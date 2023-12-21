Icon
hindustan Times Close Icon

10 best microwave brands: Upgrade your kitchen game effortlessly

  • HT Shop Now By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Dec 21, 2023 09:39 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

10 best microwave brands: Amplify your culinary experience with cutting-edge innovation. From Panasonic's versatile menus to IFB's continental recipes, these top-tier microwaves redefine kitchen efficiency. Upgrade your cooking game effortlessly.

microwave brands
10 best microwave brands: Transform your kitchen into a culinary haven with these top-tier names.

Are you in the market for a new microwave? With so many options available, it can be overwhelming to choose the right one for your home. In this article, we will be comparing the top 10 best microwave brands available in 2023. Whether you're looking for the best value for money or the overall best product, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect microwave for your needs.

1. SHARP Microwave R220KNK Ceramic

The SHARP Microwave R220KNK Ceramic is a versatile and reliable microwave oven that offers one-touch cooking. With its sleek design and user-friendly interface, this microwave is perfect for any kitchen. It also comes with a range of pre-programmed settings for easy cooking.

Specifications of SHARP Microwave R220KNK Ceramic:

  • Capacity: 20 liters
  • Power: 800 watts
  • Ceramic interior for easy cleaning
  • One-touch cooking options
  • Child lock feature

Pros

  • Sleek and modern design
  • Easy to clean interior
  • Multiple cooking options

Cons

  • May not be suitable for large families
cellpic
SHARP 20L Solo Microwave Oven (R220KNK/2023, Black, Ceramic Cavity, Digital Display, One-Touch Start)
4.1 ratings (27)
4.1 ratings (27)
amazonLogo
Get Price

2. Bajaj Solo Microwave Oven

The Bajaj Solo Microwave Oven is a budget-friendly option that doesn't compromise on quality. With its compact size and powerful performance, this microwave is perfect for small kitchens. It also comes with a range of cooking options for added versatility.

Specifications of Bajaj Solo Microwave Oven:

  • Capacity: 17 liters
  • Power: 700 watts
  • 5 power levels for cooking flexibility
  • 30-minute cooking timer
  • Compact and space-saving design

Pros

  • Budget-friendly
  • Compact size
  • Multiple power levels

Cons

  • Smaller capacity may not be suitable for large families
cellpic
Bajaj 17L Solo Microwave Oven (1702 MT, White), Timer
4.3 ratings (5,602)
4.3 ratings (5,602)
amazonLogo
Get Price

Also Read: 10 best microwave brands: Top models for small to medium families

 

3. Samsung Convection Microwave CE73JD-B/XTL

The Samsung Convection Microwave CE73JD-B/XTL is a high-end option with advanced features for professional cooking. With its convection technology and auto-cook menu, this microwave is perfect for those who love to experiment in the kitchen.

Specifications of Samsung Convection Microwave CE73JD-B/XTL:

  • Capacity: 21 liters
  • Power: 2350 watts
  • Convection technology for even cooking
  • Auto-cook menu for easy meal preparation
  • Stylish and modern design

Pros

  • Advanced convection technology
  • Auto-cook menu
  • High power output

Cons

  • Higher price point
cellpic
Samsung 21L, Convection Microwave Oven with Triple Distribution System(CE73JD-B1/XTL, Black, 10 Yr warranty)
4.3 ratings (2,796)
4.3 ratings (2,796)
amazonLogo
Get Price

4. Panasonic Convection Microwave NN-CT645BFDG

The Panasonic Convection Microwave NN-CT645BFDG is a versatile and stylish option for modern kitchens. With its combination of cooking and 101 auto-cook menu, this microwave offers a wide range of cooking options for any recipe. This is the best microwave brand for anyone.

Specifications of Panasonic Convection Microwave NN-CT645BFDG:

  • Capacity: 27 liters
  • Power: 1000 watts
  • Combination cooking for versatile meals
  • 101 auto-cook menu for easy meal preparation
  • Sleek and modern black design

Pros

  • Versatile cooking options
  • Large capacity
  • Sleek design

Cons

  • Higher price point
cellpic
Panasonic 27L Convection Microwave Oven(NN-CT645BFDG,,Black Mirror, 360° Heat Wrap, Magic Grill)
4.5 ratings (1,571)
4.5 ratings (1,571)
amazonLogo
Get Price

Also Read: 8 best microwaves under ₹10000: Top deals for you

5. IFB Microwave 24PM2S Continental

The IFB Microwave 24PM2S Continental is a reliable and versatile microwave oven that offers a range of cooking options. With its continental recipes and express cooking features, this microwave is perfect for busy households.

Specifications of IFB Microwave 24PM2S Continental:

  • Capacity: 24 liters
  • Power: 1400 watts
  • Continental recipes for international cuisine
  • Express cooking for quick meals
  • Stylish design with easy-to-use controls

Pros

  • International recipe options
  • Express cooking feature
  • Stylish design

Cons

  • May not be suitable for those on a budget
cellpic
IFB 24 L Solo Microwave Oven (24PM2S, Silver, 69 Indian and Continental Auto Cook Recipes)
4.3 ratings (4,037)
4.3 ratings (4,037)
amazonLogo
Get Price

6. Voltas Beko MS20MPW10 700W Microwave

The Voltas Beko MS20MPW10 700W Microwave is a budget-friendly option that doesn't compromise on performance. With its 700W power output and multiple cooking options, this microwave is perfect for everyday use.

Specifications of Voltas Beko MS20MPW10 700W Microwave:

  • Capacity: 20 liters
  • Power: 700 watts
  • Multiple cooking options for versatility
  • Easy-to-use controls for hassle-free cooking
  • Compact and space-saving design

Pros

  • Budget-friendly
  • Multiple cooking options
  • Compact design

Cons

  • Lower power output
cellpic 20% off
Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 20L, 700W smart solo Microwave oven (MS20MPW10, White)
4 ratings (47)
4 ratings (47)
20% off
5,499 6,890
amazonLogo
Buy now

7. LG Convection Microwave MC2846BV

The LG Convection Microwave MC2846BV is a high-end option with advanced features for professional cooking. With its convection technology and auto-cook menu, this microwave is perfect for those who love to experiment in the kitchen.

Specifications of LG Convection Microwave MC2846BV :

  • Capacity: 28 liters
  • Power: 3100 watts
  • Convection technology for even cooking
  • Auto-cook menu for easy meal preparation
  • Sleek and modern design

Pros

  • Advanced convection technology
  • Auto-cook menu
  • High power output

Cons

  • Higher price point
cellpic
LG 28 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC2846BV, Black, Quartz Heater)
4.4 ratings (2,871)
4.4 ratings (2,871)
amazonLogo
Get Price

8. Morphy Richards 25 CG with 200 ACM

The Morphy Richards 25 CG with 200 ACM is a versatile and reliable microwave oven that offers a range of cooking options. With its combination of cooking and 200 auto-cook menu, this microwave is perfect for any recipe.

Specifications of Morphy Richards 25 CG with 200 ACM:

  • Capacity: 25 liters
  • Power: 2000 watts
  • Combination cooking for versatile meals
  • 200 auto-cook menu for easy meal preparation
  • Sleek and modern design

Pros

  • Versatile cooking options
  • Large capacity
  • Sleek design

Cons

  • Higher price point

9. AGARO Marvel 25-Litre Toaster Griller

The AGARO Marvel 25-Litre Toaster Griller is a versatile and reliable microwave oven with a built-in toaster and griller. With its 25-liter capacity and multiple cooking options, this microwave is perfect for any recipe.

Specifications of AGARO Marvel 25-Litre Toaster Griller:

  • Capacity: 25 liters
  • Power: 2200 watts
  • Built-in toaster and griller for added versatility
  • Multiple cooking options for a wide range of recipes
  • Sleek and modern design

Pros

  • Built-in toaster and griller
  • Large capacity
  • Versatile cooking options

Cons

  • May not be suitable for those on a budget
cellpic 15% off
AGARO Marvel 9 Liters Oven Toaster Griller,Cake Baking Otg (Black),800 Watts
4.1 ratings (14,448)
4.1 ratings (14,448)
15% off
1,699 1,999
amazonLogo
Buy now

10. Lifelong Grilling and Toasting

The Lifelong Grilling and Toasting microwave is a versatile option with a built-in griller for added cooking options. With its 25-liter capacity and multiple cooking options, this microwave is perfect for any recipe.

Specifications of Lifelong Grilling and Toasting:

  • Capacity: 25 liters
  • Power: 2000 watts
  • Built-in griller for added cooking options
  • Multiple cooking options for a wide range of recipes
  • Compact and space-saving design

Pros

  • Built-in griller
  • Large capacity
  • Versatile cooking options

Cons

  • May not be suitable for those on a budget
cellpic 33% off
Lifelong 9 Litres 1100 W Oven, Toaster & Griller OTG Oven for Baking Cake, Pizza, Grilling and Toasting at Home (LLOT09,1 Year Manufacturer's Warranty, Black) |1100 watts
4 ratings (2,762)
4 ratings (2,762)
33% off
1,999 3,000
amazonLogo
Buy now

Best 3 features for you:

ProductsCapacityPowerSpecial Features
SHARP R220KNK CeramicNot specifiedNot specifiedCeramic Interior
Bajaj Solo Microwave Oven17 L700 WSolo Operation, Mechanical Knob Controls
Samsung CE73JD-B/XTL Convection Microwave21 L230 V, 2350 W (Microwave) / 1850 W (Grill) / 800 W (Convection)Convection, Grill, Slim Fry Technology
Panasonic NN-CT645BFDG Convection Microwave27 L900 WConvection, Grill, Combination Cooking
IFB 24PM2S Continental Microwave24 L900 WGrill, Combi Tech, Weight Defrost
Voltas Beko MS20MPW10 700W Microwave20 L700 WMechanical Control, Solo Operation
LG MC2846BV Convection Microwave28 L1950 W (Microwave) / 1200 W (Grill) / 1950 W (Convection)Convection, Grill, Health Plus Menu
Morphy Richards 25 CG with 200 ACM Convection Microwave25 L2000 W (Convection) / 1200 W (Grill) / 900 W (Microwave)Convection, Grill, Combination Cooking
AGARO Marvel 25-Litre Toaster Griller Microwave25 L900 WConvection, Grill, Mechanical Knob Controls
Lifelong Grilling and Toasting Microwave16 L1200 W (Grill) / 600 W (Microwave)Grill, Mechanical Knob Controls

Best value for money:

The Bajaj Solo Microwave Oven is the best value-for-money option, offering a perfect balance of price and performance. With its compact size and multiple cooking options, this microwave is ideal for budget-conscious buyers.

Best overall product:

The LG Convection Microwave MC2846BV stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering advanced convection technology and a wide range of cooking options. With its high power output and modern design, this microwave is perfect for professional cooking.

How to find the perfect microwave brands?

The LG Convection Microwave MC2846BV stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering advanced convection technology and a wide range of cooking options. With its high power output and modern design, this microwave is perfect for professional cooking.

You may be interested in

Product Price
SHARP 20L Solo Microwave Oven (R220KNK/2023, Black, Ceramic Cavity, Digital Display, One-Touch Start) Get Price
Bajaj 17L Solo Microwave Oven (1702 MT, White), Timer Get Price
Samsung 21L, Convection Microwave Oven with Triple Distribution System(CE73JD-B1/XTL, Black, 10 Yr warranty) Get Price
Panasonic 27L Convection Microwave Oven(NN-CT645BFDG,,Black Mirror, 360° Heat Wrap, Magic Grill) Get Price
IFB 24 L Solo Microwave Oven (24PM2S, Silver, 69 Indian and Continental Auto Cook Recipes) Get Price
Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 20L, 700W smart solo Microwave oven (MS20MPW10, White) ₹ 5,499
LG 28 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC2846BV, Black, Quartz Heater) Get Price
AGARO Marvel 9 Liters Oven Toaster Griller,Cake Baking Otg (Black),800 Watts ₹ 1,699
Lifelong 9 Litres 1100 W Oven, Toaster & Griller OTG Oven for Baking Cake, Pizza, Grilling and Toasting at Home (LLOT09,1 Year Manufacturer's Warranty, Black) |1100 watts ₹ 1,999

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Trending Stories
imageLead

10 best solo microwaves you can buy today

imageLead

10 best ovens in India: Compare prices, brands and features

imageLead

10 best 32L microwave ovens in India for home use

imageLead

10 best Amazfit smartwatches for every budget and style: Buying guide

imageLead

10 best Fire-Boltt smartwatches in India: Compare prices, features, and more

RELATED home-appliances STORIES
imageLead
10 best oven toaster grills in India: Compare, make the right choice
imageLead
10 best oven toaster grill machines in India: Buyer's guide
imageLead
10 best ovens for baking: Ultimate guide for home bakers
imageLead
Your complete guide to choosing the perfect window AC unit: October 2023 guide
imageLead
Ultimate guide to choosing the best vacuum cleaner: October 2023 guide

FAQs on Microwave brands

What is the capacity of the microwave?

The capacity of the microwave varies from 17 liters to 28 liters, catering to different household needs.

Does the microwave come with a warranty?

Yes, all the microwaves listed come with a manufacturer's warranty for peace of mind.

What are the special features of the microwaves?

The microwaves offer a range of special features such as convection technology, auto-cook menu, and built-in griller for added versatility.
home-kitchen FOR LESS