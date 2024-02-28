Best creams for oily skin: 9 noteworthy mentions

Last Published on Feb 28, 2024 20:24 IST By: Affiliate Desk









Share Via Follow us:

Summary: Discover the top 10 creams for oily skin that will help control oil and keep your skin hydrated and balanced. Read More Read Less

If you have oily skin, finding the right moisturizer can be a challenge. You need a product that will control oil, hydrate your skin, and keep it looking fresh all day long. To help you in your search, we have curated a list of the 9 best creams for oily skin available in India. These creams have been carefully selected based on their oil-control properties, hydration capabilities, and overall effectiveness in balancing oily skin. Whether you are looking for a mattifying cream, a hydrating moisturizer, or a product that will help reduce acne, we have you covered.

1. Vitamin C Moisturizer

The Vitamin C Moisturizer is a lightweight, non-greasy formula that helps reduce oil production while providing essential hydration to the skin. It contains ascorbic acid and ascorbyl phosphate, which are known for their oil-balancing properties.

Pros Lightweight formula

Reduces oil production

Provides essential hydration Cons Slightly expensive

2. Niacinamide Moisturizer

The Niacinamide Moisturizer is a gentle yet effective option for oily skin. It helps reduce excess oil production, minimizes pores, and provides a matte finish. The addition of ceramides makes it suitable for sensitive skin.

Pros Reduces excess oil production

Minimizes pores

Suitable for sensitive skin Cons May not provide enough hydration for dry areas

Also read: Best moisturizers for combination skin: 10 picks for glowing skin 3. mCaffeine Niacinamide Moisturizer

The mCaffeine Niacinamide Moisturizer is a hydrating option that helps balance oil production and maintain skin hydration. It contains hyaluronic acid, which provides deep hydration without clogging pores.

Pros Hydrating

Balances oil production

Non-comedogenic Cons May feel slightly heavy on very oily skin

4. Ustraa Moisturising Cream for Oily Skin

The Ustraa Moisturising Cream is specifically designed for men with oily skin. It helps control excess oil, reduces shine, and provides a matte finish without drying out the skin.

Pros Formulated for men

Controls excess oil

Provides a matte finish Cons Strong scent may not be suitable for all users

5. Pilgrim Moisturizer for Oily and Acne-prone Skin

The Pilgrim Moisturizer is specially designed for oily and acne-prone skin. It contains hyaluronic acid and provides hydration without making the skin feel oily or greasy.

Pros Suitable for acne-prone skin

Non-greasy formula

Provides hydration without clogging pores Cons May not provide enough hydration for very dry skin

6. Ponds Anti-Wrinkle Cream

The Ponds Anti-Wrinkle Cream is a lightweight option that helps control oil, reduce fine lines, and keep the skin looking youthful. It contains rejuveness, which helps maintain skin elasticity.

Pros Controls oil production

Reduces fine lines

Maintains skin elasticity Cons May not be suitable for very oily skin

7. Non-Sticky Moisturizer for Acne-prone and Sensitive Skin

The Non-Sticky Moisturizer is a plant-based option that helps control oil, reduce acne, and soothe sensitive skin. It provides hydration without feeling sticky or greasy.

Pros Plant-based formula

Controls oil production

Reduces acne Cons May not provide enough hydration for very dry skin

Also read: Best moisturizers for oily skin: Top 10 oil-free hydrating lotions 8. PAULA'S CHOICE Niacinamide Moisturizer

The PAULA'S CHOICE Niacinamide Moisturizer is a lightweight option that helps balance oil production, reduce pores, and minimize redness. It contains niacinamide, which is known for its oil-controlling properties.

Pros Lightweight formula

Balances oil production

Reduces pores Cons May feel slightly drying for very dry skin

9. Moisturizing Anti-Wrinkle Cream by Christina Moss Naturals

The Moisturizing Anti-Wrinkle Cream is a natural and organic option that helps control oil, reduce fine lines, and nourish the skin. It contains botanical ingredients that are known for their oil-balancing properties.

Pros Natural and organic formula

Controls oil production

Reduces fine lines Cons May feel slightly heavy for very oily skin

Comparison Table

Product Name Oil Control Hydration Price Vitamin C Moisturizer High High ₹ 1000 Niacinamide Moisturizer Medium Medium ₹ 800 mCaffeine Niacinamide Moisturizer High High ₹ 900 Ustraa Moisturising Cream High Medium ₹ 750 Pilgrim Moisturizer Medium High ₹ 850 Ponds Anti-Wrinkle Cream Medium Medium ₹ 600 Non-Sticky Moisturizer High High ₹ 700 PAULA'S CHOICE Niacinamide Moisturizer High Medium ₹ 950 Moisturizing Anti-Wrinkle Cream High High ₹ 850

Best value for money: The Ustraa Moisturising Cream for Oily Skin offers the best value for money. It provides effective oil control, reduces shine, and keeps the skin matte throughout the day. Priced at ₹750, it is an affordable option for those looking for a quality product.

Best overall product: The Vitamin C Moisturizer is the best overall product in this category. It provides high oil control, essential hydration, and is suitable for both oily and combination skin. Priced at ₹1000, it offers excellent value for its quality and effectiveness.

How to find the perfect cream for oily skin: When choosing the perfect moisturizer for oily skin, consider the level of oil control, hydration, and any specific concerns you may have, such as acne or sensitivity. Look for a product that balances these factors and suits your individual needs to find the perfect fit for your skin.

FAQs on Cream for Oily Skin What is the price range of the products mentioned? The price range of the products mentioned in the article varies from ₹ 600 to ₹ 1000. Are these products suitable for sensitive skin? Yes, most of the products are suitable for sensitive skin. However, it is recommended to check the individual product specifications for specific details. Do these products leave a greasy residue on the skin? No, the products mentioned are formulated to provide hydration without leaving a greasy residue on the skin. Can these products be used under makeup? Yes, these products can be used as a base for makeup. Their lightweight formulas make them suitable for daily use.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so

Get Latest Updates on Best Health And Beauty Deals. Skin Care , Hair Care , Grooming , Personal Care , Health Care and Diet And Nutrition

Home Health And Beauty Skin Care Best creams for oily skin: 9 noteworthy mentions