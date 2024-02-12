Best sunscreens for skin protection: Prevent damage of skin and hair, 10 picks

Last Published on Feb 12, 2024 17:00 IST By: Affiliate Desk









Share Via Follow us:

Summary: Discover the top 10 sunscreens along with home remedies to prevent sun damage of skin and hair. Find the best sunscreen for your needs and learn how to naturally protect oneself from sun's harsh rays. Read More Read Less

As the sun's harmful rays can cause damage to both the skin and hair, it's essential to protect them from sun damage. In this article, we will explore the top 10 sunscreens for skin protection and also provide home remedies to prevent sun damage for skin and hair. Whether you're looking for a sunscreen to protect your skin or natural remedies to keep your hair healthy, we've got you covered. Read on to find the best sunscreen for your needs and learn how to naturally protect your skin and hair from the sun.

1. Skinvest Sunscreen

Skinvest Sunscreen is a broad-spectrum SPF 50 sunscreen that provides protection against UVA and UVB rays. It is suitable for all skin types and helps in preventing pigmentation and sunburn. The non-greasy formula makes it ideal for daily use.

Pros Broad-spectrum protection

Suitable for all skin types Cons May leave a white cast on some skin tones

2. Dermistry Sunscreen

Dermistry Sunscreen offers different types of light protection with its broad-spectrum SPF 30 formula. It effectively blocks UVA and UVB rays to prevent sun damage. The non-greasy formula is suitable for daily use and ideal for combination and oily skin.

Pros Blocks UVA and UVB rays

Non-greasy formula Cons May not be suitable for dry skin

Also read: Best sunscreens protect skin from harmful UV rays, prevent premature aging 3. First Habit Sunscreen

First Habit Sunscreen is a non-greasy SPF 50 sunscreen that provides broad-spectrum protection. It is suitable for all skin types and helps in preventing sun damage. The lightweight formula makes it ideal for daily use and suitable for combination and oily skin.

Pros Broad-spectrum protection

Suitable for all skin types Cons May not be moisturizing enough for dry skin

4. NOURRIR ProtectMe Sunscreen

NOURRIR ProtectMe Sunscreen is a SPF 30 sunscreen that provides protection against UVA and UVB rays. Enriched with allantoin, it helps in soothing and protecting the skin. The non-greasy formula is suitable for daily use and ideal for sensitive skin.

Pros Broad-spectrum protection

Enriched with allantoin Cons May not be suitable for very dry skin

5. Minimalist Sunscreen

Minimalist Sunscreen is a SPF 50 sunscreen with silymarin that provides broad-spectrum protection. It helps in preventing sun damage and is suitable for all skin types. The non-greasy and lightweight formula makes it ideal for daily use.

Pros Broad-spectrum protection

Non-greasy and lightweight formula Cons May not be suitable for very oily skin

6. Skin Rules Sunscreen

Skin Rules Sunscreen is a SPF 30 sunscreen with niacinamide that helps in brightening the skin. It offers broad-spectrum protection and is suitable for all skin types. The lightweight and non-greasy formula makes it ideal for daily use.

Pros Brightens the skin

Broad-spectrum protection Cons May not be moisturizing enough for very dry skin

Also read: Waterproof sunscreens for dry skin: Opt for non-greasy and hydrating ones 7. Aroma Treasures Sunscreen

Aroma Treasures Sunscreen is a SPF 100 sunscreen lotion that provides high broad-spectrum protection. Enriched with natural ingredients, it helps in protecting the skin from sun damage. The non-greasy formula is suitable for daily use and ideal for all skin types.

Pros High broad-spectrum protection

Enriched with natural ingredients Cons May feel heavy on the skin for some users

8. DERMA ESSENTIA Sunscreen

DERMA ESSENTIA Sunscreen is an SPF 50 sunscreen that offers protection against UV rays and pollution. It helps in preventing sun damage and is suitable for all skin types. The non-greasy formula is ideal for daily use and provides a mattifying effect.

Pros Protection against UV rays and pollution

Non-greasy formula with a mattifying effect Cons May not provide enough hydration for very dry skin

9. Vegetal Aquagel Sunscreen

Vegetal Aquagel Sunscreen is a broad-spectrum SPF 50 sunscreen that offers high protection against UVA and UVB rays. It is suitable for all skin types and provides a non-greasy formula. The lightweight gel texture makes it ideal for daily use.

Pros High protection against UVA and UVB rays

Non-greasy formula Cons May not be moisturizing enough for very dry skin

10. Blue Nectar Brightening Sunscreen

Blue Nectar Brightening Sunscreen is an SPF 30 sunscreen with Eladi oil that offers broad-spectrum protection. It helps in preventing sun damage and provides a brightening effect. The non-greasy formula is suitable for daily use and ideal for all skin types.

Pros Broad-spectrum protection

Brightening effect Cons May not provide enough hydration for very dry skin

Comparison Table

Product Name SPF Broad-spectrum Protection Non-greasy Formula Skinvest Sunscreen SPF 50 Yes Yes Dermistry Sunscreen SPF 30 Yes Yes First Habit Sunscreen SPF 50 Yes Yes NOURRIR ProtectMe Sunscreen SPF 30 Yes Yes Minimalist Sunscreen SPF 50 Yes Yes Skin Rules Sunscreen SPF 30 Yes Yes Aroma Treasures Sunscreen SPF 100 Yes Yes DERMA ESSENTIA Sunscreen SPF 50 Yes Yes Vegetal Aquagel Sunscreen SPF 50 Yes Yes Blue Nectar Brightening Sunscreen SPF 30 Yes Yes

Best value for money: The Blue Nectar Brightening Sunscreen offers the best value for money with its SPF 30 broad-spectrum protection and brightening effect. It provides excellent sun protection and is suitable for all skin types, making it a cost-effective choice for daily use.

Best overall product: The Aroma Treasures Sunscreen stands out as the best overall product with its SPF 100 high broad-spectrum protection and natural ingredients. It offers superior sun protection and is suitable for all skin types, making it the top choice for ultimate skin defense.

How to find the perfect sunscreen to prevent sun damage for skin and hair: Finding the perfect sunscreen to prevent sun damage for both skin and hair involves several considerations. Opt for broad-spectrum protection to shield against UVA and UVB rays. Look for water-resistant formulas suitable for outdoor activities. For skin, choose a sunscreen with a minimum SPF of 30, while for hair, seek out products with UV filters or protective ingredients like antioxidants and vitamins. Test different sunscreens to find one that suits your skin and hair type without causing irritation or weighing hair down. Apply generously and reapply as needed, especially after swimming or sweating.

FAQs on how to prevent sun damage for skin and hair with home remedies What is the SPF level of these sunscreens? The SPF levels of the sunscreens range from 30 to 100, providing varying degrees of sun protection. Are these sunscreens suitable for all skin types? Yes, all the sunscreens mentioned are suitable for all skin types, ensuring broad-spectrum protection for everyone. Do these sunscreens leave a greasy residue? No, these sunscreens have non-greasy formulas, making them ideal for daily use without leaving a greasy residue on the skin. Are these sunscreens water-resistant? Some of the sunscreens mentioned are water-resistant, providing added protection during outdoor activities and swimming.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so

Get Latest Updates on Best Health And Beauty Deals. Skin Care , Hair Care , Grooming , Personal Care , Health Care and Diet And Nutrition