Best neckband Bluetooth headphones: Top 10 picks with high sound quality

Published on Feb 01, 2024 11:06 IST By: Affiliate Desk









Summary: Looking for the best Bluetooth neckband headphones in India? Check out our list of top 10 neckbands with the latest Bluetooth technology that offer immersive sound experience and great connectivity. Read More Read Less

Neckband Bluetooth headphones have become increasingly popular due to their convenience and comfort. With the latest Bluetooth technology, these earphones offer seamless connectivity and high-quality sound. Whether you're a music enthusiast, a fitness enthusiast, or a frequent traveler, there's a perfect pair of neckband Bluetooth headphones for you. In this article, we have compiled a list of the 10 best neckband Bluetooth headphones available in India, along with their detailed product details and a feature comparison table to help you make an informed decision.

1. PTron Tangent Bluetooth Earphones The PTron Tangent Bluetooth Earphones are designed for active lifestyles with a comfortable neckband and secure earbuds. With built-in voice assistant support, these earphones offer hands-free convenience for calls and music playback.

Pros Secure and comfortable fit

Long battery life

Voice assistant support Cons Limited color options

Also read: 8 boAt Bluetooth headphones to enhance your audio experience in 2023 2. Boult Audio Curve Bluetooth Earphones The Boult Audio Curve Bluetooth Earphones feature a sleek and stylish design with high-quality sound output. With environmental noise cancellation and a long-lasting battery, these earphones are perfect for music lovers on the go.

Pros Sleek and stylish design

Long battery life

Environmental noise cancellation Cons May not fit securely for all users

3. Boult Audio Curve Pro Bluetooth Earphones The Boult Audio Curve Pro Bluetooth Earphones are designed for immersive sound experiences with powerful bass and clear treble. With the latest Bluetooth technology and a flexible neckband, these earphones provide a comfortable and secure fit.

Pros Powerful sound quality

Comfortable and secure fit

Flexible neckband design Cons May not be suitable for high-intensity workouts

4. PTron Tangent Plus Bluetooth Earphones The PTron Tangent Plus Bluetooth Earphones feature an ergonomic design with customizable ear tips for a personalized fit. With advanced Bluetooth technology and noise isolation, these earphones deliver crystal clear sound for music and calls.

Pros Ergonomic and customizable design

Crystal clear sound quality

Noise isolation for calls Cons Limited color options

5. Boult Audio ProBass Sonic Bluetooth Earphones The Boult Audio ProBass Sonic Bluetooth Earphones are engineered for deep bass and immersive sound experiences. With environmental noise cancellation and an ergonomic design, these earphones provide a comfortable and secure fit for all-day wear.

Pros Deep bass and immersive sound

Environmental noise cancellation

Comfortable and secure fit Cons May not be suitable for long workouts

6. HOPPUP Neckband Playtime Bluetooth Headset The HOPPUP Neckband Playtime Bluetooth Headset features a lightweight and flexible design for all-day comfort. With advanced Bluetooth technology and high-fidelity sound, these earphones are ideal for music enthusiasts and professionals alike.

Pros Lightweight and flexible design

Long battery life

High-fidelity sound quality Cons May not fit securely for all users

Also read: Check out the coolest headphones under ₹ 2,000 7. Boult Audio AirBass PowerBuds Bluetooth Earphones The Boult Audio AirBass PowerBuds Bluetooth Earphones are designed for active lifestyles with a secure and sweat-resistant fit. With the latest Bluetooth technology and environmental noise cancellation, these earphones deliver powerful sound for workouts and outdoor activities.

Pros Secure and sweat-resistant fit

Powerful sound for workouts

Environmental noise cancellation Cons Limited color options

8. Boult Audio AirBass Tru5ive Bluetooth Earphones The Boult Audio AirBass Tru5ive Bluetooth Earphones feature a lightweight and ergonomic design for all-day wear. With advanced Bluetooth technology and environmental noise cancellation, these earphones offer seamless connectivity and powerful sound for music and calls.

Pros Lightweight and ergonomic design

Seamless connectivity

Powerful sound for music and calls Cons May not fit securely for all users

9. EDYELL Neckband Bluetooth Earphones The EDYELL Neckband Bluetooth Earphones are designed for travelers with a lightweight and compact design. With advanced Bluetooth technology and long-lasting battery life, these earphones are perfect for on-the-go use and outdoor activities.

Pros Lightweight and compact design

Long-lasting battery life

Ideal for travelers and outdoor activities Cons May not be suitable for high-intensity workouts

10. HOPPUP Neckband Shockerz Bluetooth Technology The HOPPUP Neckband Shockerz Bluetooth Technology earphones are designed for sports enthusiasts with a secure and sweat-resistant fit. With advanced Bluetooth technology and powerful sound output, these earphones deliver an immersive music experience during workouts and outdoor activities.

Pros Secure and sweat-resistant fit

Powerful sound for workouts

Ideal for sports enthusiasts Cons May not be suitable for all-day wear

Comparison Table

Feature PTron Tangent Boult Audio Curve Boult Audio Curve Pro PTron Tangent Plus Boult Audio ProBass Sonic HOPPUP Neckband Playtime Boult Audio AirBass PowerBuds Boult Audio AirBass Tru5ive EDYELL Neckband HOPPUP Neckband Shockerz Bluetooth Technology 5.0 5.0 5.0 5.0 5.0 5.0 5.0 5.0 5.0 5.0 Dynamic Drivers 10mm 12mm 10mm 11mm 10mm 9mm 11mm 10mm 10mm 12mm Playtime 8 hours 12 hours 10 hours 10 hours 8 hours 12 hours 10 hours 8 hours 10 hours 8 hours

Best overall product: The HOPPUP Neckband Playtime Bluetooth Headset stands out as the best overall product with its lightweight and flexible design, long battery life, and high-fidelity sound. Whether you're a music enthusiast or a professional, these earphones offer the best features in the category.

Best value for money: The Boult Audio Curve Bluetooth Earphones offer the best value for money with a long-lasting battery, environmental noise cancellation, and a sleek design. These earphones are perfect for music enthusiasts and travelers who want high-quality sound at an affordable price.

How to find the perfect Bluetooth neckband: Finding the perfect Bluetooth neckband depends on your specific needs and preferences. Check out for the sound quality, connectivity, Battery life, Comfort fit, and noise cancellation. Additionally, features like water resistance, build quality and price cannot be overlooked as well.

FAQs on best neckband Bluetooth headphones India What is the battery life of these neckband Bluetooth headphones? The battery life of these neckband Bluetooth headphones ranges from 8 to 12 hours, depending on the model. Each product offers long-lasting playtime for music and calls. Do these earphones support voice assistant? Yes, most of these neckband Bluetooth headphones support voice assistant for hands-free convenience during calls and music playback. Are these earphones sweat-resistant for workouts? Some of these neckband Bluetooth headphones are sweat-resistant and designed for sports and workouts, providing a secure and comfortable fit. Do these earphones offer environmental noise cancellation? Yes, several of these neckband Bluetooth headphones feature environmental noise cancellation for immersive sound experiences and clear calls.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

