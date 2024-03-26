Best sunscreens: Nourish dry skin with vitamins and antioxidants, top 10 picks

If you have dry skin, finding the right sunscreen can be a challenge. Dry skin needs extra care and protection from harmful UV rays. In this article, we have curated a list of the 10 best sunscreens for dry skin available on Amazon. We have analyzed each product's features, reasons to buy and reasons to avoid to help you make an informed decision. Whether you need lightweight protection, hydration, or sensitive skin-friendly sunscreen, we have got you covered. Read on to find the perfect sunscreen for your dry skin.

1. Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunblock, SPF 50+

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunblock provides broad-spectrum protection against UVA and UVB rays. It is oil-free, waterproof, and non-comedogenic, making it suitable for dry and sensitive skin. The lightweight formula is fast-absorbing and leaves a non-shiny finish.

Pros High SPF protection

Fast-absorbing formula Cons May leave a white cast on some skin tones

2. Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunblock, SPF 100+

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunblock with SPF 100+ offers maximum sun protection for extremely dry skin. The ultra-light formula is oil-free, non-greasy, and provides a matte finish. It is suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin.

Pros High SPF protection

Suitable for sensitive skin Cons May feel heavy on some skin types

3. Derma Co Hyaluronic Sunscreen Gel, SPF 50+

Derma Co Hyaluronic Sunscreen Gel is enriched with hyaluronic acid to provide intense hydration for dry skin. It offers SPF 50+ protection and is free from parabens, sulfates, and mineral oils. The lightweight gel formula is non-sticky and absorbs quickly into the skin.

Pros Hydrating and non-sticky formula

Free from harmful chemicals Cons May not be suitable for extremely sensitive skin

Also read: Best sunscreens for skin protection: Prevent damage of skin and hair, 10 picks 4. Plum Hyaluronic Aqua-Light Sunscreen, SPF 50 PA+++

Plum Hyaluronic Aqua-Light Sunscreen offers SPF 50 PA+++ protection with a lightweight, gel-based formula. It is enriched with hyaluronic acid and vitamin E to provide long-lasting hydration for dry skin. The sunscreen is dermatologically tested and suitable for all skin types.

Pros Hydrating and lightweight formula

Suitable for all skin types Cons May not provide sufficient sun protection for prolonged outdoor activities

5. Re'equil Ultra Matte Dry Touch Sunscreen, SPF 50 PA+++

Re'equil Ultra Matte Dry Touch Sunscreen offers SPF 50 PA+++ protection with a non-greasy, matte finish. It is formulated with vitamin B3 and antioxidants to provide long-lasting sun protection for dry and sensitive skin. The sunscreen is free from parabens, sulfates, and silicones.

Pros Matte finish and non-greasy formula

Free from harmful chemicals Cons May not be suitable for extremely dry skin

6. DOT & KEY Blueberry Hydrating Sunscreen, SPF 50 PA+++

DOT & KEY Blueberry Hydrating Sunscreen offers SPF 50 PA+++ protection with the goodness of blueberry extracts. It provides intense hydration and protection against UV rays, making it ideal for dry and dehydrated skin. The non-greasy formula is suitable for daily use.

Pros Hydrating and non-greasy formula

Rich in antioxidants Cons May feel heavy on some skin types

7. WOW Skin Science Hyaluronic Acid Sunscreen, SPF 55 PA+++

WOW Skin Science Hyaluronic Acid Sunscreen offers SPF 55 PA+++ protection with the hydrating benefits of hyaluronic acid. It provides broad-spectrum sun protection and helps maintain the skin's natural moisture balance. The lightweight formula is suitable for all skin types.

Pros High SPF protection

Hydrating formula Cons May feel slightly sticky on the skin

Also read: Best sunscreens for face: Top 10 picks for superior UV protection 8. Fixderma Shadow Sunscreen Cream, SPF 30 PA+++

Fixderma Shadow Sunscreen Cream offers SPF 30 PA+++ protection with a non-greasy and lightweight formula. It is enriched with vitamin E and antioxidants to provide effective sun protection for dry and sensitive skin. The sunscreen is suitable for all-day wear.

Pros Lightweight and non-greasy formula

Suitable for all-day wear Cons May not provide sufficient sun protection for prolonged outdoor activities

9. Brinton Doux GOLD Silicone Sunscreen, SPF 50 PA+++

Brinton Doux GOLD Silicone Sunscreen offers SPF 50 PA+++ protection with a silicone-based formula. It provides a smooth and matte finish, making it ideal for dry and combination skin. The sunscreen is water-resistant and offers long-lasting sun protection.

Pros Smooth and matte finish

Water-resistant formula Cons May not be suitable for sensitive skin

10. Equil Sunscreen Gel, SPF 50 PA+++

Equil Sunscreen Gel offers SPF 50 PA+++ protection with a non-sticky and lightweight formula. It contains titanium dioxide and zinc oxide to provide effective sun protection for dry and sensitive skin. The gel-based formula is suitable for daily use.

Pros Non-sticky and lightweight formula

Suitable for daily use Cons May leave a white cast on some skin tones

Sunscreen for Dry Skin Top Features Comparison:

Product Name + Feature High SPF Protection Hydrating Formula Water-resistant Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunblock, SPF 50+ Yes No Yes Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunblock, SPF 100+ Yes No Yes Derma Co Hyaluronic Sunscreen Gel, SPF 50+ Yes Yes Yes Plum Hyaluronic Aqua-Light Sunscreen, SPF 50 PA+++ Yes Yes Yes Re'equil Ultra Matte Dry Touch Sunscreen, SPF 50 PA+++ Yes Yes Yes DOT & KEY Blueberry Hydrating Sunscreen, SPF 50 PA+++ Yes Yes Yes WOW Skin Science Hyaluronic Acid Sunscreen, SPF 55 PA+++ Yes Yes Yes Fixderma Shadow Sunscreen Cream, SPF 30 PA+++ No Yes Yes Brinton Doux GOLD Silicone Sunscreen, SPF 50 PA+++ No No Yes Equil Sunscreen Gel, SPF 50 PA+++ Yes No Yes

Best value for money: The Derma Co Hyaluronic Sunscreen Gel offers the best value for money. With its SPF 50+ protection and hydrating formula, it provides excellent sun protection for dry skin at an affordable price.

Best overall product: Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Sunscreen SPF 50+ offers comprehensive protection against UVA/UVB rays with its PA++++ rating. Its advanced formula leaves no white cast, making it suitable for all skin tones. This water-resistant sunscreen feels ultra-light and non-sticky, perfect for oily, dry, and sensitive skin types. Designed for both men and women, it provides reliable sun protection without compromising on comfort, ensuring you can enjoy the outdoors with confidence.

How to find the perfect Sunscreen for Dry Skin: When choosing the perfect sunscreen for dry skin, consider the SPF level, hydration benefits, and suitability for sensitive skin. Look for a product that offers broad-spectrum protection, hydration, and non-comedogenic formula to keep your dry skin healthy and protected.

FAQs on Sunscreen for Dry Skin What is the price range of these sunscreens? The price range of these sunscreens varies from INR 300 to INR 800, depending on the brand and SPF level. Are these sunscreens suitable for sensitive skin? Yes, most of these sunscreens are suitable for sensitive skin as they are non-comedogenic and free from harmful chemicals. Do these sunscreens leave a white cast on the skin? Some sunscreens may leave a white cast on certain skin tones. It is advisable to test the product on a small area before use. Can these sunscreens be used under makeup? Yes, these sunscreens are suitable for use under makeup. Choose a lightweight formula that absorbs quickly into the skin.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

