Best earbuds under ₹1500: Amazing listening experience, our top 10 picks

Published on Jan 10, 2024









Summary: Best earbuds under ₹1500: If you are looking for affordable earbuds then check out our list of the best earbuds under 1500. Find the perfect pair for your needs and budget.

When it comes to choosing the best earbuds under 1500, there are plenty of options available in the market. From Airdopes to Noise, Boult to realme, there are several brands offering feature-packed earbuds at an affordable price. In this article, we will compare the top 10 earbuds under 1500 available on Amazon, so you can make an informed decision based on your preferences and requirements.

1. Airdopes 141 The Airdopes 141 offer a comfortable and secure fit, with a long battery life and water resistance. The sound quality is impressive, and the Bluetooth connectivity is reliable. Specifications: Long battery life

Water resistance

Impressive sound quality

Reliable Bluetooth connectivity

Pros Comfortable and secure fit

Long battery life

Water resistance Cons Lack of advanced features

Limited color options

Our Pick boAt Airdopes 141 Bluetooth TWS Earbuds with 42H Playtime,Low Latency Mode for Gaming, ENx Tech, IWP, IPX4 Water Resistance, Smooth Touch Controls(Bold Black) ₹ 4,490 71% off ₹ 1,299 from

Also read: Best home theatres under ₹ 3000 in India: 10 picks for immersive entertainment 2. Noise Wireless Earbuds The Noise Wireless Earbuds offer Instacharge technology, long playtime, and a comfortable design. The sound quality is excellent, and the earbuds come with a sleek charging case. Specifications: Instacharge technology

Long playtime

Excellent sound quality

Sleek charging case

Pros Instacharge technology

Long playtime

Excellent sound quality Cons Limited color options

Charging case may be prone to scratches

Noise Buds VS401 in-Ear Truly Wireless Earbuds with 50H of Playtime, Low Latency(up-to 50ms), Quad Mic with ENC, Instacharge(10 min=200 min),10mm Driver, BT v5.3(Calm Beige) ₹ 3,499 60% off ₹ 1,399 from

3. Boult Audio Wireless Earbuds The Boult Audio Wireless Earbuds offer deep bass, an ergonomic design, and touch controls. The earbuds come with a long battery life and a stylish look. Specifications: Deep bass

Ergonomic design

Touch controls

Long battery life

Pros Deep bass

Ergonomic design

Touch controls Cons Limited color options

May not fit all ear sizes

Boult Audio Z40 True Wireless in Ear Earbuds with 60H Playtime, Zen™ ENC Mic, Low Latency Gaming, Type-C Fast Charging, Made in India, 10mm Rich Bass Drivers, IPX5, Bluetooth 5.3 Ear Buds TWS (White) ₹ 4,999 72% off ₹ 1,399 from

4. realme TechLife Bluetooth Earbuds The realme TechLife Bluetooth Earbuds offer a comfortable fit, impressive sound quality, and wireless playback. The earbuds come with a compact charging case and touch controls. Specifications: Impressive sound quality

Wireless playback

Compact charging case

Touch controls

Pros Comfortable fit

Impressive sound quality

Wireless playback Cons Limited color options

May not fit all ear sizes

realme TechLife Buds T100 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with mic, AI ENC for Calls, Google Fast Pair, 28 Hours Total Playback with Fast Charging and Low Latency Gaming Mode (Black) ₹ 2,999 50% off ₹ 1,499 from

6. Bassbuds Duo Headphones The Bassbuds Duo Headphones offer water resistance, voice assistance, and a comfortable fit. The earbuds come with a sleek design and a reliable Bluetooth connection. Specifications: Water resistance

Voice assistance

Comfortable fit

Reliable Bluetooth connection

Pros Water resistance

Voice assistance

Comfortable fit Cons Limited color options

May not fit all ear sizes

pTron Bassbuds Duo in Ear Earbuds with 32Hrs Total Playtime, Bluetooth 5.1 Wireless Headphones, Stereo Audio, Touch Control TWS, with Mic, Type-C Fast Charging, IPX4 & Voice Assistance (Blue) ₹ 2,599 73% off ₹ 699 from

7. Mivi Wireless Earbuds The Mivi Wireless Earbuds offer multi-device connectivity, long playtime, and a comfortable fit. The earbuds come with a durable design and impressive sound quality. Specifications: Multi-device connectivity

Long playtime

Comfortable fit

Impressive sound quality

Pros Multi-device connectivity

Long playtime

Comfortable fit Cons Limited color options

May not fit all ear sizes

Mivi DuoPods A750 [Just Launched] TWS with Multi-Device Connectivity, 13mm Bass Drivers, 55+ Hrs Playtime, Low Latency, Type C Charing, HD Call Clarity with AI-ENC, Made in India Earbuds - Black ₹ 3,999 65% off ₹ 1,399 from

8. truke Wireless Earbuds The truke Wireless Earbuds offer quad-mic technology, long playtime, and titanium drivers. The earbuds come with a stylish design and a reliable Bluetooth connection. Specifications: Quad-mic technology

Long playtime

Titanium drivers

Reliable Bluetooth connection

Pros Quad-mic technology

Long playtime

Stylish design Cons Limited color options

May not fit all ear sizes

truke Buds S2 Lite True Wireless Made in India Earbuds with MEMS Quad-Mic ENC, 48H Playtime, 10mm Real Titanium Speaker, Gaming Mode, Type-C Fast Charge, AAC Codec, BT 5.1, IPX4 (White) ₹ 2,998 71% off ₹ 865 from

9. Boult Audio Wireless Earbuds The Boult Audio Wireless Earbuds offer long playtime, impressive sound quality, and a comfortable fit. The earbuds come with touch controls and a stylish design. Specifications: Long playtime

Impressive sound quality

Comfortable fit

Stylish design

Pros Long playtime

Impressive sound quality

Comfortable fit Cons Limited color options

May not fit all ear sizes

Boult Audio Z40 Pro with 100H Playtime, Quad Mic ENC, 45ms Low Latency Gaming, Premium Rubber Grip Case, 10mm Bass Drivers, Made in India TWS Bluetooth 5.3 Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds (Dawn) ₹ 5,499 75% off ₹ 1,399 from

Also read: Best home theatres under ₹ 10000: Top 10 options to consider 10. Redmi Buds The Redmi Buds offer active drivers, Bluetooth connectivity, and a comfortable fit. The earbuds come with a compact charging case and touch controls. Specifications: Active drivers

Bluetooth connectivity

Comfortable fit

Compact charging case

Pros Active drivers

Bluetooth connectivity

Comfortable fit Cons Limited color options

May not fit all ear sizes

Redmi Buds 4 Active - Bass Black, 12mm Drivers(Premium Sound Quality), Up to 30 Hours Battery Life, Google Fast Pair, IPX4, Bluetooth 5.3, ENC, Up to 60ms Low Latency Mode, App Support ₹ 2,999 63% off ₹ 1,099 from

Comparison Table

Product Name Long Battery Life Impressive Sound Quality Comfortable Fit Airdopes 141 Yes Yes Yes Noise Wireless Earbuds Yes Yes Yes Boult Audio Wireless Earbuds No Yes Yes realme TechLife Bluetooth Earbuds No Yes Yes Bassbuds Duo Headphones No No Yes Mivi Wireless Earbuds Yes Yes Yes truke Wireless Earbuds Yes No Yes Boult Audio Wireless Earbuds Yes Yes Yes Redmi Buds No No Yes

Best value for money: The Airdopes 141 offer the best value for money with their long battery life, water resistance, and impressive sound quality. These features make them a great choice for anyone looking for affordable and reliable earbuds.

Best overall product: The Mivi Wireless Earbuds stand out as the best overall product in this category, offering multi-device connectivity, long playtime, and impressive sound quality. These earbuds are perfect for users who prioritize versatility and performance.

FAQs on Best earbuds under 1500 Are these earbuds water-resistant? Yes, the Airdopes 141 and Bassbuds Duo Headphones offer water resistance for added durability and convenience. Do these earbuds come with touch controls? Yes, the realme TechLife Bluetooth Earbuds and Boult Audio Wireless Earbuds feature touch controls for easy operation. What is the average battery life of these earbuds? Most of the earbuds listed here offer long battery life, ranging from 12 to 20 hours on a single charge. Are these earbuds suitable for sports and fitness activities? Yes, the Noise Wireless Earbuds and Mivi Wireless Earbuds are designed to stay in place during physical activities, making them ideal for sports and fitness enthusiasts.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.