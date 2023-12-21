10 best microwave brands: Upgrade your kitchen game effortlessly

10 best microwave brands: Transform your kitchen into a culinary haven with these top-tier names. Are you in the market for a new microwave? With so many options available, it can be overwhelming to choose the right one for your home. In this article, we will be comparing the top 10 best microwave brands available in 2023. Whether you're looking for the best value for money or the overall best product, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect microwave for your needs.

1. SHARP Microwave R220KNK Ceramic The SHARP Microwave R220KNK Ceramic is a versatile and reliable microwave oven that offers one-touch cooking. With its sleek design and user-friendly interface, this microwave is perfect for any kitchen. It also comes with a range of pre-programmed settings for easy cooking. Specifications of SHARP Microwave R220KNK Ceramic: Capacity: 20 liters

Power: 800 watts

Ceramic interior for easy cleaning

One-touch cooking options

Child lock feature

Pros Sleek and modern design

Easy to clean interior

Multiple cooking options Cons May not be suitable for large families

2. Bajaj Solo Microwave Oven The Bajaj Solo Microwave Oven is a budget-friendly option that doesn't compromise on quality. With its compact size and powerful performance, this microwave is perfect for small kitchens. It also comes with a range of cooking options for added versatility. Specifications of Bajaj Solo Microwave Oven: Capacity: 17 liters

Power: 700 watts

5 power levels for cooking flexibility

30-minute cooking timer

Compact and space-saving design

Pros Budget-friendly

Compact size

Multiple power levels Cons Smaller capacity may not be suitable for large families

Power: 2350 watts

Convection technology for even cooking

Auto-cook menu for easy meal preparation

Stylish and modern design

Pros Advanced convection technology

Auto-cook menu

High power output Cons Higher price point

4. Panasonic Convection Microwave NN-CT645BFDG The Panasonic Convection Microwave NN-CT645BFDG is a versatile and stylish option for modern kitchens. With its combination of cooking and 101 auto-cook menu, this microwave offers a wide range of cooking options for any recipe. This is the best microwave brand for anyone. Specifications of Panasonic Convection Microwave NN-CT645BFDG: Capacity: 27 liters

Power: 1000 watts

Combination cooking for versatile meals

101 auto-cook menu for easy meal preparation

Sleek and modern black design

Pros Versatile cooking options

Large capacity

Sleek design Cons Higher price point

Power: 1400 watts

Continental recipes for international cuisine

Express cooking for quick meals

Stylish design with easy-to-use controls

Pros International recipe options

Express cooking feature

Stylish design Cons May not be suitable for those on a budget

6. Voltas Beko MS20MPW10 700W Microwave The Voltas Beko MS20MPW10 700W Microwave is a budget-friendly option that doesn't compromise on performance. With its 700W power output and multiple cooking options, this microwave is perfect for everyday use. Specifications of Voltas Beko MS20MPW10 700W Microwave: Capacity: 20 liters

Power: 700 watts

Multiple cooking options for versatility

Easy-to-use controls for hassle-free cooking

Compact and space-saving design

Pros Budget-friendly

Multiple cooking options

Compact design Cons Lower power output

7. LG Convection Microwave MC2846BV The LG Convection Microwave MC2846BV is a high-end option with advanced features for professional cooking. With its convection technology and auto-cook menu, this microwave is perfect for those who love to experiment in the kitchen. Specifications of LG Convection Microwave MC2846BV : Capacity: 28 liters

Power: 3100 watts

Convection technology for even cooking

Auto-cook menu for easy meal preparation

Sleek and modern design

Pros Advanced convection technology

Auto-cook menu

High power output Cons Higher price point

8. Morphy Richards 25 CG with 200 ACM The Morphy Richards 25 CG with 200 ACM is a versatile and reliable microwave oven that offers a range of cooking options. With its combination of cooking and 200 auto-cook menu, this microwave is perfect for any recipe. Specifications of Morphy Richards 25 CG with 200 ACM: Capacity: 25 liters

Power: 2000 watts

Combination cooking for versatile meals

200 auto-cook menu for easy meal preparation

Sleek and modern design

Pros Versatile cooking options

Large capacity

Sleek design Cons Higher price point

9. AGARO Marvel 25-Litre Toaster Griller The AGARO Marvel 25-Litre Toaster Griller is a versatile and reliable microwave oven with a built-in toaster and griller. With its 25-liter capacity and multiple cooking options, this microwave is perfect for any recipe. Specifications of AGARO Marvel 25-Litre Toaster Griller: Capacity: 25 liters

Power: 2200 watts

Built-in toaster and griller for added versatility

Multiple cooking options for a wide range of recipes

Sleek and modern design

Pros Built-in toaster and griller

Large capacity

Versatile cooking options Cons May not be suitable for those on a budget

10. Lifelong Grilling and Toasting The Lifelong Grilling and Toasting microwave is a versatile option with a built-in griller for added cooking options. With its 25-liter capacity and multiple cooking options, this microwave is perfect for any recipe. Specifications of Lifelong Grilling and Toasting: Capacity: 25 liters

Power: 2000 watts

Built-in griller for added cooking options

Multiple cooking options for a wide range of recipes

Compact and space-saving design

Pros Built-in griller

Large capacity

Versatile cooking options Cons May not be suitable for those on a budget

Best 3 features for you:

Products Capacity Power Special Features SHARP R220KNK Ceramic Not specified Not specified Ceramic Interior Bajaj Solo Microwave Oven 17 L 700 W Solo Operation, Mechanical Knob Controls Samsung CE73JD-B/XTL Convection Microwave 21 L 230 V, 2350 W (Microwave) / 1850 W (Grill) / 800 W (Convection) Convection, Grill, Slim Fry Technology Panasonic NN-CT645BFDG Convection Microwave 27 L 900 W Convection, Grill, Combination Cooking IFB 24PM2S Continental Microwave 24 L 900 W Grill, Combi Tech, Weight Defrost Voltas Beko MS20MPW10 700W Microwave 20 L 700 W Mechanical Control, Solo Operation LG MC2846BV Convection Microwave 28 L 1950 W (Microwave) / 1200 W (Grill) / 1950 W (Convection) Convection, Grill, Health Plus Menu Morphy Richards 25 CG with 200 ACM Convection Microwave 25 L 2000 W (Convection) / 1200 W (Grill) / 900 W (Microwave) Convection, Grill, Combination Cooking AGARO Marvel 25-Litre Toaster Griller Microwave 25 L 900 W Convection, Grill, Mechanical Knob Controls Lifelong Grilling and Toasting Microwave 16 L 1200 W (Grill) / 600 W (Microwave) Grill, Mechanical Knob Controls

Best value for money: The Bajaj Solo Microwave Oven is the best value-for-money option, offering a perfect balance of price and performance. With its compact size and multiple cooking options, this microwave is ideal for budget-conscious buyers.

Best overall product: The LG Convection Microwave MC2846BV stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering advanced convection technology and a wide range of cooking options. With its high power output and modern design, this microwave is perfect for professional cooking.

