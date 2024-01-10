Icon
Best earbuds under ₹1500: Amazing listening experience, our top 10 picks

Published on Jan 10, 2024 10:33 IST
dot By: Affiliate Desk
Best earbuds under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1500

Summary:

Best earbuds under 1500: If you are looking for affordable earbuds then check out our list of the best earbuds under 1500. Find the perfect pair for your needs and budget.

Products included in this article

Our Pick item

boAt Airdopes 141 Bluetooth TWS Earbuds with 42H Playtime,Low Latency Mode for Gaming, ENx Tech, IWP, IPX4 Water Resistance, Smooth Touch Controls(Bold Black)

₹4,490 71% off
item

Noise Buds VS401 in-Ear Truly Wireless Earbuds with 50H of Playtime, Low Latency(up-to 50ms), Quad Mic with ENC, Instacharge(10 min=200 min),10mm Driver, BT v5.3(Calm Beige)

₹3,499 60% off
item

Boult Audio Z40 True Wireless in Ear Earbuds with 60H Playtime, Zen™ ENC Mic, Low Latency Gaming, Type-C Fast Charging, Made in India, 10mm Rich Bass Drivers, IPX5, Bluetooth 5.3 Ear Buds TWS (White)

₹4,999 72% off
item

realme TechLife Buds T100 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with mic, AI ENC for Calls, Google Fast Pair, 28 Hours Total Playback with Fast Charging and Low Latency Gaming Mode (Black)

₹2,999 50% off
item

realme TechLife Buds T100 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with mic, AI ENC for Calls, Google Fast Pair, 28 Hours Total Playback with Fast Charging and Low Latency Gaming Mode (Blue)

₹2,999 50% off
item

pTron Bassbuds Duo in Ear Earbuds with 32Hrs Total Playtime, Bluetooth 5.1 Wireless Headphones, Stereo Audio, Touch Control TWS, with Mic, Type-C Fast Charging, IPX4 & Voice Assistance (Blue)

₹2,599 73% off
item

Mivi DuoPods A750 [Just Launched] TWS with Multi-Device Connectivity, 13mm Bass Drivers, 55+ Hrs Playtime, Low Latency, Type C Charing, HD Call Clarity with AI-ENC, Made in India Earbuds - Black

₹3,999 65% off
item

truke Buds S2 Lite True Wireless Made in India Earbuds with MEMS Quad-Mic ENC, 48H Playtime, 10mm Real Titanium Speaker, Gaming Mode, Type-C Fast Charge, AAC Codec, BT 5.1, IPX4 (White)

₹2,998 71% off
item

Boult Audio Z40 Pro with 100H Playtime, Quad Mic ENC, 45ms Low Latency Gaming, Premium Rubber Grip Case, 10mm Bass Drivers, Made in India TWS Bluetooth 5.3 Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds (Dawn)

₹5,499 75% off
item

Redmi Buds 4 Active - Bass Black, 12mm Drivers(Premium Sound Quality), Up to 30 Hours Battery Life, Google Fast Pair, IPX4, Bluetooth 5.3, ENC, Up to 60ms Low Latency Mode, App Support

₹2,999 63% off

When it comes to choosing the best earbuds under 1500, there are plenty of options available in the market. From Airdopes to Noise, Boult to realme, there are several brands offering feature-packed earbuds at an affordable price. In this article, we will compare the top 10 earbuds under 1500 available on Amazon, so you can make an informed decision based on your preferences and requirements.

1. Airdopes 141

The Airdopes 141 offer a comfortable and secure fit, with a long battery life and water resistance. The sound quality is impressive, and the Bluetooth connectivity is reliable.

Specifications:

  • Long battery life
  • Water resistance
  • Impressive sound quality
  • Reliable Bluetooth connectivity

Pros

  • Comfortable and secure fit
  • Long battery life
  • Water resistance

Cons

  • Lack of advanced features
  • Limited color options
Our Pick cellpic

boAt Airdopes 141 Bluetooth TWS Earbuds with 42H Playtime,Low Latency Mode for Gaming, ENx Tech, IWP, IPX4 Water Resistance, Smooth Touch Controls(Bold Black)

₹ 4,490 71% off

Pros

  • Instacharge technology
  • Long playtime
  • Excellent sound quality

Cons

  • Limited color options
  • Charging case may be prone to scratches
cellpic

Noise Buds VS401 in-Ear Truly Wireless Earbuds with 50H of Playtime, Low Latency(up-to 50ms), Quad Mic with ENC, Instacharge(10 min=200 min),10mm Driver, BT v5.3(Calm Beige)

₹ 3,499 60% off

3. Boult Audio Wireless Earbuds

The Boult Audio Wireless Earbuds offer deep bass, an ergonomic design, and touch controls. The earbuds come with a long battery life and a stylish look.

Specifications:

  • Deep bass
  • Ergonomic design
  • Touch controls
  • Long battery life

Pros

  • Deep bass
  • Ergonomic design
  • Touch controls

Cons

  • Limited color options
  • May not fit all ear sizes
cellpic

Boult Audio Z40 True Wireless in Ear Earbuds with 60H Playtime, Zen™ ENC Mic, Low Latency Gaming, Type-C Fast Charging, Made in India, 10mm Rich Bass Drivers, IPX5, Bluetooth 5.3 Ear Buds TWS (White)

₹ 4,999 72% off

4. realme TechLife Bluetooth Earbuds

The realme TechLife Bluetooth Earbuds offer a comfortable fit, impressive sound quality, and wireless playback. The earbuds come with a compact charging case and touch controls.

Specifications:

  • Impressive sound quality
  • Wireless playback
  • Compact charging case
  • Touch controls

Pros

  • Comfortable fit
  • Impressive sound quality
  • Wireless playback

Cons

  • Limited color options
  • May not fit all ear sizes
cellpic

realme TechLife Buds T100 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with mic, AI ENC for Calls, Google Fast Pair, 28 Hours Total Playback with Fast Charging and Low Latency Gaming Mode (Black)

₹ 2,999 50% off

cellpic

realme TechLife Buds T100 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with mic, AI ENC for Calls, Google Fast Pair, 28 Hours Total Playback with Fast Charging and Low Latency Gaming Mode (Blue)

₹ 2,999 50% off

6. Bassbuds Duo Headphones

The Bassbuds Duo Headphones offer water resistance, voice assistance, and a comfortable fit. The earbuds come with a sleek design and a reliable Bluetooth connection.

Specifications:

  • Water resistance
  • Voice assistance
  • Comfortable fit
  • Reliable Bluetooth connection

Pros

  • Water resistance
  • Voice assistance
  • Comfortable fit

Cons

  • Limited color options
  • May not fit all ear sizes
cellpic

pTron Bassbuds Duo in Ear Earbuds with 32Hrs Total Playtime, Bluetooth 5.1 Wireless Headphones, Stereo Audio, Touch Control TWS, with Mic, Type-C Fast Charging, IPX4 & Voice Assistance (Blue)

₹ 2,599 73% off

7. Mivi Wireless Earbuds

The Mivi Wireless Earbuds offer multi-device connectivity, long playtime, and a comfortable fit. The earbuds come with a durable design and impressive sound quality.

Specifications:

  • Multi-device connectivity
  • Long playtime
  • Comfortable fit
  • Impressive sound quality

Pros

  • Multi-device connectivity
  • Long playtime
  • Comfortable fit

Cons

  • Limited color options
  • May not fit all ear sizes
cellpic

Mivi DuoPods A750 [Just Launched] TWS with Multi-Device Connectivity, 13mm Bass Drivers, 55+ Hrs Playtime, Low Latency, Type C Charing, HD Call Clarity with AI-ENC, Made in India Earbuds - Black

₹ 3,999 65% off

8. truke Wireless Earbuds

The truke Wireless Earbuds offer quad-mic technology, long playtime, and titanium drivers. The earbuds come with a stylish design and a reliable Bluetooth connection.

Specifications:

  • Quad-mic technology
  • Long playtime
  • Titanium drivers
  • Reliable Bluetooth connection

Pros

  • Quad-mic technology
  • Long playtime
  • Stylish design

Cons

  • Limited color options
  • May not fit all ear sizes
cellpic

truke Buds S2 Lite True Wireless Made in India Earbuds with MEMS Quad-Mic ENC, 48H Playtime, 10mm Real Titanium Speaker, Gaming Mode, Type-C Fast Charge, AAC Codec, BT 5.1, IPX4 (White)

₹ 2,998 71% off

9. Boult Audio Wireless Earbuds

The Boult Audio Wireless Earbuds offer long playtime, impressive sound quality, and a comfortable fit. The earbuds come with touch controls and a stylish design.

Specifications:

  • Long playtime
  • Impressive sound quality
  • Comfortable fit
  • Stylish design

Pros

  • Long playtime
  • Impressive sound quality
  • Comfortable fit

Cons

  • Limited color options
  • May not fit all ear sizes
cellpic

Boult Audio Z40 Pro with 100H Playtime, Quad Mic ENC, 45ms Low Latency Gaming, Premium Rubber Grip Case, 10mm Bass Drivers, Made in India TWS Bluetooth 5.3 Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds (Dawn)

₹ 5,499 75% off

10. Redmi Buds

The Redmi Buds offer active drivers, Bluetooth connectivity, and a comfortable fit. The earbuds come with a compact charging case and touch controls.

Specifications:

  • Active drivers
  • Bluetooth connectivity
  • Comfortable fit
  • Compact charging case

Pros

  • Active drivers
  • Bluetooth connectivity
  • Comfortable fit

Cons

  • Limited color options
  • May not fit all ear sizes
cellpic

Redmi Buds 4 Active - Bass Black, 12mm Drivers(Premium Sound Quality), Up to 30 Hours Battery Life, Google Fast Pair, IPX4, Bluetooth 5.3, ENC, Up to 60ms Low Latency Mode, App Support

₹ 2,999 63% off

Comparison Table

Product NameLong Battery LifeImpressive Sound QualityComfortable Fit
Airdopes 141YesYesYes
Noise Wireless EarbudsYesYesYes
Boult Audio Wireless EarbudsNoYesYes
realme TechLife Bluetooth EarbudsNoYesYes
Bassbuds Duo HeadphonesNoNoYes
Mivi Wireless EarbudsYesYesYes
truke Wireless EarbudsYesNoYes
Boult Audio Wireless EarbudsYesYesYes
Redmi BudsNoNoYes

Best value for money:

The Airdopes 141 offer the best value for money with their long battery life, water resistance, and impressive sound quality. These features make them a great choice for anyone looking for affordable and reliable earbuds.

Best overall product:

The Mivi Wireless Earbuds stand out as the best overall product in this category, offering multi-device connectivity, long playtime, and impressive sound quality. These earbuds are perfect for users who prioritize versatility and performance.

How to find the perfect earbuds under 1500?

FAQs on Best earbuds under 1500

Yes, the Airdopes 141 and Bassbuds Duo Headphones offer water resistance for added durability and convenience.
Yes, the realme TechLife Bluetooth Earbuds and Boult Audio Wireless Earbuds feature touch controls for easy operation.
Most of the earbuds listed here offer long battery life, ranging from 12 to 20 hours on a single charge.
Yes, the Noise Wireless Earbuds and Mivi Wireless Earbuds are designed to stay in place during physical activities, making them ideal for sports and fitness enthusiasts.
