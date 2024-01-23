Best men's perfumes under ₹1000: 10 top-rated, budget-friendly fragrances

Summary: Best men's perfumes under ₹1000 can offer affordable yet appealing scents. While they may not have the complexity of higher-end fragrances, these options provide decent choices with a variety of masculine notes. Read More Read Less

Finding the best men's perfume can be overwhelming with so many options available. Whether you're looking for a fresh and aquatic scent, a woody and smoky fragrance, or a long-lasting aromatic cologne, our list has something for everyone. We've done the research to bring you the 10 best men's perfumes under ₹1000 to help you make an informed decision. From Ustraa to Godfather to Oriental Extreme, we've got you covered with detailed product information, pros and cons, and a feature comparison table to make your choice easier.

1. Ustraa Cologne Scuba for Men Ustraa Cologne Scuba for Men is a refreshing and aquatic fragrance that is perfect for everyday wear. It boasts a long-lasting scent with citrus and aquatic notes, making it ideal for the modern man. Specifications of Ustraa Cologne Scuba for Men Long-lasting fragrance

Citrus and aquatic notes

Ideal for everyday wear

100ml bottle

Affordable price

Pros Refreshing and aquatic scent

Long-lasting fragrance Cons May not be suitable for those who prefer woody fragrances

2. Bella Vita Luxury Patchouli Fragrance Bella Vita Luxury Patchouli Fragrance is a sophisticated and distinctive scent that exudes confidence and charm. With its blend of patchouli and spicy notes, it is perfect for special occasions. Specifications of Bella Vita Luxury Patchouli Fragrance Sophisticated and distinctive fragrance

Patchouli and spicy notes

Ideal for special occasions

100ml bottle

Budget-friendly

Pros Sophisticated and distinctive scent

Ideal for special occasions Cons May not be suitable for those who prefer fresh fragrances

Also read: Best long lasting perfumes for men: They deserve to be on your radar 3. Godfather Perfume Premium Fragrance Godfather Perfume Premium Fragrance is a classic and timeless cologne with aromatic and woody notes. It is perfect for the modern gentleman who appreciates a strong and masculine scent. Specifications of Godfather Perfume Premium Fragrance Classic and timeless fragrance

Aromatic and woody notes

Ideal for the modern gentleman

100ml bottle

Long-lasting scent

Pros Classic and timeless scent

Long-lasting fragrance Cons May not be suitable for those who prefer fresh and aquatic fragrances

4. SKINN Tales Rio Eau de Parfum SKINN Tales Rio Eau de Parfum is a vibrant and energetic fragrance with floral and fruity notes. It is perfect for the man who loves a lively and refreshing scent. Specifications of SKINN Tales Rio Eau de Parfum Vibrant and energetic fragrance

Floral and fruity notes

Ideal for the man who loves a lively scent

50ml bottle

Affordable price

Pros Vibrant and energetic scent

Affordable price Cons May not be suitable for those who prefer woody and smoky fragrances

5. Ustraa Cologne Tattoo for Men Ustraa Cologne Tattoo for Men is a bold and edgy fragrance with a blend of woody and spicy notes. It is perfect for the man who wants to make a statement with his scent. Specifications of Ustraa Cologne Tattoo for Men Bold and edgy fragrance

Woody and spicy notes

Ideal for making a statement

100ml bottle

Long-lasting scent

Pros Bold and edgy scent

Long-lasting fragrance Cons May not be suitable for those who prefer fresh and aquatic fragrances

6. Carlton London Limited Premium Smoldering Carlton London Limited Premium Smoldering is a seductive and smoky fragrance with warm and spicy notes. It is perfect for the man who exudes confidence and sophistication. Specifications of Carlton London Limited Premium Smoldering Seductive and smoky fragrance

Warm and spicy notes

Ideal for exuding confidence

100ml bottle

Budget-friendly

Pros Seductive and smoky scent

Budget-friendly Cons May not be suitable for those who prefer fresh and aquatic fragrances

Also read: Best long-lasting perfumes for men: 10 top rated fragrances for you 7. BLANKO Perfume Longest Lasting Technology BLANKO Perfume Longest Lasting Technology is a high-tech and long-lasting fragrance with a unique blend of floral and woody notes. It is perfect for the man who wants a scent that lasts all day. Specifications of BLANKO Perfume Longest Lasting Technology High-tech and long-lasting fragrance

Unique blend of floral and woody notes

Ideal for long-lasting scent

100ml bottle

Affordable price

Pros High-tech and long-lasting scent

Affordable price Cons May not be suitable for those who prefer fresh and aquatic fragrances

8. Bergamot Valentine boyfriend Imperial than Eau Bergamot Valentine boyfriend Imperial than Eau is a romantic and alluring fragrance with citrus and floral notes. It is perfect for the man who wants a scent that is both elegant and captivating. Specifications of Bergamot Valentine boyfriend Imperial than Eau Romantic and alluring fragrance

Citrus and floral notes

Ideal for an elegant scent

100ml bottle

Long-lasting scent

Pros Romantic and alluring scent

Long-lasting fragrance Cons May not be suitable for those who prefer woody and smoky fragrances

9. Perfumers Club Fragrance Wanderer Long-lasting Perfumers Club Fragrance Wanderer Long-lasting is a fresh and invigorating fragrance with citrus and woody notes. It is perfect for the man who loves an adventurous and long-lasting scent. Specifications of Perfumers Club Fragrance Wanderer Long-lasting Fresh and invigorating fragrance

Citrus and woody notes

Ideal for an adventurous scent

100ml bottle

Budget-friendly

Pros Fresh and invigorating scent

Budget-friendly Cons May not be suitable for those who prefer smoky and aromatic fragrances

10. Oriental Extreme Perfume Long-lasting Parfum Oriental Extreme Perfume Long-lasting Parfum is a bold and intense fragrance with oriental and spicy notes. It is perfect for the man who wants a powerful and long-lasting scent. Specifications of Oriental Extreme Perfume Long-lasting Parfum Bold and intense fragrance

Oriental and spicy notes

Ideal for a powerful scent

100ml bottle

Long-lasting fragrance

Pros Bold and intense scent

Long-lasting fragrance Cons May not be suitable for those who prefer fresh and aquatic fragrances

Comparison Table

Long-lasting Fragrance type Ideal for Ustraa Cologne Scuba for Men Yes Citrus and aquatic notes Everyday wear Bella Vita Luxury Patchouli Fragrance Yes Patchouli and spicy notes Special occasions Godfather Perfume Premium Fragrance Yes Aromatic and woody notes Modern gentleman SKINN Tales Rio Eau de Parfum Yes Floral and fruity notes Lively scent lovers Ustraa Cologne Tattoo for Men Yes Woody and spicy notes Making a statement Carlton London Limited Premium Smoldering Yes Warm and spicy notes Confidence exuders BLANKO Perfume Longest Lasting Technology Yes Floral and woody notes Long-lasting scent lovers Bergamot Valentine boyfriend Imperial than Eau Yes Citrus and floral notes Elegant scent seekers Perfumers Club Fragrance Wanderer Long-lasting Yes Citrus and woody notes Adventurous scent lovers Oriental Extreme Perfume Long-lasting Parfum Yes Oriental and spicy notes Powerful scent seekers

Best value for money: The Ustraa Cologne Scuba for Men offers the best value for money with its long-lasting and refreshing fragrance at an affordable price.

Best overall product: The Godfather Perfume Premium Fragrance stands out as the best overall product with its classic and timeless scent, perfect for the modern gentleman.

How to find the perfect best perfume for men under 1000: Discovering the perfect men's perfume under ₹1000 involves exploring budget-friendly options with appealing notes. Look for popular brands like Park Avenue, Engage, or Denver that offer a range of scents within this price range. Read customer reviews to gauge the longevity and overall impression of the fragrances. Consider personal preferences and test samples to find a scent that resonates with your individual style, making it a satisfying and affordable choice.

FAQs on best perfume for men under ₹1000 What is the average lasting time of these fragrances? The average lasting time of these fragrances is around 6-8 hours, depending on individual body chemistry and application. Are these fragrances suitable for sensitive skin? Most of these fragrances are formulated to be gentle on the skin, but it's always recommended to do a patch test before full application. Do these fragrances come in travel-friendly sizes? Yes, many of these fragrances are available in smaller sizes, making them perfect for travel or on-the-go use. Can these fragrances be layered with other scents? Yes, these fragrances can be layered with other scents to create a unique and personalized aroma.

