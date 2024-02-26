Best moisturizers for dry skin in India: Top 10 picks in hydrating creams

Dry skin needs extra care, and the right moisturizer can make all the difference. With so many options available, it can be challenging to find the perfect product for your skin. In this article, we've curated a list of the top 10 moisturizers for dry skin available in India. Whether you're looking for intense hydration, nourishment, or a gentle formula for sensitive skin, we've got you covered. Keep reading to find the perfect moisturizer for your skin's needs.

1. Minimalist Hyaluronic Acid & Ceramide Moisturizer

The Minimalist Hyaluronic Acid & Ceramide Moisturizer is a lightweight and non-greasy formula that provides deep hydration and nourishment to dry skin. It contains hyaluronic acid and ceramides to restore the skin's natural barrier and prevent moisture loss.

Pros Lightweight and non-greasy formula

Contains hyaluronic acid and ceramides

Suitable for all skin types Cons May not provide enough hydration for extremely dry skin

2. Khadi Natural Peach & Avocado Moisturizer

The Khadi Natural Peach & Avocado Moisturizer is enriched with the goodness of peach and avocado extracts to deeply nourish and moisturize dry skin. It has a rich and creamy texture that provides long-lasting hydration and prevents dryness.

Pros Enriched with peach and avocado extracts

Long-lasting hydration

Suitable for sensitive skin Cons May feel heavy on oily skin

3. Cetaphil Daily Advance Hydrating Lotion

The Cetaphil Daily Advance Hydrating Lotion is a clinically proven formula that provides intense and long-lasting hydration to dry skin. It is enriched with shea butter and macadamia nut oil to nourish and soothe the skin.

Pros Intense and long-lasting hydration

Enriched with shea butter and macadamia nut oil

Fast-absorbing formula Cons May not be suitable for extremely sensitive skin

Also read: Best skin creams to treat it with love and care 4. RE'EQUIL Ceramide & Hyaluronic Acid Moisturiser

The RE'EQUIL Ceramide & Hyaluronic Acid Moisturiser is a non-comedogenic and hypoallergenic formula that provides intense hydration and strengthens the skin's natural barrier. It is suitable for all skin types, including dry and sensitive skin.

Pros Non-comedogenic and hypoallergenic formula

Intense hydration

Strengthens the skin's natural barrier Cons May feel heavy for oily skin

5. Parachute Advansed Body Lotion Nourish & Protect

The Parachute Advansed Body Lotion is enriched with coconut milk and 100% natural moisturizers to nourish and protect dry skin. It has a non-sticky and non-greasy formula that provides long-lasting hydration and prevents dryness.

Pros Enriched with coconut milk and natural moisturizers

Non-sticky and non-greasy formula

Suitable for all skin types Cons May not provide intense hydration for extremely dry skin

6. Ceramides & Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Probiotic Barrier

The Ceramides & Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Probiotic Barrier is a gentle and nourishing moisturizer that restores the skin's natural barrier and prevents moisture loss. It is enriched with ceramides, hyaluronic acid, and probiotics to keep the skin hydrated and healthy.

Pros Gentle and nourishing formula

Enriched with ceramides, hyaluronic acid, and probiotics

Restores the skin's natural barrier Cons May not provide enough hydration for extremely dry skin

7. Neutrogena Norwegian Formula Body Moisturizer

The Neutrogena Norwegian Formula Body Moisturizer is a rich and creamy formula that provides intense hydration and nourishment to dry skin. It is enriched with glycerin and emollients to lock in moisture and prevent dryness.

Pros Rich and creamy formula

Enriched with glycerin and emollients

Non-greasy Cons May feel heavy on oily skin

Also read: Best skin glow creams to boost your skincare routine 8. Biotique Morning Nectar Flawless Skin Lotion

The Biotique Morning Nectar Flawless Skin Lotion is a lightweight and nourishing formula that hydrates and revitalizes dry skin. It is enriched with the goodness of honey, wheatgerm, and seaweed to nourish the skin from within.

Pros Lightweight and nourishing formula

Enriched with honey, wheatgerm, and seaweed

Non-greasy Cons May not provide enough hydration for extremely dry skin

9. Bioderma Atoderm Creme

The Bioderma Atoderm Creme is a rich and creamy moisturizer that provides intense hydration and restores the skin's natural barrier. It is suitable for dry and sensitive skin, and it helps to soothe and nourish the skin.

Pros Rich and creamy formula

Intense hydration

Suitable for sensitive skin Cons May feel heavy on oily skin

10. CeraVe Moisturizing Cream for Very Dry Skin

The CeraVe Moisturizing Cream is a non-greasy and non-comedogenic formula that provides 24-hour hydration to very dry skin. It is enriched with ceramides and hyaluronic acid to restore the skin's natural barrier and prevent moisture loss.

Pros Non-greasy and non-comedogenic formula

24-hour hydration

Enriched with ceramides and hyaluronic acid Cons May feel heavy on oily skin

Comparison Table

Product Name Hydration Nourishment Suitable for Sensitive Skin Minimalist Hyaluronic Acid & Ceramide Moisturizer Intense Yes Yes Khadi Natural Peach & Avocado Moisturizer Long-lasting Yes Yes Cetaphil Daily Advance Hydrating Lotion Intense Yes No RE'EQUIL Ceramide & Hyaluronic Acid Moisturiser Intense Yes Yes Parachute Advansed Body Lotion Nourish & Protect Long-lasting Yes Yes Ceramides & Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Probiotic Barrier Intense Yes Yes Neutrogena Norwegian Formula Body Moisturizer Intense Yes Yes Biotique Morning Nectar Flawless Skin Lotion Long-lasting Yes Yes Bioderma Atoderm Creme Intense Yes Yes CeraVe Moisturizing Cream for Very Dry Skin 24-hour Yes Yes

Best value for money: The Parachute Advansed Body Lotion Nourish & Protect is the best value for money as it provides long-lasting hydration and nourishment to dry skin at an affordable price.

Best overall product: The CeraVe Moisturizing Cream for Very Dry Skin stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering 24-hour hydration, intense nourishment, and suitability for sensitive skin.

How to find the perfect Moisturizer for Dry Skin: When choosing the perfect moisturizer for your dry skin, consider the level of hydration, nourishment, and suitability for sensitive skin. Look for a product that offers long-lasting hydration and addresses your skin's specific needs.

FAQs on Moisturizer for Dry Skin What is the price range of these moisturizers? The price range of these moisturizers varies from INR 300 to INR 1500, depending on the brand and the size of the product. Are these moisturizers suitable for sensitive skin? Yes, all the moisturizers mentioned in this article are suitable for sensitive skin and are free from harmful chemicals. Do these moisturizers have a strong fragrance? Most of these moisturizers are fragrance-free, making them suitable for individuals with sensitivity to strong scents. Can these moisturizers be used under makeup? Yes, these moisturizers have a non-greasy formula that makes them suitable for use under makeup, providing a smooth base for foundation.

