Best toners for oily skin: 10 top-rated items for oil-control and pore-refining

Oily skin can be a challenge to manage, but the right toner can make all the difference. Whether you're looking to control excess oil, minimize pores, or achieve a matte finish, we've curated a list of the 10 best toners for oily skin.
Our comprehensive guide will help you find the perfect product to address your specific skincare needs.
The Derma Hydrating Toner is a multi-purpose exfoliating toner that deeply hydrates and nourishes the skin. Enriched with hyaluronic acid, it helps in maintaining the skin's moisture balance and exfoliates dead skin cells, leaving the skin soft and supple.
Pros
Deeply hydrates and nourishes the skin
Gentle and non-irritating formula
Suitable for all skin types
Cons
May not be suitable for sensitive skin
2. Dermafique Important Toner Marine
The Dermafique Important Toner Marine is specially formulated to restore the skin's natural pH balance and refine pores. Infused with marine extracts, it helps in regulating sebum production and minimizing the appearance of pores, leaving the skin refreshed and mattified.
Pros
Regulates sebum production
Minimizes the appearance of pores
Refreshes and mattifies the skin
Cons
May feel slightly drying for some individuals
3. Minimalist Glycolic Acid 7% Exfoliating Toner
The Minimalist Glycolic Acid Toner is a multi-functional exfoliating toner that helps in unclogging pores and improving skin texture. Formulated with 7% glycolic acid, it gently exfoliates the skin, revealing a smoother and brighter complexion.
Pros
Unclogs pores and improves skin texture
Reveals a smoother and brighter complexion
Suitable for all skin types
Cons
May cause mild tingling sensation on sensitive skin
The WOW Science Vitamin C Toner is infused with witch hazel and green tea extracts to tone and balance the skin. Packed with vitamin C and essential extracts, it helps in reducing excess oil, refining pores, and brightening the skin for a radiant complexion.
Pros
Reduces excess oil and refines pores
Brightens the skin for a radiant complexion
Suitable for all skin types
Cons
May not be suitable for extremely sensitive skin
5. Plum Green Tea Alcohol-Free Toner
The Plum Green Tea Toner is an alcohol-free formula enriched with green tea extracts to control acne and clarify the skin. It effectively tones the skin, minimizes pores, and reduces excess oil, leaving the skin refreshed and balanced.
Pros
Controls acne and clarifies the skin
Minimizes pores and reduces excess oil
Suitable for acne-prone and oily skin
Cons
May feel slightly sticky upon application
6. Pilgrim Niacinamide Toner
The Pilgrim Niacinamide Toner is a blemish-tightening toner that helps in reducing enlarged pores and controlling excess oil. Infused with niacinamide and witch hazel, it minimizes blemishes, balances oil production, and refines the skin's texture for a smoother appearance.
Pros
Reduces enlarged pores and controls excess oil
Minimizes blemishes and balances oil production
Suitable for all skin types
Cons
May not be suitable for very dry skin
7. UrbanBotanicsTM Toner
The UrbanBotanicsTM Toner is a refreshing and hydrating toner that helps in balancing the skin's pH levels. Enriched with rose water and aloe vera, it soothes and nourishes the skin, while tightening the pores and controlling excess oil for a healthy and radiant complexion.
The Jovees Cucumber Toner is an astringent toner that helps in tightening and refreshing the skin. Infused with cucumber extract and sage, it helps in controlling excess oil, minimizing pores, and maintaining the skin's natural moisture balance for a rejuvenated and revitalized complexion.
Pros
Astringent toner for tightening and refreshing the skin
Controls excess oil and minimizes pores
Suitable for all skin types
Cons
May feel slightly drying for dry skin types
9. Lacto Calamine Oil Balance Cucumber Toner
The Lacto Calamine Cucumber Toner is formulated with niacinamide and cucumber extracts to keep the skin hydrated and balanced. It controls excess oil, tightens pores, and reduces blemishes, leaving the skin hydrated, smooth, and clear.
Pros
Controls excess oil and tightens pores
Reduces blemishes and balances the skin
Suitable for oily and acne-prone skin
Cons
May feel slightly sticky upon application
10. Ozone Cucumber Toner
The Ozone Cucumber Toner is enriched with cucumber extracts and aloe vera to tone and refresh the skin. It helps in controlling excess oil, minimizing pores, and maintaining the skin's natural pH balance, leaving the skin revitalized and rejuvenated.
The Lacto Calamine Oil Balance Cucumber Toner offers the best value for money with its effective control of excess oil, pore-tightening benefits, and hydrating properties, making it an ideal choice for oily and acne-prone skin.
Best overall product:
The Plum Green Tea Alcohol-Free Toner stands out as the best overall product in the category, with its exceptional ability to control acne, clarify the skin, and minimize pores, making it a top choice for those with oily and acne-prone skin.
How to find the perfect best toner for oily skin:
When choosing the perfect toner for oily skin, look for features such as oil-control, pore-refining, and mattifying properties. Consider the pros and cons of each product, along with your specific skincare needs, to make an informed decision.
FAQs on Best Toner for Oily Skin
The price range of these toners varies from INR 300 to INR 1000, depending on the brand and the size of the product.
While most of these toners are suitable for all skin types, individuals with sensitive skin may want to perform a patch test before regular use to ensure compatibility.
Some of the toners may have a strong scent due to the presence of natural extracts. If you are sensitive to fragrances, consider opting for fragrance-free options.
Yes, these toners are specifically formulated to control excess oil, minimize pores, and maintain the skin's natural moisture balance for balanced and healthy skin.
