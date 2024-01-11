Icon
Best smartwatches under ₹85000: 10 finest options to choose from

Published on Jan 11, 2024 10:35 IST
By: Affiliate Desk
In today's fast-paced world, smartwatches have become an essential gadget for staying connected and tracking your health and fitness. With a wide range of options available, choosing the best smartwatch can be overwhelming. To help you make an informed decision, we have compiled a list of the 10 best smartwatches under 85000, each offering unique features and functionalities to suit various needs and preferences.

1. Apple Watch Series 7

The Apple Watch Series 7 is a top-of-the-line smartwatch with a stunning cellular feature and precision extra-long battery life. It boasts a sleek design and is packed with advanced health and fitness tracking capabilities. The always-on Retina display ensures easy visibility in any lighting condition.

Specifications of Apple Watch Series 7

  • Cellular connectivity
  • Long battery life
  • Retina display
  • Advanced health tracking
  • Fitness features

Pros

  • Sleek and stylish design
  • Advanced health and fitness tracking
  • Long battery life

Cons

  • Relatively high price point
  • Limited compatibility with non-Apple devices
Our Pick cellpic

Apple Watch Ultra [GPS + Cellular 49 mm] Smart Watch w/Rugged Titanium Case & Midnight Ocean Band. Fitness Tracker, Precision GPS, Action Button, Extra-Long BatteryLife, Brighter Retina Display

₹ 89,900 5% off

2. Apple Watch Series 6

The Apple Watch Series 6 features a cellular stainless steel case and a Milanese loop, making it a premium choice for those seeking a luxurious smartwatch. It offers resistance to water and dust, making it suitable for various activities.

Specifications of Apple Watch Series 6

  • Stainless steel case
  • Milanese loop
  • Water and dust resistance
  • Advanced health monitoring
  • Intelligent activity tracking

Pros

  • Luxurious design
  • Comprehensive health monitoring
  • Water and dust resistance

Cons

  • High price tag
  • Limited customization options
cellpic

Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS + Cellular 45 mm] Smart Watch w/Gold Stainless Steel Case with Gold Milanese Loop. Fitness Tracker, Blood Oxygen & ECG Apps, Always- On Retina Display, Water Resistant

3. Apple Watch SE

The Apple Watch SE is a more affordable option that doesn't compromise on features. It boasts a cellular smartwatch with a stainless steel case and resistance to water and dust, making it a durable and reliable choice for everyday use.

Specifications of Apple Watch SE

  • Stainless steel case
  • Cellular connectivity
  • Water and dust resistance
  • Comprehensive health tracking
  • Family setup

Pros

  • Affordable price point
  • Reliable and durable design
  • Comprehensive health tracking

Cons

  • Limited customization options
  • Slightly shorter battery life compared to premium models
cellpic

Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS + Cellular 45mm] Smartwatch with Gold Stainless steel Case with Gold Milanese Loop One Size. Fitness Tracker, Blood Oxygen & ECG Apps, Always-On Retina Display, Water Resistant

4. Garmin Venu 2

The Garmin Venu 2 is a feature-packed smartwatch with a graphite case and enhanced protection. It offers advanced health and fitness tracking features, including heart rate monitoring, sleep analysis, and workout guidance.

Specifications of Garmin Venu 2

  • Graphite case
  • Enhanced protection
  • Advanced health monitoring
  • Fitness guidance
  • Smart notifications

Pros

  • Durable build quality
  • Comprehensive health and fitness features
  • Smart notifications for seamless connectivity

Cons

  • Slightly bulkier design
  • Limited app ecosystem compared to other platforms
cellpic

Garmin 010-02429-00 Venu 2S Fitness Smartwatch Slate Bezel with Graphite Silicone Band Bundle with Tech Smart USA Fitness & Wellness Suite and 1 Year Extended Protection Plan

₹ 75,976 26% off

5. Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 is a sleek and sporty smartwatch with a black aluminum case. It offers cellular connectivity and advanced health and fitness tracking capabilities, making it an ideal companion for active individuals.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2

  • Black aluminum case
  • Cellular connectivity
  • Advanced health tracking
  • Fitness coaching
  • Customizable watch faces

Pros

  • Sleek and sporty design
  • Comprehensive health and fitness tracking
  • Customizable watch faces

Cons

  • Limited third-party app support
  • Slightly shorter battery life compared to other models
cellpic

Samsung Electronics Store Gear Sport Smartwatch, Black (SM-R600NZKAXAR)

₹ 63,314 14% off

6. Garmin Forerunner 245 Music

The Garmin Forerunner 245 Music is a rubber smartwatch with built-in GPS and music storage. It offers advanced training features for runners and cyclists, including performance monitoring and recovery time estimation.

Specifications of Garmin Forerunner 245 Music

  • Rubber smartwatch
  • Built-in GPS
  • Music storage
  • Advanced training features
  • Performance monitoring

Pros

  • Durable and lightweight design
  • Advanced training features for runners and cyclists
  • Built-in music storage for on-the-go entertainment

Cons

  • Limited app ecosystem compared to other platforms
  • Relatively smaller display size
cellpic

Garmin Forerunner 245 Music, GPS Running Smartwatch with Music and Advanced Dynamics, Aqua

₹ 74,232 28% off

7. Garmin Venu Sq

The Garmin Venu Sq is a budget-friendly smartwatch with a vibrant touchscreen display and advanced health and fitness features. It offers GPS tracking, heart rate monitoring, and sleep analysis for comprehensive health insights.

Specifications of Garmin Venu Sq

  • Vibrant touchscreen display
  • GPS tracking
  • Heart rate monitoring
  • Sleep analysis
  • Smart notifications

Pros

  • Affordable price point
  • Comprehensive health and fitness features
  • Vibrant and intuitive touchscreen display

Cons

  • Slightly limited app ecosystem
  • Plastic construction may not appeal to all users
cellpic

Garmin Venu Sq Music, GPS Smartwatch with Bright Touchscreen Display, Features Music and Up to 6 Days of Battery Life (Moss/Slate), Free Size

₹ 73,638 29% off

8. Polar Ignite

The Polar Ignite is a wrist-based smartwatch with personalized notifications and advanced fitness tracking features. It offers a lightweight and comfortable design, making it suitable for all-day wear.

Specifications of Polar Ignite

  • Wrist-based design
  • Personalized notifications
  • Advanced fitness tracking
  • Integrated GPS
  • Sleep tracking

Pros

  • Lightweight and comfortable design
  • Personalized notifications for seamless connectivity
  • Comprehensive fitness tracking features

Cons

  • Limited customization options
  • Smaller app ecosystem compared to other platforms
cellpic

Polar Ignite 2 - Fitness Smartwatch with Integrated GPS - Wrist-Based Heart Monitor - Personalized Guidance for Workouts, Recovery and Sleep Tracking - Music Controls, Weather, Phone Notifications

₹ 65,093 25% off

9. Samsung Galaxy Watch

The Samsung Galaxy Watch is a Bluetooth smartwatch with wireless charging capabilities, making it a convenient and practical choice for users on the go. It offers a range of health and fitness tracking features for active individuals.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Watch

  • Bluetooth smartwatch
  • Wireless charging
  • Advanced health tracking
  • Fitness features
  • Customizable watch faces

Pros

  • Convenient wireless charging
  • Comprehensive health and fitness tracking
  • Customizable watch faces for personalization

Cons

  • Limited third-party app support
  • Slightly bulkier design compared to other models
cellpic

SAMSUNG Store Samsung Galaxy Bluetooth SmartWatch- Green (Wireless)

₹ 76,801 35% off

Comparison Table

Cellular ConnectivityBattery LifeWater Resistance
Apple Watch Series 7YesLongYes
Apple Watch Series 6YesLongYes
Apple Watch SEYesLongYes
Garmin Venu 2NoLongYes
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2YesLongYes
Garmin Forerunner 245 MusicNoLongYes
Garmin Venu SqNoLongYes
Polar IgniteNoLongYes
Samsung Galaxy WatchNoLongYes

Best value for money:

The Garmin Venu Sq stands out as the best value for money with its affordable price point and comprehensive health and fitness features, making it an ideal choice for budget-conscious users who don't want to compromise on functionality.

Best overall product:

The Apple Watch Series 7 emerges as the best overall product in the category, offering a perfect blend of cellular connectivity, long battery life, and water resistance, along with advanced health and fitness tracking features.

How to find the perfect smartwatch under 85000:

When seeking the perfect smartwatch under 85,000, prioritize features aligned with your lifestyle. Examine health and fitness tracking capabilities, ensuring they match your goals. Assess battery life, display quality, and customization options for a personalized experience. Compatibility with your smartphone's operating system is crucial, and consider additional features like GPS and water resistance. Read user reviews and compare specifications to make an informed decision, ensuring that the selected smartwatch not only fits your budget but also enhances your daily activities and seamlessly integrates into your tech ecosystem.

FAQs on smartwatch under ₹85000

When buying a smartwatch, consider factors such as cellular connectivity, battery life, water resistance, health tracking capabilities, and compatibility with your smartphone.
The Apple Watch Series 7 excels in offering cellular connectivity, long battery life, water resistance, and advanced health and fitness tracking features, making it the top choice for users seeking a premium smartwatch experience.
Yes, the Garmin Venu Sq stands out as a budget-friendly option with comprehensive health and fitness features, making it a great choice for users looking for value for money.
When choosing between different smartwatch brands, consider the specific features, design, and ecosystem compatibility that align with your preferences and requirements.
