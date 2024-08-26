Find the perfect water purifier for your home with our list of the 8 best UV and UF water purifiers in India. Compare features, pros, and cons to make the best choice for your family.
Choosing the best water purifier for your home can be a daunting task. With so many options on the market, it's important to consider factors such as the level of purification, storage capacity, and ease of maintenance. In this article, we will compare the top 8 UV and UF water purifiers available in India, helping you make an informed decision for the health and safety of your family.
1. Livpure Water Purifier for Home with Storage
The Livpure Water Purifier for Home with Storage offers multi-stage purification to ensure safe and clean drinking water. With a sleek design and large storage capacity, this purifier is ideal for medium to large-sized families. The ultrafiltration system removes bacteria and viruses, providing peace of mind for you and your loved ones.
Pros
Large storage capacity
Effective multi-stage purification
Easy filter change indicators
Cons
May not be suitable for well water
2. Livpure Glo Star Mineralizer
The Livpure Glo Star Mineralizer is equipped with ultraviolet technology to eliminate harmful bacteria and viruses from your drinking water. Its mineralization process adds essential nutrients, ensuring the water is not only safe but also healthy for consumption. With a compact design and easy installation, this purifier is perfect for small to medium-sized households.
The Aquaguard Aquasaver Purifier comes with a unique adjuster that allows you to control the taste of the water based on your preference. Its multi-stage purification system ensures the removal of impurities and harmful contaminants, making it an ideal choice for families with varying water quality. With a durable build and easy maintenance, this purifier offers peace of mind and convenience.
4. Eureka Forbes Aquaguard with Boiling Technology
The Eureka Forbes Aquaguard utilizes boiling technology to ensure the complete eradication of harmful microorganisms, providing safe and clean drinking water. Its advanced purification system removes dissolved impurities, chemicals, and pesticides, making it suitable for areas with poor water quality. With a modern design and user-friendly features, this purifier offers unmatched reliability.
The Aquaguard Stainless Steel Water Purifier offers a durable and hygienic solution for clean drinking water. Its advanced purification technology removes bacteria, viruses, and impurities, ensuring the water is safe for consumption. With a stainless steel body and long-lasting filters, this purifier is an excellent choice for those seeking a reliable and sustainable option.
The Smith X2 Violet Water Purifier features a unique ultraviolet technology that effectively eliminates harmful microorganisms from the water. Its compact and stylish design makes it suitable for small spaces, while the 5-liter storage capacity ensures a steady supply of clean drinking water. With easy installation and low maintenance, this purifier is perfect for modern households.
The Livpure Glitz Ultrafiltration Water Purifier features a sleek and modern design, offering advanced ultrafiltration technology for safe and clean drinking water. With a large storage capacity and a transparent tank, it provides a visual indicator of the water level and filter status. Its ultrafiltration system ensures the removal of bacteria and viruses, making it a reliable choice for households of all sizes.
The Angal Filter Water Purifier is designed to provide safe and clean drinking water for households with varying water quality. Its multi-stage purification system removes impurities and contaminants, ensuring the water is free from harmful substances. With a large storage capacity and durable construction, this purifier offers reliability and convenience for daily use.
Pros
Effective multi-stage purification
Durable construction for long-term use
Large storage capacity for convenience
Cons
May be bulky for small spaces
Best UV and UF Water Purifiers Top Features Comparison:
Product Name
Storage Capacity
Purification Technology
Design
Livpure Water Purifier for Home with Storage
8 liters
Multi-stage purification
Wall-mounted
Livpure Glo Star Mineralizer
6 liters
Ultraviolet purification
Compact and portable
Aquaguard Aquasaver Purifier with Adjuster
7 liters
Multi-stage purification
Adjustable taste control
Eureka Forbes Aquaguard with Boiling Technology
6 liters
Boiling technology
Modern and sleek
Aquaguard Stainless Steel Water Purifier
5 liters
Advanced purification technology
Stainless steel body
Smith X2 5-Litre Violet Water Purifier
5 liters
Ultraviolet technology
Compact and stylish
Livpure Glitz Ultrafiltration Water Purifier
7 liters
Ultrafiltration technology
Sleek and modern
Angal Filter Water Purifier with Storage
8 liters
Multi-stage purification
Durable construction
Best Value for Money of Best UV and UF Water Purifiers:
The Livpure Glo Star Mineralizer offers the best value for money with its compact design, ultraviolet purification, and mineralization process. It provides essential nutrients while ensuring the safety of the drinking water, making it an ideal choice for small to medium-sized households.
Best Overall Product of Best UV and UF Water Purifiers:
The Livpure Water Purifier for Home with Storage stands out as the best overall product with its 8-liter storage capacity, multi-stage purification, and wall-mounted design. It offers a comprehensive solution for clean drinking water in medium to large-sized households.
How to find the perfect Best UV and UF Water Purifiers:
When choosing the perfect water purifier from our list, consider the storage capacity, purification technology, and design that best suits your household. Compare the pros and cons of each product to make an informed decision based on your family's needs and water quality.
The Livpure Water Purifier is designed for municipal water supply. It may not be suitable for well water with higher impurity levels.
The filters in the Aquaguard Glitz Ultrafiltration Purifier should be changed every 6-8 months, depending on the water quality and usage.
The Eureka Forbes Aquaguard is designed to be energy-efficient, despite its boiling technology. It consumes an average amount of electricity for thorough purification.
The Angal Filter Water Purifier has a large storage capacity and durable construction, which may be bulky for small spaces. Consider the dimensions before purchasing.
