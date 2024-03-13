Icon
hindustan Times Close Icon

Best sunscreens for face: Top 10 picks for superior UV protection

Last Published on Mar 14, 2024 20:07 IST
dot By: Affiliate Desk

Summary:

Best sunscreens for face: Discover the top 10 sunscreens for the face carefully selected for their quality and effectiveness to provide you with the best sun protection for your facial skin. Read More

When it comes to protecting your skin from the harmful effects of the sun, choosing the right sunscreen for your face is crucial. With so many options available in the market, it can be overwhelming to find the best one for your needs. In this comprehensive guide, we have carefully curated a list of the top 10 sunscreens for the face to help you make an informed decision. Whether you have sensitive skin, or oily skin, or are looking for a sunscreen with added benefits, we have got you covered. Read on to find the perfect sun protection for your facial skin.

1. Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunblock SPF 50+

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunblock SPF 50+ provides powerful sun protection in a lightweight, non-shiny finish. Its broad-spectrum SPF 50+ formula helps prevent sunburn and keeps your skin safe from UVA and UVB rays. This sunscreen is perfect for everyday use and is suitable for all skin types.

Pros

  • High SPF protection
  • Lightweight and non-greasy
  • Water-resistant formula

Cons

  • May leave a white cast on darker skin tones

2. Biotique Bio Sandalwood Ultra Soothing Face Lotion SPF 50+ Sunscreen

Biotique Bio Sandalwood Ultra Soothing Face Lotion SPF 50+ Sunscreen is a blend of pure sandalwood, saffron, wheat germ, honey, and bark of the arjun tree. This sunscreen soothes and moisturizes the skin while providing broad-spectrum sun protection. It is suitable for all skin types and is free from harmful chemicals.

Pros

  • Soothes and moisturizes the skin
  • Enriched with natural ingredients
  • Chemical-free formula

Cons

  • Slightly thick consistency

3. Minimalist Sunscreen with Multi-Vitamins SPF 60 PA+++

Minimalist Sunscreen with Multi-Vitamins SPF 60 PA+++ is a lightweight, non-greasy sunscreen that provides broad-spectrum sun protection. Enriched with multivitamins, it nourishes and protects the skin from environmental damage. This sunscreen is suitable for all skin types and is free from harmful chemicals.

Pros

  • High SPF protection
  • Enriched with multi-vitamins
  • Lightweight and non-greasy

Cons

  • May feel slightly drying for dry skin types

FIXDERMA Sunscreen Gel SPF 30 PA+++ provides broad-spectrum sun protection with a lightweight and non-sticky gel formula. It is enriched with vitamin E and aloe vera to nourish and protect the skin from sun damage. This sunscreen is ideal for all skin types and is suitable for daily use.

Pros

  • Enriched with vitamin E and aloe vera
  • Lightweight and non-sticky gel formula
  • Ideal for daily use

Cons

  • May not be suitable for very oily skin types

5. Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Sunblock SPF 50+ Sunscreen

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Sunblock SPF 50+ Sunscreen provides powerful sun protection with a dry-touch technology that makes it lightweight and non-greasy. Its broad-spectrum SPF 50+ formula helps prevent sunburn and keeps your skin safe from UVA and UVB rays. This sunscreen is suitable for all skin types and is ideal for everyday use.

Pros

  • High SPF protection
  • Dry-touch technology for a non-greasy finish
  • Suitable for all skin types

Cons

  • May feel slightly heavy for oily skin types
  • May leave a white cast on darker skin tones

6. Brinton Healthcare Uvdoux SPF 50 PA+++ Face & Body Sunscreen

Brinton Healthcare Uvdoux SPF 50 PA+++ Face & Body Sunscreen is a lightweight and non-greasy sunscreen that provides broad-spectrum sun protection. It is suitable for both the face and body and is enriched with natural ingredients to nourish and protect the skin. This sunscreen is ideal for all skin types and is water-resistant.

Pros

  • Enriched with natural ingredients
  • Lightweight and non-greasy
  • Suitable for all skin types

Cons

  • May not be suitable for very oily skin types

7. Derma Co Hyaluronic Sunscreen Gel SPF 30 PA+++

Derma Co Hyaluronic Sunscreen Gel SPF 30 PA+++ is a hydrating and non-greasy sunscreen that provides broad-spectrum sun protection. Enriched with hyaluronic acid, it helps maintain the skin's moisture balance and protects it from sun damage. This sunscreen is suitable for all skin types and is free from harmful chemicals.

Pros

  • Enriched with hyaluronic acid
  • Hydrating and non-greasy
  • Suitable for all skin types

Cons

  • May not be suitable for very oily skin types

Vitamin C Sunscreen Water-Light SPF 50 PA+++ provides broad-spectrum sun protection with a lightweight and water-light formula. Enriched with vitamin C, it helps brighten and protect the skin from environmental damage. This sunscreen is suitable for all skin types and is ideal for everyday use.

Pros

  • Enriched with vitamin C
  • Water-light formula
  • Suitable for all skin types

Cons

  • May feel slightly drying for dry skin types

9. Mamaearth's Natural Radiance Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50 PA+++

Mamaearth's Natural Radiance Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50 PA+++ is a lightweight and non-greasy sunscreen that provides broad-spectrum sun protection. Enriched with turmeric and orange oil, it helps brighten and protect the skin from environmental damage. This sunscreen is suitable for all skin types and is free from harmful chemicals.

Pros

  • Enriched with turmeric and orange oil
  • Lightweight and non-greasy
  • Suitable for all skin types

Cons

  • May not be suitable for very oily skin types

10. Aqualogica Skin Glow SPF 50 PA+++ Sunscreen

Aqualogica Skin Glow SPF 50 PA+++ Sunscreen provides broad-spectrum sun protection with a lightweight and non-greasy formula. It helps keep the skin glowing and protected from environmental damage. This sunscreen is suitable for all skin types and is ideal for everyday use.

Pros

  • Lightweight and non-greasy
  • Suitable for all skin types
  • Helps keep the skin glowing

Cons

  • May not be suitable for very oily skin types

Comparison Table

Product NameSPF ProtectionNon-Greasy FormulaSuitable for All Skin TypesWater-Resistant
Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch SunblockSPF 50+YesYesYes
Biotique Bio Sandalwood Ultra Soothing Face LotionSPF 50+YesYesYes
Minimalist Sunscreen with Multi-VitaminsSPF 60 PA+++YesYesNo
FIXDERMA Sunscreen GelSPF 30 PA+++YesYesYes
Neutrogena Ultra Sheer SunblockSPF 50+YesYesYes
Brinton Healthcare Uvdoux SPF 50 PA+++ SunscreenSPF 50 PA+++YesYesYes
Derma Co Hyaluronic Sunscreen GelSPF 30 PA+++YesYesNo
Vitamin C Sunscreen Water-LightSPF 50 PA+++YesYesNo
Mamaearth's Natural Radiance Sunscreen LotionSPF 50 PA+++YesYesNo
Aqualogica Skin Glow SPF 50 PA+++ SunscreenSPF 50 PA+++YesYesNo

Best value for money:

Minimalist Sunscreen with Multi-Vitamins SPF 60 PA+++ is the best value for money as it provides high SPF protection and is suitable for all skin types, making it an affordable yet effective choice for sun protection.

Best overall product:

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunblock SPF 50+ Sunscreen stands out as the best overall product with its high SPF protection, non-greasy formula, and suitability for all skin types, making it a top-notch choice for face sun protection.

How to find the best sunscreen for face?

When choosing a sunscreen for your face, consider the SPF protection, formula, suitability for your skin type, and additional benefits such as water resistance. Take into account the pros and cons of each product to make an informed decision based on your specific needs and preferences.

FAQs on Best Sunscreen for Face

The SPF levels range from 30 to 60 PA+++, providing varying degrees of sun protection.
Most of the sunscreens are suitable for oily skin, but it's important to consider the specific formula and finish that works best for your skin type.
Some sunscreens may leave a white cast on darker skin tones, so it's recommended to choose a formula that blends well with your skin tone.
Many of the sunscreens mentioned are water-resistant, providing added protection during outdoor activities or water exposure.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more

Get Latest Updates on Best Health And Beauty Deals. Skin Care , Hair Care , Grooming , Personal Care , Health Care and Diet And Nutrition

Trending Stories
Related Skin-care Stories