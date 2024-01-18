Best sunscreens in India for every skin type: Top 10 picks to deal with UV rays
When it comes to protecting your skin from the harmful effects of the sun, using the right sunscreen is crucial. We have curated a list of the 10 best sunscreens available in India, suitable for all skin types and needs. Whether you have sensitive skin, are looking for a natural sunscreen, or need the best sunblock for your face, we have you covered. Read on to find the perfect sunscreen for your skin.
1. Willmar Schwabe India Sunscreen Expert
The Willmar Schwabe India Sunscreen Expert is a highly effective sunscreen that provides broad-spectrum protection against UVA and UVB rays. It is suitable for all skin types and is water-resistant, making it perfect for outdoor activities. The non-greasy formula makes it ideal for everyday use.
Specifications of Willmar Schwabe India Sunscreen Expert
SPF 50+
Water-resistant
Non-greasy formula
Pros
High SPF for maximum protection
Water-resistant formula
Non-greasy and suitable for all skin types
Cons
May leave a white cast on darker skin tones
2. Brinton Doux GOLD Silicone Sunscreen
The Brinton Doux GOLD Silicone Sunscreen is a luxurious sunscreen that offers a smooth and velvety finish. It provides SPF 30 protection and is enriched with antioxidants to protect the skin from environmental damage. The silicone-based formula makes it perfect for sensitive skin.
Specifications of Brinton Doux GOLD Silicone Sunscreen
The FIXDERMA Sunscreen SPF 30+ provides broad-spectrum protection against UVA and UVB rays. Its non-greasy formula is perfect for daily use, and the high SPF makes it suitable for outdoor activities. This sunscreen is also water-resistant and ideal for all skin types.
Specifications of FIXDERMA Sunscreen SPF 30+
SPF 30+
Non-greasy formula
Water-resistant
Pros
Broad-spectrum protection
Non-greasy and suitable for all skin types
Water-resistant formula
Cons
May not be suitable for very oily skin
4. Bella Vida Sunscreen SPF 30+
The Bella Vida Sunscreen SPF 30+ offers broad-spectrum protection with a lightweight and non-greasy formula. It provides protection against both UVA and UVB rays and is suitable for all skin types. The sunscreen also offers radiation protection, making it perfect for daily use.
Specifications of Bella Vida Sunscreen SPF 30+
SPF 30+
Lightweight formula
Radiation protection
Pros
Broad-spectrum protection
Lightweight and non-greasy formula
Radiation protection
Cons
May require reapplication for extended sun exposure
5. Uveelite Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50+
The Uveelite Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50+ offers maximum protection against UVA and UVB rays. Its non-greasy formula is perfect for all skin types, and the high SPF makes it ideal for outdoor activities. The lotion is also water-resistant, making it suitable for beach and pool days.
Specifications of Uveelite Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50+
SPF 50+
Non-greasy formula
Water-resistant
Pros
High SPF for maximum protection
Non-greasy formula suitable for all skin types
Water-resistant for beach and pool days
Cons
May feel heavy on very oily skin
6. WOW Science Sunscreen Matte Finish
The WOW Science Sunscreen Matte Finish provides SPF 55 protection with a lightweight and matte finish. It is perfect for daily wear and offers broad-spectrum protection against UVA and UVB rays. The non-greasy formula is suitable for all skin types.
Specifications of WOW Science Sunscreen Matte Finish
Mamaearth's Natural Sunscreen Lotion is enriched with turmeric and provides SPF 50 protection against UVA and UVB rays. The non-greasy formula is perfect for everyday use, and the natural ingredients make it suitable for sensitive skin.
Specifications of Mamaearth's Natural Sunscreen Lotion
SPF 50
Enriched with turmeric
Non-greasy formula
Pros
Natural ingredients suitable for sensitive skin
SPF 50 protection
Non-greasy formula for everyday use
Cons
May leave a slight white cast on darker skin tones
8. NIVEA Protect & Moisture Sunscreen
The NIVEA Protect & Moisture Sunscreen provides SPF 50 protection with a moisturizing formula. It offers broad-spectrum protection against UVA and UVB rays and is suitable for all skin types. The non-greasy formula makes it perfect for daily use.
Specifications of NIVEA Protect & Moisture Sunscreen
SPF 50
Moisturizing formula
Non-greasy
Pros
Moisturizing formula for all-day hydration
SPF 50 broad-spectrum protection
Non-greasy and suitable for all skin types
Cons
May feel heavy on very oily skin
9. CO Sunscreen SPF 50+
The CO Sunscreen SPF 50+ offers maximum protection against UVA and UVB rays. Its non-greasy and water-resistant formula is perfect for outdoor activities, and it is suitable for all skin types. The lightweight formula makes it ideal for daily use.
Specifications of CO Sunscreen SPF 50+
SPF 50+
Non-greasy and water-resistant
Suitable for all skin types
Pros
High SPF for maximum protection
Water-resistant and suitable for outdoor activities
The Pilgrim Squalane & Ceramides Non-Greasy Sunscreen provides SPF 50 protection with a lightweight formula. It is enriched with squalane and ceramides to nourish the skin and protect against sun damage. The non-greasy formula is suitable for all skin types.
Specifications of Pilgrim Squalane & Ceramides Non-Greasy Sunscreen
SPF 50
Enriched with squalane and ceramides
Non-greasy formula
Pros
Enriched with nourishing ingredients
SPF 50 broad-spectrum protection
Non-greasy and suitable for all skin types
Cons
May not be suitable for very oily skin
Comparison Table
Features
Willmar Schwabe India Sunscreen Expert
Brinton Doux GOLD Silicone Sunscreen
FIXDERMA Sunscreen SPF 30+
Bella Vida Sunscreen SPF 30+
Uveelite Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50+
WOW Science Sunscreen Matte Finish
Mamaearth's Natural Sunscreen Lotion
NIVEA Protect & Moisture Sunscreen
CO Sunscreen SPF 50+
Pilgrim Squalane & Ceramides Non-Greasy Sunscreen
SPF
50+
30
30+
30+
50+
55
50
50
50+
50
Formula
Non-greasy, Water-resistant
Silicone-based, Antioxidant-enriched
Non-greasy, Water-resistant
Lightweight, Radiation protection
Non-greasy, Water-resistant
Matte finish
Non-greasy
Moisturizing, Non-greasy
Non-greasy, Water-resistant
Non-greasy
Suitable for
All skin types
Sensitive skin
All skin types
All skin types
All skin types
All skin types
Sensitive skin
All skin types
All skin types
All skin types
Best value for money:
The FIXDERMA Sunscreen SPF 30+ is the best value for money, offering broad-spectrum protection, a non-greasy formula, and water resistance. It is an affordable option that provides reliable sun protection for daily use.
Best overall product:
The Uveelite Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50+ stands out as the best overall product, offering maximum SPF protection, a non-greasy formula suitable for all skin types, and water resistance. It is the ideal sunscreen for outdoor activities and everyday wear.
How to find the best sunscreen India:
Choosing the best sunscreen in India involves mindful selection. Opt for broad-spectrum protection with an adequate SPF suitable for your sun exposure. Consider your skin type and specific needs, such as oil-free formulas for oily skin or added moisturizers for dry skin. Look for water-resistant options for outdoor activities. Check for UVA and UVB protection and choose reputable brands with positive reviews. Reading customer feedback and consulting dermatologists can guide you toward an effective and suitable sunscreen for Indian climatic conditions.
FAQs on best sunscreen India
The SPF of these sunscreens ranges from 30 to 55, offering varying levels of protection against UVA and UVB rays.
Yes, many of these sunscreens are suitable for sensitive skin and are formulated to be gentle on the skin.
Some sunscreens may leave a slight white cast, especially on darker skin tones. It is recommended to test the product on a small area first.
Many of these sunscreens are water-resistant, making them suitable for outdoor activities and beach/pool days.
