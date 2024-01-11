Best smartwatches under ₹85000: 10 finest options to choose from

Summary: Best smartwatches under ₹85000: Find your pick from our curated list of smartwatches in this price segment. Compare their features, check out their pros and cons and a host of other details.

In today's fast-paced world, smartwatches have become an essential gadget for staying connected and tracking your health and fitness. With a wide range of options available, choosing the best smartwatch can be overwhelming. To help you make an informed decision, we have compiled a list of the 10 best smartwatches under ₹85000, each offering unique features and functionalities to suit various needs and preferences.

1. Apple Watch Series 7 The Apple Watch Series 7 is a top-of-the-line smartwatch with a stunning cellular feature and precision extra-long battery life. It boasts a sleek design and is packed with advanced health and fitness tracking capabilities. The always-on Retina display ensures easy visibility in any lighting condition. Specifications of Apple Watch Series 7 Cellular connectivity

Long battery life

Retina display

Advanced health tracking

Fitness features

Pros Sleek and stylish design

Advanced health and fitness tracking

Long battery life Cons Relatively high price point

Limited compatibility with non-Apple devices

Our Pick Apple Watch Ultra [GPS + Cellular 49 mm] Smart Watch w/Rugged Titanium Case & Midnight Ocean Band. Fitness Tracker, Precision GPS, Action Button, Extra-Long BatteryLife, Brighter Retina Display ₹ 89,900 5% off ₹ 84,999 from

2. Apple Watch Series 6 The Apple Watch Series 6 features a cellular stainless steel case and a Milanese loop, making it a premium choice for those seeking a luxurious smartwatch. It offers resistance to water and dust, making it suitable for various activities. Specifications of Apple Watch Series 6 Stainless steel case

Milanese loop

Water and dust resistance

Advanced health monitoring

Intelligent activity tracking

Pros Luxurious design

Comprehensive health monitoring

Water and dust resistance Cons High price tag

Limited customization options

Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS + Cellular 45 mm] Smart Watch w/Gold Stainless Steel Case with Gold Milanese Loop. Fitness Tracker, Blood Oxygen & ECG Apps, Always- On Retina Display, Water Resistant ₹ 84,899 from

Cellular connectivity

Water and dust resistance

Comprehensive health tracking

Family setup

Pros Affordable price point

Reliable and durable design

Comprehensive health tracking Cons Limited customization options

Slightly shorter battery life compared to premium models

Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS + Cellular 45mm] Smartwatch with Gold Stainless steel Case with Gold Milanese Loop One Size. Fitness Tracker, Blood Oxygen & ECG Apps, Always-On Retina Display, Water Resistant ₹ 80,900 from

4. Garmin Venu 2 The Garmin Venu 2 is a feature-packed smartwatch with a graphite case and enhanced protection. It offers advanced health and fitness tracking features, including heart rate monitoring, sleep analysis, and workout guidance. Specifications of Garmin Venu 2 Graphite case

Enhanced protection

Advanced health monitoring

Fitness guidance

Smart notifications

Pros Durable build quality

Comprehensive health and fitness features

Smart notifications for seamless connectivity Cons Slightly bulkier design

Limited app ecosystem compared to other platforms

Garmin 010-02429-00 Venu 2S Fitness Smartwatch Slate Bezel with Graphite Silicone Band Bundle with Tech Smart USA Fitness & Wellness Suite and 1 Year Extended Protection Plan ₹ 75,976 26% off ₹ 55,976 from

5. Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 is a sleek and sporty smartwatch with a black aluminum case. It offers cellular connectivity and advanced health and fitness tracking capabilities, making it an ideal companion for active individuals. Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 Black aluminum case

Cellular connectivity

Advanced health tracking

Fitness coaching

Customizable watch faces

Pros Sleek and sporty design

Comprehensive health and fitness tracking

Customizable watch faces Cons Limited third-party app support

Slightly shorter battery life compared to other models

Samsung Electronics Store Gear Sport Smartwatch, Black (SM-R600NZKAXAR) ₹ 63,314 14% off ₹ 54,512 from

6. Garmin Forerunner 245 Music The Garmin Forerunner 245 Music is a rubber smartwatch with built-in GPS and music storage. It offers advanced training features for runners and cyclists, including performance monitoring and recovery time estimation. Specifications of Garmin Forerunner 245 Music Rubber smartwatch

Built-in GPS

Music storage

Advanced training features

Performance monitoring

Pros Durable and lightweight design

Advanced training features for runners and cyclists

Built-in music storage for on-the-go entertainment Cons Limited app ecosystem compared to other platforms

Relatively smaller display size

Garmin Forerunner 245 Music, GPS Running Smartwatch with Music and Advanced Dynamics, Aqua ₹ 74,232 28% off ₹ 53,232 from

GPS tracking

Heart rate monitoring

Sleep analysis

Smart notifications

Pros Affordable price point

Comprehensive health and fitness features

Vibrant and intuitive touchscreen display Cons Slightly limited app ecosystem

Plastic construction may not appeal to all users

Garmin Venu Sq Music, GPS Smartwatch with Bright Touchscreen Display, Features Music and Up to 6 Days of Battery Life (Moss/Slate), Free Size ₹ 73,638 29% off ₹ 52,638 from

8. Polar Ignite The Polar Ignite is a wrist-based smartwatch with personalized notifications and advanced fitness tracking features. It offers a lightweight and comfortable design, making it suitable for all-day wear. Specifications of Polar Ignite Wrist-based design

Personalized notifications

Advanced fitness tracking

Integrated GPS

Sleep tracking

Pros Lightweight and comfortable design

Personalized notifications for seamless connectivity

Comprehensive fitness tracking features Cons Limited customization options

Smaller app ecosystem compared to other platforms

Polar Ignite 2 - Fitness Smartwatch with Integrated GPS - Wrist-Based Heart Monitor - Personalized Guidance for Workouts, Recovery and Sleep Tracking - Music Controls, Weather, Phone Notifications ₹ 65,093 25% off ₹ 49,073 from

9. Samsung Galaxy Watch The Samsung Galaxy Watch is a Bluetooth smartwatch with wireless charging capabilities, making it a convenient and practical choice for users on the go. It offers a range of health and fitness tracking features for active individuals. Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Watch Bluetooth smartwatch

Wireless charging

Advanced health tracking

Fitness features

Customizable watch faces

Pros Convenient wireless charging

Comprehensive health and fitness tracking

Customizable watch faces for personalization Cons Limited third-party app support

Slightly bulkier design compared to other models

SAMSUNG Store Samsung Galaxy Bluetooth SmartWatch- Green (Wireless) ₹ 76,801 35% off ₹ 49,999 from

Comparison Table

Cellular Connectivity Battery Life Water Resistance Apple Watch Series 7 Yes Long Yes Apple Watch Series 6 Yes Long Yes Apple Watch SE Yes Long Yes Garmin Venu 2 No Long Yes Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 Yes Long Yes Garmin Forerunner 245 Music No Long Yes Garmin Venu Sq No Long Yes Polar Ignite No Long Yes Samsung Galaxy Watch No Long Yes

Best value for money: The Garmin Venu Sq stands out as the best value for money with its affordable price point and comprehensive health and fitness features, making it an ideal choice for budget-conscious users who don't want to compromise on functionality.

Best overall product: The Apple Watch Series 7 emerges as the best overall product in the category, offering a perfect blend of cellular connectivity, long battery life, and water resistance, along with advanced health and fitness tracking features.

How to find the perfect smartwatch under ₹ 85000: When seeking the perfect smartwatch under ₹85,000, prioritize features aligned with your lifestyle. Examine health and fitness tracking capabilities, ensuring they match your goals. Assess battery life, display quality, and customization options for a personalized experience. Compatibility with your smartphone's operating system is crucial, and consider additional features like GPS and water resistance. Read user reviews and compare specifications to make an informed decision, ensuring that the selected smartwatch not only fits your budget but also enhances your daily activities and seamlessly integrates into your tech ecosystem.

FAQs on smartwatch under ₹85000 What are the key features to consider when buying a smartwatch? When buying a smartwatch, consider factors such as cellular connectivity, battery life, water resistance, health tracking capabilities, and compatibility with your smartphone. What makes the Apple Watch Series 7 the best overall product? The Apple Watch Series 7 excels in offering cellular connectivity, long battery life, water resistance, and advanced health and fitness tracking features, making it the top choice for users seeking a premium smartwatch experience. Are there affordable options with comprehensive features? Yes, the Garmin Venu Sq stands out as a budget-friendly option with comprehensive health and fitness features, making it a great choice for users looking for value for money. How do I choose between the different smartwatch brands? When choosing between different smartwatch brands, consider the specific features, design, and ecosystem compatibility that align with your preferences and requirements.

