Best toners for oily skin: 10 options to control shine

If you have oily skin, finding the right toner can be a game-changer for your skincare routine. Oil-control toners help to balance and mattify the skin, minimize pores, and prevent excess oil production, leaving your skin feeling fresh and clean. In this article, we've curated a list of the 10 best oil-control toners available to help you find the perfect match for your skin type.

1. Plum Green Tea Alcohol-Free Toner

The Plum Green Tea Alcohol-Free Toner is formulated with green tea and glycolic acid to control acne, oily skin, and other skin irritations. It helps to hydrate and maintain the skin's pH balance, leaving it clear and smooth.

Pros Controls acne and oily skin

Hydrates the skin

Maintains pH balance Cons May not be suitable for sensitive skin

2. Minimalist pHA 3% + Biotic Toner

The Minimalist pHA 3% + Biotic Toner is designed to gently exfoliate, hydrate, and tighten the skin. It contains 3% polyhydroxy acids (PHA) that help in exfoliation and reduce the appearance of pores, making it suitable for sensitive and oily skin.

Pros Gentle exfoliation

Hydrating and tightening

Suitable for sensitive skin Cons May not provide strong oil-control

3. Plum Niacinamide Blemish-Free Toner

The Plum Niacinamide Blemish-Free Toner is a fragrance-free and transparent toner that helps in controlling excess oil and blemishes. It contains niacinamide and hyaluronic acid to maintain the skin's moisture balance and improve texture.

Pros Controls excess oil and blemishes

Maintains moisture balance

Improves skin texture Cons May not provide strong pore-refining effects

The Biotique Bio Cucumber Pore Tightening Toner is infused with the goodness of cucumber, coriander, nutgalls, berberry, and peppermint oil to tighten pores and refresh the skin. It helps in controlling excess oil and maintaining the skin's natural pH balance.

Pros Tightens pores

Controls excess oil

Refreshes and revitalizes the skin Cons Strong fragrance may not be suitable for sensitive skin

6. Cica Niacinamide Glowing Toner

The Cica Niacinamide Glowing Toner is formulated with niacinamide, salicylic acid, and hyaluronic acid to address pigmentation, blemishes, and oily skin. It helps in balancing the skin's natural oils and providing a healthy glow.

Pros Balances natural oils

Addresses pigmentation and blemishes

Provides a healthy glow Cons May not be suitable for severe acne

7. Lacto Calamine Cucumber Niacinamide Toner

The Lacto Calamine Cucumber Niacinamide Toner is enriched with the goodness of cucumber and niacinamide to keep the skin hydrated and oil-free. It helps in maintaining the skin's moisture balance and providing a mattifying effect.

Pros Keeps the skin hydrated and oil-free

Maintains moisture balance

Provides a mattifying effect Cons May not provide strong oil-control for extremely oily skin

The Khadi Natural Rose Water is a natural toner that helps in balancing and revitalizing the skin. It is suitable for all skin types and can be used as a refreshing mist or toner to keep the skin hydrated and refreshed.

Pros Natural and refreshing

Suitable for all skin types

Keeps the skin hydrated Cons May not provide strong oil-control for extremely oily skin

9. Pilgrim Niacinamide Toner

The Pilgrim Niacinamide Toner is formulated with niacinamide and hyaluronic acid to control blemishes, tighten pores, and cleanse the skin. It helps in maintaining the skin's moisture balance and providing a blemish-free complexion.

Pros Controls blemishes and tightens pores

Maintains moisture balance

Provides a blemish-free complexion Cons May not be suitable for dry skin

10. Pilgrim Alcohol-Free Toner

The Pilgrim Alcohol-Free Toner is designed to tighten pores, control excess oil, and provide a glowing complexion. It contains witch hazel, niacinamide, and hyaluronic acid to maintain the skin's pH balance and prevent acne and blemishes.

Pros Tightens pores and controls excess oil

Provides a glowing complexion

Maintains pH balance Cons May not provide strong oil-control for extremely oily skin

Comparison Table

Product Name + Feature Type Alcohol-free Tightens Pores Controls Excess Oil Hydrates Skin Maintains pH Balance Prevents Acne Plum Green Tea Alcohol-Free Toner Yes No Yes Yes Yes Yes Minimalist pHA 3% + Biotic Toner Yes Yes No Yes Yes No Plum Niacinamide Blemish-Free Toner Yes No Yes Yes Yes No Biotique Bio Cucumber Pore Tightening Toner No Yes Yes No Yes No Biotique Bio Cucumber Pore Tightening Toner No Yes Yes No Yes No Cica Niacinamide Glowing Toner No No Yes No Yes No Lacto Calamine Cucumber Niacinamide Toner No No Yes Yes Yes No Khadi Natural Rose Water No No No Yes No No Pilgrim Niacinamide Toner Yes Yes No Yes Yes No Pilgrim Alcohol-Free Toner Yes Yes Yes No Yes Yes

Best value for money: The Plum Green Tea Alcohol-Free Toner stands out as the best value for money pick with its alcohol-free formula, oil-control properties, and acne prevention benefits, making it a cost-effective option for oily skin care.

Best overall product: The Pilgrim Alcohol-Free Toner takes the crown for the best overall product in this category, offering a comprehensive solution with its alcohol-free formula, pore-tightening abilities, oil-control properties, and acne prevention benefits.

How to find the perfect toner for oily skin: When choosing the perfect toner for oily skin, consider the specific needs of your skin, such as acne control, pore-tightening, and oil-balance. Look for a toner that offers a combination of these benefits while considering the pros and cons to make an informed decision.

FAQs on Toner for Oily Skin Does the toner help in reducing excess oil production? Yes, the toner is formulated to control excess oil production and maintain a mattified skin. Is the toner suitable for sensitive skin? Some toners are suitable for sensitive skin, while others may be too strong. It's essential to check the ingredients and do a patch test before use. How often should the toner be used? It is recommended to use the toner twice a day, after cleansing the skin, for best results. Can the toner be used under makeup? Yes, the toner can be used as a pre-makeup step to prepare the skin and provide a smooth base for makeup application.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

