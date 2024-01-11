Best smartwatches under ₹85000: 10 finest options to choose from

In today's fast-paced world, smartwatches have become an essential gadget for staying connected and tracking your health and fitness. With a wide range of options available, choosing the best smartwatch can be overwhelming. To help you make an informed decision, we have compiled a list of the 10 best smartwatches under ₹85000, each offering unique features and functionalities to suit various needs and preferences.
1. Apple Watch Series 7
The Apple Watch Series 7 is a top-of-the-line smartwatch with a stunning cellular feature and precision extra-long battery life. It boasts a sleek design and is packed with advanced health and fitness tracking capabilities. The always-on Retina display ensures easy visibility in any lighting condition.
Specifications of Apple Watch Series 7
- Cellular connectivity
- Long battery life
- Retina display
- Advanced health tracking
- Fitness features
2. Apple Watch Series 6
The Apple Watch Series 6 features a cellular stainless steel case and a Milanese loop, making it a premium choice for those seeking a luxurious smartwatch. It offers resistance to water and dust, making it suitable for various activities.
Specifications of Apple Watch Series 6
- Stainless steel case
- Milanese loop
- Water and dust resistance
- Advanced health monitoring
- Intelligent activity tracking
3. Apple Watch SE
The Apple Watch SE is a more affordable option that doesn't compromise on features. It boasts a cellular smartwatch with a stainless steel case and resistance to water and dust, making it a durable and reliable choice for everyday use.
Specifications of Apple Watch SE
- Stainless steel case
- Cellular connectivity
- Water and dust resistance
- Comprehensive health tracking
- Family setup
4. Garmin Venu 2
The Garmin Venu 2 is a feature-packed smartwatch with a graphite case and enhanced protection. It offers advanced health and fitness tracking features, including heart rate monitoring, sleep analysis, and workout guidance.
Specifications of Garmin Venu 2
- Graphite case
- Enhanced protection
- Advanced health monitoring
- Fitness guidance
- Smart notifications
5. Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2
The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 is a sleek and sporty smartwatch with a black aluminum case. It offers cellular connectivity and advanced health and fitness tracking capabilities, making it an ideal companion for active individuals.
Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2
- Black aluminum case
- Cellular connectivity
- Advanced health tracking
- Fitness coaching
- Customizable watch faces
6. Garmin Forerunner 245 Music
The Garmin Forerunner 245 Music is a rubber smartwatch with built-in GPS and music storage. It offers advanced training features for runners and cyclists, including performance monitoring and recovery time estimation.
Specifications of Garmin Forerunner 245 Music
- Rubber smartwatch
- Built-in GPS
- Music storage
- Advanced training features
- Performance monitoring
7. Garmin Venu Sq
The Garmin Venu Sq is a budget-friendly smartwatch with a vibrant touchscreen display and advanced health and fitness features. It offers GPS tracking, heart rate monitoring, and sleep analysis for comprehensive health insights.
Specifications of Garmin Venu Sq
- Vibrant touchscreen display
- GPS tracking
- Heart rate monitoring
- Sleep analysis
- Smart notifications
8. Polar Ignite
The Polar Ignite is a wrist-based smartwatch with personalized notifications and advanced fitness tracking features. It offers a lightweight and comfortable design, making it suitable for all-day wear.
Specifications of Polar Ignite
- Wrist-based design
- Personalized notifications
- Advanced fitness tracking
- Integrated GPS
- Sleep tracking
9. Samsung Galaxy Watch
The Samsung Galaxy Watch is a Bluetooth smartwatch with wireless charging capabilities, making it a convenient and practical choice for users on the go. It offers a range of health and fitness tracking features for active individuals.
Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Watch
- Bluetooth smartwatch
- Wireless charging
- Advanced health tracking
- Fitness features
- Customizable watch faces
Best value for money:
The Garmin Venu Sq stands out as the best value for money with its affordable price point and comprehensive health and fitness features, making it an ideal choice for budget-conscious users who don't want to compromise on functionality.
Best overall product:
The Apple Watch Series 7 emerges as the best overall product in the category, offering a perfect blend of cellular connectivity, long battery life, and water resistance, along with advanced health and fitness tracking features.
How to find the perfect smartwatch under ₹85000:
When seeking the perfect smartwatch under ₹85,000, prioritize features aligned with your lifestyle. Examine health and fitness tracking capabilities, ensuring they match your goals. Assess battery life, display quality, and customization options for a personalized experience. Compatibility with your smartphone's operating system is crucial, and consider additional features like GPS and water resistance. Read user reviews and compare specifications to make an informed decision, ensuring that the selected smartwatch not only fits your budget but also enhances your daily activities and seamlessly integrates into your tech ecosystem.