 Watt with Opti Temp Technology, Chamber light and 10 preset menus, Inner Lamp (Grey)

₹ 11,995 19% off

4. Inalsa MasterChef OTG

The Inalsa MasterChef OTG is a powerful and versatile oven that can handle a wide variety of cooking tasks. With its temperature selection and 1300W power output, this OTG is perfect for baking, grilling, and toasting. The adjustable temperature settings and 60-minute timer allow for precise control over your cooking, and the multiple cooking accessories make it easy to get the perfect results every time.

Specifications of Inalsa MasterChef OTG

  • 25-litre capacity
  • Temperature selection
  • 1300W power output
  • Adjustable temperature settings
  • 60-minute timer

Pros

  • Powerful 1300W output for fast cooking
  • Adjustable temperature settings for precise control
  • Multiple cooking accessories for versatile use

Cons

  • May be too large for smaller kitchens
cellpic

Inalsa Oven MasterChef 16BK OTG (16 Liters) with Temperature Selection-1300 watts, 4-Stage Heat Selection, Includes Baking Pan, SS Grill Tray, Tray Handle (Black

₹ 5,895 41% off

5. Agaro M25 25-Litre Toaster Rotisserie OTG

The Agaro M25 25-Litre Toaster Rotisserie OTG is a reliable and efficient oven that offers a range of cooking functions to meet your needs. With its toaster and rotisserie capabilities, this OTG is perfect for baking, grilling, and roasting. The adjustable temperature settings and 60-minute timer allow for precise control over your cooking, and the included accessories make it easy to get the perfect results every time.

Specifications of Agaro M25 25-Litre Toaster Rotisserie OTG

  • 25-litre capacity
  • Toaster and rotisserie capabilities
  • Adjustable temperature settings
  • 60-minute timer
  • Included accessories

Pros

  • Toaster and rotisserie capabilities for versatile use
  • Adjustable temperature settings for precise control
  • Included accessories for added convenience

Cons

  • May be too large for smaller kitchens
cellpic

AGARO Marvel Oven Toaster Grill With Motorized Rotisserie&5 Heating Modes (Black,25 Litres),1600 Watts,25 Liter

₹ 4,999 23% off

6. Faber 10-Litre Oven Toaster Grill

The Faber 10-Litre Oven Toaster Grill is a compact and efficient option for those in need of a smaller oven. With its 10-litre capacity and multiple cooking functions, this OTG is perfect for baking, grilling, and toasting. The cool-touch handle and heat-resistant exterior ensure safe and easy operation, and the indicator light provides added convenience for monitoring your cooking.

Specifications of Faber 10-Litre Oven Toaster Grill

  • 10-litre capacity
  • Multiple cooking functions
  • Cool-touch handle
  • Heat-resistant exterior
  • Indicator light

Pros

  • Compact size for smaller kitchens
  • Cool-touch handle for safety
  • Indicator light for easy monitoring

Cons

  • Smaller capacity may not be suitable for larger cooking tasks
cellpic

Faber 20L 1400W OTG | Bake, Toast, Grill | 4 Stage Functions, Upper & Lower Heating | Cool-Touch Handle, Heat Resistant Glass, Indicator Light, Auto-Shut, Ready Bell | Removable Crumb Tray | (Black)

₹ 9,990 60% off

7. 3716 OTG with Accessories

The 3716 OTG with Accessories is a versatile and affordable option for those in need of a reliable oven. With its included accessories and heating function, this OTG is perfect for baking, grilling, and toasting. The adjustable temperature settings and 60-minute timer allow for precise control over your cooking, and the multiple cooking functions make it easy to get the perfect results every time.

Specifications of 3716 OTG with Accessories

  • 25-litre capacity
  • Included accessories
  • Heating function
  • Adjustable temperature settings
  • 60-minute timer

Pros

  • Included accessories for added convenience
  • Heating function for versatile use
  • Adjustable temperature settings for precise control

Cons

  • May be too large for smaller kitchens
cellpic

Usha 3716 16 Liters Oven Toaster Grill with 5 Accessories, 1200 W, 3 mode Heating Function(Maroon)

Also read: Guide to buy best OTG ovens in 2023

8. Morphy Richards LuxeChef Convection OTG

The Morphy Richards LuxeChef Convection OTG is a high-quality and efficient oven that offers a range of cooking functions to meet your needs. With its convection capabilities and 90-minute timer, this OTG is perfect for baking, grilling, and toasting. The advanced heating technology ensures even cooking, and the multiple temperature settings allow for precise control over your cooking.

Specifications of Morphy Richards LuxeChef Convection OTG

  • 25-litre capacity
  • Convection capabilities
  • Advanced heating technology
  • Multiple temperature settings
  • 90-minute timer

Pros

  • Convection capabilities for even cooking
  • Advanced heating technology for efficient use
  • Multiple temperature settings for precise control

Cons

  • May be too large for smaller kitchens
cellpic

Morphy Richards 45 RCSS LuxeChef Stainless Steel Body Oven Toaster Griller (OTG) with Illuminated Chamber, Convection and Rotisserie Function, Gold/Matte Black- 45 Liters

₹ 25,995 63% off

Comparison Table

Product NameCapacityConvectionRotisserieTemperature Settings
Electric Motorised Rotisserie Convection OTG25-litreYesYesYes
Borosil Stainless Steel Convection OTG25-litreYesNoYes
Philips 25-Litre Digital OTG25-litreYesNoYes
Inalsa MasterChef OTG25-litreYesNoYes
Agaro M25 25-Litre Toaster Rotisserie OTG25-litreYesYesYes
Faber 10-Litre Oven Toaster Grill10-litreYesNoYes
3716 OTG with Accessories25-litreYesNoYes
Morphy Richards LuxeChef Convection OTG25-litreYesNoYes

Best value for money:

The Faber 10-Litre Oven Toaster Grill is our pick for the best value for money. Despite its smaller capacity, it offers a range of cooking functions and features, making it a versatile and affordable option for those in need of a reliable oven.

Best overall product:

The Electric Motorised Rotisserie Convection OTG is our top pick for the best overall product. With its motorised rotisserie, convection capabilities, and digital controls, it offers a range of advanced features and functions to meet your cooking needs.

How to find the perfect OTGs under 10000:

FAQs on OTGs under ₹10000

The capacity of the OTGs listed ranges from 10 to 25 litres, catering to different cooking needs.
Yes, all the OTGs listed have convection capabilities for even and efficient cooking.
Not all the OTGs have rotisserie functions. Check the product details for specific features.
Yes, all the OTGs listed have adjustable temperature settings for precise control over your cooking.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

