Summary: Find the perfect water purifier for your home with our list of the 8 best UV and UF water purifiers in India. Compare features, pros, and cons to make the best choice for your family.

Choosing the best water purifier for your home can be a daunting task. With so many options on the market, it's important to consider factors such as the level of purification, storage capacity, and ease of maintenance. In this article, we will compare the top 8 UV and UF water purifiers available in India, helping you make an informed decision for the health and safety of your family.

1. Livpure Water Purifier for Home with Storage

The Livpure Water Purifier for Home with Storage offers multi-stage purification to ensure safe and clean drinking water. With a sleek design and large storage capacity, this purifier is ideal for medium to large-sized families. The ultrafiltration system removes bacteria and viruses, providing peace of mind for you and your loved ones.

Pros Large storage capacity

Effective multi-stage purification

Easy filter change indicators Cons May not be suitable for well water

2. Livpure Glo Star Mineralizer

The Livpure Glo Star Mineralizer is equipped with ultraviolet technology to eliminate harmful bacteria and viruses from your drinking water. Its mineralization process adds essential nutrients, ensuring the water is not only safe but also healthy for consumption. With a compact design and easy installation, this purifier is perfect for small to medium-sized households.

Pros Ultraviolet purification for added safety

Mineralizer for healthy drinking water

Compact and easy to install Cons Smaller storage capacity

Also Read: Best water purifiers for home: Boost your drinking water's quality, top 8 picks 3. Aquaguard Aquasaver Purifier with Adjuster

The Aquaguard Aquasaver Purifier comes with a unique adjuster that allows you to control the taste of the water based on your preference. Its multi-stage purification system ensures the removal of impurities and harmful contaminants, making it an ideal choice for families with varying water quality. With a durable build and easy maintenance, this purifier offers peace of mind and convenience.

Pros Adjustable taste control for personalized water

Energy-saving mode for efficiency

Durable build for long-term use Cons May require frequent filter changes

Also Read: Best Aquaguard water purifiers in India for 2024: Top 7 picks 4. Eureka Forbes Aquaguard with Boiling Technology

The Eureka Forbes Aquaguard utilizes boiling technology to ensure the complete eradication of harmful microorganisms, providing safe and clean drinking water. Its advanced purification system removes dissolved impurities, chemicals, and pesticides, making it suitable for areas with poor water quality. With a modern design and user-friendly features, this purifier offers unmatched reliability.

Pros Boiling technology for thorough purification

Effective removal of dissolved impurities

Sleek and modern design Cons Higher energy consumption

Also Read: Best Kent water purifiers for clean and safe drinking water: Top 8 picks 5. Aquaguard Stainless Steel Water Purifier

The Aquaguard Stainless Steel Water Purifier offers a durable and hygienic solution for clean drinking water. Its advanced purification technology removes bacteria, viruses, and impurities, ensuring the water is safe for consumption. With a stainless steel body and long-lasting filters, this purifier is an excellent choice for those seeking a reliable and sustainable option.

Pros Durable stainless steel body

Advanced purification technology

Long-lasting filters for cost-efficiency Cons Smaller storage capacity

Also Read: Best water purifiers for your home: Top 10 options to consider before purchase 6. Smith X2 5-Litre Violet Water Purifier

The Smith X2 Violet Water Purifier features a unique ultraviolet technology that effectively eliminates harmful microorganisms from the water. Its compact and stylish design makes it suitable for small spaces, while the 5-liter storage capacity ensures a steady supply of clean drinking water. With easy installation and low maintenance, this purifier is perfect for modern households.

Pros Efficient ultraviolet purification

Compact and stylish design

Low maintenance for convenience Cons Smaller storage capacity

Also Read: Best water purifiers for your home! 7. Livpure Glitz Ultrafiltration Water Purifier

The Livpure Glitz Ultrafiltration Water Purifier features a sleek and modern design, offering advanced ultrafiltration technology for safe and clean drinking water. With a large storage capacity and a transparent tank, it provides a visual indicator of the water level and filter status. Its ultrafiltration system ensures the removal of bacteria and viruses, making it a reliable choice for households of all sizes.

Pros Thorough ultrafiltration purification

Sleek and modern design

Transparent tank for easy monitoring Cons May require frequent filter changes

Also Read: Quenching India's thirst: The top 5 water purifiers to ensure clean drinking Wat 8. Angal Filter Water Purifier with Storage

The Angal Filter Water Purifier is designed to provide safe and clean drinking water for households with varying water quality. Its multi-stage purification system removes impurities and contaminants, ensuring the water is free from harmful substances. With a large storage capacity and durable construction, this purifier offers reliability and convenience for daily use.

Pros Effective multi-stage purification

Durable construction for long-term use

Large storage capacity for convenience Cons May be bulky for small spaces

Best UV and UF Water Purifiers Top Features Comparison:

Product Name Storage Capacity Purification Technology Design Livpure Water Purifier for Home with Storage 8 liters Multi-stage purification Wall-mounted Livpure Glo Star Mineralizer 6 liters Ultraviolet purification Compact and portable Aquaguard Aquasaver Purifier with Adjuster 7 liters Multi-stage purification Adjustable taste control Eureka Forbes Aquaguard with Boiling Technology 6 liters Boiling technology Modern and sleek Aquaguard Stainless Steel Water Purifier 5 liters Advanced purification technology Stainless steel body Smith X2 5-Litre Violet Water Purifier 5 liters Ultraviolet technology Compact and stylish Livpure Glitz Ultrafiltration Water Purifier 7 liters Ultrafiltration technology Sleek and modern Angal Filter Water Purifier with Storage 8 liters Multi-stage purification Durable construction

Best Value for Money of Best UV and UF Water Purifiers: The Livpure Glo Star Mineralizer offers the best value for money with its compact design, ultraviolet purification, and mineralization process. It provides essential nutrients while ensuring the safety of the drinking water, making it an ideal choice for small to medium-sized households.

Best Overall Product of Best UV and UF Water Purifiers: The Livpure Water Purifier for Home with Storage stands out as the best overall product with its 8-liter storage capacity, multi-stage purification, and wall-mounted design. It offers a comprehensive solution for clean drinking water in medium to large-sized households.

FAQs on Best UV and UF water purifier Is the Livpure Water Purifier suitable for well water? The Livpure Water Purifier is designed for municipal water supply. It may not be suitable for well water with higher impurity levels. How often do I need to change the filters in the Aquaguard Glitz Ultrafiltration Purifier? The filters in the Aquaguard Glitz Ultrafiltration Purifier should be changed every 6-8 months, depending on the water quality and usage. Does the Eureka Forbes Aquaguard consume a lot of energy with its boiling technology? The Eureka Forbes Aquaguard is designed to be energy-efficient, despite its boiling technology. It consumes an average amount of electricity for thorough purification. Is the Angal Filter Water Purifier suitable for small spaces? The Angal Filter Water Purifier has a large storage capacity and durable construction, which may be bulky for small spaces. Consider the dimensions before purchasing.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

