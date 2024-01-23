Best refrigerators under 40000 in India: 8 top-rated fridges for your home

Summary:
When it comes to buying a refrigerator, there are numerous options available in the market. With technological advancements, refrigerators now come with a range of features and functionalities, making it essential to choose the right one based on your requirements. Our list of the 10 best refrigerators under ₹40000 in India is here to help you make an informed decision. Whether you're looking for a convertible refrigerator, an inverter model, or a spacious double door fridge, we've got you covered.
We've compared the top-rated fridges from leading brands like LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, Bosch, Godrej, Voltas, Haier, and Lloyd to provide you with a comprehensive guide to choose the best refrigerator that suits your needs and budget.
The LG Frost Free Refrigerator GL-S342SPZX is a convertible refrigerator that offers ample storage space and energy-efficient performance. With features like smart diagnosis, auto smart connect, and a multi-air flow cooling system, this refrigerator ensures long-lasting freshness for your food items.
The Samsung Convertible Refrigerator RT37C4523S8 is designed to provide efficient cooling and storage convenience. With features like convertible mode, digital inverter technology, and a power freeze option, this refrigerator offers reliable performance and flexibility.
The Whirlpool Intellifresh INV-ELT-DF375 is equipped with IntelliSense inverter technology and deep freeze function for efficient cooling and preservation of food items. With features like adaptive intelligence and Zeolite technology, this refrigerator ensures long-lasting freshness and energy savings.
The Bosch Convertible Refrigerator CTC29S031I features VitaFresh pro technology and a convertible freezer for flexible storage options. With features like super cooling and super freezing, this refrigerator ensures optimal preservation of food items and energy-efficient performance.
The Godrej Refrigerator EONVIBE 346B HCIT features intelligent operations and a large storage capacity for efficient cooling and convenience. With features like cool shower technology and aroma lock, this refrigerator ensures long-lasting freshness and superior performance.
The Voltas Beko Refrigerator RBM365DXPCF features a bottom-mounted freezer and active fresh blue light for optimal storage and preservation of food items. With features like NeoFrost dual cooling, everfresh+ technology, and a convertible bottom drawer, this refrigerator offers versatile cooling and convenience.
The Haier Inverter Refrigerator HEB-333DS-P features a twin inverter technology and convertible freezer for energy-efficient cooling and flexible storage options. With features like 8-in-1 convertible modes and a stabilizer-free operation, this refrigerator offers reliable performance and convenience.
The Lloyd Inverter Double Door Refrigerator GLFF342ASRT1PB features a large storage capacity and a digital display for convenient access and control. With features like inverter compressor technology and multi-airflow cooling, this refrigerator ensures efficient cooling and optimal preservation of food items.
|Features
|LG Frost Free Refrigerator GL-S342SPZX
|Samsung Convertible Refrigerator RT37C4523S8
|Whirlpool Intellifresh INV-ELT-DF375
|Bosch Convertible Refrigerator CTC29S031I
|Godrej Refrigerator EONVIBE 346B HCIT
|Voltas Beko Refrigerator RBM365DXPCF
|Haier Inverter Refrigerator HEB-333DS-P
|Lloyd Inverter Double Door Refrigerator GLFF342ASRT1PB
|Convertible Mode
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Digital Inverter Technology
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Energy Efficiency
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
The Whirlpool Intellifresh INV-ELT-DF375 is the best value for money with its IntelliSense inverter technology, deep freeze function, and adaptive intelligence, offering energy-efficient performance and long-lasting freshness at an affordable price point.
The LG Frost Free Refrigerator GL-S342SPZX stands out as the best overall product with its convertible design, smart diagnosis feature, and energy-efficient performance, providing versatile storage options and reliable cooling.
To find the best fridge under ₹40000, consider factors like capacity, energy efficiency, and additional features. Renowned brands such as LG, Samsung, and Whirlpool offer diverse options within this budget.
Assess your storage needs, preferred design, and features like frost-free operation or convertible compartments. Customer reviews provide valuable insights into real-world performance.
Compare prices, warranty, and after-sales service for a well-informed decision on the ideal refrigerator that aligns with your requirements and budget.
|Product
|Price
|LG 322 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (2023 Model, GL-S342SPZX, Shiny Steel, Convertible with Express Freeze)
|Get Price
|Samsung 322 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT37C4523S8/HL, Silver, Elegant Inox, 2023 Model)
|Get Price
|Whirlpool 325 L 3 Star Intellifresh Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (IF INV ELT DF375 Omega Steel(3S)-TL, Grey, 2023 Model)
|Get Price
|Bosch Convertible- XL Fridge 269L 3 Star Inverter Frost Free Refrigerator (CTC29S031I, Convertible, Sparkly Steel, 2023 Model Gross Volume- 290 L)�
|₹ 34,990
|Godrej 331 L 2 Star Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT EONVIBE 346B 25 HCIT ST RH, Steel Rush, Intelligent Operations, 2022 Model)
|Get Price
|Voltas Beko A TATA Product 340 L 2 Star Frost free Inverter Double door Bottom Mount Refrigerator (RBM365DXPCF, PET INOX, Store fresh Technology)
|₹ 36,999
|Haier 325 L 3 Star Frost Free Inverter Double Door Bottom Mount Refrigerator Appliance (2023 Model, HEB-333DS-P, Dazzle Steel, Convertible)
|Get Price
|Lloyd 340 L 2 Star Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (GLFF342ASRT1PB, Sakura Red)
|Get Price
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.