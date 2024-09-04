Icon
Best watches for men to buy in 2024: Top 10 picks that spell timeless elegance

Last Published on Sep 04, 2024 16:30 IST
dot By:  Affiliate Desk

Looking for the perfect watch for men? Check out our list of the top 10 men's watches available on Amazon and make an informed decision based on your needs and preferences.

Watches are more than just devices for telling time; they are significant style statements for men. With countless options available, selecting the right one can be daunting. To ease your decision-making, we have curated a list of the 10 best watches for men on Amazon. This selection features a range of top brands, from the luxurious Michael Kors and Armani Exchange to the trusted Seiko and Casio, ensuring there is something for every taste and budget.

Whether you seek a classic analogue watch or a feature-packed digital timepiece, our list has you covered. These watches are perfect for personal use or as thoughtful gifts. Each option has been carefully chosen to help you find a timepiece that complements your style and meets your functional needs. Read on to discover the ideal watch that combines elegance, reliability, and innovation.

1. Michael Kors Men's MK8576 Runway

The Michael Kors Men's MK8576 Runway watch is a sleek and sophisticated timepiece that exudes luxury. It features a black stainless steel case and bracelet, a black dial, and three sub-dials. The chronograph movement adds a sporty touch to this elegant watch.

Pros

  • Luxurious design
  • High-quality materials

Cons

  • Relatively expensive

2. Seiko Analog Green Dial Watch SRPD63K1

The Seiko Analog Green Dial Watch SRPD63K1 is a stylish and functional timepiece suitable for everyday wear. It features a green dial with a date display, a stainless steel case, and a comfortable silicone strap.

Pros

  • Versatile design
  • Automatic movement

Cons

  • Limited color options

3. Fossil Grant Chronograph Analog Black

The Fossil Grant Chronograph Analog Black watch is a classic timepiece with a modern twist. It features a black dial with Roman numeral markers, a stainless steel case, and a brown leather strap.

Pros

  • Timeless design
  • Comfortable leather strap

Cons

  • Limited water resistance

4. Fossil Season Chronograph Black Watch

The Fossil Season Chronograph Black Watch is a versatile timepiece suitable for both casual and formal occasions. It features a black dial with three sub-dials, a stainless steel case, and a black silicone strap.

Pros

  • Sporty design
  • Durable silicone strap

Cons

  • Limited color options

5. Fossil Analog White Dial Watch FS4795

The Fossil Analog White Dial Watch FS4795 is a timeless and elegant timepiece suitable for any occasion. It features a white dial with Roman numeral markers, a stainless steel case, and a brown leather strap.

Pros

  • Classic design
  • Versatile style

Cons

  • Limited water resistance

6. Diesel Daddies Analog Grey Watch

The Diesel Daddies Analog Grey Watch is a bold and rugged timepiece that makes a statement. It features a grey dial with multiple sub-dials, a stainless steel case, and a brown leather strap.

Pros

  • Robust design
  • Bold style

Cons

  • Relatively heavy

The Casio Analog Digital Black Watch GA-2100-1A1DR G987 is a modern and functional timepiece suitable for outdoor activities. It features a black dial with digital displays, a carbon core guard case, and a black resin strap.

Pros

  • Durable construction
  • Versatile functionality

Cons

  • Complex display

8. Casio Edifice Chronograph Multi-Color Watch EF-539D-1AVDF

The Casio Edifice Chronograph Multi-Color Watch EF-539D-1AVDF is a stylish and reliable timepiece suitable for everyday wear. It features a multi-color dial with three sub-dials, a stainless steel case, and a silver-tone bracelet.

Pros

  • Multi-color design
  • Functional chronograph

Cons

  • Limited water resistance

9. Seiko Analog Blue Dial Watch

The Seiko Analog Blue Dial Watch is a classic and timeless timepiece suitable for any occasion. It features a blue dial with a date display, a stainless steel case, and a stainless steel bracelet.

Pros

  • Classic design
  • Automatic movement

Cons

  • Relatively heavy

The Armani Exchange Analog Black Watch AX2600 is a sleek and modern timepiece suitable for the fashion-forward man. It features a black dial with a date display, a stainless steel case, and a black silicone strap.

Pros

  • Modern design
  • Comfortable silicone strap

Cons

  • Limited water resistance

Top 3 features of best watches for men:

Best Watches for MenWater ResistanceMovementStrap Material
Michael Kors Men's MK8576 Runway100 metersChronographStainless Steel
Seiko Analog Green Dial Watch SRPD63K1100 metersAutomaticSilicone
Fossil Grant Chronograph Analog Black50 metersChronographLeather
Fossil Season Chronograph Black Watch50 metersChronographSilicone
Fossil Analog White Dial Watch FS479550 metersThree-handLeather
Diesel Daddies Analog Grey Watch100 metersChronographLeather
Casio Analog Digital Black Watch GA-2100-1A1DR G987200 metersAnalog-digitalResin
Casio Edifice Chronograph Multi-Color Watch EF-539D-1AVDF100 metersChronographStainless Steel
Seiko Analog Blue Dial Watch100 metersAutomaticStainless Steel
Armani Exchange Analog Black Watch AX260050 metersThree-handSilicone

Best value for money watch for men:

The Seiko Analog Green Dial Watch SRPD63K1 offers the best value for money with its versatile design, automatic movement, and water resistance up to 100 meters, making it suitable for everyday wear and various activities.

Best overall watch for men:

The Casio Analog Digital Black Watch GA-2100-1A1DR G987 stands out as the best overall product with its durable construction, shock resistance, 200-meter water resistance, and versatile analog-digital display, making it a reliable choice for outdoor enthusiasts.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best watches for men:

Brand reputation: Consider the brand’s reputation, as well-established brands often guarantee quality and durability.

Functionality: Determine the features you need, such as water resistance, chronograph, or smartwatch capabilities, based on your lifestyle.

Style: Match the watch’s design with your personal style—whether you prefer a classic, sporty, or modern look.

Material: Choose the right materials, like stainless steel, leather, or titanium, considering both aesthetics and comfort.

Price: Set a budget, ensuring you get the best value without compromising on quality or style.

FAQs on Watches for Men

The Fossil Analog White Dial Watch FS4795 is the most affordable option on our list, offering a classic design and reliable quartz movement.
The Michael Kors Men's MK8576 Runway watch is water-resistant up to 100 meters, making it suitable for swimming and snorkeling.
Yes, the Diesel Daddies Analog Grey Watch has a relatively heavy build due to its robust design and stainless steel case.
Yes, all the watches listed are suitable for everyday wear, with varying designs and features to match different preferences.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more

