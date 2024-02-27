Icon
hindustan Times Close Icon

Best toners for oily skin: 10 top-rated items for oil-control and pore-refining

Last Published on Feb 27, 2024 22:15 IST
dot By: Affiliate Desk

Summary:

Looking for the best toner for oily skin? Check out our top-rated list of toners that offer oil-control, mattifying and pore-refining benefits for balanced and healthy skin. Read More

Oily skin can be a challenge to manage, but the right toner can make all the difference. Whether you're looking to control excess oil, minimize pores, or achieve a matte finish, we've curated a list of the 10 best toners for oily skin.

Our comprehensive guide will help you find the perfect product to address your specific skincare needs.

1. Derma Hydrating Hyaluronic Multi-Purpose Exfoliating Toner

The Derma Hydrating Toner is a multi-purpose exfoliating toner that deeply hydrates and nourishes the skin. Enriched with hyaluronic acid, it helps in maintaining the skin's moisture balance and exfoliates dead skin cells, leaving the skin soft and supple.

Pros

  • Deeply hydrates and nourishes the skin
  • Gentle and non-irritating formula
  • Suitable for all skin types

Cons

  • May not be suitable for sensitive skin

2. Dermafique Important Toner Marine

The Dermafique Important Toner Marine is specially formulated to restore the skin's natural pH balance and refine pores. Infused with marine extracts, it helps in regulating sebum production and minimizing the appearance of pores, leaving the skin refreshed and mattified.

Pros

  • Regulates sebum production
  • Minimizes the appearance of pores
  • Refreshes and mattifies the skin

Cons

  • May feel slightly drying for some individuals

3. Minimalist Glycolic Acid 7% Exfoliating Toner

The Minimalist Glycolic Acid Toner is a multi-functional exfoliating toner that helps in unclogging pores and improving skin texture. Formulated with 7% glycolic acid, it gently exfoliates the skin, revealing a smoother and brighter complexion.

Pros

  • Unclogs pores and improves skin texture
  • Reveals a smoother and brighter complexion
  • Suitable for all skin types

Cons

  • May cause mild tingling sensation on sensitive skin

The WOW Science Vitamin C Toner is infused with witch hazel and green tea extracts to tone and balance the skin. Packed with vitamin C and essential extracts, it helps in reducing excess oil, refining pores, and brightening the skin for a radiant complexion.

Pros

  • Reduces excess oil and refines pores
  • Brightens the skin for a radiant complexion
  • Suitable for all skin types

Cons

  • May not be suitable for extremely sensitive skin

5. Plum Green Tea Alcohol-Free Toner

The Plum Green Tea Toner is an alcohol-free formula enriched with green tea extracts to control acne and clarify the skin. It effectively tones the skin, minimizes pores, and reduces excess oil, leaving the skin refreshed and balanced.

Pros

  • Controls acne and clarifies the skin
  • Minimizes pores and reduces excess oil
  • Suitable for acne-prone and oily skin

Cons

  • May feel slightly sticky upon application

6. Pilgrim Niacinamide Toner

The Pilgrim Niacinamide Toner is a blemish-tightening toner that helps in reducing enlarged pores and controlling excess oil. Infused with niacinamide and witch hazel, it minimizes blemishes, balances oil production, and refines the skin's texture for a smoother appearance.

Pros

  • Reduces enlarged pores and controls excess oil
  • Minimizes blemishes and balances oil production
  • Suitable for all skin types

Cons

  • May not be suitable for very dry skin

7. UrbanBotanicsTM Toner

The UrbanBotanicsTM Toner is a refreshing and hydrating toner that helps in balancing the skin's pH levels. Enriched with rose water and aloe vera, it soothes and nourishes the skin, while tightening the pores and controlling excess oil for a healthy and radiant complexion.

Pros

  • Refreshes and hydrates the skin
  • Soothes and nourishes the skin
  • Tightens pores and controls excess oil

Cons

  • May have a strong scent for sensitive individuals

The Jovees Cucumber Toner is an astringent toner that helps in tightening and refreshing the skin. Infused with cucumber extract and sage, it helps in controlling excess oil, minimizing pores, and maintaining the skin's natural moisture balance for a rejuvenated and revitalized complexion.

Pros

  • Astringent toner for tightening and refreshing the skin
  • Controls excess oil and minimizes pores
  • Suitable for all skin types

Cons

  • May feel slightly drying for dry skin types

9. Lacto Calamine Oil Balance Cucumber Toner

The Lacto Calamine Cucumber Toner is formulated with niacinamide and cucumber extracts to keep the skin hydrated and balanced. It controls excess oil, tightens pores, and reduces blemishes, leaving the skin hydrated, smooth, and clear.

Pros

  • Controls excess oil and tightens pores
  • Reduces blemishes and balances the skin
  • Suitable for oily and acne-prone skin

Cons

  • May feel slightly sticky upon application

10. Ozone Cucumber Toner

The Ozone Cucumber Toner is enriched with cucumber extracts and aloe vera to tone and refresh the skin. It helps in controlling excess oil, minimizing pores, and maintaining the skin's natural pH balance, leaving the skin revitalized and rejuvenated.

Pros

  • Controls excess oil and minimizes pores
  • Maintains the skin's natural pH balance
  • Tones and refreshes the skin

Cons

  • May have a strong scent for sensitive individuals

Comparison Table

Product NameRegulates Sebum ProductionMinimizes PoresControls Excess Oil
Derma Hydrating Hyaluronic Multi-Purpose Exfoliating TonerYesYesYes
Dermafique Important Toner MarineYesYesYes
Minimalist Glycolic Acid 7% Exfoliating TonerYesYesYes
WOW Science Vitamin C Face TonerYesYesYes
Plum Green Tea Alcohol-Free TonerYesYesYes
Pilgrim Niacinamide TonerYesYesYes
UrbanBotanicsTM TonerYesYesYes
Jovees Cucumber Skin TonerYesYesYes
Lacto Calamine Oil Balance Cucumber TonerYesYesYes
Ozone Cucumber TonerYesYesYes

Best value for money:

The Lacto Calamine Oil Balance Cucumber Toner offers the best value for money with its effective control of excess oil, pore-tightening benefits, and hydrating properties, making it an ideal choice for oily and acne-prone skin.

Best overall product:

The Plum Green Tea Alcohol-Free Toner stands out as the best overall product in the category, with its exceptional ability to control acne, clarify the skin, and minimize pores, making it a top choice for those with oily and acne-prone skin.

How to find the perfect best toner for oily skin:

When choosing the perfect toner for oily skin, look for features such as oil-control, pore-refining, and mattifying properties. Consider the pros and cons of each product, along with your specific skincare needs, to make an informed decision.

FAQs on Best Toner for Oily Skin

The price range of these toners varies from INR 300 to INR 1000, depending on the brand and the size of the product.
While most of these toners are suitable for all skin types, individuals with sensitive skin may want to perform a patch test before regular use to ensure compatibility.
Some of the toners may have a strong scent due to the presence of natural extracts. If you are sensitive to fragrances, consider opting for fragrance-free options.
Yes, these toners are specifically formulated to control excess oil, minimize pores, and maintain the skin's natural moisture balance for balanced and healthy skin.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more

Get Latest Updates on Best Health And Beauty Deals. Skin Care , Hair Care , Grooming , Personal Care , Health Care and Diet And Nutrition

Trending Stories
Related Skin-care Stories