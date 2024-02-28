Best creams for oily skin: 9 noteworthy mentions

If you have oily skin, finding the right moisturizer can be a challenge. You need a product that will control oil, hydrate your skin, and keep it looking fresh all day long. To help you in your search, we have curated a list of the 9 best creams for oily skin available in India.
These creams have been carefully selected based on their oil-control properties, hydration capabilities, and overall effectiveness in balancing oily skin. Whether you are looking for a mattifying cream, a hydrating moisturizer, or a product that will help reduce acne, we have you covered.
1. Vitamin C Moisturizer
The Vitamin C Moisturizer is a lightweight, non-greasy formula that helps reduce oil production while providing essential hydration to the skin. It contains ascorbic acid and ascorbyl phosphate, which are known for their oil-balancing properties.
Pros
Lightweight formula
Reduces oil production
Provides essential hydration
Cons
Slightly expensive
2. Niacinamide Moisturizer
The Niacinamide Moisturizer is a gentle yet effective option for oily skin. It helps reduce excess oil production, minimizes pores, and provides a matte finish. The addition of ceramides makes it suitable for sensitive skin.
The mCaffeine Niacinamide Moisturizer is a hydrating option that helps balance oil production and maintain skin hydration. It contains hyaluronic acid, which provides deep hydration without clogging pores.
Pros
Hydrating
Balances oil production
Non-comedogenic
Cons
May feel slightly heavy on very oily skin
4. Ustraa Moisturising Cream for Oily Skin
The Ustraa Moisturising Cream is specifically designed for men with oily skin. It helps control excess oil, reduces shine, and provides a matte finish without drying out the skin.
Pros
Formulated for men
Controls excess oil
Provides a matte finish
Cons
Strong scent may not be suitable for all users
5. Pilgrim Moisturizer for Oily and Acne-prone Skin
The Pilgrim Moisturizer is specially designed for oily and acne-prone skin. It contains hyaluronic acid and provides hydration without making the skin feel oily or greasy.
Pros
Suitable for acne-prone skin
Non-greasy formula
Provides hydration without clogging pores
Cons
May not provide enough hydration for very dry skin
6. Ponds Anti-Wrinkle Cream
The Ponds Anti-Wrinkle Cream is a lightweight option that helps control oil, reduce fine lines, and keep the skin looking youthful. It contains rejuveness, which helps maintain skin elasticity.
Pros
Controls oil production
Reduces fine lines
Maintains skin elasticity
Cons
May not be suitable for very oily skin
7. Non-Sticky Moisturizer for Acne-prone and Sensitive Skin
The Non-Sticky Moisturizer is a plant-based option that helps control oil, reduce acne, and soothe sensitive skin. It provides hydration without feeling sticky or greasy.
Pros
Plant-based formula
Controls oil production
Reduces acne
Cons
May not provide enough hydration for very dry skin
The PAULA'S CHOICE Niacinamide Moisturizer is a lightweight option that helps balance oil production, reduce pores, and minimize redness. It contains niacinamide, which is known for its oil-controlling properties.
Pros
Lightweight formula
Balances oil production
Reduces pores
Cons
May feel slightly drying for very dry skin
9. Moisturizing Anti-Wrinkle Cream by Christina Moss Naturals
The Moisturizing Anti-Wrinkle Cream is a natural and organic option that helps control oil, reduce fine lines, and nourish the skin. It contains botanical ingredients that are known for their oil-balancing properties.
Pros
Natural and organic formula
Controls oil production
Reduces fine lines
Cons
May feel slightly heavy for very oily skin
Comparison Table
Product Name
Oil Control
Hydration
Price
Vitamin C Moisturizer
High
High
₹1000
Niacinamide Moisturizer
Medium
Medium
₹800
mCaffeine Niacinamide Moisturizer
High
High
₹900
Ustraa Moisturising Cream
High
Medium
₹750
Pilgrim Moisturizer
Medium
High
₹850
Ponds Anti-Wrinkle Cream
Medium
Medium
₹600
Non-Sticky Moisturizer
High
High
₹700
PAULA'S CHOICE Niacinamide Moisturizer
High
Medium
₹950
Moisturizing Anti-Wrinkle Cream
High
High
₹850
Best value for money:
The Ustraa Moisturising Cream for Oily Skin offers the best value for money. It provides effective oil control, reduces shine, and keeps the skin matte throughout the day. Priced at ₹750, it is an affordable option for those looking for a quality product.
Best overall product:
The Vitamin C Moisturizer is the best overall product in this category. It provides high oil control, essential hydration, and is suitable for both oily and combination skin. Priced at ₹1000, it offers excellent value for its quality and effectiveness.
How to find the perfect cream for oily skin:
When choosing the perfect moisturizer for oily skin, consider the level of oil control, hydration, and any specific concerns you may have, such as acne or sensitivity. Look for a product that balances these factors and suits your individual needs to find the perfect fit for your skin.
FAQs on Cream for Oily Skin
The price range of the products mentioned in the article varies from ₹600 to ₹1000.
Yes, most of the products are suitable for sensitive skin. However, it is recommended to check the individual product specifications for specific details.
No, the products mentioned are formulated to provide hydration without leaving a greasy residue on the skin.
Yes, these products can be used as a base for makeup. Their lightweight formulas make them suitable for daily use.
