Best sunscreens in India for every skin type: Top 10 picks to deal with UV rays

When it comes to protecting your skin from the harmful effects of the sun, using the right sunscreen is crucial. We have curated a list of the 10 best sunscreens available in India, suitable for all skin types and needs. Whether you have sensitive skin, are looking for a natural sunscreen, or need the best sunblock for your face, we have you covered. Read on to find the perfect sunscreen for your skin.

1. Willmar Schwabe India Sunscreen Expert The Willmar Schwabe India Sunscreen Expert is a highly effective sunscreen that provides broad-spectrum protection against UVA and UVB rays. It is suitable for all skin types and is water-resistant, making it perfect for outdoor activities. The non-greasy formula makes it ideal for everyday use. Specifications of Willmar Schwabe India Sunscreen Expert SPF 50+

Water-resistant

Non-greasy formula

Pros High SPF for maximum protection

Water-resistant formula

Non-greasy and suitable for all skin types Cons May leave a white cast on darker skin tones

2. Brinton Doux GOLD Silicone Sunscreen The Brinton Doux GOLD Silicone Sunscreen is a luxurious sunscreen that offers a smooth and velvety finish. It provides SPF 30 protection and is enriched with antioxidants to protect the skin from environmental damage. The silicone-based formula makes it perfect for sensitive skin. Specifications of Brinton Doux GOLD Silicone Sunscreen SPF 30

Antioxidant-enriched

Silicone-based formula

Pros Smooth and velvety finish

Antioxidant protection

Perfect for sensitive skin Cons May feel heavy on oily skin

The FIXDERMA Sunscreen SPF 30+ provides broad-spectrum protection against UVA and UVB rays. Its non-greasy formula is perfect for daily use, and the high SPF makes it suitable for outdoor activities. This sunscreen is also water-resistant and ideal for all skin types. Specifications of FIXDERMA Sunscreen SPF 30+ SPF 30+

Non-greasy formula

Water-resistant

Pros Broad-spectrum protection

Non-greasy and suitable for all skin types

Water-resistant formula Cons May not be suitable for very oily skin

4. Bella Vida Sunscreen SPF 30+ The Bella Vida Sunscreen SPF 30+ offers broad-spectrum protection with a lightweight and non-greasy formula. It provides protection against both UVA and UVB rays and is suitable for all skin types. The sunscreen also offers radiation protection, making it perfect for daily use. Specifications of Bella Vida Sunscreen SPF 30+ SPF 30+

Lightweight formula

Radiation protection

Pros Broad-spectrum protection

Lightweight and non-greasy formula

Radiation protection Cons May require reapplication for extended sun exposure

5. Uveelite Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50+ The Uveelite Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50+ offers maximum protection against UVA and UVB rays. Its non-greasy formula is perfect for all skin types, and the high SPF makes it ideal for outdoor activities. The lotion is also water-resistant, making it suitable for beach and pool days. Specifications of Uveelite Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50+ SPF 50+

Non-greasy formula

Water-resistant

Pros High SPF for maximum protection

Non-greasy formula suitable for all skin types

Water-resistant for beach and pool days Cons May feel heavy on very oily skin

6. WOW Science Sunscreen Matte Finish The WOW Science Sunscreen Matte Finish provides SPF 55 protection with a lightweight and matte finish. It is perfect for daily wear and offers broad-spectrum protection against UVA and UVB rays. The non-greasy formula is suitable for all skin types. Specifications of WOW Science Sunscreen Matte Finish SPF 55

Matte finish

Non-greasy formula

Pros High SPF for maximum protection

Matte finish for a smooth look

Non-greasy formula suitable for all skin types Cons May not be suitable for dry skin

Mamaearth's Natural Sunscreen Lotion is enriched with turmeric and provides SPF 50 protection against UVA and UVB rays. The non-greasy formula is perfect for everyday use, and the natural ingredients make it suitable for sensitive skin. Specifications of Mamaearth's Natural Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50

Enriched with turmeric

Non-greasy formula

Pros Natural ingredients suitable for sensitive skin

SPF 50 protection

Non-greasy formula for everyday use Cons May leave a slight white cast on darker skin tones

8. NIVEA Protect & Moisture Sunscreen The NIVEA Protect & Moisture Sunscreen provides SPF 50 protection with a moisturizing formula. It offers broad-spectrum protection against UVA and UVB rays and is suitable for all skin types. The non-greasy formula makes it perfect for daily use. Specifications of NIVEA Protect & Moisture Sunscreen SPF 50

Moisturizing formula

Non-greasy

Pros Moisturizing formula for all-day hydration

SPF 50 broad-spectrum protection

Non-greasy and suitable for all skin types Cons May feel heavy on very oily skin

9. CO Sunscreen SPF 50+ The CO Sunscreen SPF 50+ offers maximum protection against UVA and UVB rays. Its non-greasy and water-resistant formula is perfect for outdoor activities, and it is suitable for all skin types. The lightweight formula makes it ideal for daily use. Specifications of CO Sunscreen SPF 50+ SPF 50+

Non-greasy and water-resistant

Suitable for all skin types

Pros High SPF for maximum protection

Water-resistant and suitable for outdoor activities

Non-greasy and suitable for all skin types Cons May feel heavy on very oily skin

10. Pilgrim Squalane & Ceramides Non-Greasy Sunscreen The Pilgrim Squalane & Ceramides Non-Greasy Sunscreen provides SPF 50 protection with a lightweight formula. It is enriched with squalane and ceramides to nourish the skin and protect against sun damage. The non-greasy formula is suitable for all skin types. Specifications of Pilgrim Squalane & Ceramides Non-Greasy Sunscreen SPF 50

Enriched with squalane and ceramides

Non-greasy formula

Pros Enriched with nourishing ingredients

SPF 50 broad-spectrum protection

Non-greasy and suitable for all skin types Cons May not be suitable for very oily skin

Comparison Table

Features Willmar Schwabe India Sunscreen Expert Brinton Doux GOLD Silicone Sunscreen FIXDERMA Sunscreen SPF 30+ Bella Vida Sunscreen SPF 30+ Uveelite Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50+ WOW Science Sunscreen Matte Finish Mamaearth's Natural Sunscreen Lotion NIVEA Protect & Moisture Sunscreen CO Sunscreen SPF 50+ Pilgrim Squalane & Ceramides Non-Greasy Sunscreen SPF 50+ 30 30+ 30+ 50+ 55 50 50 50+ 50 Formula Non-greasy, Water-resistant Silicone-based, Antioxidant-enriched Non-greasy, Water-resistant Lightweight, Radiation protection Non-greasy, Water-resistant Matte finish Non-greasy Moisturizing, Non-greasy Non-greasy, Water-resistant Non-greasy Suitable for All skin types Sensitive skin All skin types All skin types All skin types All skin types Sensitive skin All skin types All skin types All skin types

Best value for money: The FIXDERMA Sunscreen SPF 30+ is the best value for money, offering broad-spectrum protection, a non-greasy formula, and water resistance. It is an affordable option that provides reliable sun protection for daily use.

Best overall product: The Uveelite Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50+ stands out as the best overall product, offering maximum SPF protection, a non-greasy formula suitable for all skin types, and water resistance. It is the ideal sunscreen for outdoor activities and everyday wear.

How to find the best sunscreen India: Choosing the best sunscreen in India involves mindful selection. Opt for broad-spectrum protection with an adequate SPF suitable for your sun exposure. Consider your skin type and specific needs, such as oil-free formulas for oily skin or added moisturizers for dry skin. Look for water-resistant options for outdoor activities. Check for UVA and UVB protection and choose reputable brands with positive reviews. Reading customer feedback and consulting dermatologists can guide you toward an effective and suitable sunscreen for Indian climatic conditions.

FAQs on best sunscreen India What is the SPF of these sunscreens? The SPF of these sunscreens ranges from 30 to 55, offering varying levels of protection against UVA and UVB rays. Are these sunscreens suitable for sensitive skin? Yes, many of these sunscreens are suitable for sensitive skin and are formulated to be gentle on the skin. Do these sunscreens leave a white cast on the skin? Some sunscreens may leave a slight white cast, especially on darker skin tones. It is recommended to test the product on a small area first. Are these sunscreens water-resistant? Many of these sunscreens are water-resistant, making them suitable for outdoor activities and beach/pool days.

