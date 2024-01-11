Icon
Best smartwatches under ₹90000: Compare features and prices, top 10 options

best smartwatches under rs 90000

Summary:

Best smartwatch under 90000: Check out top 10 options available in the market and find the perfect option for you. Discover details like main features, pros and cons, best overall product and more.

UBERSWEET® GPS Waterproof Smart Watch Phone Fitness Bracelet

₹83,699 50% off
SAMSUNG Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 42mm Smartwatch w/Bonus Band (Black), ECG Monitor Tracker for Health, Fitness, Running, Sleep Cycles, GPS Fall Detection & Bluetooth, US Version, Silver

₹49,370 31% off
Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS + Cellular 45mm] Smartwatch with Gold Stainless steel Case with Gold Milanese Loop One Size. Fitness Tracker, Blood Oxygen & ECG Apps, Always-On Retina Display, Water Resistant
Garmin Venu Sq Music, GPS Smartwatch with Bright Touchscreen Display, Features Music and Up to 6 Days of Battery Life (Moss/Slate), Free Size

₹73,638 29% off
Apple Watch Ultra [GPS + Cellular 49 mm] Smart Watch w/Rugged Titanium Case & Midnight Ocean Band. Fitness Tracker, Precision GPS, Action Button, Extra-Long BatteryLife, Brighter Retina Display

₹89,900 5% off
Samsung Electronics Store Gear Sport Smartwatch, Black (SM-R600NZKAXAR)

₹63,314 14% off
Pixel Watch 2 - Android Smartwatch with Activity Tracking - Heart Rate Tracking Watch - Polished Silver Stainless Steel case with Bay Active Band

₹39,900 11% off
Huawei Watch GT 3 Smartwatch - 1.43" AMOLED Display, 14-Day Battery Life, All-Day SpO2 Monitoring, 5 ATM Water Resistant, GPS, AI Running Coach, Bluetooth Calling, and 100+ Sports Modes - Black

₹39,990 55% off
Polar Ignite 2 - Fitness Smartwatch with Integrated GPS - Wrist-Based Heart Monitor - Personalized Guidance for Workouts, Recovery and Sleep Tracking - Music Controls, Weather, Phone Notifications

₹65,093 25% off

Are you in the market for a high-end smartwatch but not sure which one to choose? We've compiled a list of the top 10 smartwatches under 90000 to help you make the right decision. From popular brands like Apple, Samsung, and Garmin, these smartwatches are packed with cutting-edge features and advanced technology. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast, a tech-savvy individual, or someone who values style and functionality, there's a smartwatch for everyone in this list. Read on to explore the detailed product information, pros, cons, and a feature comparison table to find the perfect smartwatch for your needs.

1. Ubersweet Waterproof Smart Fitness Bracelet

The Ubersweet Waterproof Smart Fitness Bracelet is a versatile and durable option for fitness enthusiasts. With advanced fitness tracking features and a waterproof design, this smartwatch is perfect for active individuals. Its sleek and stylish design makes it a great choice for everyday wear.

Specifications of Ubersweet Waterproof Smart Fitness Bracelet

  • Waterproof design
  • Advanced fitness tracking
  • Sleek and stylish
  • Long battery life
  • Heart rate monitoring

Pros

  • Waterproof design
  • Advanced fitness tracking
  • Long battery life

Cons

  • Limited color options
Our Pick cellpic

UBERSWEET® GPS Waterproof Smart Watch Phone Fitness Bracelet

₹ 83,699 50% off

2. SAMSUNG Classic Smartwatch

The SAMSUNG Classic Smartwatch is a premium option with advanced health detection and Bluetooth connectivity. Its classic design and advanced features make it a standout choice for individuals who value style and functionality.

Specifications of SAMSUNG Classic Smartwatch

  • Health detection features
  • Bluetooth connectivity
  • Classic design
  • Long battery life
  • Customizable watch faces

Pros

  • Advanced health detection
  • Bluetooth connectivity
  • Customizable watch faces

Cons

  • Limited battery life
cellpic

SAMSUNG Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 42mm Smartwatch w/Bonus Band (Black), ECG Monitor Tracker for Health, Fitness, Running, Sleep Cycles, GPS Fall Detection & Bluetooth, US Version, Silver

₹ 49,370 31% off

3. Apple Cellular Smartwatch

The Apple Cellular Smartwatch is a top-of-the-line option with cellular connectivity and a durable stainless steel case. Its advanced features and stylish design make it a popular choice among tech enthusiasts and fashion-forward individuals.

Specifications of Apple Cellular Smartwatch

  • Cellular connectivity
  • Stainless steel case
  • Advanced health tracking
  • Water-resistant
  • Customizable straps

Pros

  • Cellular connectivity
  • Stylish design
  • Advanced health tracking

Cons

  • High price point
cellpic

Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS + Cellular 45mm] Smartwatch with Gold Stainless steel Case with Gold Milanese Loop One Size. Fitness Tracker, Blood Oxygen & ECG Apps, Always-On Retina Display, Water Resistant

4. Garmin Smartwatch

The Garmin Smartwatch is a high-performance option with a touchscreen display and advanced fitness tracking features. Its durable design and customizable watch faces make it a great choice for fitness enthusiasts and outdoor adventurers.

Specifications of Garmin Smartwatch

  • Touchscreen display
  • Advanced fitness tracking
  • Durable design
  • Customizable watch faces
  • GPS tracking

Pros

  • Touchscreen display
  • Advanced fitness tracking
  • GPS tracking

Cons

  • Limited color options
cellpic

Garmin Venu Sq Music, GPS Smartwatch with Bright Touchscreen Display, Features Music and Up to 6 Days of Battery Life (Moss/Slate), Free Size

₹ 73,638 29% off

5. Apple Cellular Precision Smartwatch

The Apple Cellular Precision Smartwatch is a top-notch option with extra-long battery life and precise health tracking features. Its sleek design and cellular connectivity make it a popular choice for tech-savvy individuals.

Specifications of Apple Cellular Precision Smartwatch

  • Extra-long battery life
  • Cellular connectivity
  • Precision health tracking
  • Water-resistant
  • Customizable watch faces

Pros

  • Extra-long battery life
  • Precision health tracking
  • Customizable watch faces

Cons

  • Limited color options
cellpic

Apple Watch Ultra [GPS + Cellular 49 mm] Smart Watch w/Rugged Titanium Case & Midnight Ocean Band. Fitness Tracker, Precision GPS, Action Button, Extra-Long BatteryLife, Brighter Retina Display

₹ 89,900 5% off

6. Samsung Sport Smartwatch

The Samsung Sport Smartwatch is a sporty and versatile option with a durable design and advanced fitness tracking features. Its long battery life and customizable straps make it a great choice for active individuals.

Specifications of Samsung Sport Smartwatch

  • Sporty design
  • Advanced fitness tracking
  • Long battery life
  • Customizable straps
  • Water-resistant

Pros

  • Sporty design
  • Advanced fitness tracking
  • Long battery life

Cons

  • Limited color options
cellpic

Samsung Electronics Store Gear Sport Smartwatch, Black (SM-R600NZKAXAR)

₹ 63,314 14% off

7. Pixel Watch Smartwatch

The Pixel Watch Smartwatch is a stylish and feature-rich option with activity tracking and stainless steel construction. Its vibrant display and long battery life make it a popular choice for fashion-forward individuals.

Specifications of Pixel Watch Smartwatch

  • Activity tracking
  • Stainless steel construction
  • Vibrant display
  • Long battery life
  • Customizable watch faces

Pros

  • Activity tracking
  • Stylish design
  • Long battery life

Cons

  • Limited color options
cellpic

Pixel Watch 2 - Android Smartwatch with Activity Tracking - Heart Rate Tracking Watch - Polished Silver Stainless Steel case with Bay Active Band

₹ 39,900 11% off

8. Huawei Smartwatch

The Huawei Smartwatch is a durable and feature-rich option with heart rate monitoring and Bluetooth connectivity. Its long battery life and customizable straps make it a great choice for fitness enthusiasts and tech-savvy individuals.

Specifications of Huawei Smartwatch

  • Heart rate monitoring
  • Bluetooth connectivity
  • Durable construction
  • Long battery life
  • Customizable straps

Pros

  • Heart rate monitoring
  • Durable construction
  • Long battery life

Cons

  • Limited color options
cellpic

Huawei Watch GT 3 Smartwatch - 1.43" AMOLED Display, 14-Day Battery Life, All-Day SpO2 Monitoring, 5 ATM Water Resistant, GPS, AI Running Coach, Bluetooth Calling, and 100+ Sports Modes - Black

₹ 39,990 55% off

9. Polar Ignite Smartwatch

The Polar Ignite Smartwatch is a wrist-based option with personalized notifications and fitness tracking features. Its lightweight design and long battery life make it a great choice for active individuals and fitness enthusiasts.

Specifications of Polar Ignite Smartwatch

  • Wrist-based design
  • Personalized notifications
  • Lightweight construction
  • Long battery life
  • Advanced fitness tracking

Pros

  • Wrist-based design
  • Personalized notifications
  • Lightweight construction

Cons

  • Limited color options
cellpic

Polar Ignite 2 - Fitness Smartwatch with Integrated GPS - Wrist-Based Heart Monitor - Personalized Guidance for Workouts, Recovery and Sleep Tracking - Music Controls, Weather, Phone Notifications

₹ 65,093 25% off

Comparison Table

FeaturesUbersweetSAMSUNGAppleGarminApple PrecisionSamsung SportPixel WatchHuaweiPolar Ignite
WaterproofYesNoYesNoYesYesNoNoNo
Fitness TrackingAdvancedAdvancedAdvancedAdvancedPrecisionAdvancedActivityAdvancedAdvanced
ConnectivityBluetoothBluetoothCellularGPSCellularBluetoothBluetoothBluetoothNotifications

Best value for money:

The Ubersweet Waterproof Smart Fitness Bracelet offers the best value for money with its advanced fitness tracking features and durable waterproof design. It's a versatile and stylish option for individuals who want a high-performance smartwatch without breaking the bank.

Best overall product:

The Apple Cellular Smartwatch stands out as the best overall product in this category with its cellular connectivity, advanced health tracking, and stylish design. It offers top-notch features and functionality for tech enthusiasts and fashion-forward individuals.

How to find the perfect smartwatch under 90000:

When searching for the ideal smartwatch under 90,000, prioritize features that align with your preferences and needs. Look for advanced health tracking capabilities, water resistance, and battery life to suit your lifestyle. Assess compatibility with your smartphone's operating system and explore app availability. Consider design, display quality, and customization options. Evaluate connectivity features such as GPS and NFC for added functionality. Reading reviews and comparing specifications will guide you in selecting a smartwatch that seamlessly integrates into your daily routine while offering the desired performance within your budget.

FAQs on smartwatch under ₹90000

These smartwatches offer advanced features such as waterproof design, fitness tracking, and connectivity options to suit different needs.
Yes, many of these smartwatches are designed with advanced fitness tracking features, making them ideal for fitness enthusiasts.
Several smartwatches in this list offer long battery life, ensuring extended use without frequent charging.
Each smartwatch offers a unique combination of features and price points, allowing users to find the best option based on their budget and requirements.
