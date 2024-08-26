Icon
Best UV and UF water purifiers for home in India 2024: Top 8 options

Last Published on Aug 26, 2024 18:37 IST
dot By:  Affiliate Desk

Find the perfect water purifier for your home with our list of the 8 best UV and UF water purifiers in India. Compare features, pros, and cons to make the best choice for your family.

Choosing the best water purifier for your home can be a daunting task. With so many options on the market, it's important to consider factors such as the level of purification, storage capacity, and ease of maintenance. In this article, we will compare the top 8 UV and UF water purifiers available in India, helping you make an informed decision for the health and safety of your family.

1. Livpure Water Purifier for Home with Storage

The Livpure Water Purifier for Home with Storage offers multi-stage purification to ensure safe and clean drinking water. With a sleek design and large storage capacity, this purifier is ideal for medium to large-sized families. The ultrafiltration system removes bacteria and viruses, providing peace of mind for you and your loved ones.

Pros

  • Large storage capacity
  • Effective multi-stage purification
  • Easy filter change indicators

Cons

  • May not be suitable for well water

2. Livpure Glo Star Mineralizer

The Livpure Glo Star Mineralizer is equipped with ultraviolet technology to eliminate harmful bacteria and viruses from your drinking water. Its mineralization process adds essential nutrients, ensuring the water is not only safe but also healthy for consumption. With a compact design and easy installation, this purifier is perfect for small to medium-sized households.

Pros

  • Ultraviolet purification for added safety
  • Mineralizer for healthy drinking water
  • Compact and easy to install

Cons

  • Smaller storage capacity

The Aquaguard Aquasaver Purifier comes with a unique adjuster that allows you to control the taste of the water based on your preference. Its multi-stage purification system ensures the removal of impurities and harmful contaminants, making it an ideal choice for families with varying water quality. With a durable build and easy maintenance, this purifier offers peace of mind and convenience.

Pros

  • Adjustable taste control for personalized water
  • Energy-saving mode for efficiency
  • Durable build for long-term use

Cons

  • May require frequent filter changes

The Eureka Forbes Aquaguard utilizes boiling technology to ensure the complete eradication of harmful microorganisms, providing safe and clean drinking water. Its advanced purification system removes dissolved impurities, chemicals, and pesticides, making it suitable for areas with poor water quality. With a modern design and user-friendly features, this purifier offers unmatched reliability.

Pros

  • Boiling technology for thorough purification
  • Effective removal of dissolved impurities
  • Sleek and modern design

Cons

  • Higher energy consumption

The Aquaguard Stainless Steel Water Purifier offers a durable and hygienic solution for clean drinking water. Its advanced purification technology removes bacteria, viruses, and impurities, ensuring the water is safe for consumption. With a stainless steel body and long-lasting filters, this purifier is an excellent choice for those seeking a reliable and sustainable option.

Pros

  • Durable stainless steel body
  • Advanced purification technology
  • Long-lasting filters for cost-efficiency

Cons

  • Smaller storage capacity

The Smith X2 Violet Water Purifier features a unique ultraviolet technology that effectively eliminates harmful microorganisms from the water. Its compact and stylish design makes it suitable for small spaces, while the 5-liter storage capacity ensures a steady supply of clean drinking water. With easy installation and low maintenance, this purifier is perfect for modern households.

Pros

  • Efficient ultraviolet purification
  • Compact and stylish design
  • Low maintenance for convenience

Cons

  • Smaller storage capacity

The Livpure Glitz Ultrafiltration Water Purifier features a sleek and modern design, offering advanced ultrafiltration technology for safe and clean drinking water. With a large storage capacity and a transparent tank, it provides a visual indicator of the water level and filter status. Its ultrafiltration system ensures the removal of bacteria and viruses, making it a reliable choice for households of all sizes.

Pros

  • Thorough ultrafiltration purification
  • Sleek and modern design
  • Transparent tank for easy monitoring

Cons

  • May require frequent filter changes

The Angal Filter Water Purifier is designed to provide safe and clean drinking water for households with varying water quality. Its multi-stage purification system removes impurities and contaminants, ensuring the water is free from harmful substances. With a large storage capacity and durable construction, this purifier offers reliability and convenience for daily use.

Pros

  • Effective multi-stage purification
  • Durable construction for long-term use
  • Large storage capacity for convenience

Cons

  • May be bulky for small spaces

Best UV and UF Water Purifiers Top Features Comparison:

Product NameStorage CapacityPurification TechnologyDesign
Livpure Water Purifier for Home with Storage8 litersMulti-stage purificationWall-mounted
Livpure Glo Star Mineralizer6 litersUltraviolet purificationCompact and portable
Aquaguard Aquasaver Purifier with Adjuster7 litersMulti-stage purificationAdjustable taste control
Eureka Forbes Aquaguard with Boiling Technology6 litersBoiling technologyModern and sleek
Aquaguard Stainless Steel Water Purifier5 litersAdvanced purification technologyStainless steel body
Smith X2 5-Litre Violet Water Purifier5 litersUltraviolet technologyCompact and stylish
Livpure Glitz Ultrafiltration Water Purifier7 litersUltrafiltration technologySleek and modern
Angal Filter Water Purifier with Storage8 litersMulti-stage purificationDurable construction

Best Value for Money of Best UV and UF Water Purifiers:

The Livpure Glo Star Mineralizer offers the best value for money with its compact design, ultraviolet purification, and mineralization process. It provides essential nutrients while ensuring the safety of the drinking water, making it an ideal choice for small to medium-sized households.

Best Overall Product of Best UV and UF Water Purifiers:

The Livpure Water Purifier for Home with Storage stands out as the best overall product with its 8-liter storage capacity, multi-stage purification, and wall-mounted design. It offers a comprehensive solution for clean drinking water in medium to large-sized households.

How to find the perfect Best UV and UF Water Purifiers:

When choosing the perfect water purifier from our list, consider the storage capacity, purification technology, and design that best suits your household. Compare the pros and cons of each product to make an informed decision based on your family's needs and water quality.

FAQs on Best UV and UF water purifier

The Livpure Water Purifier is designed for municipal water supply. It may not be suitable for well water with higher impurity levels.
The filters in the Aquaguard Glitz Ultrafiltration Purifier should be changed every 6-8 months, depending on the water quality and usage.
The Eureka Forbes Aquaguard is designed to be energy-efficient, despite its boiling technology. It consumes an average amount of electricity for thorough purification.
The Angal Filter Water Purifier has a large storage capacity and durable construction, which may be bulky for small spaces. Consider the dimensions before purchasing.
