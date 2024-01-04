Best OTGs under ₹30000: Top 10 ovens for your home

Published on Jan 04, 2024 11:28 IST











When it comes to cooking, having the right oven can make all the difference. Whether you're baking, grilling, or toasting, a good OTG can help you create delicious dishes with ease. In this article, we've compiled a list of the best OTGs under ₹30000 to help you find the perfect oven for your home. From convection functions to ergonomic designs, we've got you covered with the top 10 ovens available on the market. Read on to discover the features, pros, and cons of each product to make an informed decision for your next purchase.

1. CALYPSO OTGW30 Convection Oven The CALYPSO OTGW30 Convection Oven is a versatile and ergonomic oven that offers a range of cooking functions. With its sleek design and user-friendly interface, this oven is perfect for home cooks and professional chefs alike. Whether you're baking, grilling, or toasting, this oven has you covered. Specifications of CALYPSO OTGW30 Convection Oven Convection function

Ergonomic design

Easy to use interface

Adjustable temperature control

Multiple cooking modes

Pros Versatile cooking functions

Sleek and modern design

User-friendly interface Cons May be expensive for some buyers

Limited availability in some regions

Our Pick Usha CALYPSO Digital Air Fryer Oven Toaster Grill (OTG) 30 Litre capacity All in one- Air Fry, Bake, Dehydrate, Toast, Broil | Digital Display | 8 Cooking Options, 8 accessories |2 Yrs Warranty Black ₹ 15,990 35% off ₹ 10,390 from

2. Philips HD6975/00 Digital Oven The Philips HD6975/00 Digital Oven is a high-tech and efficient oven that offers precise cooking control. With its digital interface and easy-to-use features, this oven is perfect for home chefs who want to take their cooking to the next level. Specifications of Philips HD6975/00 Digital Oven Digital control panel

25-liter capacity

Multiple cooking modes

Easy to clean interior

Even heat distribution

Pros Precise cooking control

Easy to use features

Efficient heat distribution Cons May be bulky for small kitchens

Limited availability in some regions

Philips HD6975/00 Digital Oven Toaster Grill, 25 Litre OTG, 1500 Watt with Opti Temp Technology, Chamber light and 10 preset menus, Inner Lamp (Grey) ₹ 11,995 19% off ₹ 9,689 from

Also read: 10 best oven toaster grill machines in India: Buyer's guide 3. AGARO Marvel Toaster Griller The AGARO Marvel Toaster Griller is a compact and versatile oven that offers a range of cooking options. With its sleek design and durable construction, this oven is perfect for home cooks who want a reliable and efficient appliance for their kitchen. Specifications of AGARO Marvel Toaster Griller Toaster and griller function

Durable construction

Compact size

Easy to clean interior

Even heat distribution

Pros Versatile cooking options

Sleek and durable design

Compact size for small kitchens Cons Limited capacity for large meals

Limited availability in some regions

AGARO Marvel 9 Liters Oven Toaster Griller,Cake Baking Otg (Black),800 Watts ₹ 1,999 15% off ₹ 1,699 from

4. Bajaj Toaster Griller The Bajaj Toaster Griller is a reliable and affordable oven that offers a range of cooking functions. With its stainless steel construction and easy-to-use features, this oven is perfect for home cooks who want a practical and efficient appliance for their kitchen. Specifications of Bajaj Toaster Griller Toaster and griller function

Stainless steel construction

Easy to clean interior

Adjustable temperature control

Even heat distribution

Pros Affordable and reliable

Durable stainless steel construction

Easy to use features Cons Limited capacity for large meals

May not have advanced cooking functions

Bajaj Majesty 1603 TSS 16L Oven Toaster Griller (16 Litres OTG) Baking & Grilling Accessories, Oven for Kitchen with Stainless Steel Body, 2 Year Warranty, Black & Silver ₹ 5,690 30% off ₹ 3,998 from

5. Lifelong LLOT10 Toaster Griller The Lifelong LLOT10 Toaster Griller is a compact and efficient oven that offers a range of cooking options. With its durable construction and easy-to-use features, this oven is perfect for home cooks who want a reliable and affordable appliance for their kitchen. Specifications of Lifelong LLOT10 Toaster Griller Toaster and griller function

650-watt power

Compact size

Easy to clean interior

Even heat distribution

Pros Affordable and efficient

Compact size for small kitchens

Durable construction Cons Limited capacity for large meals

May not have advanced cooking functions

6. Inalsa MasterChef Toaster Griller The Inalsa MasterChef Toaster Griller is a versatile and efficient oven that offers a range of cooking functions. With its temperature selection and easy-to-clean features, this oven is perfect for home chefs who want a convenient and reliable appliance for their kitchen. Specifications of Inalsa MasterChef Toaster Griller Toaster and griller function

Temperature selection

Easy to clean interior

Adjustable timer

Even heat distribution

Pros Convenient cooking functions

Temperature selection for precise cooking

Easy to clean features Cons Limited capacity for large meals

May not have advanced cooking functions

Inalsa Oven MasterChef 10BK OTG (10Liters) with Temperature Selection 800 W, Powder Coated Finish, Includes Baking Pan, SS Grill Tray, Hand Glove (Black, Silver) 800 watts ₹ 3,995 42% off ₹ 2,325 from

7. Borosil Stainless Steel Oven The Borosil Stainless Steel Oven is a durable and versatile oven that offers a range of cooking options. With its convection function and modern design, this oven is perfect for home cooks who want a reliable and stylish appliance for their kitchen. Specifications of Borosil Stainless Steel Oven Convection function

Stainless steel construction

Easy to clean interior

Adjustable temperature control

Even heat distribution

Pros Stylish and modern design

Durable stainless steel construction

Versatile cooking options Cons May be expensive for some buyers

Limited availability in some regions

Borosil Prima 10 L Oven Toaster & Griller, 3 Cooking Modes, Stay-on Function, Black ₹ 4,490 20% off ₹ 3,592 from

Also read: 10 OTG ovens that can be your baking friend in 2023 8. Morphy Richards LuxeChef Convection Oven The Morphy Richards LuxeChef Convection Oven is a high-quality and efficient oven that offers a range of cooking functions. With its illuminated interface and durable construction, this oven is perfect for home chefs who want a premium appliance for their kitchen. Specifications of Morphy Richards LuxeChef Convection Oven Convection function

Illuminated interface

Easy to clean interior

Adjustable temperature control

Even heat distribution

Pros Premium quality and design

Illuminated interface for easy use

Efficient and reliable cooking functions Cons May be expensive for some buyers

Limited availability in some regions

Morphy Richards 30RCSS LuxeChef 30 Litre Oven Toaster Griller (30 Litres OTG) with Illuminated Chamber, Stainless Steel & Convection Fan, Baking Oven, 2-Yr Warranty by Brand, Premium Gold & Matt Black ₹ 17,095 51% off ₹ 8,374 from

9. Havells Digital Rotisserie Oven The Havells Digital Rotisserie Oven is a versatile and high-tech oven that offers a range of cooking options. With its combination cooking functions and dehydrator feature, this oven is perfect for home cooks who want a multi-functional appliance for their kitchen. Specifications of Havells Digital Rotisserie Oven Combination cooking functions

Dehydrator feature

Rotisserie function

Adjustable temperature control

Even heat distribution

Pros Multi-functional cooking options

High-tech features

Efficient and versatile design Cons May be expensive for some buyers

Limited availability in some regions

Havells Air Fryer Air Oven Digi | Extra Large Capacity | Combination of Air Fryer and OTG |9 Pre-Set Menu | Dehydrator| 2 Grill Rack | Large Rotisserie Function |1500 Watt | 2 Yr Warranty ₹ 19,795 56% off ₹ 8,785 from

10. Pigeon Toaster Griller The Pigeon Toaster Griller is an affordable and practical oven that offers a range of cooking functions. With its compact size and easy-to-use features, this oven is perfect for home cooks who want a budget-friendly appliance for their kitchen. Specifications of Pigeon Toaster Griller Toaster and griller function

Compact size

Easy to clean interior

Adjustable temperature control

Even heat distribution

Pros Budget-friendly option

Compact size for small kitchens

Practical and efficient design Cons May not have advanced cooking functions

Limited availability in some regions

Comparison Table

Product Name Convection Function Digital Control Adjustable Temperature CALYPSO OTGW30 Yes No Yes Philips HD6975/00 No Yes Yes AGARO Marvel No No Yes Bajaj Toaster Griller No No Yes Lifelong LLOT10 No No Yes Inalsa MasterChef No No Yes Borosil Stainless Steel Yes No Yes Morphy Richards LuxeChef Yes Yes Yes Havells Digital Rotisserie Yes Yes Yes Pigeon Toaster Griller No No Yes

Best value for money: The Lifelong LLOT10 Toaster Griller offers the best value for money with its affordable price and efficient cooking functions. It's the perfect choice for budget-conscious buyers who want a reliable and practical oven for their kitchen.

Best overall product: The Havells Digital Rotisserie Oven stands out as the best overall product with its multi-functional cooking options, high-tech features, and efficient design. It's the ideal choice for home chefs who want a versatile and reliable oven for their kitchen.

How to find the perfect Best OTGs under 30000: The Havells Digital Rotisserie Oven stands out as the best overall product with its multi-functional cooking options, high-tech features, and efficient design. It's the ideal choice for home chefs who want a versatile and reliable oven for their kitchen.

FAQs on Best OTGs under 30000 What is the price range for these ovens? The price range for these ovens varies from 8000 to 25000 rupees, depending on the brand and features. Do these ovens come with a warranty? Yes, most of these ovens come with a warranty ranging from 1 to 2 years for added peace of mind. Are these ovens suitable for baking and grilling? Yes, all of these ovens offer baking and grilling functions, making them versatile for a range of cooking needs. What are the power consumption levels for these ovens? The power consumption levels for these ovens range from 650 watts to 1500 watts, depending on the model and brand.

