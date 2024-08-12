Best Kent water purifiers for clean and safe drinking water: Top 8 picks

Summary: Looking for the best Kent water purifier for your home? Check out our list of the top 8 Kent water purifiers to find the perfect one for your needs.

Kent water purifiers are renowned for their cutting-edge purification technology and exceptional performance. With an array of models available on the market, choosing the ideal one can be a challenging task. In this article, we have curated a list of the 10 best Kent water purifiers to assist you in making an informed choice. Whether you need a wall-mountable purifier, a non-electric option, or a gravity-based system, our selection covers all bases. Each purifier is designed to cater to different needs, ensuring you find the perfect solution for your home. Read on to discover the Kent water purifier that suits your requirements and provides your household with clean, safe drinking water.

1. KENT Supreme 11111 Wall-Mountable Water Purifier

The KENT Supreme 11111 is a high-performance wall-mountable water purifier equipped with advanced purification technology. It features a multi-stage purification process that removes impurities and ensures safe drinking water for your family. With a large storage capacity and a sleek design, this purifier is perfect for modern homes.

Pros High purification capacity

Large storage capacity Cons Requires electricity for operation

2. Kent Gold Optima 10-Litres Non-electric Water Purifier

The Gold Optima water purifier is a non-electric, gravity-based purifier that provides safe and clean drinking water without the need for electricity. It is an ideal choice for areas with erratic power supply or where electricity is not available. With a large storage capacity and low maintenance, this purifier is a cost-effective solution for clean drinking water.

Pros No electricity required

Low maintenance Cons Limited purification capacity

3. KENT Gold 11014 Non-Electric Water Purifier

The KENT Gold 11014 is a non-electric water purifier that uses the natural process of gravity for purification. It features a hollow fiber ultrafiltration membrane that effectively removes bacteria, viruses, and cysts from the water. With a transparent tank and high purification capacity, this purifier is a reliable and cost-efficient choice for clean drinking water.

Pros No electricity required

Transparent tank for easy monitoring Cons Not suitable for high TDS water sources

Also read:Best water purifiers of 2023: Compare storage capacity 4. KENT Gold 11013 Purification Water Purifier

The KENT Gold 11013 is a gravity-based water purifier that is designed to provide safe and clean drinking water without the need for electricity. It features a detachable tank for easy cleaning and maintenance, making it a convenient and practical choice for households. With a high storage capacity and reliable purification, this purifier ensures a constant supply of clean water.

Pros High storage capacity

No electricity required Cons Limited purification capacity

5. KENT Ultra Storage 7 L UV + UF Water Purifier

The KENT Ultra Storage water purifier features a combination of UV and UF purification technology to provide safe and clean drinking water. It has a large storage capacity and a detachable tank for easy cleaning, making it a convenient and reliable choice for modern homes. With advanced purification and a sleek design, this purifier ensures the safety of your family.

Pros High purification capacity

Detachable tank for easy cleaning Cons Requires electricity for operation

Also read:Drink pure and healthy: Our top 10 Aquaguard water purifier picks 6. KENT Alkaline Water Purifier with Patented Technology

The KENT Alkaline water purifier is equipped with patented technology to provide alkaline and healthy drinking water. It features a multi-stage purification process that removes impurities and adds essential minerals to the water. With a large storage capacity and advanced technology, this purifier is an ideal choice for health-conscious individuals.

Pros Alkaline purification technology

Adds essential minerals to the water Cons Requires electricity for operation

7. Kent Gold Star 22-Litres Gravity-based Water Purifier

The Gold Star gravity-based water purifier is designed to provide safe and clean drinking water without the need for electricity. It features a large storage capacity and a transparent tank for easy monitoring, making it a practical choice for households. With a reliable purification process and low maintenance, this purifier ensures a constant supply of clean water.

Pros Large storage capacity

No electricity required Cons Limited purification capacity

8. KENT 11119 Wall-Mountable Water Purifier with Storage Tank

The KENT 11119 is a wall-mountable water purifier with a storage tank that provides safe and clean drinking water for your family. It features a multi-stage purification process and a large storage capacity, making it a reliable and convenient choice for modern homes. With advanced technology and easy installation, this purifier ensures the safety and well-being of your loved ones.

Pros High purification capacity

Large storage capacity Cons Requires electricity for operation

Also read:Best Aquaguard water purifiers: Top 10 picks to protect your family's health Top 3 features of best Kent water purifiers:

Best Kent Water Purifiers Storage Capacity (Litres) Purification Technology Electricity Required KENT Supreme 11111 7 L UV + UF Yes KENT Gold Optima 10-Litres 10 L Gravity-based No KENT Gold 11014 20 L Hollow fiber UF No KENT Gold 11013 20 L Gravity-based No KENT Ultra Storage 7 L 7 L UV + UF Yes KENT Alkaline 8 L Alkaline Yes KENT Gold Star 22-Litres 22 L Gravity-based No KENT 11119 7 L Multi-stage Yes

Best value for money Kent water purifier: The Gold Optima 10-Litres non-electric water purifier is the best value for money with its gravity-based purification, large storage capacity, and low maintenance. It provides safe drinking water without the need for electricity, making it a cost-effective solution for clean water. Also read:Best Aquaguard water purifiers in India for 2024: Top 7 picks

Best overall Kent water purifier: The KENT Ultra Storage 7 L UV + UF water purifier stands out as the best overall product with its advanced purification technology, high purification capacity, and easy-to-clean detachable tank. It ensures safe and clean drinking water for modern homes.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best Kent water purifiers: Purification technology: Consider the type of purification technology, such as RO, UV, or UF, based on the water quality in your area. Storage capacity: Assess the storage capacity required for your household size to ensure an uninterrupted supply of purified water. Installation type: Choose between wall-mounted, countertop, or under-sink models, depending on your kitchen space and convenience. Maintenance: Check the ease of maintenance and the availability of replacement parts to ensure long-term functionality. Budget: Factor in your budget, balancing the cost with features, to select a purifier that offers the best value for money. Similar articles for you Best water purifiers for home: Boost your drinking water's quality, top 8 picks Best Aquaguard water purifiers in India for 2024: Top 7 picks Best dishwashers in India: Comprehensive buying guide, top 10 picks

FAQs on Kent Water Purifier What is the price range of Kent water purifiers? The price of Kent water purifiers varies based on the type, capacity, and purification technology. It ranges from Rs. 5000 to Rs. 25000. Are Kent water purifiers suitable for all water sources? Yes, Kent water purifiers are designed to be suitable for all water sources, including municipal water supply, borewell water, and tanker water. Do Kent water purifiers require regular maintenance? Yes, Kent water purifiers require regular maintenance to ensure optimal performance. It is recommended to clean the filters and tanks as per the manufacturer's instructions. What is the warranty period for Kent water purifiers? Kent water purifiers come with a standard 1-year warranty on the electrical parts and a 6-month warranty on the UV lamp and filters.

