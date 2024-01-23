Story Saved
Best refrigerators under 40000 in India: 8 top-rated fridges for your home

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Jan 23, 2024 11:09 IST
Best refrigerators under 40000 in India: Looking for a budget-friendly, value-for-money fridge? Check out our list of the top-rated refrigerators in India and make an informed decision based on your needs and preferences.

product info
Best refrigerators under 40000 in India: Check out our comprehensive list to find top options.

When it comes to buying a refrigerator, there are numerous options available in the market. With technological advancements, refrigerators now come with a range of features and functionalities, making it essential to choose the right one based on your requirements. Our list of the 10 best refrigerators under 40000 in India is here to help you make an informed decision. Whether you're looking for a convertible refrigerator, an inverter model, or a spacious double door fridge, we've got you covered.

We've compared the top-rated fridges from leading brands like LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, Bosch, Godrej, Voltas, Haier, and Lloyd to provide you with a comprehensive guide to choose the best refrigerator that suits your needs and budget.

1. LG Frost Free Refrigerator GL-S342SPZX

The LG Frost Free Refrigerator GL-S342SPZX is a convertible refrigerator that offers ample storage space and energy-efficient performance. With features like smart diagnosis, auto smart connect, and a multi-air flow cooling system, this refrigerator ensures long-lasting freshness for your food items.

Specifications of LG Frost Free Refrigerator GL-S342SPZX

  • Convertible refrigerator
  • Smart diagnosis
  • Auto smart connect
  • Multi-air flow cooling system
  • Energy-efficient
LG 322 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (2023 Model, GL-S342SPZX, Shiny Steel, Convertible with Express Freeze)
4.3 (1,291)
4.3 (1,291)
2. Samsung Convertible Refrigerator RT37C4523S8

The Samsung Convertible Refrigerator RT37C4523S8 is designed to provide efficient cooling and storage convenience. With features like convertible mode, digital inverter technology, and a power freeze option, this refrigerator offers reliable performance and flexibility.

Specifications of Samsung Convertible Refrigerator RT37C4523S8

  • Convertible mode
  • Digital inverter technology
  • Power freeze option
  • All-around cooling
  • Stylish design
Samsung 322 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT37C4523S8/HL, Silver, Elegant Inox, 2023 Model)
4.2 (3,244)
4.2 (3,244)
Also read: Best refrigerators in India: Top rated fridge brands, 10 choices to consider

3. Whirlpool Intellifresh INV-ELT-DF375

The Whirlpool Intellifresh INV-ELT-DF375 is equipped with IntelliSense inverter technology and deep freeze function for efficient cooling and preservation of food items. With features like adaptive intelligence and Zeolite technology, this refrigerator ensures long-lasting freshness and energy savings.

Specifications of Whirlpool Intellifresh INV-ELT-DF375

  • IntelliSense inverter technology
  • Deep freeze function
  • Adaptive intelligence
  • Zeolite technology
  • Convertible freezer
Whirlpool 325 L 3 Star Intellifresh Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (IF INV ELT DF375 Omega Steel(3S)-TL, Grey, 2023 Model)
4.1 (4,089)
4.1 (4,089)
4. Bosch Convertible Refrigerator CTC29S031I

The Bosch Convertible Refrigerator CTC29S031I features VitaFresh pro technology and a convertible freezer for flexible storage options. With features like super cooling and super freezing, this refrigerator ensures optimal preservation of food items and energy-efficient performance.

Specifications of Bosch Convertible Refrigerator CTC29S031I

  • VitaFresh pro technology
  • Convertible freezer
  • Super cooling and super freezing
  • Multi airflow system
  • Energy-efficient
Bosch Convertible- XL Fridge 269L 3 Star Inverter Frost Free Refrigerator (CTC29S031I, Convertible, Sparkly Steel, 2023 Model Gross Volume- 290 L)�
4 (1)
4 (1)
22% off
34,990 45,000
5. Godrej Refrigerator EONVIBE 346B HCIT

The Godrej Refrigerator EONVIBE 346B HCIT features intelligent operations and a large storage capacity for efficient cooling and convenience. With features like cool shower technology and aroma lock, this refrigerator ensures long-lasting freshness and superior performance.

Specifications of Godrej Refrigerator EONVIBE 346B HCIT

  • Intelligent operations
  • Large storage capacity
  • Cool shower technology
  • Aroma lock
  • Energy-efficient
Godrej 331 L 2 Star Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT EONVIBE 346B 25 HCIT ST RH, Steel Rush, Intelligent Operations, 2022 Model)
4 (139)
4 (139)
6. Voltas Beko Refrigerator RBM365DXPCF

The Voltas Beko Refrigerator RBM365DXPCF features a bottom-mounted freezer and active fresh blue light for optimal storage and preservation of food items. With features like NeoFrost dual cooling, everfresh+ technology, and a convertible bottom drawer, this refrigerator offers versatile cooling and convenience.

Specifications of Voltas Beko Refrigerator RBM365DXPCF

  • Bottom-mounted freezer
  • Active fresh blue light
  • NeoFrost dual cooling
  • Everfresh+ technology
  • Convertible bottom drawer
Voltas Beko A TATA Product 340 L 2 Star Frost free Inverter Double door Bottom Mount Refrigerator (RBM365DXPCF, PET INOX, Store fresh Technology)
3.9 (35)
3.9 (35)
16% off
36,999 43,990
Also read: Best refrigerators in India: Top 10 options among fridges, complete buying guide

7. Haier Inverter Refrigerator HEB-333DS-P

The Haier Inverter Refrigerator HEB-333DS-P features a twin inverter technology and convertible freezer for energy-efficient cooling and flexible storage options. With features like 8-in-1 convertible modes and a stabilizer-free operation, this refrigerator offers reliable performance and convenience.

Specifications of Haier Inverter Refrigerator HEB-333DS-P

  • Twin inverter technology
  • Convertible freezer
  • 8-in-1 convertible modes
  • Stabilizer-free operation
  • Energy-efficient
Haier 325 L 3 Star Frost Free Inverter Double Door Bottom Mount Refrigerator Appliance (2023 Model, HEB-333DS-P, Dazzle Steel, Convertible)
4.3 (268)
4.3 (268)
8. Lloyd Inverter Double Door Refrigerator GLFF342ASRT1PB

The Lloyd Inverter Double Door Refrigerator GLFF342ASRT1PB features a large storage capacity and a digital display for convenient access and control. With features like inverter compressor technology and multi-airflow cooling, this refrigerator ensures efficient cooling and optimal preservation of food items.

Specifications of Lloyd Inverter Double Door Refrigerator GLFF342ASRT1PB

  • Large storage capacity
  • Digital display
  • Inverter compressor technology
  • Multi-airflow cooling
  • Convertible freezer
Lloyd 340 L 2 Star Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (GLFF342ASRT1PB, Sakura Red)
4.2 (18)
4.2 (18)
Comparison Table

FeaturesLG Frost Free Refrigerator GL-S342SPZXSamsung Convertible Refrigerator RT37C4523S8Whirlpool Intellifresh INV-ELT-DF375Bosch Convertible Refrigerator CTC29S031IGodrej Refrigerator EONVIBE 346B HCITVoltas Beko Refrigerator RBM365DXPCFHaier Inverter Refrigerator HEB-333DS-PLloyd Inverter Double Door Refrigerator GLFF342ASRT1PB
Convertible ModeYesYesYesYesNoNoYesYes
Digital Inverter TechnologyYesYesYesNoNoNoYesYes
Energy EfficiencyYesYesYesYesYesYesYesYes

Best value for money:

The Whirlpool Intellifresh INV-ELT-DF375 is the best value for money with its IntelliSense inverter technology, deep freeze function, and adaptive intelligence, offering energy-efficient performance and long-lasting freshness at an affordable price point.

Best overall product:

The LG Frost Free Refrigerator GL-S342SPZX stands out as the best overall product with its convertible design, smart diagnosis feature, and energy-efficient performance, providing versatile storage options and reliable cooling.

How to find the perfect best fridge under 40000:

To find the best fridge under 40000, consider factors like capacity, energy efficiency, and additional features. Renowned brands such as LG, Samsung, and Whirlpool offer diverse options within this budget. 

Assess your storage needs, preferred design, and features like frost-free operation or convertible compartments. Customer reviews provide valuable insights into real-world performance. 

Compare prices, warranty, and after-sales service for a well-informed decision on the ideal refrigerator that aligns with your requirements and budget.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

