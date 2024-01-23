Best perfumes for men under ₹500 in India: 10 top affordable fragrances

When it comes to finding the best perfume for men under ₹500, there are plenty of options to choose from. Whether you're looking for a long-lasting scent for everyday use or a special occasion, we've compiled a list of the top affordable men's fragrances that won't disappoint. From soothing and long-lasting to ultra-sensual and premium, these budget-friendly colognes offer a wide range of scents to suit every preference and style.

1. Wild Stone Ultra Sensual Perfume Wild Stone Ultra Sensual Perfume offers a long-lasting, masculine fragrance with a blend of spicy and woody notes. This perfume is perfect for everyday use and is sure to leave a lasting impression. Specifications of Wild Stone Ultra Sensual Perfume Long-lasting fragrance

Spicy and woody notes

Ideal for everyday use

Pros Long-lasting scent

Masculine fragrance Cons May be too strong for some

2. DJOKR Signature Perfume DJOKR Signature Perfume offers a premium fragrance with a blend of fresh and vibrant notes. This perfume is perfect for special occasions and provides a lasting, luxurious scent. Specifications of DJOKR Signature Perfume Premium fragrance

Fresh and vibrant notes

Ideal for special occasions

Pros Luxurious scent

Great for special occasions Cons May be too strong for everyday use

Also read: Perfumes: Long-lasting fragrance for men and women 3. Park Avenue Euphoria Perfume Park Avenue Euphoria Perfume offers a fresh and invigorating fragrance with a blend of floral and citrus notes. This perfume is perfect for everyday wear and provides a refreshing, long-lasting scent. Specifications of Park Avenue Euphoria Perfume Fresh and invigorating fragrance

Floral and citrus notes

Ideal for everyday wear

Pros Refreshing scent

Great for everyday wear Cons May not be long-lasting

4. Bella Vita Organic Office Perfume Bella Vita Organic Office Perfume offers a soothing and long-lasting fragrance with a blend of organic and natural notes. This perfume is perfect for office wear and provides a subtle, fresh scent. Specifications of Bella Vita Organic Office Perfume Soothing and long-lasting fragrance

Organic and natural notes

Ideal for office wear

Pros Subtle and fresh scent

Organic and natural ingredients Cons May not be suitable for special occasions

5. Xtremo Parfum Long Lasting Perfume Xtremo Parfum Long Lasting Perfume offers a strong and long-lasting fragrance with a blend of exotic and musky notes. This perfume is perfect for those who prefer a bold and intense scent. Specifications of Xtremo Parfum Long Lasting Perfume Strong and long-lasting fragrance

Exotic and musky notes

Ideal for bold and intense scent lovers

Pros Bold and intense scent

Long-lasting fragrance Cons May be too strong for some

6. Forever Lasting Everyday Perfume Forever Lasting Everyday Perfume offers a subtle and fresh fragrance with a blend of floral and woody notes. This perfume is perfect for everyday wear and provides a delicate, long-lasting scent. Specifications of Forever Lasting Everyday Perfume Subtle and fresh fragrance

Floral and woody notes

Ideal for everyday wear

Pros Delicate and long-lasting scent

Great for everyday wear Cons May not be suitable for special occasions

Also read: Best long lasting perfumes for men: They deserve to be on your radar 7. Beardo Origin Perfume for Men Beardo Origin Perfume for Men offers a bold and masculine fragrance with a blend of earthy and spicy notes. This perfume is perfect for those who prefer a strong and captivating scent. Specifications of Beardo Origin Perfume for Men Bold and masculine fragrance

Earthy and spicy notes

Ideal for strong and captivating scent lovers

Pros Strong and captivating scent

Bold and masculine fragrance Cons May be too strong for some

8. Set Wet Lasting Impressions Perfume Set Wet Lasting Impressions Perfume offers a refreshing and long-lasting fragrance with a blend of aqua and citrus notes. This perfume is perfect for everyday use and provides a cool, invigorating scent. Specifications of Set Wet Lasting Impressions Perfume Refreshing and long-lasting fragrance

Aqua and citrus notes

Ideal for everyday use

Pros Cool and invigorating scent

Long-lasting fragrance Cons May not be suitable for special occasions

9. Yardley London Gentleman Urbane Perfume Yardley London Gentleman Urbane Perfume offers a classic and sophisticated fragrance with a blend of citrus and woody notes. This perfume is perfect for those who prefer a timeless and elegant scent. Specifications of Yardley London Gentleman Urbane Perfume Classic and sophisticated fragrance

Citrus and woody notes

Ideal for a timeless and elegant scent

Pros Timeless and elegant scent

Classic and sophisticated fragrance Cons May not be suitable for those who prefer bold scents

10. The Man Company Specially Curated Perfume The Man Company Specially Curated Perfume offers a unique and captivating fragrance with a blend of exotic and spicy notes. This perfume is perfect for those who seek a distinct and alluring scent. Specifications of The Man Company Specially Curated Perfume Unique and captivating fragrance

Exotic and spicy notes

Ideal for a distinct and alluring scent

Pros Distinct and alluring scent

Unique and captivating fragrance Cons May not be suitable for everyday use

Comparison Table

Product Long-lasting Special Occasions Everyday Wear Wild Stone Ultra Sensual Perfume Yes Yes DJOKR Signature Perfume Yes Yes Park Avenue Euphoria Perfume Yes Yes Bella Vita Organic Office Perfume Yes Yes Xtremo Parfum Long Lasting Perfume Yes Forever Lasting Everyday Perfume Yes Yes Beardo Origin Perfume for Men Yes Set Wet Lasting Impressions Perfume Yes Yes Yardley London Gentleman Urbane Perfume Yes The Man Company Specially Curated Perfume Yes

Best value for money: The Park Avenue Euphoria Perfume offers the best value for money with its fresh and invigorating fragrance, ideal for everyday wear. It provides a refreshing and long-lasting scent at an affordable price.

Best overall product: The DJOKR Signature Perfume stands out as the best overall product with its premium fragrance, perfect for special occasions. It offers a luxurious and long-lasting scent that is sure to make a lasting impression.

FAQs on best perfume for men under 500 What are the key features to consider when choosing a budget-friendly perfume? When choosing a budget-friendly perfume, consider the longevity of the scent, the specific notes and fragrances, and the overall value for money. Are these affordable perfumes suitable for everyday wear? Yes, most of these affordable perfumes are designed for everyday wear, providing long-lasting and refreshing scents at budget-friendly prices. Do these budget-friendly perfumes offer a variety of fragrance notes? Absolutely, these budget-friendly perfumes offer a wide range of fragrance notes, including floral, citrus, woody, and spicy, catering to different preferences. Are there any new releases of budget-friendly perfumes in the year? While our list includes top-rated budget-friendly perfumes, there are often new releases in the market, so it's worth exploring the latest options for affordable men's fragrances.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.