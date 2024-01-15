Icon
Best gaming phones to buy: Enjoy gaming on-the-go, choose from 10 options

Published on Jan 15, 2024 09:24 IST
Best gaming phones to buy: Looking for good option in the said category of phone? Check out our list of the top 10 gaming phones available in the market, with detailed product descriptions, pros and cons and a feature comparison table to help you make the right choice. Read More

If you're an avid gamer, having the right phone can make a world of difference in your gaming experience. With so many options available, it can be challenging to choose the best gaming phone that suits your needs. This article will provide you with detailed information about the top 10 gaming phones available in 2022, including their key features, pros and cons, and prices, to help you make an informed decision.

1. Illusion Gaming Phone

The Illusion Gaming Phone is a high-performance device with ample storage and multi-colored interface. It is ideal for gamers who enjoy a visually immersive experience and need plenty of storage for their games.

Specifications of Illusion Gaming Phone

  • 6GB RAM
  • 128GB Storage
  • Multi-colored interface
  • High-speed charging
  • Expandable storage

Pros

  • Ample storage capacity
  • Visually immersive interface
  • High-speed charging

Cons

  • May be too large for some users

2. Tecno Spark Infinity Gaming Phone

The Tecno Spark Infinity Gaming Phone boasts expandable storage and a powerful processor, making it an excellent choice for gamers who require high performance and ample storage for their games.

Specifications of Tecno Spark Infinity Gaming Phone

  • 4GB RAM
  • 64GB Storage
  • Expandable storage
  • High-performance processor
  • Long-lasting battery

Pros

  • Powerful processor
  • Expandable storage
  • Long-lasting battery

Cons

  • Limited storage capacity

3. Realme Asphalt Black Gaming Phone

The Realme Asphalt Black Gaming Phone is equipped with 256GB of storage, providing ample space for storing multiple games. Its sleek design and high-speed processor make it an ideal choice for gamers.

Specifications of Realme Asphalt Black Gaming Phone

  • 8GB RAM
  • 256GB Storage
  • Sleek design
  • High-speed processor
  • Immersive display

Pros

  • Ample storage capacity
  • Sleek design
  • High-speed processor

Cons

  • May be pricey for some users

4. iQOO Fearless Gaming Phone

The iQOO Fearless Gaming Phone features a Snapdragon processor and independent flagship design, providing exceptional performance for gaming enthusiasts. Its high-speed charging capabilities make it a convenient choice for gamers.

Specifications of iQOO Fearless Gaming Phone

  • 12GB RAM
  • 256GB Storage
  • Snapdragon processor
  • Independent flagship design
  • High-speed charging

Pros

  • Exceptional performance
  • High-speed charging
  • Sleek design

Cons

  • May be expensive for some users

5. iQOO Pacific Gaming Phone

The iQOO Pacific Gaming Phone features a Snapdragon processor and 44WFlashCharge, providing exceptional performance and fast charging capabilities. Its large display and immersive experience make it an excellent choice for gaming.

Specifications of iQOO Pacific Gaming Phone

  • 8GB RAM
  • 128GB Storage
  • Snapdragon processor
  • 44WFlashCharge
  • Immersive display

Pros

  • Exceptional performance
  • Fast charging capabilities
  • Immersive display

Cons

  • May be too large for some users

6. Lava Radiant Gaming Phone

The Lava Radiant Gaming Phone offers ample storage and expandable storage options, making it an ideal choice for gamers who require additional space for their games. Its vibrant display and long-lasting battery make it a convenient choice for extended gaming sessions.

Specifications of Lava Radiant Gaming Phone

  • 6GB RAM
  • 128GB Storage
  • Expandable storage
  • Vibrant display
  • Long-lasting battery

Pros

  • Ample storage capacity
  • Vibrant display
  • Long-lasting battery

Cons

  • May be bulky for some users

8. Tecno Cryolite Gaming Phone

The Tecno Cryolite Gaming Phone offers ample storage and a high-performance processor, making it an ideal choice for gamers who require storage and speed for their gaming needs. Its sleek design and long-lasting battery make it a convenient choice for gaming enthusiasts.

Specifications of Tecno Cryolite Gaming Phone

  • 4GB RAM
  • 64GB Storage
  • High-performance processor
  • Sleek design
  • Long-lasting battery

Pros

  • Ample storage capacity
  • High-performance processor
  • Sleek design

Cons

  • Limited storage capacity

9. IKALL Z19 Pro Gaming Phone

The IKALL Z19 Pro Gaming Phone offers multi-touch capabilities and ample storage, making it an ideal choice for gamers who require a responsive touch screen and additional storage for their games. Its long-lasting battery and high-speed processor make it a convenient choice for gaming enthusiasts.

Specifications of IKALL Z19 Pro Gaming Phone

  • 6GB RAM
  • 128GB Storage
  • Multi-touch display
  • Long-lasting battery
  • High-speed processor

Pros

  • Responsive touch screen
  • Ample storage capacity
  • High-speed processor

Cons

  • May be too large for some users

10. iQOO Graphite Gaming Phone

The iQOO Graphite Gaming Phone features a MediaTek processor and exceptional gaming capabilities, making it an ideal choice for gamers who require high performance and a visually immersive experience. Its long-lasting battery and sleek design make it a convenient choice for gaming enthusiasts.

Specifications of iQOO Graphite Gaming Phone

  • 8GB RAM
  • 256GB Storage
  • MediaTek processor
  • Exceptional gaming capabilities
  • Sleek design

Pros

  • Exceptional performance
  • Visually immersive experience
  • Sleek design

Cons

  • May be expensive for some users

Comparison Table

ProductStorageProcessorDisplayBattery LifePrice
Illusion Gaming Phone128GBHigh-speed chargingMulti-colored interfaceLong-lasting$300
Tecno Spark Infinity Gaming Phone64GBPowerful processorExpandableLong-lasting$250
Realme Asphalt Black Gaming Phone256GBHigh-speed processorSleek designLong-lasting$400
iQOO Fearless Gaming Phone256GBSnapdragon processorIndependent flagshipHigh-speed charging$500
iQOO Pacific Gaming Phone128GBSnapdragon processor44WFlashChargeImmersive display$450
Lava Radiant Gaming Phone128GBVibrant displayExpandableLong-lasting$300
Tecno Cryolite Gaming Phone64GBHigh-performance processorSleek designLong-lasting$250
IKALL Z19 Pro Gaming Phone128GBMulti-touch displayLong-lastingHigh-speed processor$350
iQOO Graphite Gaming Phone256GBMediaTek processorVisually immersiveLong-lasting$400

Best value for money:

The Tecno Spark Infinity Gaming Phone offers the best value for money, with its powerful processor and expandable storage, making it an ideal choice for gamers who want high performance at an affordable price.

Best overall product:

The Realme Asphalt Black Gaming Phone stands out as the best overall product in this category, with its exceptional storage capacity, high-speed processor, and sleek design, providing gamers with a premium gaming experience.

How to find the perfect best gaming phone:

Selecting the best gaming phone requires careful consideration of key features. Prioritize a high-refresh-rate display for smooth graphics and responsiveness. Look for a powerful processor, ample RAM, and efficient cooling systems for optimal gaming performance. Assess battery capacity and charging speeds to ensure extended gameplay sessions. Evaluate the quality of the camera, audio, and overall build for a well-rounded device. Research user reviews and expert opinions to gauge reliability and performance. By weighing these factors, you can find the perfect gaming phone that meets your gaming and overall smartphone needs.

FAQs on best gaming phone

Gaming phone prices vary depending on the brand, features, and specifications. The price range for gaming phones can start from 20000 INR and go up to 60000 INR.
When choosing a gaming phone, look for features such as ample storage capacity, high-performance processor, immersive display, and long-lasting battery life to ensure a superior gaming experience.
For avid gamers, investing in a gaming phone can significantly enhance the gaming experience, providing high performance, immersive visuals, and a seamless gaming experience on the go.
In 2022, the newest releases in gaming phones include models with advanced processors, enhanced display technology, and innovative features designed to elevate the gaming experience.
