Best perfumes for men under ₹500 in India: 10 top affordable fragrances

When it comes to finding the best perfume for men under ₹500, there are plenty of options to choose from. Whether you're looking for a long-lasting scent for everyday use or a special occasion, we've compiled a list of the top affordable men's fragrances that won't disappoint. From soothing and long-lasting to ultra-sensual and premium, these budget-friendly colognes offer a wide range of scents to suit every preference and style.
1. Wild Stone Ultra Sensual Perfume
Wild Stone Ultra Sensual Perfume offers a long-lasting, masculine fragrance with a blend of spicy and woody notes. This perfume is perfect for everyday use and is sure to leave a lasting impression.
Specifications of Wild Stone Ultra Sensual Perfume
Long-lasting fragrance
Spicy and woody notes
Ideal for everyday use
Pros
Long-lasting scent
Masculine fragrance
Cons
May be too strong for some
2. DJOKR Signature Perfume
DJOKR Signature Perfume offers a premium fragrance with a blend of fresh and vibrant notes. This perfume is perfect for special occasions and provides a lasting, luxurious scent.
Beardo Origin Perfume for Men offers a bold and masculine fragrance with a blend of earthy and spicy notes. This perfume is perfect for those who prefer a strong and captivating scent.
Specifications of Beardo Origin Perfume for Men
Bold and masculine fragrance
Earthy and spicy notes
Ideal for strong and captivating scent lovers
Pros
Strong and captivating scent
Bold and masculine fragrance
Cons
May be too strong for some
8. Set Wet Lasting Impressions Perfume
Set Wet Lasting Impressions Perfume offers a refreshing and long-lasting fragrance with a blend of aqua and citrus notes. This perfume is perfect for everyday use and provides a cool, invigorating scent.
Specifications of Set Wet Lasting Impressions Perfume
Refreshing and long-lasting fragrance
Aqua and citrus notes
Ideal for everyday use
Pros
Cool and invigorating scent
Long-lasting fragrance
Cons
May not be suitable for special occasions
9. Yardley London Gentleman Urbane Perfume
Yardley London Gentleman Urbane Perfume offers a classic and sophisticated fragrance with a blend of citrus and woody notes. This perfume is perfect for those who prefer a timeless and elegant scent.
Specifications of Yardley London Gentleman Urbane Perfume
Classic and sophisticated fragrance
Citrus and woody notes
Ideal for a timeless and elegant scent
Pros
Timeless and elegant scent
Classic and sophisticated fragrance
Cons
May not be suitable for those who prefer bold scents
10. The Man Company Specially Curated Perfume
The Man Company Specially Curated Perfume offers a unique and captivating fragrance with a blend of exotic and spicy notes. This perfume is perfect for those who seek a distinct and alluring scent.
Specifications of The Man Company Specially Curated Perfume
Unique and captivating fragrance
Exotic and spicy notes
Ideal for a distinct and alluring scent
Pros
Distinct and alluring scent
Unique and captivating fragrance
Cons
May not be suitable for everyday use
Comparison Table
Product
Long-lasting
Special Occasions
Everyday Wear
Wild Stone Ultra Sensual Perfume
Yes
Yes
DJOKR Signature Perfume
Yes
Yes
Park Avenue Euphoria Perfume
Yes
Yes
Bella Vita Organic Office Perfume
Yes
Yes
Xtremo Parfum Long Lasting Perfume
Yes
Forever Lasting Everyday Perfume
Yes
Yes
Beardo Origin Perfume for Men
Yes
Set Wet Lasting Impressions Perfume
Yes
Yes
Yardley London Gentleman Urbane Perfume
Yes
The Man Company Specially Curated Perfume
Yes
Best value for money:
The Park Avenue Euphoria Perfume offers the best value for money with its fresh and invigorating fragrance, ideal for everyday wear. It provides a refreshing and long-lasting scent at an affordable price.
Best overall product:
The DJOKR Signature Perfume stands out as the best overall product with its premium fragrance, perfect for special occasions. It offers a luxurious and long-lasting scent that is sure to make a lasting impression.
How to find the perfect best perfume for men under 500:
FAQs on best perfume for men under 500
When choosing a budget-friendly perfume, consider the longevity of the scent, the specific notes and fragrances, and the overall value for money.
Yes, most of these affordable perfumes are designed for everyday wear, providing long-lasting and refreshing scents at budget-friendly prices.
Absolutely, these budget-friendly perfumes offer a wide range of fragrance notes, including floral, citrus, woody, and spicy, catering to different preferences.
While our list includes top-rated budget-friendly perfumes, there are often new releases in the market, so it's worth exploring the latest options for affordable men's fragrances.
