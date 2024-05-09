Best VLCC sunscreen lotions and creams: Top 10 picks to get total UV protection

Last Published on May 09, 2024 07:18 IST









Summary: Discover the best VLCC sunscreen lotions and creams to protect your skin from harmful ultraviolet rays and achieve a radiant look. Compare the top 10 products and find the perfect one for your needs.

When it comes to protecting your skin from the damaging effects of the sun, VLCC offers a wide range of sunscreen lotions and creams. With various SPF levels and unique formulations, these products provide superior UV protection while keeping your skin healthy and glowing. In this article, we'll explore the top 10 VLCC sunscreen products, comparing their features, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision. Ultraviolet rays are known to cause damage in several ways as they penetrate the skin and cause cellular structure damage. UVB rays primarily affect the outermost layers, causing sunburn and contributing to skin cancer. UVA rays penetrate deeper, causing premature aging and wrinkling. UV exposure weakens the skin's elasticity, leading to sagging and loss of resilience. Over time, cumulative damage accelerates skin aging and heightens the risk of skin cancers. Check out our list of top 10 VLCC products.

1. VLCC Tan Sunscreen Creme

The VLCC Tan Sunscreen Creme is formulated to protect your skin from tanning and sun damage. It offers SPF 30 and is suitable for all skin types. With its non-greasy formula, this sunscreen provides long-lasting protection and hydration.

Pros Protects from tanning

Suitable for all skin types Cons SPF 30 may not be enough for intense sun exposure

2. VLCC Water Resistant SPF60 Sunscreen

The VLCC Water Resistant SPF60 Sunscreen offers high SPF protection, making it ideal for prolonged sun exposure. Its water-resistant formula ensures long-lasting defense against harmful UV rays, while keeping your skin nourished and moisturized.

Pros High SPF protection

Water-resistant formula Cons May leave a slight white cast on the skin

3. VLCC Youth Boost SPF40 Sunscreen

The VLCC Youth Boost SPF40 Sunscreen is designed to protect and rejuvenate youthful skin. With SPF 40, this sunscreen offers anti-aging benefits while shielding your skin from UV damage. Its lightweight and non-greasy formula makes it perfect for daily use.

Pros Anti-aging benefits

Lightweight formula Cons May not provide enough hydration for dry skin

4. VLCC Radiance Pro Sun Screen

The VLCC Radiance Pro Sun Screen is enriched with natural ingredients to provide effective sun protection and nourishment. Its SPF 50 formula helps to maintain skin radiance and prevent premature aging, making it a great choice for all skin types.

Pros Enriched with natural ingredients

Maintains skin radiance Cons May feel slightly heavy on the skin

Also read: Best sunscreens for face: Top 10 picks for superior UV protection 5. VLCC Anti-Tan Sun Screen Lotion

The VLCC Anti-Tan Sun Screen Lotion offers SPF 30 protection to prevent tanning and sun damage. Its non-greasy and lightweight formula is suitable for all skin types, providing effective UV protection while keeping your skin healthy and glowing.

Pros Prevents tanning

Suitable for all skin types Cons May require frequent reapplication for prolonged sun exposure

6. VLCC Anti-Tan Body Lotion

The VLCC Anti-Tan Body Lotion provides SPF 30 protection to shield your skin from harmful UV rays. Its non-greasy and lightweight formula is suitable for all skin types, while offering effective sun protection and moisturization.

Pros Effective sun protection

Moisturizing formula Cons May not be water-resistant for outdoor activities

Also read: Best sunscreen for women: 10 top rated options to protect your skin from UV rays 7. VLCC Matte Look Sun Screen Creme

The VLCC Matte Look Sun Screen Creme provides SPF 30 protection with a matte finish. Its non-greasy formula is suitable for all skin types, offering effective sun protection without leaving a shiny or oily residue.

Pros Matte finish

Non-greasy formula Cons May not provide enough hydration for dry skin

8. VLCC FairGlow Sun Screen Lotion SPF20

The VLCC FairGlow Sun Screen Lotion offers SPF 20 protection and a fairness boost. Its lightweight and non-greasy formula is suitable for all skin types, providing effective sun protection while enhancing skin radiance.

Pros Fairness boost

Enhances skin radiance Cons May not provide sufficient SPF for intense sun exposure

9. VLCC Radiance Pro SPF Sun Screen

The VLCC Radiance Pro SPF Sun Screen offers SPF 30 protection to maintain skin radiance and prevent premature aging. Its non-greasy and lightweight formula is suitable for all skin types, providing effective sun protection and nourishment.

Pros Maintains skin radiance

Prevents premature aging Cons May feel slightly heavy on the skin

Also read: Best sunscreens in India: Top 10 picks that give you effective sun protection 10. VLCC FairGlow Sun Screen Lotion SPF20

The VLCC FairGlow Sun Screen Lotion provides SPF 20 protection and a fairness boost. Its non-greasy and lightweight formula is suitable for all skin types, offering effective sun protection while enhancing skin radiance.

Pros Fairness boost

Enhances skin radiance Cons May not provide sufficient SPF for intense sun exposure

Best features of top VLCC sunscreens

Product Name SPF Level Water Resistance Nourishing Formula VLCC Tan Sunscreen Creme 30 No Yes VLCC Water Resistant SPF60 Sunscreen 60 Yes Yes VLCC Youth Boost SPF40 Sunscreen 40 No Yes VLCC Radiance Pro Sun Screen 50 No Yes VLCC Anti-Tan Sun Screen Lotion 30 No Yes VLCC Anti-Tan Body Lotion 30 No Yes VLCC Matte Look Sun Screen Creme 30 No Yes VLCC FairGlow Sun Screen Lotion SPF20 20 No Yes VLCC Radiance Pro SPF Sun Screen 30 No Yes VLCC FairGlow Sun Screen Lotion SPF20 20 No Yes

Also read: Best sunscreens protect skin from harmful UV rays, prevent premature aging Best value for money VLCC sunscreen: The VLCC Water Resistant SPF60 Sunscreen offers the best value for money with its high SPF protection, water-resistant formula, and nourishing benefits. It provides long-lasting defense against harmful UV rays, making it a cost-effective choice for sun protection.

Best overall VLCC sunscreen: The VLCC Radiance Pro Sun Screen stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering SPF 50 protection, natural ingredient enrichment, and effective prevention of premature aging. It maintains skin radiance and provides long-lasting nourishment for all skin types.

How to find the perfect VLCC sunscreen: When choosing the perfect VLCC sunscreen, consider your skin type, sun exposure duration, and specific needs. Look for features such as SPF level, nourishing formula, and water resistance to ensure comprehensive protection. Evaluate the pros and cons of each product to find the one that best suits your requirements.

FAQs on VLCC sunscreen What is the average price range of VLCC sunscreen products? The average price range of VLCC sunscreen products is between INR 200 to INR 600, depending on the SPF level and additional benefits. Are VLCC sunscreen products suitable for all skin types? Yes, VLCC sunscreen products are formulated to be suitable for all skin types, including normal, oily, dry, and sensitive skin. Do VLCC sunscreen lotions leave a greasy residue on the skin? No, most VLCC sunscreen lotions have non-greasy formulas that provide effective sun protection without leaving a greasy or oily residue on the skin. Are VLCC sunscreen products water-resistant for outdoor activities? Some VLCC sunscreen products, such as the VLCC Water Resistant SPF60 Sunscreen, offer water-resistant formulas for long-lasting sun protection during outdoor activities.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

