Best sunscreens for skin protection: Prevent damage of skin and hair, 10 picks
Last Published on Feb 12, 2024 17:00 IST
By: Affiliate Desk
Discover the top 10 sunscreens along with home remedies to prevent sun damage of skin and hair. Find the best sunscreen for your needs and learn how to naturally protect oneself from sun's harsh rays. Read More
As the sun's harmful rays can cause damage to both the skin and hair, it's essential to protect them from sun damage.
In this article, we will explore the top 10 sunscreens for skin protection and also provide home remedies to prevent sun damage for skin and hair. Whether you're looking for a sunscreen to protect your skin or natural remedies to keep your hair healthy, we've got you covered.
Read on to find the best sunscreen for your needs and learn how to naturally protect your skin and hair from the sun.
1. Skinvest Sunscreen
Skinvest Sunscreen is a broad-spectrum SPF 50 sunscreen that provides protection against UVA and UVB rays. It is suitable for all skin types and helps in preventing pigmentation and sunburn. The non-greasy formula makes it ideal for daily use.
Pros
Broad-spectrum protection
Suitable for all skin types
Cons
May leave a white cast on some skin tones
2. Dermistry Sunscreen
Dermistry Sunscreen offers different types of light protection with its broad-spectrum SPF 30 formula. It effectively blocks UVA and UVB rays to prevent sun damage. The non-greasy formula is suitable for daily use and ideal for combination and oily skin.
First Habit Sunscreen is a non-greasy SPF 50 sunscreen that provides broad-spectrum protection. It is suitable for all skin types and helps in preventing sun damage. The lightweight formula makes it ideal for daily use and suitable for combination and oily skin.
Pros
Broad-spectrum protection
Suitable for all skin types
Cons
May not be moisturizing enough for dry skin
4. NOURRIR ProtectMe Sunscreen
NOURRIR ProtectMe Sunscreen is a SPF 30 sunscreen that provides protection against UVA and UVB rays. Enriched with allantoin, it helps in soothing and protecting the skin. The non-greasy formula is suitable for daily use and ideal for sensitive skin.
Pros
Broad-spectrum protection
Enriched with allantoin
Cons
May not be suitable for very dry skin
5. Minimalist Sunscreen
Minimalist Sunscreen is a SPF 50 sunscreen with silymarin that provides broad-spectrum protection. It helps in preventing sun damage and is suitable for all skin types. The non-greasy and lightweight formula makes it ideal for daily use.
Pros
Broad-spectrum protection
Non-greasy and lightweight formula
Cons
May not be suitable for very oily skin
6. Skin Rules Sunscreen
Skin Rules Sunscreen is a SPF 30 sunscreen with niacinamide that helps in brightening the skin. It offers broad-spectrum protection and is suitable for all skin types. The lightweight and non-greasy formula makes it ideal for daily use.
Aroma Treasures Sunscreen is a SPF 100 sunscreen lotion that provides high broad-spectrum protection. Enriched with natural ingredients, it helps in protecting the skin from sun damage. The non-greasy formula is suitable for daily use and ideal for all skin types.
Pros
High broad-spectrum protection
Enriched with natural ingredients
Cons
May feel heavy on the skin for some users
8. DERMA ESSENTIA Sunscreen
DERMA ESSENTIA Sunscreen is an SPF 50 sunscreen that offers protection against UV rays and pollution. It helps in preventing sun damage and is suitable for all skin types. The non-greasy formula is ideal for daily use and provides a mattifying effect.
Pros
Protection against UV rays and pollution
Non-greasy formula with a mattifying effect
Cons
May not provide enough hydration for very dry skin
9. Vegetal Aquagel Sunscreen
Vegetal Aquagel Sunscreen is a broad-spectrum SPF 50 sunscreen that offers high protection against UVA and UVB rays. It is suitable for all skin types and provides a non-greasy formula. The lightweight gel texture makes it ideal for daily use.
Pros
High protection against UVA and UVB rays
Non-greasy formula
Cons
May not be moisturizing enough for very dry skin
10. Blue Nectar Brightening Sunscreen
Blue Nectar Brightening Sunscreen is an SPF 30 sunscreen with Eladi oil that offers broad-spectrum protection. It helps in preventing sun damage and provides a brightening effect. The non-greasy formula is suitable for daily use and ideal for all skin types.
Pros
Broad-spectrum protection
Brightening effect
Cons
May not provide enough hydration for very dry skin
Comparison Table
Product Name
SPF
Broad-spectrum Protection
Non-greasy Formula
Skinvest Sunscreen
SPF 50
Yes
Yes
Dermistry Sunscreen
SPF 30
Yes
Yes
First Habit Sunscreen
SPF 50
Yes
Yes
NOURRIR ProtectMe Sunscreen
SPF 30
Yes
Yes
Minimalist Sunscreen
SPF 50
Yes
Yes
Skin Rules Sunscreen
SPF 30
Yes
Yes
Aroma Treasures Sunscreen
SPF 100
Yes
Yes
DERMA ESSENTIA Sunscreen
SPF 50
Yes
Yes
Vegetal Aquagel Sunscreen
SPF 50
Yes
Yes
Blue Nectar Brightening Sunscreen
SPF 30
Yes
Yes
Best value for money:
The Blue Nectar Brightening Sunscreen offers the best value for money with its SPF 30 broad-spectrum protection and brightening effect. It provides excellent sun protection and is suitable for all skin types, making it a cost-effective choice for daily use.
Best overall product:
The Aroma Treasures Sunscreen stands out as the best overall product with its SPF 100 high broad-spectrum protection and natural ingredients. It offers superior sun protection and is suitable for all skin types, making it the top choice for ultimate skin defense.
How to find the perfect sunscreen to prevent sun damage for skin and hair:
Finding the perfect sunscreen to prevent sun damage for both skin and hair involves several considerations. Opt for broad-spectrum protection to shield against UVA and UVB rays. Look for water-resistant formulas suitable for outdoor activities. For skin, choose a sunscreen with a minimum SPF of 30, while for hair, seek out products with UV filters or protective ingredients like antioxidants and vitamins. Test different sunscreens to find one that suits your skin and hair type without causing irritation or weighing hair down. Apply generously and reapply as needed, especially after swimming or sweating.
FAQs on how to prevent sun damage for skin and hair with home remedies
The SPF levels of the sunscreens range from 30 to 100, providing varying degrees of sun protection.
Yes, all the sunscreens mentioned are suitable for all skin types, ensuring broad-spectrum protection for everyone.
No, these sunscreens have non-greasy formulas, making them ideal for daily use without leaving a greasy residue on the skin.
Some of the sunscreens mentioned are water-resistant, providing added protection during outdoor activities and swimming.
