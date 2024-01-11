Best smartwatches under ₹90000: Compare features and prices, top 10 options

Summary: Best smartwatch under ₹90000: Check out top 10 options available in the market and find the perfect option for you. Discover details like main features, pros and cons, best overall product and more.

Are you in the market for a high-end smartwatch but not sure which one to choose? We've compiled a list of the top 10 smartwatches under 90000 to help you make the right decision. From popular brands like Apple, Samsung, and Garmin, these smartwatches are packed with cutting-edge features and advanced technology. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast, a tech-savvy individual, or someone who values style and functionality, there's a smartwatch for everyone in this list. Read on to explore the detailed product information, pros, cons, and a feature comparison table to find the perfect smartwatch for your needs.

1. Ubersweet Waterproof Smart Fitness Bracelet The Ubersweet Waterproof Smart Fitness Bracelet is a versatile and durable option for fitness enthusiasts. With advanced fitness tracking features and a waterproof design, this smartwatch is perfect for active individuals. Its sleek and stylish design makes it a great choice for everyday wear. Specifications of Ubersweet Waterproof Smart Fitness Bracelet Waterproof design

Advanced fitness tracking

Sleek and stylish

Long battery life

Heart rate monitoring

Pros Waterproof design

Advanced fitness tracking

Long battery life Cons Limited color options

Our Pick UBERSWEET® GPS Waterproof Smart Watch Phone Fitness Bracelet ₹ 83,699 50% off ₹ 41,834 from

2. SAMSUNG Classic Smartwatch The SAMSUNG Classic Smartwatch is a premium option with advanced health detection and Bluetooth connectivity. Its classic design and advanced features make it a standout choice for individuals who value style and functionality. Specifications of SAMSUNG Classic Smartwatch Health detection features

Bluetooth connectivity

Classic design

Long battery life

Customizable watch faces

Pros Advanced health detection

Bluetooth connectivity

Customizable watch faces Cons Limited battery life

SAMSUNG Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 42mm Smartwatch w/Bonus Band (Black), ECG Monitor Tracker for Health, Fitness, Running, Sleep Cycles, GPS Fall Detection & Bluetooth, US Version, Silver ₹ 49,370 31% off ₹ 34,048 from

Also read: Top 8 Fastrack smartwatches of 2023: Upgrade time-keeping to … 3. Apple Cellular Smartwatch The Apple Cellular Smartwatch is a top-of-the-line option with cellular connectivity and a durable stainless steel case. Its advanced features and stylish design make it a popular choice among tech enthusiasts and fashion-forward individuals. Specifications of Apple Cellular Smartwatch Cellular connectivity

Stainless steel case

Advanced health tracking

Water-resistant

Customizable straps

Pros Cellular connectivity

Stylish design

Advanced health tracking Cons High price point

Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS + Cellular 45mm] Smartwatch with Gold Stainless steel Case with Gold Milanese Loop One Size. Fitness Tracker, Blood Oxygen & ECG Apps, Always-On Retina Display, Water Resistant ₹ 80,900 from

4. Garmin Smartwatch The Garmin Smartwatch is a high-performance option with a touchscreen display and advanced fitness tracking features. Its durable design and customizable watch faces make it a great choice for fitness enthusiasts and outdoor adventurers. Specifications of Garmin Smartwatch Touchscreen display

Advanced fitness tracking

Durable design

Customizable watch faces

GPS tracking

Pros Touchscreen display

Advanced fitness tracking

GPS tracking Cons Limited color options

Garmin Venu Sq Music, GPS Smartwatch with Bright Touchscreen Display, Features Music and Up to 6 Days of Battery Life (Moss/Slate), Free Size ₹ 73,638 29% off ₹ 52,638 from

5. Apple Cellular Precision Smartwatch The Apple Cellular Precision Smartwatch is a top-notch option with extra-long battery life and precise health tracking features. Its sleek design and cellular connectivity make it a popular choice for tech-savvy individuals. Specifications of Apple Cellular Precision Smartwatch Extra-long battery life

Cellular connectivity

Precision health tracking

Water-resistant

Customizable watch faces

Pros Extra-long battery life

Precision health tracking

Customizable watch faces Cons Limited color options

Apple Watch Ultra [GPS + Cellular 49 mm] Smart Watch w/Rugged Titanium Case & Midnight Ocean Band. Fitness Tracker, Precision GPS, Action Button, Extra-Long BatteryLife, Brighter Retina Display ₹ 89,900 5% off ₹ 84,999 from

6. Samsung Sport Smartwatch The Samsung Sport Smartwatch is a sporty and versatile option with a durable design and advanced fitness tracking features. Its long battery life and customizable straps make it a great choice for active individuals. Specifications of Samsung Sport Smartwatch Sporty design

Advanced fitness tracking

Long battery life

Customizable straps

Water-resistant

Pros Sporty design

Advanced fitness tracking

Long battery life Cons Limited color options

Samsung Electronics Store Gear Sport Smartwatch, Black (SM-R600NZKAXAR) ₹ 63,314 14% off ₹ 54,512 from

7. Pixel Watch Smartwatch The Pixel Watch Smartwatch is a stylish and feature-rich option with activity tracking and stainless steel construction. Its vibrant display and long battery life make it a popular choice for fashion-forward individuals. Specifications of Pixel Watch Smartwatch Activity tracking

Stainless steel construction

Vibrant display

Long battery life

Customizable watch faces

Pros Activity tracking

Stylish design

Long battery life Cons Limited color options

Pixel Watch 2 - Android Smartwatch with Activity Tracking - Heart Rate Tracking Watch - Polished Silver Stainless Steel case with Bay Active Band ₹ 39,900 11% off ₹ 35,490 from

Also read: Smartwatches for men are good fitness, health monitors, they … 8. Huawei Smartwatch The Huawei Smartwatch is a durable and feature-rich option with heart rate monitoring and Bluetooth connectivity. Its long battery life and customizable straps make it a great choice for fitness enthusiasts and tech-savvy individuals. Specifications of Huawei Smartwatch Heart rate monitoring

Bluetooth connectivity

Durable construction

Long battery life

Customizable straps

Pros Heart rate monitoring

Durable construction

Long battery life Cons Limited color options

Huawei Watch GT 3 Smartwatch - 1.43" AMOLED Display, 14-Day Battery Life, All-Day SpO2 Monitoring, 5 ATM Water Resistant, GPS, AI Running Coach, Bluetooth Calling, and 100+ Sports Modes - Black ₹ 39,990 55% off ₹ 17,999 from

9. Polar Ignite Smartwatch The Polar Ignite Smartwatch is a wrist-based option with personalized notifications and fitness tracking features. Its lightweight design and long battery life make it a great choice for active individuals and fitness enthusiasts. Specifications of Polar Ignite Smartwatch Wrist-based design

Personalized notifications

Lightweight construction

Long battery life

Advanced fitness tracking

Pros Wrist-based design

Personalized notifications

Lightweight construction Cons Limited color options

Polar Ignite 2 - Fitness Smartwatch with Integrated GPS - Wrist-Based Heart Monitor - Personalized Guidance for Workouts, Recovery and Sleep Tracking - Music Controls, Weather, Phone Notifications ₹ 65,093 25% off ₹ 49,073 from

Comparison Table

Features Ubersweet SAMSUNG Apple Garmin Apple Precision Samsung Sport Pixel Watch Huawei Polar Ignite Waterproof Yes No Yes No Yes Yes No No No Fitness Tracking Advanced Advanced Advanced Advanced Precision Advanced Activity Advanced Advanced Connectivity Bluetooth Bluetooth Cellular GPS Cellular Bluetooth Bluetooth Bluetooth Notifications

Best value for money: The Ubersweet Waterproof Smart Fitness Bracelet offers the best value for money with its advanced fitness tracking features and durable waterproof design. It's a versatile and stylish option for individuals who want a high-performance smartwatch without breaking the bank.

Best overall product: The Apple Cellular Smartwatch stands out as the best overall product in this category with its cellular connectivity, advanced health tracking, and stylish design. It offers top-notch features and functionality for tech enthusiasts and fashion-forward individuals.

How to find the perfect smartwatch under ₹ 90000: When searching for the ideal smartwatch under ₹90,000, prioritize features that align with your preferences and needs. Look for advanced health tracking capabilities, water resistance, and battery life to suit your lifestyle. Assess compatibility with your smartphone's operating system and explore app availability. Consider design, display quality, and customization options. Evaluate connectivity features such as GPS and NFC for added functionality. Reading reviews and comparing specifications will guide you in selecting a smartwatch that seamlessly integrates into your daily routine while offering the desired performance within your budget.

FAQs on smartwatch under ₹90000 What are the key features of these smartwatches? These smartwatches offer advanced features such as waterproof design, fitness tracking, and connectivity options to suit different needs. Are these smartwatches suitable for fitness enthusiasts? Yes, many of these smartwatches are designed with advanced fitness tracking features, making them ideal for fitness enthusiasts. Do these smartwatches offer long battery life? Several smartwatches in this list offer long battery life, ensuring extended use without frequent charging. How do these smartwatches compare in terms of price and features? Each smartwatch offers a unique combination of features and price points, allowing users to find the best option based on their budget and requirements.

