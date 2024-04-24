Tackle with summer heat with best sunscreens and face washes, top 7 choices

Summary: Best sunscreens and face washes: Invest in good skincare products that can help you combat the side effects of summer on skin like sun tan. Here's our shopping guide.

As India deals with intense heat wave sweeping across the country, our skin also faces the brunt of the heat. Excessive dryness or too much oil secretion (depending on which part of the country you live) - our skin has to face it all. Then comes the harsh rays of sun and the damage it does to the skin. Exposure to ultra violet rays goes up uring this time of the year and so do the problems that come with it. Hence, investing in good sunscreens and face washes is a good way to combat such issues. Ket's first talk about sunscreens. These are essential during summer to protect the skin from harmful UV radiation. Exposure to the sun's rays can lead to sunburn, premature ageing, and an increased risk of skin cancer. By applying sunscreen regularly, you create a protective barrier that shields the skin from UVA and UVB rays, preventing damage and maintaining its health. Incorporating sunscreen into your daily skincare routine helps to keep your skin looking youthful and reduces the risk of sun-related skin issues. Face washes are indispensable during summer due to increased sweat, oil production and exposure to environmental pollutants. These factors can clog pores, leading to breakouts, acne, and dull skin. Using a face wash helps to remove dirt, excess oil and impurities, keeping the skin clean and refreshed. Additionally, face washes formulated with ingredients like salicylic acid or benzoyl peroxide can target acne-causing bacteria, preventing blemishes and maintaining clear, healthy skin even in the heat of summer. We have put together a list of best sellers in sunscreens and face washes. Take a look and go ahead an add some to the cart. 1. Cetaphil Face Wash

Cetaphil Face Wash Gentle Skin Cleanser is a hydrating solution specially formulated for dry to normal, sensitive skin. Infused with nourishing ingredients like Niacinamide and Vitamin B5, it gently cleanses the skin without stripping away natural moisture. This dermatologist-recommended cleanser effectively removes dirt, impurities, and makeup while maintaining the skin's pH balance. Its non-irritating formula soothes and comforts the skin, leaving it feeling soft, smooth, and refreshed after every use. Suitable for daily use, Cetaphil Face Wash Gentle Skin Cleanser is a trusted choice for those seeking gentle yet effective skincare for their delicate skin needs. Specifications of Cetaphil Face Wash Gentle skin cleanser suitable for dry to normal, sensitive skin

Contains hydrating ingredients like Niacinamide and Vitamin B5

Comes in a 125 ml bottle for convenient use

Formulated to maintain the skin's natural moisture barrier

Dermatologist-recommended for daily use



Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Hydrates and cleanses without stripping the skin's natural moisture May not provide deep cleansing for oily or acne-prone skin Suitable for sensitive skin types, reducing the risk of irritation Some users may find the bottle size too small for long-term use

2. Minimalist Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++

Minimalist Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ offers superior protection against harmful UVA and UVB rays, clinically tested in the US for efficacy. Its lightweight formula, enriched with multi-vitamins, ensures comfortable wear without leaving a white cast. Ideal for both women and men, this broad-spectrum sunscreen provides long-lasting defense against sun damage, preventing premature aging and reducing the risk of skin cancer. With a non-greasy texture and a weightless feel, it absorbs quickly, making it perfect for everyday use. Trust Minimalist Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ to safeguard your skin while maintaining a minimalist approach to skincare. Specifications of Minimalist Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++: SPF 50 PA++++ sunscreen for broad-spectrum protection

Clinically tested in the US (In-Vivo) for efficacy

Lightweight formula enriched with multi-vitamins

Does not leave a white cast on the skin

Suitable for both women and men; comes in a 50g pack

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Offers high-level sun protection with SPF 50 and PA++++ May not be suitable for those with very oily skin types Lightweight formula makes it comfortable to wear daily Some users may prefer larger packaging for extended use

3. Simple Kind To Skin Refreshing Facial Wash

Simple Kind To Skin Refreshing Facial Wash, in its 150 ml bottle, offers a gentle yet effective cleansing experience. This 100% soap-free formula ensures thorough cleansing without drying out the skin, making it suitable for all skin types. Its mild and non-irritating formula leaves the skin feeling refreshed and revitalized after each use. Perfect for daily skincare routines, this facial wash removes dirt, impurities, and makeup residue, leaving the skin clean and nourished. With Simple's commitment to gentle ingredients and skincare, you can trust Simple Kind To Skin Refreshing Facial Wash to care for your skin's needs without any harshness or irritation. Specifications of Simple Kind To Skin Refreshing Facial Wash Simple Kind To Skin Refreshing Facial Wash

150 ml bottle size

100% soap-free formula

Suitable for all skin types

Does not dry out the skin

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Gentle formula suitable for daily use Some users may prefer a stronger cleansing action Suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin The bottle size may be too large for travel or on-the-go use

4. The Derma Co Hyaluronic Sunscreen Aqua Ultra Light Gel

The Derma Co Hyaluronic Sunscreen Aqua Ultra Light Gel with SPF 50 PA++++ offers comprehensive protection against broad-spectrum UV A, UV B, and blue light. Specifically designed for oily skin, this 50g pack contains a lightweight gel formula enriched with hyaluronic acid for hydration without greasiness. Its advanced formulation ensures effective sun protection while preventing excess oiliness and breakouts. Perfect for daily use, it absorbs quickly and leaves no residue, making it an ideal choice for those with oily skin concerns. Trust The Derma Co Hyaluronic Sunscreen for skin that stays protected, balanced, and radiant even under the sun's harsh rays. Specifications of The Derma Co Hyaluronic Sunscreen Aqua Ultra Light Gel The Derma Co Hyaluronic Sunscreen Aqua Ultra Light Gel

SPF 50 PA++++ sunscreen for broad-spectrum protection

Specifically formulated for oily skin

Provides protection against UVA, UVB, and blue light

Comes in a 50g pack

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Lightweight gel formula ideal for oily skin types May not provide enough hydration for dry skin types Offers comprehensive protection against various types of UV radiation and blue light Some users may find the 50g pack size too small for long-term use

5. Aqualogica Glow+ Dewy Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++

Aqualogica Glow+ Dewy Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ offers robust protection against UVA/B rays and blue light, suitable for both men and women. Crafted for all skin types, including oily, dry, sensitive, and combination skin, this fragrance-free formula ensures broad-spectrum defense without irritation. Its lightweight texture delivers a dewy finish, enhancing the skin's natural radiance while providing lasting hydration. With a 50g pack, it's convenient for on-the-go application, ensuring skin stays protected and nourished throughout the day. Embrace Aqualogica Glow+ Dewy Sunscreen for a luminous complexion and comprehensive sun protection tailored to diverse skin needs. Specifications on Aqualogica Glow+ Dewy Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ Aqualogica Glow+ Dewy Sunscreen

SPF 50 PA++++ sunscreen for UVA/B and blue light protection

Suitable for both men and women

Formulated for oily, dry, sensitive, and combination skin types

Fragrance-free formula

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Offers high SPF and PA ratings for comprehensive sun protection Some users may prefer a larger size for longer use Suitable for a wide range of skin types, including oily, dry, sensitive, and combination The dewy finish may not be preferred by those with oily skin

6. Dr. Sheth's Ceramide & Vitamin C Sunscreen SPF 50+ PA+++

Dr. Sheth's Ceramide & Vitamin C Sunscreen SPF 50+ PA+++ simplifies summer skincare with its all-in-one solution. This non-greasy formula, in a 50-gram pack, combines ceramides and vitamin C for enhanced skin nourishment and protection. With zero white cast, it ensures seamless application for both women and men. Offering UVA and UVB sun protection, it shields the skin from harmful rays while being quick-absorbing. Ideal for busy routines, it streamlines skincare with its efficacy and convenience, ensuring skin stays protected, radiant, and hydrated throughout the day, making it a must-have for all skin types during the summer season. Specifications of Dr. Sheth's Ceramide & Vitamin C Sunscreen SPF 50+ PA+++ for UVA/UVB sun protection

Non-greasy, quick-absorbing formula

Zero white cast upon application

Suitable for both women and men; comes in a 50g pack

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High SPF and PA ratings for effective sun protection Some users may find the 50g pack size too small for long-term use Quick-absorbing formula ensures ease of use and comfort Individuals with very oily skin may prefer a mattifying formula

7. POND'S Super Light Gel

POND'S Super Light Gel is the go-to solution for hydrated, glowing skin. This oil-free moisturizer, in a 100ml bottle, is enriched with hyaluronic acid and vitamin E for superior nourishment. Offering 24-hour hydration, its non-sticky formula spreads easily and absorbs instantly, leaving the skin feeling fresh and rejuvenated. Suitable for all skin types, it provides long-lasting moisture without clogging pores. With its lightweight texture, it's perfect for daily use, ensuring skin remains supple and radiant throughout the day. Say goodbye to dryness and hello to effortlessly beautiful skin with POND'S Super Light Gel. Specifications of POND'S Super Light Gel POND'S Super Light Gel Oil-free Moisturizer

100ml bottle size

Enriched with Hyaluronic Acid and Vitamin E

Provides 24-hour hydration

Non-sticky formula that spreads easily and instantly absorbs

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Hydrates the skin effectively for 24 hours Some users may prefer a larger bottle size for extended us Non-sticky formula ensures comfortable wear throughout the day Individuals with very dry skin may require additional moisturization

Top 3 features of best skincare products like sunscreens, face washes

Product Name Product Benefits Scent Skin Type Cetaphil Face Wash Gentle Skin Cleanser Hydrating, Nourishing, Suitable for Sensitive Skin Unscented Dry to Normal, Sensitive Skin Minimalist Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ Broad-Spectrum Protection, Lightweight, Multi-Vitamins Unscented For Women & Men Simple Kind To Skin Refreshing Facial Wash Soap-Free, Hydrating, Suitable for All Skin Types Unscented All Skin Types The Derma Co Hyaluronic Sunscreen Aqua Ultra Light Gel Broad-Spectrum Protection, Blue Light Protection, Lightweight Unscented Oily Skin Aqualogica Glow+ Dewy Sunscreen UVA/B & Blue Light Protection, Fragrance-Free, Suitable for Men & Women Unscented Oily, Dry, Sensitive, Combination Dr. Sheth's Ceramide & Vitamin C Sunscreen Non-Greasy, Quick-Absorbing, Zero White Cast Unscented For Women & Men POND'S Super Light Gel, Oil-free Moisturizer Hydrated, Glowing Skin, 24Hr Hydration, Non-Sticky, Spreads Easily & Instantly Absorbs Unscented All Skin Types

Best value for money sunscreen and face wash The best value for money product among the listed options is Dr. Sheth's Ceramide & Vitamin C Sunscreen SPF 50+ PA+++. It offers comprehensive sun protection with UVA and UVB defense, along with the added benefits of ceramides and vitamin C for skin nourishment. Its non-greasy, quick-absorbing formula ensures comfort, while zero white cast makes it suitable for all skin tones. With its efficacy and multi-functional benefits, it provides excellent value for its price. Best overall sunscreen and face wash Cetaphil Face Wash Gentle Skin Cleanser emerges as the best overall product for its gentle yet effective cleansing properties. Specifically formulated for dry to normal, sensitive skin, this hydrating face wash is enriched with nourishing ingredients like niacinamide and vitamin B5. Its soothing formula cleanses without stripping the skin of its natural moisture, leaving it soft and supple. Trusted by dermatologists, it maintains the skin's pH balance while effectively removing dirt and impurities. With Cetaphil, you can achieve clean, refreshed skin without compromising its delicate balance. How to buy best skin care products like sunscreens and facewashes? When buying skincare products like sunscreens and face washes, consider your skin type and specific concerns. Look for products with SPF for sunscreens and gentle, hydrating formulas for face washes. Read reviews, check for key ingredients, and opt for products tailored to your needs. Additionally, ensure they offer broad-spectrum protection for sunscreens and are suitable for daily use without causing irritation or drying out the skin.

FAQs on sunscreens and face washes How often should I apply sunscreen? Sunscreen should be applied every two hours, or more frequently if swimming or sweating excessively. Can I use face washes for sensitive skin types? : Yes, there are face washes specifically formulated for sensitive skin, which are gentle and non-irritating. What SPF should I look for in a sunscreen? A: Dermatologists recommend using a sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher for adequate protection against UV radiation. Can I use sunscreen under makeup? Yes, sunscreen can be applied under makeup. Look for lightweight, non-comedogenic formulas that won't interfere with makeup application.

