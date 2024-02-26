Icon
Best moisturizers for dry skin in India: Top 10 picks in hydrating creams

Dry skin needs extra care, and the right moisturizer can make all the difference. With so many options available, it can be challenging to find the perfect product for your skin. In this article, we've curated a list of the top 10 moisturizers for dry skin available in India.

Whether you're looking for intense hydration, nourishment, or a gentle formula for sensitive skin, we've got you covered. Keep reading to find the perfect moisturizer for your skin's needs.

1. Minimalist Hyaluronic Acid & Ceramide Moisturizer

The Minimalist Hyaluronic Acid & Ceramide Moisturizer is a lightweight and non-greasy formula that provides deep hydration and nourishment to dry skin. It contains hyaluronic acid and ceramides to restore the skin's natural barrier and prevent moisture loss.

Pros

  • Lightweight and non-greasy formula
  • Contains hyaluronic acid and ceramides
  • Suitable for all skin types

Cons

  • May not provide enough hydration for extremely dry skin

2. Khadi Natural Peach & Avocado Moisturizer

The Khadi Natural Peach & Avocado Moisturizer is enriched with the goodness of peach and avocado extracts to deeply nourish and moisturize dry skin. It has a rich and creamy texture that provides long-lasting hydration and prevents dryness.

Pros

  • Enriched with peach and avocado extracts
  • Long-lasting hydration
  • Suitable for sensitive skin

Cons

  • May feel heavy on oily skin

3. Cetaphil Daily Advance Hydrating Lotion

The Cetaphil Daily Advance Hydrating Lotion is a clinically proven formula that provides intense and long-lasting hydration to dry skin. It is enriched with shea butter and macadamia nut oil to nourish and soothe the skin.

Pros

  • Intense and long-lasting hydration
  • Enriched with shea butter and macadamia nut oil
  • Fast-absorbing formula

Cons

  • May not be suitable for extremely sensitive skin

The RE'EQUIL Ceramide & Hyaluronic Acid Moisturiser is a non-comedogenic and hypoallergenic formula that provides intense hydration and strengthens the skin's natural barrier. It is suitable for all skin types, including dry and sensitive skin.

Pros

  • Non-comedogenic and hypoallergenic formula
  • Intense hydration
  • Strengthens the skin's natural barrier

Cons

  • May feel heavy for oily skin

5. Parachute Advansed Body Lotion Nourish & Protect

The Parachute Advansed Body Lotion is enriched with coconut milk and 100% natural moisturizers to nourish and protect dry skin. It has a non-sticky and non-greasy formula that provides long-lasting hydration and prevents dryness.

Pros

  • Enriched with coconut milk and natural moisturizers
  • Non-sticky and non-greasy formula
  • Suitable for all skin types

Cons

  • May not provide intense hydration for extremely dry skin

6. Ceramides & Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Probiotic Barrier

The Ceramides & Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Probiotic Barrier is a gentle and nourishing moisturizer that restores the skin's natural barrier and prevents moisture loss. It is enriched with ceramides, hyaluronic acid, and probiotics to keep the skin hydrated and healthy.

Pros

  • Gentle and nourishing formula
  • Enriched with ceramides, hyaluronic acid, and probiotics
  • Restores the skin's natural barrier

Cons

  • May not provide enough hydration for extremely dry skin

7. Neutrogena Norwegian Formula Body Moisturizer

The Neutrogena Norwegian Formula Body Moisturizer is a rich and creamy formula that provides intense hydration and nourishment to dry skin. It is enriched with glycerin and emollients to lock in moisture and prevent dryness.

Pros

  • Rich and creamy formula
  • Enriched with glycerin and emollients
  • Non-greasy

Cons

  • May feel heavy on oily skin

The Biotique Morning Nectar Flawless Skin Lotion is a lightweight and nourishing formula that hydrates and revitalizes dry skin. It is enriched with the goodness of honey, wheatgerm, and seaweed to nourish the skin from within.

Pros

  • Lightweight and nourishing formula
  • Enriched with honey, wheatgerm, and seaweed
  • Non-greasy

Cons

  • May not provide enough hydration for extremely dry skin

9. Bioderma Atoderm Creme

The Bioderma Atoderm Creme is a rich and creamy moisturizer that provides intense hydration and restores the skin's natural barrier. It is suitable for dry and sensitive skin, and it helps to soothe and nourish the skin.

Pros

  • Rich and creamy formula
  • Intense hydration
  • Suitable for sensitive skin

Cons

  • May feel heavy on oily skin

10. CeraVe Moisturizing Cream for Very Dry Skin

The CeraVe Moisturizing Cream is a non-greasy and non-comedogenic formula that provides 24-hour hydration to very dry skin. It is enriched with ceramides and hyaluronic acid to restore the skin's natural barrier and prevent moisture loss.

Pros

  • Non-greasy and non-comedogenic formula
  • 24-hour hydration
  • Enriched with ceramides and hyaluronic acid

Cons

  • May feel heavy on oily skin

Comparison Table

Product NameHydrationNourishmentSuitable for Sensitive Skin
Minimalist Hyaluronic Acid & Ceramide MoisturizerIntenseYesYes
Khadi Natural Peach & Avocado MoisturizerLong-lastingYesYes
Cetaphil Daily Advance Hydrating LotionIntenseYesNo
RE'EQUIL Ceramide & Hyaluronic Acid MoisturiserIntenseYesYes
Parachute Advansed Body Lotion Nourish & ProtectLong-lastingYesYes
Ceramides & Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Probiotic BarrierIntenseYesYes
Neutrogena Norwegian Formula Body MoisturizerIntenseYesYes
Biotique Morning Nectar Flawless Skin LotionLong-lastingYesYes
Bioderma Atoderm CremeIntenseYesYes
CeraVe Moisturizing Cream for Very Dry Skin24-hourYesYes

Best value for money:

The Parachute Advansed Body Lotion Nourish & Protect is the best value for money as it provides long-lasting hydration and nourishment to dry skin at an affordable price.

Best overall product:

The CeraVe Moisturizing Cream for Very Dry Skin stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering 24-hour hydration, intense nourishment, and suitability for sensitive skin.

How to find the perfect Moisturizer for Dry Skin:

When choosing the perfect moisturizer for your dry skin, consider the level of hydration, nourishment, and suitability for sensitive skin. Look for a product that offers long-lasting hydration and addresses your skin's specific needs.

FAQs on Moisturizer for Dry Skin

The price range of these moisturizers varies from INR 300 to INR 1500, depending on the brand and the size of the product.
Yes, all the moisturizers mentioned in this article are suitable for sensitive skin and are free from harmful chemicals.
Most of these moisturizers are fragrance-free, making them suitable for individuals with sensitivity to strong scents.
Yes, these moisturizers have a non-greasy formula that makes them suitable for use under makeup, providing a smooth base for foundation.
