10 best microwave brands: Upgrade your kitchen game effortlessly

10 best microwave brands: Amplify your culinary experience with cutting-edge innovation. From Panasonic's versatile menus to IFB's continental recipes, these top-tier microwaves redefine kitchen efficiency. Upgrade your cooking game effortlessly.
Are you in the market for a new microwave? With so many options available, it can be overwhelming to choose the right one for your home. In this article, we will be comparing the top 10 best microwave brands available in 2023. Whether you're looking for the best value for money or the overall best product, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect microwave for your needs.
The SHARP Microwave R220KNK Ceramic is a versatile and reliable microwave oven that offers one-touch cooking. With its sleek design and user-friendly interface, this microwave is perfect for any kitchen. It also comes with a range of pre-programmed settings for easy cooking.
The Bajaj Solo Microwave Oven is a budget-friendly option that doesn't compromise on quality. With its compact size and powerful performance, this microwave is perfect for small kitchens. It also comes with a range of cooking options for added versatility.
The Samsung Convection Microwave CE73JD-B/XTL is a high-end option with advanced features for professional cooking. With its convection technology and auto-cook menu, this microwave is perfect for those who love to experiment in the kitchen.
The Panasonic Convection Microwave NN-CT645BFDG is a versatile and stylish option for modern kitchens. With its combination of cooking and 101 auto-cook menu, this microwave offers a wide range of cooking options for any recipe. This is the best microwave brand for anyone.
The IFB Microwave 24PM2S Continental is a reliable and versatile microwave oven that offers a range of cooking options. With its continental recipes and express cooking features, this microwave is perfect for busy households.
The Voltas Beko MS20MPW10 700W Microwave is a budget-friendly option that doesn't compromise on performance. With its 700W power output and multiple cooking options, this microwave is perfect for everyday use.
The LG Convection Microwave MC2846BV is a high-end option with advanced features for professional cooking. With its convection technology and auto-cook menu, this microwave is perfect for those who love to experiment in the kitchen.
The Morphy Richards 25 CG with 200 ACM is a versatile and reliable microwave oven that offers a range of cooking options. With its combination of cooking and 200 auto-cook menu, this microwave is perfect for any recipe.
The AGARO Marvel 25-Litre Toaster Griller is a versatile and reliable microwave oven with a built-in toaster and griller. With its 25-liter capacity and multiple cooking options, this microwave is perfect for any recipe.
The Lifelong Grilling and Toasting microwave is a versatile option with a built-in griller for added cooking options. With its 25-liter capacity and multiple cooking options, this microwave is perfect for any recipe.
|Products
|Capacity
|Power
|Special Features
|SHARP R220KNK Ceramic
|Not specified
|Not specified
|Ceramic Interior
|Bajaj Solo Microwave Oven
|17 L
|700 W
|Solo Operation, Mechanical Knob Controls
|Samsung CE73JD-B/XTL Convection Microwave
|21 L
|230 V, 2350 W (Microwave) / 1850 W (Grill) / 800 W (Convection)
|Convection, Grill, Slim Fry Technology
|Panasonic NN-CT645BFDG Convection Microwave
|27 L
|900 W
|Convection, Grill, Combination Cooking
|IFB 24PM2S Continental Microwave
|24 L
|900 W
|Grill, Combi Tech, Weight Defrost
|Voltas Beko MS20MPW10 700W Microwave
|20 L
|700 W
|Mechanical Control, Solo Operation
|LG MC2846BV Convection Microwave
|28 L
|1950 W (Microwave) / 1200 W (Grill) / 1950 W (Convection)
|Convection, Grill, Health Plus Menu
|Morphy Richards 25 CG with 200 ACM Convection Microwave
|25 L
|2000 W (Convection) / 1200 W (Grill) / 900 W (Microwave)
|Convection, Grill, Combination Cooking
|AGARO Marvel 25-Litre Toaster Griller Microwave
|25 L
|900 W
|Convection, Grill, Mechanical Knob Controls
|Lifelong Grilling and Toasting Microwave
|16 L
|1200 W (Grill) / 600 W (Microwave)
|Grill, Mechanical Knob Controls
The Bajaj Solo Microwave Oven is the best value-for-money option, offering a perfect balance of price and performance. With its compact size and multiple cooking options, this microwave is ideal for budget-conscious buyers.
The LG Convection Microwave MC2846BV stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering advanced convection technology and a wide range of cooking options. With its high power output and modern design, this microwave is perfect for professional cooking.
|Product
|Price
SHARP 20L Solo Microwave Oven (R220KNK/2023, Black, Ceramic Cavity, Digital Display, One-Touch Start)
|Get Price
Bajaj 17L Solo Microwave Oven (1702 MT, White), Timer
|Get Price
Samsung 21L, Convection Microwave Oven with Triple Distribution System(CE73JD-B1/XTL, Black, 10 Yr warranty)
|Get Price
Panasonic 27L Convection Microwave Oven(NN-CT645BFDG,,Black Mirror, 360° Heat Wrap, Magic Grill)
|Get Price
IFB 24 L Solo Microwave Oven (24PM2S, Silver, 69 Indian and Continental Auto Cook Recipes)
|Get Price
Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 20L, 700W smart solo Microwave oven (MS20MPW10, White)
|₹ 5,499
LG 28 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC2846BV, Black, Quartz Heater)
|Get Price
AGARO Marvel 9 Liters Oven Toaster Griller,Cake Baking Otg (Black),800 Watts
|₹ 1,699
Lifelong 9 Litres 1100 W Oven, Toaster & Griller OTG Oven for Baking Cake, Pizza, Grilling and Toasting at Home (LLOT09,1 Year Manufacturer's Warranty, Black) |1100 watts
|₹ 1,999
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.