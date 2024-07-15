Best hair serums for women in India 2024: Top 10 picks to revitalise your hair

Last Published on Jul 15, 2024 17:32 IST By: Affiliate Desk









Share Via Follow us:

Summary: Discover the top 10 hair serums for women in India that will transform your locks. From frizz-free to smooth and glossy, find the perfect product for your hair needs.

When caring for your hair, a quality serum can be pivotal. Whether it's smoothing frizz or enhancing shine, choosing the right hair serum can truly transform your locks. This article dives into an in-depth review of the top 10 hair serums for women available in India. It meticulously compares their features, strengths, and weaknesses to assist you in selecting the ideal product for your hair care routine. Explore a variety of options tailored to different needs, from managing frizz to nourishing with vitamins. Each serum is evaluated based on its specific benefits and potential drawbacks, ensuring you can make an informed decision. Whether you're seeking a solution for frizz control or a revitalising treatment enriched with essential nutrients, this guide aims to equip you with the knowledge to achieve healthier and more beautiful hair.

1. LOreal Paris Elseve Extraordinary Oil

LOreal Paris's Elseve Extraordinary Oil is a luxurious hair serum that nourishes and adds shine to your locks. Enriched with six rare flower oils, this serum leaves your hair feeling silky smooth and manageable. Its lightweight formula is suitable for all hair types, making it a versatile choice for women looking to enhance their hair's natural beauty.

Pros Nourishes and adds shine

Lightweight formula Cons May not be suitable for very oily hair

2. Streax Hair Serum Gloss

Streax Hair Serum Gloss is designed to give your hair a glossy, salon-like finish. Enriched with vitamin E, this serum helps to reduce frizz and protect your hair from environmental damage. Its non-greasy formula makes it ideal for daily use, leaving your hair smooth and manageable.

Pros Gives a glossy, salon-like finish

Non-greasy formula Cons May not be suitable for very fine hair

3. Livon Frizz-free Smooth & Glossy Serum

Livon Frizz-free Smooth & Glossy Serum is a vitamin-rich formula that helps to detangle and de-frizz your hair. Infused with Moroccan argan oil, this serum adds shine and smoothness to your locks, making it easier to style. Its lightweight texture makes it suitable for daily use, leaving your hair feeling soft and manageable.

Pros Vitamin-rich formula

Adds shine and smoothness Cons May weigh down very fine hair

4. Biotique Mountain Ebony Vitalizing Serum

Biotique's Mountain Ebony Vitalizing Serum is an intensive treatment that revitalizes and nourishes your hair. Formulated with mountain ebony and long pepper, this serum helps to add volume and shine to your locks. Its natural ingredients make it a great choice for those looking for a chemical-free hair care solution.

Pros Intensive treatment

Natural ingredients Cons May not be suitable for very oily hair

5. Matrix Biolage Smooth Proof Smoothing Serum

Matrix Biolage Smooth Proof Smoothing Serum is designed to control frizz and add shine to your hair. Enriched with camellia and castor oil, this serum provides long-lasting smoothness and manageability. Its lightweight formula is suitable for all hair types, making it a versatile choice for women looking to tame unruly locks.

Pros Controls frizz and adds shine

Long-lasting smoothness Cons May not be suitable for very fine hair

Also Read: Best hair serums for women in 2024: 10 worthy choices to choose from 6. Livon Serum for Unruly Hair

Livon Serum for Unruly Hair is designed to tame and smoothen frizzy, unruly locks. Infused with Moroccan argan oil, this serum helps to add shine and manageability to your hair. Its non-greasy formula makes it ideal for daily use, leaving your hair feeling soft and silky.

Pros Tames and smoothes unruly hair

Adds shine and manageability Cons May weigh down very fine hair

Also Read: Hair serum for women: 5 picks to get shiny, frizz-free strands 7. LOreal Paris Expertise Total Repair 5 Serum

LOreal Paris Expertise Total Repair 5 Serum is a multipurpose treatment that helps to repair and protect your hair. Enriched with ceramide-cement technology, this serum works to reduce split ends and breakage, leaving your hair feeling stronger and healthier. Its lightweight formula is suitable for daily use, making it an ideal choice for women looking to improve the overall condition of their hair.

Pros Multipurpose treatment

Reduces split ends and breakage Cons May not be suitable for very fine hair

Also Read: Best serums for shiny hair: 10 noteworthy mentions 8. Tresemme Keratin Smooth Infusing Smoothing Serum

Tresemme Keratin Smooth Infusing Smoothing Serum is designed to control frizz and add shine to your hair. Enriched with keratin and argan oil, this serum provides long-lasting smoothness and manageability. Its humidity-resistant formula makes it ideal for all weather conditions, leaving your hair feeling sleek and polished.

Pros Controls frizz and adds shine

Humidity-resistant formula Cons May not be suitable for very oily hair

Also Read: Best hair serums for women: Top 9 hair-care products for you 9. TRESemmé Ultimate Macadamia and Vitamin E Serum

TRESemmé Ultimate Macadamia and Vitamin E Serum is a nourishing treatment that helps to smooth and soften your hair. Infused with macadamia and vitamin E, this serum adds shine and manageability to your locks, making it easier to style. Its lightweight formula is suitable for daily use, leaving your hair feeling silky and smooth.

Pros Nourishing treatment

Adds shine and manageability Cons May weigh down very fine hair

Also Read: Best hair growth serums in India for 2024: Top 10 picks for stronger hair 10. StBotanica Moroccan Argan Hair Serum

StBotanica Moroccan Argan Hair Serum is a lightweight formula that helps to nourish and protect your hair. Infused with Moroccan argan oil, this serum adds shine and smoothness to your locks, making it easier to style. Its non-greasy texture makes it ideal for daily use, leaving your hair feeling soft and silky.

Pros Nourishes and protects hair

Non-greasy texture Cons May weigh down very fine hair

Top 3 features of best hair serums for women:

Best Hair Serums For Women Nourishes and Adds Shine Controls Frizz Lightweight Formula LOreal Paris Elseve Extraordinary Oil Yes No Yes Streax Hair Serum Gloss No Yes Yes Livon Frizz-free Smooth & Glossy Serum Yes Yes Yes Biotique Mountain Ebony Vitalizing Serum Yes No Yes Matrix Biolage Smooth Proof Smoothing Serum Yes Yes Yes Livon Serum for Unruly Hair Yes Yes Yes LOreal Paris Expertise Total Repair 5 Serum Yes No Yes Tresemme Keratin Smooth Infusing Smoothing Serum Yes Yes Yes TRESemmé Ultimate Macadamia and Vitamin E Serum Yes No Yes StBotanica Moroccan Argan Hair Serum Yes No Yes

Best value for money hair serum for women: The Livon Frizz-free Smooth & Glossy Serum offers the best value for money, providing a vitamin-rich formula that detangles and de-frizzes your hair. Its lightweight texture is suitable for daily use, making it an affordable yet effective choice for women looking to enhance their hair's natural beauty.

Best overall hair serum for women: The Matrix Biolage Smooth Proof Smoothing Serum stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering a lightweight formula that controls frizz and adds long-lasting smoothness and manageability to all hair types. Its effective results make it the top choice for women seeking to tame unruly locks and achieve salon-like shine.

FAQs on hair serum for women What is the price range of these hair serums? The price range of these hair serums varies from ₹ 300 to ₹ 800, depending on the brand and the quantity of the product. Can these hair serums be used on all hair types? Yes, most of these hair serums are designed to be suitable for all hair types, including curly, straight, wavy, and textured hair. Are these hair serums safe to use on chemically treated hair? Yes, these hair serums are safe to use on chemically treated or colored hair, as they are formulated to nourish and protect damaged locks. Do these hair serums have a strong fragrance? The fragrance of these hair serums is generally mild and pleasant, making them suitable for daily use without overwhelming the senses.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so

Get Latest Updates on Best Health And Beauty Deals. Skin Care , Hair Care , Grooming , Personal Care , Health Care and Diet And Nutrition

Home Health And Beauty Hair Care Best hair serums for women in India 2024: Top 10 picks to revitalise your hair