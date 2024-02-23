Best toners for oily skin: 10 options to control shine

If you have oily skin, finding the right toner can be a game-changer for your skincare routine.
Oil-control toners help to balance and mattify the skin, minimize pores, and prevent excess oil production, leaving your skin feeling fresh and clean.
In this article, we've curated a list of the 10 best oil-control toners available to help you find the perfect match for your skin type.
1. Plum Green Tea Alcohol-Free Toner
The Plum Green Tea Alcohol-Free Toner is formulated with green tea and glycolic acid to control acne, oily skin, and other skin irritations. It helps to hydrate and maintain the skin's pH balance, leaving it clear and smooth.
Pros
Controls acne and oily skin
Hydrates the skin
Maintains pH balance
Cons
May not be suitable for sensitive skin
2. Minimalist pHA 3% + Biotic Toner
The Minimalist pHA 3% + Biotic Toner is designed to gently exfoliate, hydrate, and tighten the skin. It contains 3% polyhydroxy acids (PHA) that help in exfoliation and reduce the appearance of pores, making it suitable for sensitive and oily skin.
Pros
Gentle exfoliation
Hydrating and tightening
Suitable for sensitive skin
Cons
May not provide strong oil-control
3. Plum Niacinamide Blemish-Free Toner
The Plum Niacinamide Blemish-Free Toner is a fragrance-free and transparent toner that helps in controlling excess oil and blemishes. It contains niacinamide and hyaluronic acid to maintain the skin's moisture balance and improve texture.
The Biotique Bio Cucumber Pore Tightening Toner is infused with the goodness of cucumber, coriander, nutgalls, berberry, and peppermint oil to tighten pores and refresh the skin. It helps in controlling excess oil and maintaining the skin's natural pH balance.
Pros
Tightens pores
Controls excess oil
Refreshes and revitalizes the skin
Cons
Strong fragrance may not be suitable for sensitive skin
6. Cica Niacinamide Glowing Toner
The Cica Niacinamide Glowing Toner is formulated with niacinamide, salicylic acid, and hyaluronic acid to address pigmentation, blemishes, and oily skin. It helps in balancing the skin's natural oils and providing a healthy glow.
Pros
Balances natural oils
Addresses pigmentation and blemishes
Provides a healthy glow
Cons
May not be suitable for severe acne
7. Lacto Calamine Cucumber Niacinamide Toner
The Lacto Calamine Cucumber Niacinamide Toner is enriched with the goodness of cucumber and niacinamide to keep the skin hydrated and oil-free. It helps in maintaining the skin's moisture balance and providing a mattifying effect.
Pros
Keeps the skin hydrated and oil-free
Maintains moisture balance
Provides a mattifying effect
Cons
May not provide strong oil-control for extremely oily skin
The Khadi Natural Rose Water is a natural toner that helps in balancing and revitalizing the skin. It is suitable for all skin types and can be used as a refreshing mist or toner to keep the skin hydrated and refreshed.
Pros
Natural and refreshing
Suitable for all skin types
Keeps the skin hydrated
Cons
May not provide strong oil-control for extremely oily skin
9. Pilgrim Niacinamide Toner
The Pilgrim Niacinamide Toner is formulated with niacinamide and hyaluronic acid to control blemishes, tighten pores, and cleanse the skin. It helps in maintaining the skin's moisture balance and providing a blemish-free complexion.
Pros
Controls blemishes and tightens pores
Maintains moisture balance
Provides a blemish-free complexion
Cons
May not be suitable for dry skin
10. Pilgrim Alcohol-Free Toner
The Pilgrim Alcohol-Free Toner is designed to tighten pores, control excess oil, and provide a glowing complexion. It contains witch hazel, niacinamide, and hyaluronic acid to maintain the skin's pH balance and prevent acne and blemishes.
Pros
Tightens pores and controls excess oil
Provides a glowing complexion
Maintains pH balance
Cons
May not provide strong oil-control for extremely oily skin
Comparison Table
Product Name + Feature Type
Alcohol-free
Tightens Pores
Controls Excess Oil
Hydrates Skin
Maintains pH Balance
Prevents Acne
Plum Green Tea Alcohol-Free Toner
Yes
No
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Minimalist pHA 3% + Biotic Toner
Yes
Yes
No
Yes
Yes
No
Plum Niacinamide Blemish-Free Toner
Yes
No
Yes
Yes
Yes
No
Biotique Bio Cucumber Pore Tightening Toner
No
Yes
Yes
No
Yes
No
Biotique Bio Cucumber Pore Tightening Toner
No
Yes
Yes
No
Yes
No
Cica Niacinamide Glowing Toner
No
No
Yes
No
Yes
No
Lacto Calamine Cucumber Niacinamide Toner
No
No
Yes
Yes
Yes
No
Khadi Natural Rose Water
No
No
No
Yes
No
No
Pilgrim Niacinamide Toner
Yes
Yes
No
Yes
Yes
No
Pilgrim Alcohol-Free Toner
Yes
Yes
Yes
No
Yes
Yes
Best value for money:
The Plum Green Tea Alcohol-Free Toner stands out as the best value for money pick with its alcohol-free formula, oil-control properties, and acne prevention benefits, making it a cost-effective option for oily skin care.
Best overall product:
The Pilgrim Alcohol-Free Toner takes the crown for the best overall product in this category, offering a comprehensive solution with its alcohol-free formula, pore-tightening abilities, oil-control properties, and acne prevention benefits.
How to find the perfect toner for oily skin:
When choosing the perfect toner for oily skin, consider the specific needs of your skin, such as acne control, pore-tightening, and oil-balance. Look for a toner that offers a combination of these benefits while considering the pros and cons to make an informed decision.
FAQs on Toner for Oily Skin
Yes, the toner is formulated to control excess oil production and maintain a mattified skin.
Some toners are suitable for sensitive skin, while others may be too strong. It's essential to check the ingredients and do a patch test before use.
It is recommended to use the toner twice a day, after cleansing the skin, for best results.
Yes, the toner can be used as a pre-makeup step to prepare the skin and provide a smooth base for makeup application.
