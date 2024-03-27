Best sunscreens in India: Top 10 picks that give you effective sun protection

Find the best sunscreens in India that provide reliable sun care for Indian skin. Discover top-rated sunblock options for efficient sun protection in the country.

As the sun gets stronger, it's essential to find the best sunscreen to protect your skin. With so many options available, it can be overwhelming to choose the right one. In this article, we have carefully curated a list of the 10 best sunscreens in India to help you make an informed decision. From lightweight hydrating formulas to sunscreens with high SPF, we have covered a diverse range of products to cater to different skin types and needs. Read on to find the perfect sunscreen that suits you best and provides effective sun protection for the harsh Indian sun.

1. Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunblock SPF 50+

The Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunblock provides broad-spectrum sun protection with a lightweight, non-shiny finish. It is oil-free and PABA-free, making it suitable for sensitive skin. This sunscreen is water-resistant and offers high SPF for reliable sun protection.

Pros High SPF for maximum sun protection

Lightweight and non-greasy formula

Suitable for sensitive skin Cons May leave a white cast on darker skin tones

2. Aqualogica Lightweight Hydrating Sunscreen

The Aqualogica Lightweight Hydrating Sunscreen offers broad-spectrum protection against UVA and UVB rays. It is enriched with hydrating ingredients to keep the skin moisturized and protected from sun damage. This sunscreen is suitable for daily use and provides a non-greasy, lightweight finish.

Pros Hydrating formula for moisturized skin

Non-greasy texture

Broad-spectrum protection Cons May need frequent reapplication for extended outdoor activities

3. RE' EQUIL Oxybenzone & OMC Free Sunscreen

The RE' EQUIL Sunscreen is free from oxybenzone and OMC, making it suitable for sensitive skin. It provides broad-spectrum protection and is water-resistant, making it ideal for outdoor activities. This sunscreen is non-comedogenic and does not clog pores, making it suitable for acne-prone skin.

Pros Free from oxybenzone and OMC

Water-resistant for outdoor activities

Non-comedogenic formula Cons May feel slightly greasy on the skin

Also read: Best sunscreens for face: Top 10 picks for superior UV protection 4. Aqualogica Watermelon & Niacinamide Sunscreen

The Aqualogica Watermelon & Niacinamide Sunscreen offers broad-spectrum protection with the added benefits of watermelon extract and niacinamide. It provides hydration and protection against sun damage, making it an ideal choice for daily use. This sunscreen has a refreshing watermelon scent and a lightweight texture.

Pros Added benefits of watermelon extract and niacinamide

Hydrating formula

Refreshing watermelon scent Cons Scent may not be suitable for sensitive noses

5. Mamaearth Ultra-Light Indian Sunscreen SPF 50

The Mamaearth Ultra-Light Indian Sunscreen provides SPF 50 protection with the goodness of turmeric and carotenoids. It offers broad-spectrum protection against UVA and UVB rays while being suitable for all skin types. This sunscreen is free from harmful chemicals and is dermatologically tested.

Pros SPF 50 protection

Natural ingredients

Suitable for all skin types Cons May feel slightly greasy on oily skin

6. FIXDERMA Sunscreen SPF 30+ PA+++

The FIXDERMA Sunscreen offers SPF 30+ with PA+++ protection against UVA and UVB rays. It is water-resistant and provides long-lasting sun protection, making it suitable for outdoor activities. This sunscreen is non-greasy and does not leave a white cast on the skin.

Pros High SPF with PA+++ protection

Water-resistant for outdoor activities

Non-greasy formula Cons May feel slightly heavy on the skin

7. Biotique Bio Carrot Lotion SPF 40+ Sunscreen

The Biotique Bio Carrot Lotion Sunscreen provides SPF 40+ protection with the nourishing benefits of carrot seed oil and quince seed. It offers broad-spectrum protection against sun damage and is suitable for all skin types. This sunscreen is free from preservatives and is dermatologically tested.

Pros SPF 40+ protection

Nourishing ingredients

Suitable for all skin types Cons May leave a slight white cast on the skin

Also read: Best sunscreens for Indian skin: Invest in ultra light, non sticky sunscreens 8. Aqualogica Lightweight Sunscreen with Makeup Removal

The Aqualogica Lightweight Sunscreen with Makeup Removal offers broad-spectrum sun protection with the added benefit of makeup removal. It effectively removes makeup while providing SPF protection against UVA and UVB rays. This sunscreen is suitable for daily use and helps in maintaining clear and healthy skin.

Pros Makeup removal with sun protection

Suitable for daily use

Maintains clear and healthy skin Cons May require additional makeup removal for waterproof products

9. WOW Skin Science Hyaluronic Acid Water Gel Sunscreen

The WOW Skin Science Hyaluronic Acid Water Gel Sunscreen provides SPF 35 protection with the hydrating benefits of hyaluronic acid. It offers broad-spectrum protection against UVA and UVB rays while keeping the skin moisturized and nourished. This sunscreen is free from harmful chemicals and is suitable for all skin types.

Pros SPF 35 protection

Hyaluronic acid for hydration

Suitable for all skin types Cons May feel slightly sticky on the skin

10. Derma Co Minimizing Sunscreen SPF 50+ PA++++

The Derma Co Minimizing Sunscreen offers SPF 50+ with PA++++ protection against UVA and UVB rays. It provides broad-spectrum protection and also helps in minimizing the appearance of pores and fine lines. This sunscreen is suitable for all skin types and is free from harmful chemicals.

Pros High SPF with PA++++ protection

Minimizes pores and fine lines

Suitable for all skin types Cons May leave a slightly matte finish on the skin

Best Sunscreen in India Top Features Comparison:

Product Name SPF Protection Hydrating Formula Broad-spectrum Protection Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunblock SPF 50+ Non-greasy texture Yes Aqualogica Lightweight Hydrating Sunscreen Yes Yes Yes RE' EQUIL Oxybenzone & OMC Free Sunscreen Yes Yes Yes Aqualogica Watermelon & Niacinamide Sunscreen Yes Yes Yes Mamaearth Ultra-Light Indian Sunscreen SPF 50 Yes Yes FIXDERMA Sunscreen SPF 30+ PA+++ SPF 30+ Yes Yes Biotique Bio Carrot Lotion SPF 40+ Sunscreen SPF 40+ Yes Yes Aqualogica Lightweight Sunscreen with Makeup Removal Yes Yes Yes WOW Skin Science Hyaluronic Acid Water Gel Sunscreen SPF 35 Yes Yes Derma Co Minimizing Sunscreen SPF 50+ PA++++ SPF 50+ Yes Yes

Best value for money: The Aqualogica Lightweight Hydrating Sunscreen offers the best value for money with its broad-spectrum protection and hydrating formula. It provides reliable sun care at an affordable price, making it a top choice for effective sun protection.

Best overall product: Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Sunscreen SPF 50+ offers exceptional broad-spectrum protection against UVA/UVB rays with a high PA++++ rating, ensuring comprehensive defense against sun damage. Its advanced formula is water-resistant, ultra-lightweight, and non-sticky, making it suitable for all skin types, including oily, dry, and sensitive skin. With no white cast, it's the ideal choice for both men and women seeking effective, comfortable sun protection for everyday use.

How to find the perfect Best Sunscreen in India: When choosing the perfect sunscreen, consider the SPF protection, hydrating formula, and broad-spectrum coverage. Look for a product that suits your skin type and offers the right balance of sun protection and nourishment for your skin. Additionally, consider the specific needs of your skin, such as sensitivity or acne-prone skin, to find the ideal sunscreen for you.

FAQs on Best Sunscreen in India What is the SPF of these sunscreens? The sunscreens mentioned in the article offer varying SPF protection, ranging from SPF 30 to SPF 50+, catering to different sun care needs. Are these sunscreens suitable for sensitive skin? Yes, many of the sunscreens are suitable for sensitive skin and are free from harmful chemicals, making them ideal for delicate skin types. Do these sunscreens leave a white cast on the skin? While some sunscreens may leave a slight white cast, many of them offer a non-greasy, lightweight finish that does not leave any residue on the skin. Are these sunscreens suitable for daily use? Yes, the sunscreens are suitable for daily use and offer long-lasting protection against sun damage, making them ideal for regular sun care.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

