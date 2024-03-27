As the sun gets stronger, it's essential to find the best sunscreen to protect your skin. With so many options available, it can be overwhelming to choose the right one. In this article, we have carefully curated a list of the 10 best sunscreens in India to help you make an informed decision. From lightweight hydrating formulas to sunscreens with high SPF, we have covered a diverse range of products to cater to different skin types and needs. Read on to find the perfect sunscreen that suits you best and provides effective sun protection for the harsh Indian sun.
The Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunblock provides broad-spectrum sun protection with a lightweight, non-shiny finish. It is oil-free and PABA-free, making it suitable for sensitive skin. This sunscreen is water-resistant and offers high SPF for reliable sun protection.
Pros
High SPF for maximum sun protection
Lightweight and non-greasy formula
Suitable for sensitive skin
Cons
May leave a white cast on darker skin tones
2. Aqualogica Lightweight Hydrating Sunscreen
The Aqualogica Lightweight Hydrating Sunscreen offers broad-spectrum protection against UVA and UVB rays. It is enriched with hydrating ingredients to keep the skin moisturized and protected from sun damage. This sunscreen is suitable for daily use and provides a non-greasy, lightweight finish.
Pros
Hydrating formula for moisturized skin
Non-greasy texture
Broad-spectrum protection
Cons
May need frequent reapplication for extended outdoor activities
3. RE' EQUIL Oxybenzone & OMC Free Sunscreen
The RE' EQUIL Sunscreen is free from oxybenzone and OMC, making it suitable for sensitive skin. It provides broad-spectrum protection and is water-resistant, making it ideal for outdoor activities. This sunscreen is non-comedogenic and does not clog pores, making it suitable for acne-prone skin.
The Aqualogica Watermelon & Niacinamide Sunscreen offers broad-spectrum protection with the added benefits of watermelon extract and niacinamide. It provides hydration and protection against sun damage, making it an ideal choice for daily use. This sunscreen has a refreshing watermelon scent and a lightweight texture.
Pros
Added benefits of watermelon extract and niacinamide
Hydrating formula
Refreshing watermelon scent
Cons
Scent may not be suitable for sensitive noses
5. Mamaearth Ultra-Light Indian Sunscreen SPF 50
The Mamaearth Ultra-Light Indian Sunscreen provides SPF 50 protection with the goodness of turmeric and carotenoids. It offers broad-spectrum protection against UVA and UVB rays while being suitable for all skin types. This sunscreen is free from harmful chemicals and is dermatologically tested.
Pros
SPF 50 protection
Natural ingredients
Suitable for all skin types
Cons
May feel slightly greasy on oily skin
6. FIXDERMA Sunscreen SPF 30+ PA+++
The FIXDERMA Sunscreen offers SPF 30+ with PA+++ protection against UVA and UVB rays. It is water-resistant and provides long-lasting sun protection, making it suitable for outdoor activities. This sunscreen is non-greasy and does not leave a white cast on the skin.
Pros
High SPF with PA+++ protection
Water-resistant for outdoor activities
Non-greasy formula
Cons
May feel slightly heavy on the skin
7. Biotique Bio Carrot Lotion SPF 40+ Sunscreen
The Biotique Bio Carrot Lotion Sunscreen provides SPF 40+ protection with the nourishing benefits of carrot seed oil and quince seed. It offers broad-spectrum protection against sun damage and is suitable for all skin types. This sunscreen is free from preservatives and is dermatologically tested.
8. Aqualogica Lightweight Sunscreen with Makeup Removal
The Aqualogica Lightweight Sunscreen with Makeup Removal offers broad-spectrum sun protection with the added benefit of makeup removal. It effectively removes makeup while providing SPF protection against UVA and UVB rays. This sunscreen is suitable for daily use and helps in maintaining clear and healthy skin.
Pros
Makeup removal with sun protection
Suitable for daily use
Maintains clear and healthy skin
Cons
May require additional makeup removal for waterproof products
9. WOW Skin Science Hyaluronic Acid Water Gel Sunscreen
The WOW Skin Science Hyaluronic Acid Water Gel Sunscreen provides SPF 35 protection with the hydrating benefits of hyaluronic acid. It offers broad-spectrum protection against UVA and UVB rays while keeping the skin moisturized and nourished. This sunscreen is free from harmful chemicals and is suitable for all skin types.
Pros
SPF 35 protection
Hyaluronic acid for hydration
Suitable for all skin types
Cons
May feel slightly sticky on the skin
10. Derma Co Minimizing Sunscreen SPF 50+ PA++++
The Derma Co Minimizing Sunscreen offers SPF 50+ with PA++++ protection against UVA and UVB rays. It provides broad-spectrum protection and also helps in minimizing the appearance of pores and fine lines. This sunscreen is suitable for all skin types and is free from harmful chemicals.
Pros
High SPF with PA++++ protection
Minimizes pores and fine lines
Suitable for all skin types
Cons
May leave a slightly matte finish on the skin
Best Sunscreen in India Top Features Comparison:
Product Name
SPF Protection
Hydrating Formula
Broad-spectrum Protection
Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunblock
SPF 50+
Non-greasy texture
Yes
Aqualogica Lightweight Hydrating Sunscreen
Yes
Yes
Yes
RE' EQUIL Oxybenzone & OMC Free Sunscreen
Yes
Yes
Yes
Aqualogica Watermelon & Niacinamide Sunscreen
Yes
Yes
Yes
Mamaearth Ultra-Light Indian Sunscreen
SPF 50
Yes
Yes
FIXDERMA Sunscreen SPF 30+ PA+++
SPF 30+
Yes
Yes
Biotique Bio Carrot Lotion SPF 40+ Sunscreen
SPF 40+
Yes
Yes
Aqualogica Lightweight Sunscreen with Makeup Removal
Yes
Yes
Yes
WOW Skin Science Hyaluronic Acid Water Gel Sunscreen
SPF 35
Yes
Yes
Derma Co Minimizing Sunscreen SPF 50+ PA++++
SPF 50+
Yes
Yes
Best value for money:
The Aqualogica Lightweight Hydrating Sunscreen offers the best value for money with its broad-spectrum protection and hydrating formula. It provides reliable sun care at an affordable price, making it a top choice for effective sun protection.
Best overall product:
Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Sunscreen SPF 50+ offers exceptional broad-spectrum protection against UVA/UVB rays with a high PA++++ rating, ensuring comprehensive defense against sun damage. Its advanced formula is water-resistant, ultra-lightweight, and non-sticky, making it suitable for all skin types, including oily, dry, and sensitive skin. With no white cast, it's the ideal choice for both men and women seeking effective, comfortable sun protection for everyday use.
How to find the perfect Best Sunscreen in India:
When choosing the perfect sunscreen, consider the SPF protection, hydrating formula, and broad-spectrum coverage. Look for a product that suits your skin type and offers the right balance of sun protection and nourishment for your skin. Additionally, consider the specific needs of your skin, such as sensitivity or acne-prone skin, to find the ideal sunscreen for you.
FAQs on Best Sunscreen in India
The sunscreens mentioned in the article offer varying SPF protection, ranging from SPF 30 to SPF 50+, catering to different sun care needs.
Yes, many of the sunscreens are suitable for sensitive skin and are free from harmful chemicals, making them ideal for delicate skin types.
While some sunscreens may leave a slight white cast, many of them offer a non-greasy, lightweight finish that does not leave any residue on the skin.
Yes, the sunscreens are suitable for daily use and offer long-lasting protection against sun damage, making them ideal for regular sun care.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more