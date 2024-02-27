Best toners for oily skin: 10 top-rated items for oil-control and pore-refining

Looking for the best toner for oily skin? Check out our top-rated list of toners that offer oil-control, mattifying and pore-refining benefits for balanced and healthy skin.

Oily skin can be a challenge to manage, but the right toner can make all the difference. Whether you're looking to control excess oil, minimize pores, or achieve a matte finish, we've curated a list of the 10 best toners for oily skin. Our comprehensive guide will help you find the perfect product to address your specific skincare needs.

1. Derma Hydrating Hyaluronic Multi-Purpose Exfoliating Toner

The Derma Hydrating Toner is a multi-purpose exfoliating toner that deeply hydrates and nourishes the skin. Enriched with hyaluronic acid, it helps in maintaining the skin's moisture balance and exfoliates dead skin cells, leaving the skin soft and supple.

Pros Deeply hydrates and nourishes the skin

Gentle and non-irritating formula

Suitable for all skin types Cons May not be suitable for sensitive skin

2. Dermafique Important Toner Marine

The Dermafique Important Toner Marine is specially formulated to restore the skin's natural pH balance and refine pores. Infused with marine extracts, it helps in regulating sebum production and minimizing the appearance of pores, leaving the skin refreshed and mattified.

Pros Regulates sebum production

Minimizes the appearance of pores

Refreshes and mattifies the skin Cons May feel slightly drying for some individuals

3. Minimalist Glycolic Acid 7% Exfoliating Toner

The Minimalist Glycolic Acid Toner is a multi-functional exfoliating toner that helps in unclogging pores and improving skin texture. Formulated with 7% glycolic acid, it gently exfoliates the skin, revealing a smoother and brighter complexion.

Pros Unclogs pores and improves skin texture

Reveals a smoother and brighter complexion

Suitable for all skin types Cons May cause mild tingling sensation on sensitive skin

Also read: Best toner for oily skin: 5 options for pore size reduction, clearer skin 4. WOW Science Vitamin C Face Toner

The WOW Science Vitamin C Toner is infused with witch hazel and green tea extracts to tone and balance the skin. Packed with vitamin C and essential extracts, it helps in reducing excess oil, refining pores, and brightening the skin for a radiant complexion.

Pros Reduces excess oil and refines pores

Brightens the skin for a radiant complexion

Suitable for all skin types Cons May not be suitable for extremely sensitive skin

5. Plum Green Tea Alcohol-Free Toner

The Plum Green Tea Toner is an alcohol-free formula enriched with green tea extracts to control acne and clarify the skin. It effectively tones the skin, minimizes pores, and reduces excess oil, leaving the skin refreshed and balanced.

Pros Controls acne and clarifies the skin

Minimizes pores and reduces excess oil

Suitable for acne-prone and oily skin Cons May feel slightly sticky upon application

6. Pilgrim Niacinamide Toner

The Pilgrim Niacinamide Toner is a blemish-tightening toner that helps in reducing enlarged pores and controlling excess oil. Infused with niacinamide and witch hazel, it minimizes blemishes, balances oil production, and refines the skin's texture for a smoother appearance.

Pros Reduces enlarged pores and controls excess oil

Minimizes blemishes and balances oil production

Suitable for all skin types Cons May not be suitable for very dry skin

7. UrbanBotanicsTM Toner

The UrbanBotanicsTM Toner is a refreshing and hydrating toner that helps in balancing the skin's pH levels. Enriched with rose water and aloe vera, it soothes and nourishes the skin, while tightening the pores and controlling excess oil for a healthy and radiant complexion.

Pros Refreshes and hydrates the skin

Soothes and nourishes the skin

Tightens pores and controls excess oil Cons May have a strong scent for sensitive individuals

Also read: Best toners for oily skin: 10 options to control shine 8. Jovees Cucumber Skin Toner

The Jovees Cucumber Toner is an astringent toner that helps in tightening and refreshing the skin. Infused with cucumber extract and sage, it helps in controlling excess oil, minimizing pores, and maintaining the skin's natural moisture balance for a rejuvenated and revitalized complexion.

Pros Astringent toner for tightening and refreshing the skin

Controls excess oil and minimizes pores

Suitable for all skin types Cons May feel slightly drying for dry skin types

9. Lacto Calamine Oil Balance Cucumber Toner

The Lacto Calamine Cucumber Toner is formulated with niacinamide and cucumber extracts to keep the skin hydrated and balanced. It controls excess oil, tightens pores, and reduces blemishes, leaving the skin hydrated, smooth, and clear.

Pros Controls excess oil and tightens pores

Reduces blemishes and balances the skin

Suitable for oily and acne-prone skin Cons May feel slightly sticky upon application

10. Ozone Cucumber Toner

The Ozone Cucumber Toner is enriched with cucumber extracts and aloe vera to tone and refresh the skin. It helps in controlling excess oil, minimizing pores, and maintaining the skin's natural pH balance, leaving the skin revitalized and rejuvenated.

Pros Controls excess oil and minimizes pores

Maintains the skin's natural pH balance

Tones and refreshes the skin Cons May have a strong scent for sensitive individuals

Comparison Table

Product Name Regulates Sebum Production Minimizes Pores Controls Excess Oil Derma Hydrating Hyaluronic Multi-Purpose Exfoliating Toner Yes Yes Yes Dermafique Important Toner Marine Yes Yes Yes Minimalist Glycolic Acid 7% Exfoliating Toner Yes Yes Yes WOW Science Vitamin C Face Toner Yes Yes Yes Plum Green Tea Alcohol-Free Toner Yes Yes Yes Pilgrim Niacinamide Toner Yes Yes Yes UrbanBotanicsTM Toner Yes Yes Yes Jovees Cucumber Skin Toner Yes Yes Yes Lacto Calamine Oil Balance Cucumber Toner Yes Yes Yes Ozone Cucumber Toner Yes Yes Yes

Best value for money: The Lacto Calamine Oil Balance Cucumber Toner offers the best value for money with its effective control of excess oil, pore-tightening benefits, and hydrating properties, making it an ideal choice for oily and acne-prone skin.

Best overall product: The Plum Green Tea Alcohol-Free Toner stands out as the best overall product in the category, with its exceptional ability to control acne, clarify the skin, and minimize pores, making it a top choice for those with oily and acne-prone skin.

How to find the perfect best toner for oily skin: When choosing the perfect toner for oily skin, look for features such as oil-control, pore-refining, and mattifying properties. Consider the pros and cons of each product, along with your specific skincare needs, to make an informed decision.

FAQs on Best Toner for Oily Skin What is the price range of these toners? The price range of these toners varies from INR 300 to INR 1000, depending on the brand and the size of the product. Are these toners suitable for sensitive skin? While most of these toners are suitable for all skin types, individuals with sensitive skin may want to perform a patch test before regular use to ensure compatibility. Do these toners have a strong scent? Some of the toners may have a strong scent due to the presence of natural extracts. If you are sensitive to fragrances, consider opting for fragrance-free options. Are these toners effective in controlling excess oil? Yes, these toners are specifically formulated to control excess oil, minimize pores, and maintain the skin's natural moisture balance for balanced and healthy skin.

