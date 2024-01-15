Best gaming phones to buy: Enjoy gaming on-the-go, choose from 10 options

Summary: Best gaming phones to buy: Looking for good option in the said category of phone? Check out our list of the top 10 gaming phones available in the market, with detailed product descriptions, pros and cons and a feature comparison table to help you make the right choice. Read More Read Less

If you're an avid gamer, having the right phone can make a world of difference in your gaming experience. With so many options available, it can be challenging to choose the best gaming phone that suits your needs. This article will provide you with detailed information about the top 10 gaming phones available in 2022, including their key features, pros and cons, and prices, to help you make an informed decision.

1. Illusion Gaming Phone The Illusion Gaming Phone is a high-performance device with ample storage and multi-colored interface. It is ideal for gamers who enjoy a visually immersive experience and need plenty of storage for their games. Specifications of Illusion Gaming Phone 6GB RAM

128GB Storage

Multi-colored interface

High-speed charging

Expandable storage

Pros Ample storage capacity

Visually immersive interface

High-speed charging Cons May be too large for some users

2. Tecno Spark Infinity Gaming Phone The Tecno Spark Infinity Gaming Phone boasts expandable storage and a powerful processor, making it an excellent choice for gamers who require high performance and ample storage for their games. Specifications of Tecno Spark Infinity Gaming Phone 4GB RAM

64GB Storage

Expandable storage

High-performance processor

Long-lasting battery

Pros Powerful processor

Expandable storage

Long-lasting battery Cons Limited storage capacity

3. Realme Asphalt Black Gaming Phone The Realme Asphalt Black Gaming Phone is equipped with 256GB of storage, providing ample space for storing multiple games. Its sleek design and high-speed processor make it an ideal choice for gamers. Specifications of Realme Asphalt Black Gaming Phone 8GB RAM

256GB Storage

Sleek design

High-speed processor

Immersive display

Pros Ample storage capacity

Sleek design

High-speed processor Cons May be pricey for some users

Also read: Discover the latest smartphones: Our top 5 picks 4. iQOO Fearless Gaming Phone The iQOO Fearless Gaming Phone features a Snapdragon processor and independent flagship design, providing exceptional performance for gaming enthusiasts. Its high-speed charging capabilities make it a convenient choice for gamers. Specifications of iQOO Fearless Gaming Phone 12GB RAM

256GB Storage

Snapdragon processor

Independent flagship design

High-speed charging

Pros Exceptional performance

High-speed charging

Sleek design Cons May be expensive for some users

5. iQOO Pacific Gaming Phone The iQOO Pacific Gaming Phone features a Snapdragon processor and 44WFlashCharge, providing exceptional performance and fast charging capabilities. Its large display and immersive experience make it an excellent choice for gaming. Specifications of iQOO Pacific Gaming Phone 8GB RAM

128GB Storage

Snapdragon processor

44WFlashCharge

Immersive display

Pros Exceptional performance

Fast charging capabilities

Immersive display Cons May be too large for some users

6. Lava Radiant Gaming Phone The Lava Radiant Gaming Phone offers ample storage and expandable storage options, making it an ideal choice for gamers who require additional space for their games. Its vibrant display and long-lasting battery make it a convenient choice for extended gaming sessions. Specifications of Lava Radiant Gaming Phone 6GB RAM

128GB Storage

Expandable storage

Vibrant display

Long-lasting battery

Pros Ample storage capacity

Vibrant display

Long-lasting battery Cons May be bulky for some users

8. Tecno Cryolite Gaming Phone The Tecno Cryolite Gaming Phone offers ample storage and a high-performance processor, making it an ideal choice for gamers who require storage and speed for their gaming needs. Its sleek design and long-lasting battery make it a convenient choice for gaming enthusiasts. Specifications of Tecno Cryolite Gaming Phone 4GB RAM

64GB Storage

High-performance processor

Sleek design

Long-lasting battery

Pros Ample storage capacity

High-performance processor

Sleek design Cons Limited storage capacity

9. IKALL Z19 Pro Gaming Phone The IKALL Z19 Pro Gaming Phone offers multi-touch capabilities and ample storage, making it an ideal choice for gamers who require a responsive touch screen and additional storage for their games. Its long-lasting battery and high-speed processor make it a convenient choice for gaming enthusiasts. Specifications of IKALL Z19 Pro Gaming Phone 6GB RAM

128GB Storage

Multi-touch display

Long-lasting battery

High-speed processor

Pros Responsive touch screen

Ample storage capacity

High-speed processor Cons May be too large for some users

Also read: Discount offers on mid-range smartphones are too good to miss 10. iQOO Graphite Gaming Phone The iQOO Graphite Gaming Phone features a MediaTek processor and exceptional gaming capabilities, making it an ideal choice for gamers who require high performance and a visually immersive experience. Its long-lasting battery and sleek design make it a convenient choice for gaming enthusiasts. Specifications of iQOO Graphite Gaming Phone 8GB RAM

256GB Storage

MediaTek processor

Exceptional gaming capabilities

Sleek design

Pros Exceptional performance

Visually immersive experience

Sleek design Cons May be expensive for some users

Comparison Table

Product Storage Processor Display Battery Life Price Illusion Gaming Phone 128GB High-speed charging Multi-colored interface Long-lasting $300 Tecno Spark Infinity Gaming Phone 64GB Powerful processor Expandable Long-lasting $250 Realme Asphalt Black Gaming Phone 256GB High-speed processor Sleek design Long-lasting $400 iQOO Fearless Gaming Phone 256GB Snapdragon processor Independent flagship High-speed charging $500 iQOO Pacific Gaming Phone 128GB Snapdragon processor 44WFlashCharge Immersive display $450 Lava Radiant Gaming Phone 128GB Vibrant display Expandable Long-lasting $300 iQOO Fearless Gaming Phone 256GB Snapdragon processor Independent flagship High-speed charging $500 Tecno Cryolite Gaming Phone 64GB High-performance processor Sleek design Long-lasting $250 IKALL Z19 Pro Gaming Phone 128GB Multi-touch display Long-lasting High-speed processor $350 iQOO Graphite Gaming Phone 256GB MediaTek processor Visually immersive Long-lasting $400

Best value for money: The Tecno Spark Infinity Gaming Phone offers the best value for money, with its powerful processor and expandable storage, making it an ideal choice for gamers who want high performance at an affordable price.

Best overall product: The Realme Asphalt Black Gaming Phone stands out as the best overall product in this category, with its exceptional storage capacity, high-speed processor, and sleek design, providing gamers with a premium gaming experience.

How to find the perfect best gaming phone: Selecting the best gaming phone requires careful consideration of key features. Prioritize a high-refresh-rate display for smooth graphics and responsiveness. Look for a powerful processor, ample RAM, and efficient cooling systems for optimal gaming performance. Assess battery capacity and charging speeds to ensure extended gameplay sessions. Evaluate the quality of the camera, audio, and overall build for a well-rounded device. Research user reviews and expert opinions to gauge reliability and performance. By weighing these factors, you can find the perfect gaming phone that meets your gaming and overall smartphone needs.

FAQs on best gaming phone What is the price range of gaming phones? Gaming phone prices vary depending on the brand, features, and specifications. The price range for gaming phones can start from 20000 INR and go up to 60000 INR. What are the key features to look for in a gaming phone? When choosing a gaming phone, look for features such as ample storage capacity, high-performance processor, immersive display, and long-lasting battery life to ensure a superior gaming experience. Are gaming phones worth the investment? For avid gamers, investing in a gaming phone can significantly enhance the gaming experience, providing high performance, immersive visuals, and a seamless gaming experience on the go. What are the newest releases in gaming phones in 2022? In 2022, the newest releases in gaming phones include models with advanced processors, enhanced display technology, and innovative features designed to elevate the gaming experience.

