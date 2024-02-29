Best sunscreens for acne prone skin: Top 10 oil-free, non-comedogenic sunscreens

Finding the best sunscreen for acne-prone skin can be a challenge, as many products can clog pores and cause breakouts. However, there are several oil-free and non-comedogenic sunscreens available that provide effective sun protection without aggravating acne. In this article, we will compare 10 top-rated sunscreens for acne-prone skin to help you find the perfect product for your needs. Whether you have oily, sensitive, or combination skin, there is a sunscreen on this list that will suit you perfectly.
1. RE' EQUIL Oxybenzone and OMC Free Sunscreen
The RE' EQUIL Oxybenzone and OMC Free Sunscreen is specially formulated for sensitive skin. It offers broad-spectrum protection against UVA and UVB rays and is free from harmful chemicals. This sunscreen is non-greasy and absorbs quickly, making it ideal for daily use.
Pros
High SPF protection
Non-greasy formula
Suitable for sensitive skin
Cons
Slightly expensive
2. LSENSA Sunscreen with Hyaluronic Acid
The LSENSA Sunscreen with Hyaluronic Acid features a unique Hyaluronic Protection Technology that provides intense hydration while protecting the skin from sun damage. This sunscreen is fast-absorbing, non-greasy, and suitable for all skin types.
3. Episoft AC Moisturiser with Microencapsulated Sunscreen
The Episoft AC Moisturiser features a microencapsulated sunscreen that provides long-lasting protection against UV rays. It is enriched with niacinamide and is suitable for acne-prone skin. This sunscreen also helps in controlling excess oil production.
Pros
Enriched with niacinamide
Controls excess oil production
Ideal for acne-prone skin
Cons
Lower SPF compared to other products
4. Earth Rhythm Defence Sunscreen for Sensitive Skin
The Earth Rhythm Defence Sunscreen is specially formulated for sensitive skin. It offers broad-spectrum protection and is free from harmful chemicals. This sunscreen has a lightweight, non-greasy formula that is ideal for daily use.
Pros
Reef-safe
Lightweight formula
Suitable for sensitive skin
Cons
Lower SPF compared to other products
5. Shield Sunscreen Gel SPF 60
The Shield Sunscreen Gel offers high SPF 60 protection and is suitable for all skin types. It has a non-greasy, gel-based formula that provides effective sun protection without clogging pores. This sunscreen is also water-resistant, making it ideal for outdoor activities.
Pros
High SPF protection
Gel-based formula
Water-resistant
Cons
May feel sticky on some skin types
6. Derma Co Hyaluronic Acid Sunscreen
The Derma Co Hyaluronic Acid Sunscreen features a lightweight, non-greasy formula that provides intense hydration and sun protection. It is enriched with hyaluronic acid and is suitable for all skin types, including acne-prone skin.
7. Dr. Sheth's Niacinamide Sunscreen for Acne-Prone Skin
Dr. Sheth's Niacinamide Sunscreen is specially formulated for acne-prone and sensitive skin. It contains niacinamide, which helps in controlling excess oil production and reducing acne marks. This sunscreen is water-resistant and suitable for daily use.
Pros
Enriched with niacinamide
Controls excess oil production
Water-resistant
Cons
Slightly thick consistency
8. Sunscreen with Niacinamide for Acne-Prone Skin
This sunscreen is enriched with niacinamide, which helps in brightening the skin and reducing acne marks. It offers broad-spectrum protection and is suitable for acne-prone and sensitive skin. The non-comedogenic formula ensures that it does not clog pores.
Pros
Enriched with niacinamide
Non-comedogenic
Oil-free formula
Cons
May leave a white cast on some skin tones
9. IPCA Acne-UV Broad Spectrum Sunscreen
The IPCA Acne-UV Broad Spectrum Sunscreen offers broad-spectrum protection against UVA and UVB rays. It is formulated for acne-prone skin and helps in controlling excess oil production. This sunscreen is water-resistant and suitable for daily use.
Pros
Controls excess oil production
Water-resistant
Non-greasy formula
Cons
Slightly thick consistency
10. Aqualogica Sunscreen with Watermelon Extract
The Aqualogica Sunscreen features watermelon extract, which provides antioxidant protection and hydration to the skin. It is enriched with niacinamide and offers broad-spectrum protection against UVA and UVB rays. This sunscreen is non-greasy and suitable for all skin types.
Pros
Enriched with watermelon extract
Hydrating formula
Suitable for all skin types
Cons
Slightly thick consistency
Comparison Table
Product Name
SPF
Formula
RE' EQUIL Oxybenzone and OMC Free Sunscreen
SPF 50
Non-greasy, oil-free
LSENSA Sunscreen with Hyaluronic Acid
SPF 50
Fast-absorbing, non-greasy
Episoft AC Moisturiser with Microencapsulated Sunscreen
SPF 30
Oil-free, controls excess oil production
Earth Rhythm Defence Sunscreen for Sensitive Skin
SPF 30
Lightweight, non-greasy
Shield Sunscreen Gel SPF 60
SPF 60
Gel-based, non-greasy
Derma Co Hyaluronic Acid Sunscreen
SPF 50
Lightweight, non-greasy
Dr. Sheth's Niacinamide Sunscreen for Acne-Prone Skin
SPF 30
Water-resistant, non-comedogenic
Sunscreen with Niacinamide for Acne-Prone Skin
SPF 50
Non-comedogenic, oil-free
IPCA Acne-UV Broad Spectrum Sunscreen
SPF 30
Controls excess oil production, non-greasy
Aqualogica Sunscreen with Watermelon Extract
SPF 50
Non-greasy, hydrating
Best value for money:
The Earth Rhythm Defence Sunscreen for Sensitive Skin is the best value for money. It offers broad-spectrum protection, is suitable for sensitive skin, and has a lightweight, non-greasy formula that is ideal for daily use.
Best overall product:
The Derma Co Hyaluronic Acid Sunscreen is the best overall product in this category. It features a lightweight, non-greasy formula, SPF 50 protection, and is suitable for all skin types, making it the ideal choice for acne-prone skin.
How to find the perfect best sunscreen for acne prone skin:
When choosing a sunscreen for acne-prone skin, consider the SPF protection, formula (oil-free and non-comedogenic), and any additional benefits such as hydration or oil control. Take into account your specific skin type and concerns to find the perfect product for your needs.
FAQs on Best Sunscreen for Acne Prone Skin
The SPF of the sunscreens listed ranges from 30 to 60, providing adequate protection against UVA and UVB rays.
Yes, many of the sunscreens listed are suitable for sensitive skin and are free from harmful chemicals.
Most of the sunscreens featured have a non-greasy formula, making them suitable for daily use.
Some of the sunscreens listed are water-resistant, making them ideal for outdoor activities and sports.
