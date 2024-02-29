Best sunscreens for acne prone skin: Top 10 oil-free, non-comedogenic sunscreens

Last Published on Feb 29, 2024 17:42 IST By: Affiliate Desk









Share Via Follow us:

Summary: Discover the top-rated sunscreens for acne-prone skin. Find the best non-comedogenic, oil-free sunscreens that provide effective sun protection for blemish-prone skin. Read More Read Less

Finding the best sunscreen for acne-prone skin can be a challenge, as many products can clog pores and cause breakouts. However, there are several oil-free and non-comedogenic sunscreens available that provide effective sun protection without aggravating acne. In this article, we will compare 10 top-rated sunscreens for acne-prone skin to help you find the perfect product for your needs. Whether you have oily, sensitive, or combination skin, there is a sunscreen on this list that will suit you perfectly.

1. RE' EQUIL Oxybenzone and OMC Free Sunscreen

The RE' EQUIL Oxybenzone and OMC Free Sunscreen is specially formulated for sensitive skin. It offers broad-spectrum protection against UVA and UVB rays and is free from harmful chemicals. This sunscreen is non-greasy and absorbs quickly, making it ideal for daily use.

Pros High SPF protection

Non-greasy formula

Suitable for sensitive skin Cons Slightly expensive

2. LSENSA Sunscreen with Hyaluronic Acid

The LSENSA Sunscreen with Hyaluronic Acid features a unique Hyaluronic Protection Technology that provides intense hydration while protecting the skin from sun damage. This sunscreen is fast-absorbing, non-greasy, and suitable for all skin types.

Pros Hydrating formula

Water-resistant

Suitable for all skin types Cons Slightly thick consistency

Also read: Best sunscreen for oily skin in India are lightweight and non sticky: 10 picks 3. Episoft AC Moisturiser with Microencapsulated Sunscreen

The Episoft AC Moisturiser features a microencapsulated sunscreen that provides long-lasting protection against UV rays. It is enriched with niacinamide and is suitable for acne-prone skin. This sunscreen also helps in controlling excess oil production.

Pros Enriched with niacinamide

Controls excess oil production

Ideal for acne-prone skin Cons Lower SPF compared to other products

4. Earth Rhythm Defence Sunscreen for Sensitive Skin

The Earth Rhythm Defence Sunscreen is specially formulated for sensitive skin. It offers broad-spectrum protection and is free from harmful chemicals. This sunscreen has a lightweight, non-greasy formula that is ideal for daily use.

Pros Reef-safe

Lightweight formula

Suitable for sensitive skin Cons Lower SPF compared to other products

5. Shield Sunscreen Gel SPF 60

The Shield Sunscreen Gel offers high SPF 60 protection and is suitable for all skin types. It has a non-greasy, gel-based formula that provides effective sun protection without clogging pores. This sunscreen is also water-resistant, making it ideal for outdoor activities.

Pros High SPF protection

Gel-based formula

Water-resistant Cons May feel sticky on some skin types

6. Derma Co Hyaluronic Acid Sunscreen

The Derma Co Hyaluronic Acid Sunscreen features a lightweight, non-greasy formula that provides intense hydration and sun protection. It is enriched with hyaluronic acid and is suitable for all skin types, including acne-prone skin.

Pros Enriched with hyaluronic acid

Hydrating formula

Suitable for all skin types Cons Slightly expensive

Also read: Best sunscreens protect skin from harmful UV rays, prevent premature aging 7. Dr. Sheth's Niacinamide Sunscreen for Acne-Prone Skin

Dr. Sheth's Niacinamide Sunscreen is specially formulated for acne-prone and sensitive skin. It contains niacinamide, which helps in controlling excess oil production and reducing acne marks. This sunscreen is water-resistant and suitable for daily use.

Pros Enriched with niacinamide

Controls excess oil production

Water-resistant Cons Slightly thick consistency

8. Sunscreen with Niacinamide for Acne-Prone Skin

This sunscreen is enriched with niacinamide, which helps in brightening the skin and reducing acne marks. It offers broad-spectrum protection and is suitable for acne-prone and sensitive skin. The non-comedogenic formula ensures that it does not clog pores.

Pros Enriched with niacinamide

Non-comedogenic

Oil-free formula Cons May leave a white cast on some skin tones

9. IPCA Acne-UV Broad Spectrum Sunscreen

The IPCA Acne-UV Broad Spectrum Sunscreen offers broad-spectrum protection against UVA and UVB rays. It is formulated for acne-prone skin and helps in controlling excess oil production. This sunscreen is water-resistant and suitable for daily use.

Pros Controls excess oil production

Water-resistant

Non-greasy formula Cons Slightly thick consistency

10. Aqualogica Sunscreen with Watermelon Extract

The Aqualogica Sunscreen features watermelon extract, which provides antioxidant protection and hydration to the skin. It is enriched with niacinamide and offers broad-spectrum protection against UVA and UVB rays. This sunscreen is non-greasy and suitable for all skin types.

Pros Enriched with watermelon extract

Hydrating formula

Suitable for all skin types Cons Slightly thick consistency

Comparison Table

Product Name SPF Formula RE' EQUIL Oxybenzone and OMC Free Sunscreen SPF 50 Non-greasy, oil-free LSENSA Sunscreen with Hyaluronic Acid SPF 50 Fast-absorbing, non-greasy Episoft AC Moisturiser with Microencapsulated Sunscreen SPF 30 Oil-free, controls excess oil production Earth Rhythm Defence Sunscreen for Sensitive Skin SPF 30 Lightweight, non-greasy Shield Sunscreen Gel SPF 60 SPF 60 Gel-based, non-greasy Derma Co Hyaluronic Acid Sunscreen SPF 50 Lightweight, non-greasy Dr. Sheth's Niacinamide Sunscreen for Acne-Prone Skin SPF 30 Water-resistant, non-comedogenic Sunscreen with Niacinamide for Acne-Prone Skin SPF 50 Non-comedogenic, oil-free IPCA Acne-UV Broad Spectrum Sunscreen SPF 30 Controls excess oil production, non-greasy Aqualogica Sunscreen with Watermelon Extract SPF 50 Non-greasy, hydrating

Best value for money: The Earth Rhythm Defence Sunscreen for Sensitive Skin is the best value for money. It offers broad-spectrum protection, is suitable for sensitive skin, and has a lightweight, non-greasy formula that is ideal for daily use.

Best overall product: The Derma Co Hyaluronic Acid Sunscreen is the best overall product in this category. It features a lightweight, non-greasy formula, SPF 50 protection, and is suitable for all skin types, making it the ideal choice for acne-prone skin.

How to find the perfect best sunscreen for acne prone skin: When choosing a sunscreen for acne-prone skin, consider the SPF protection, formula (oil-free and non-comedogenic), and any additional benefits such as hydration or oil control. Take into account your specific skin type and concerns to find the perfect product for your needs.

FAQs on Best Sunscreen for Acne Prone Skin What is the SPF of these sunscreens? The SPF of the sunscreens listed ranges from 30 to 60, providing adequate protection against UVA and UVB rays. Are these sunscreens suitable for sensitive skin? Yes, many of the sunscreens listed are suitable for sensitive skin and are free from harmful chemicals. Do these sunscreens have a non-greasy formula? Most of the sunscreens featured have a non-greasy formula, making them suitable for daily use. Are these sunscreens water-resistant? Some of the sunscreens listed are water-resistant, making them ideal for outdoor activities and sports.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so

Get Latest Updates on Best Health And Beauty Deals. Skin Care , Hair Care , Grooming , Personal Care , Health Care and Diet And Nutrition

Home Health And Beauty Skin Care Best sunscreens for acne prone skin: Top 10 oil-free, non-comedogenic sunscreens