Best OTGs under ₹30000: Top 10 ovens for your home

Published on Jan 04, 2024 11:28 IST
best otgs under rs 30000

Best OTGs under 30000: Discover the best OTGs under 30000 for your home with our comprehensive list of top 10 ovens. Find the perfect oven for your cooking needs and budget. Read More

Usha CALYPSO Digital Air Fryer Oven Toaster Grill (OTG) 30 Litre capacity All in one- Air Fry, Bake, Dehydrate, Toast, Broil | Digital Display | 8 Cooking Options, 8 accessories |2 Yrs Warranty Black

item

Philips HD6975/00 Digital Oven Toaster Grill, 25 Litre OTG, 1500 Watt with Opti Temp Technology, Chamber light and 10 preset menus, Inner Lamp (Grey)

item

AGARO Marvel 9 Liters Oven Toaster Griller,Cake Baking Otg (Black),800 Watts

item

Bajaj Majesty 1603 TSS 16L Oven Toaster Griller (16 Litres OTG) Baking & Grilling Accessories, Oven for Kitchen with Stainless Steel Body, 2 Year Warranty, Black & Silver

item

Inalsa Oven MasterChef 10BK OTG (10Liters) with Temperature Selection 800 W, Powder Coated Finish, Includes Baking Pan, SS Grill Tray, Hand Glove (Black, Silver) 800 watts

item

Borosil Prima 10 L Oven Toaster & Griller, 3 Cooking Modes, Stay-on Function, Black

item

Morphy Richards 30RCSS LuxeChef 30 Litre Oven Toaster Griller (30 Litres OTG) with Illuminated Chamber, Stainless Steel & Convection Fan, Baking Oven, 2-Yr Warranty by Brand, Premium Gold & Matt Black

item

Havells Air Fryer Air Oven Digi | Extra Large Capacity | Combination of Air Fryer and OTG |9 Pre-Set Menu | Dehydrator| 2 Grill Rack | Large Rotisserie Function |1500 Watt | 2 Yr Warranty

When it comes to cooking, having the right oven can make all the difference. Whether you're baking, grilling, or toasting, a good OTG can help you create delicious dishes with ease. In this article, we've compiled a list of the best OTGs under 30000 to help you find the perfect oven for your home. From convection functions to ergonomic designs, we've got you covered with the top 10 ovens available on the market. Read on to discover the features, pros, and cons of each product to make an informed decision for your next purchase.

1. CALYPSO OTGW30 Convection Oven

The CALYPSO OTGW30 Convection Oven is a versatile and ergonomic oven that offers a range of cooking functions. With its sleek design and user-friendly interface, this oven is perfect for home cooks and professional chefs alike. Whether you're baking, grilling, or toasting, this oven has you covered.

Specifications of CALYPSO OTGW30 Convection Oven

  • Convection function
  • Ergonomic design
  • Easy to use interface
  • Adjustable temperature control
  • Multiple cooking modes

Pros

  • Versatile cooking functions
  • Sleek and modern design
  • User-friendly interface

Cons

  • May be expensive for some buyers
  • Limited availability in some regions
Usha CALYPSO Digital Air Fryer Oven Toaster Grill (OTG) 30 Litre capacity All in one- Air Fry, Bake, Dehydrate, Toast, Broil | Digital Display | 8 Cooking Options, 8 accessories |2 Yrs Warranty Black

2. Philips HD6975/00 Digital Oven

The Philips HD6975/00 Digital Oven is a high-tech and efficient oven that offers precise cooking control. With its digital interface and easy-to-use features, this oven is perfect for home chefs who want to take their cooking to the next level.

Specifications of Philips HD6975/00 Digital Oven

  • Digital control panel
  • 25-liter capacity
  • Multiple cooking modes
  • Easy to clean interior
  • Even heat distribution

Pros

  • Precise cooking control
  • Easy to use features
  • Efficient heat distribution

Cons

  • May be bulky for small kitchens
  • Limited availability in some regions
Philips HD6975/00 Digital Oven Toaster Grill, 25 Litre OTG, 1500 Watt with Opti Temp Technology, Chamber light and 10 preset menus, Inner Lamp (Grey)

3. AGARO Marvel Toaster Griller

The AGARO Marvel Toaster Griller is a compact and versatile oven that offers a range of cooking options. With its sleek design and durable construction, this oven is perfect for home cooks who want a reliable and efficient appliance for their kitchen.

Specifications of AGARO Marvel Toaster Griller

  • Toaster and griller function
  • Durable construction
  • Compact size
  • Easy to clean interior
  • Even heat distribution

Pros

  • Versatile cooking options
  • Sleek and durable design
  • Compact size for small kitchens

Cons

  • Limited capacity for large meals
  • Limited availability in some regions
AGARO Marvel 9 Liters Oven Toaster Griller,Cake Baking Otg (Black),800 Watts

4. Bajaj Toaster Griller

The Bajaj Toaster Griller is a reliable and affordable oven that offers a range of cooking functions. With its stainless steel construction and easy-to-use features, this oven is perfect for home cooks who want a practical and efficient appliance for their kitchen.

Specifications of Bajaj Toaster Griller

  • Toaster and griller function
  • Stainless steel construction
  • Easy to clean interior
  • Adjustable temperature control
  • Even heat distribution

Pros

  • Affordable and reliable
  • Durable stainless steel construction
  • Easy to use features

Cons

  • Limited capacity for large meals
  • May not have advanced cooking functions
Bajaj Majesty 1603 TSS 16L Oven Toaster Griller (16 Litres OTG) Baking & Grilling Accessories, Oven for Kitchen with Stainless Steel Body, 2 Year Warranty, Black & Silver

5. Lifelong LLOT10 Toaster Griller

The Lifelong LLOT10 Toaster Griller is a compact and efficient oven that offers a range of cooking options. With its durable construction and easy-to-use features, this oven is perfect for home cooks who want a reliable and affordable appliance for their kitchen.

Specifications of Lifelong LLOT10 Toaster Griller

  • Toaster and griller function
  • 650-watt power
  • Compact size
  • Easy to clean interior
  • Even heat distribution

Pros

  • Affordable and efficient
  • Compact size for small kitchens
  • Durable construction

Cons

  • Limited capacity for large meals
  • May not have advanced cooking functions

6. Inalsa MasterChef Toaster Griller

The Inalsa MasterChef Toaster Griller is a versatile and efficient oven that offers a range of cooking functions. With its temperature selection and easy-to-clean features, this oven is perfect for home chefs who want a convenient and reliable appliance for their kitchen.

Specifications of Inalsa MasterChef Toaster Griller

  • Toaster and griller function
  • Temperature selection
  • Easy to clean interior
  • Adjustable timer
  • Even heat distribution

Pros

  • Convenient cooking functions
  • Temperature selection for precise cooking
  • Easy to clean features

Cons

  • Limited capacity for large meals
  • May not have advanced cooking functions
Inalsa Oven MasterChef 10BK OTG (10Liters) with Temperature Selection 800 W, Powder Coated Finish, Includes Baking Pan, SS Grill Tray, Hand Glove (Black, Silver) 800 watts

7. Borosil Stainless Steel Oven

The Borosil Stainless Steel Oven is a durable and versatile oven that offers a range of cooking options. With its convection function and modern design, this oven is perfect for home cooks who want a reliable and stylish appliance for their kitchen.

Specifications of Borosil Stainless Steel Oven

  • Convection function
  • Stainless steel construction
  • Easy to clean interior
  • Adjustable temperature control
  • Even heat distribution

Pros

  • Stylish and modern design
  • Durable stainless steel construction
  • Versatile cooking options

Cons

  • May be expensive for some buyers
  • Limited availability in some regions
Borosil Prima 10 L Oven Toaster & Griller, 3 Cooking Modes, Stay-on Function, Black

8. Morphy Richards LuxeChef Convection Oven

The Morphy Richards LuxeChef Convection Oven is a high-quality and efficient oven that offers a range of cooking functions. With its illuminated interface and durable construction, this oven is perfect for home chefs who want a premium appliance for their kitchen.

Specifications of Morphy Richards LuxeChef Convection Oven

  • Convection function
  • Illuminated interface
  • Easy to clean interior
  • Adjustable temperature control
  • Even heat distribution

Pros

  • Premium quality and design
  • Illuminated interface for easy use
  • Efficient and reliable cooking functions

Cons

  • May be expensive for some buyers
  • Limited availability in some regions
Morphy Richards 30RCSS LuxeChef 30 Litre Oven Toaster Griller (30 Litres OTG) with Illuminated Chamber, Stainless Steel & Convection Fan, Baking Oven, 2-Yr Warranty by Brand, Premium Gold & Matt Black

9. Havells Digital Rotisserie Oven

The Havells Digital Rotisserie Oven is a versatile and high-tech oven that offers a range of cooking options. With its combination cooking functions and dehydrator feature, this oven is perfect for home cooks who want a multi-functional appliance for their kitchen.

Specifications of Havells Digital Rotisserie Oven

  • Combination cooking functions
  • Dehydrator feature
  • Rotisserie function
  • Adjustable temperature control
  • Even heat distribution

Pros

  • Multi-functional cooking options
  • High-tech features
  • Efficient and versatile design

Cons

  • May be expensive for some buyers
  • Limited availability in some regions
Havells Air Fryer Air Oven Digi | Extra Large Capacity | Combination of Air Fryer and OTG |9 Pre-Set Menu | Dehydrator| 2 Grill Rack | Large Rotisserie Function |1500 Watt | 2 Yr Warranty

10. Pigeon Toaster Griller

The Pigeon Toaster Griller is an affordable and practical oven that offers a range of cooking functions. With its compact size and easy-to-use features, this oven is perfect for home cooks who want a budget-friendly appliance for their kitchen.

Specifications of Pigeon Toaster Griller

  • Toaster and griller function
  • Compact size
  • Easy to clean interior
  • Adjustable temperature control
  • Even heat distribution

Pros

  • Budget-friendly option
  • Compact size for small kitchens
  • Practical and efficient design

Cons

  • May not have advanced cooking functions
  • Limited availability in some regions

Comparison Table

Product NameConvection FunctionDigital ControlAdjustable Temperature
CALYPSO OTGW30YesNoYes
Philips HD6975/00NoYesYes
AGARO MarvelNoNoYes
Bajaj Toaster GrillerNoNoYes
Lifelong LLOT10NoNoYes
Inalsa MasterChefNoNoYes
Borosil Stainless SteelYesNoYes
Morphy Richards LuxeChefYesYesYes
Havells Digital RotisserieYesYesYes
Pigeon Toaster GrillerNoNoYes

Best value for money:

The Lifelong LLOT10 Toaster Griller offers the best value for money with its affordable price and efficient cooking functions. It's the perfect choice for budget-conscious buyers who want a reliable and practical oven for their kitchen.

Best overall product:

The Havells Digital Rotisserie Oven stands out as the best overall product with its multi-functional cooking options, high-tech features, and efficient design. It's the ideal choice for home chefs who want a versatile and reliable oven for their kitchen.

How to find the perfect Best OTGs under 30000:

The Havells Digital Rotisserie Oven stands out as the best overall product with its multi-functional cooking options, high-tech features, and efficient design. It's the ideal choice for home chefs who want a versatile and reliable oven for their kitchen.

FAQs on Best OTGs under 30000

The price range for these ovens varies from 8000 to 25000 rupees, depending on the brand and features.
Yes, most of these ovens come with a warranty ranging from 1 to 2 years for added peace of mind.
Yes, all of these ovens offer baking and grilling functions, making them versatile for a range of cooking needs.
The power consumption levels for these ovens range from 650 watts to 1500 watts, depending on the model and brand.
