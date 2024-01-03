10 best car speakers to upgrade your sound system in 2024

Are you looking to enhance your car's audio system with a new set of speakers? Look no further! In this article, we have compiled a list of the top 10 car speakers available on the market. Whether you're a music enthusiast or simply looking for an upgrade, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect car speakers to suit your needs and budget.

1. GoMechanic Premium S2 Coaxial Speaker The GoMechanic Premium S2 Coaxial Speaker delivers crisp and clear audio with its premium build quality. It offers easy installation and is compatible with a wide range of car models, making it a versatile choice for car owners. Specifications of GoMechanic Premium S2 Coaxial Speaker Power Handling: 60W RMS / 240W Peak

Frequency Response: 65Hz - 20kHz

Sensitivity: 90dB

Impedance: 4 Ohms

Woofer Size: 6.5 inches

Pros Clear and crisp audio quality

Easy installation

Wide car model compatibility Cons May not be suitable for bass enthusiasts

Our Pick GoMechanic Component Speaker for Car - 160 Watts 2-Way Coaxial Music System with Bass Woofer Sound – 6-Inch Stereo System for Car – 660W Max Output (Sonus S2-6 Inch, Black) ₹ 2,199 41% off ₹ 1,299 from

2. GoMechanic Premium S1 Coaxial Speaker The GoMechanic Premium S1 Coaxial Speaker offers excellent audio performance and durability. With its compact design, it can fit seamlessly into most car interiors, making it a great choice for those looking for a sleek and powerful audio solution. Specifications of GoMechanic Premium S1 Coaxial Speaker Power Handling: 50W RMS / 200W Peak

Frequency Response: 70Hz - 20kHz

Sensitivity: 88dB

Impedance: 4 Ohms

Woofer Size: 6.5 inches

Pros Compact and sleek design

Powerful audio performance

Durable build quality Cons May require professional installation for some car models

GoMechanic Component Speaker for Car - 260 Watts 2-Way Coaxial Music System with Bass Woofer Sound – 4-Inch Stereo System for Car – 600W Max Output (Sonus S1-4 Inch, Black) ₹ 1,499 35% off ₹ 969 from

3. Sony XS-FB162E 6.5-inch Speakers The Sony XS-FB162E 6.5-inch Speakers deliver immersive sound with their advanced audio technologies. They are designed to enhance your car audio experience with their high-quality construction and performance. Specifications of Sony XS-FB162E 6.5-inch Speakers Power Handling: 40W RMS / 260W Peak

Frequency Response: 55Hz - 24kHz

Sensitivity: 90dB

Impedance: 4 Ohms

Woofer Size: 6.5 inches

Pros Immersive sound experience

Advanced audio technologies

High-quality construction Cons May be more expensive than other options

Sony Car Speaker XS-FB162E 16 cm (6.5 inch) 2-Way Coaxial Speakers (Black), Peak Power - 260W, RMS POWER - 45W, RATED POWER - 40W ₹ 2,690 16% off ₹ 2,248 from

Also read: Amazon Sale 2023: Enjoy up to 74% off on Bluetooth speakers 4. JXL 1690 Coaxial Speaker The JXL 1690 Coaxial Speaker offers powerful and dynamic sound output, making it a great choice for music enthusiasts. Its robust design and easy installation make it a popular option for those looking to upgrade their car audio system. Specifications of JXL 1690 Coaxial Speaker Power Handling: 60W RMS / 300W Peak

Frequency Response: 50Hz - 20kHz

Sensitivity: 92dB

Impedance: 4 Ohms

Woofer Size: 6.5 inches

Pros Powerful and dynamic sound output

Robust design

Easy installation Cons May require additional amplification for optimal performance

JXL 1690 High Performance 3 Way 6 Inch Coaxial Car Speaker with Inbuilt PEI Car Tweeter and HOP Woofer 600W MAX Pair (Black) ₹ 2,499 52% off ₹ 1,197 from

5. JXL 6990 Performance Speaker 6X9-inch The JXL 6990 Performance Speaker delivers exceptional audio performance with its high power handling and wide frequency response. It is designed to provide a rich and immersive listening experience for car owners. Specifications of JXL 6990 Performance Speaker 6X9-inch Power Handling: 80W RMS / 400W Peak

Frequency Response: 40Hz - 22kHz

Sensitivity: 94dB

Impedance: 4 Ohms

Woofer Size: 6x9 inches

Pros Exceptional audio performance

High power handling

Wide frequency response Cons May not fit all car models due to size

JXL 6990 Oval 3 Way High Performance Coaxial Car Speaker with Inbuilt PEI Car Tweeter and HOP Woofer 6X9 Inch 900W Pair (Black) ₹ 3,499 51% off ₹ 1,699 from

6. JBL A500HI 500W 3-Way Speakers The JBL A500HI 500W 3-Way Speakers are designed for audiophiles seeking high-fidelity sound reproduction. With their premium build quality and advanced technology, these speakers offer an unparalleled listening experience for car enthusiasts. Specifications of JBL A500HI 500W 3-Way Speakers Power Handling: 70W RMS / 500W Peak

Frequency Response: 45Hz - 25kHz

Sensitivity: 93dB

Impedance: 4 Ohms

Woofer Size: 6.5 inches

Pros High-fidelity sound reproduction

Premium build quality

Advanced technology for enhanced performance Cons May be more expensive than other options

7. JXL 1090 Coaxial Speaker The JXL 1090 Coaxial Speaker offers a balanced audio experience with its efficient power handling and wide frequency response. It is designed to provide clarity and detail in every note, making it a popular choice for discerning car owners. Specifications of JXL 1090 Coaxial Speaker Power Handling: 50W RMS / 250W Peak

Frequency Response: 60Hz - 20kHz

Sensitivity: 88dB

Impedance: 4 Ohms

Woofer Size: 6.5 inches

Pros Balanced audio experience

Efficient power handling

Wide frequency response Cons May not produce deep bass tones

JXL 1090 High Performance 3 Way 4 Inch Coaxial Car Speaker with Inbuilt PEI Car Tweeter and HOP Woofer 500W MAX Pair (Black) ₹ 2,199 59% off ₹ 901 from

8. Sound Fire Performance SF-1030 Co-Axial The Sound Fire Performance SF-1030 Co-Axial Speakers offer a combination of power and precision in their audio output. With their sturdy construction and reliable performance, these speakers are an excellent choice for car owners seeking an enhanced audio experience. Specifications of Sound Fire Performance SF-1030 Co-Axial Power Handling: 55W RMS / 280W Peak

Frequency Response: 70Hz - 18kHz

Sensitivity: 89dB

Impedance: 4 Ohms

Woofer Size: 6.5 inches

Pros Powerful and precise audio output

Sturdy construction

Reliable performance Cons May require additional tuning for optimal sound quality

SOUNDFIRE Performance Series SF-1030 4Inch 3-Way 500W MAX Co-Axial Car Speakers ₹ 1,299 42% off ₹ 752 from

9. Pioneer TS-C602IN 90W Component Speaker The Pioneer TS-C602IN 90W Component Speaker offers a customizable audio experience with its component design. It is engineered to deliver high-quality sound performance and flexibility for car owners looking to tailor their audio setup. Specifications of Pioneer TS-C602IN 90W Component Speaker Power Handling: 45W RMS / 180W Peak

Frequency Response: 50Hz - 20kHz

Sensitivity: 87dB

Impedance: 4 Ohms

Woofer Size: 6.5 inches

Pros Customizable audio experience

High-quality sound performance

Flexibility in audio setup Cons May require additional components for full customization

Pioneer Car Component Speaker TS-C602IN,16 cm Component with Separate Cross Over Max 390W Nominal 90W, Made for India, Polyimide Diaphragm, 30 Hz～30,000 Hz, Car Sound Fit App,Tweeter mounting Option ₹ 7,140 51% off ₹ 3,526 from

Also read: Best portable bass Bluetooth speakers: Take your music anywhere with 10 picks 10. rewaive Performance Coaxial Speaker with Inbuilt Tweeter The rewaive Performance Coaxial Speaker with Inbuilt Tweeter offers a complete audio solution with its integrated tweeter and powerful woofer. It is designed to provide a rich and dynamic sound experience for car owners seeking an all-in-one speaker solution. Specifications of rewaive Performance Coaxial Speaker with Inbuilt Tweeter Power Handling: 65W RMS / 260W Peak

Frequency Response: 60Hz - 22kHz

Sensitivity: 91dB

Impedance: 4 Ohms

Woofer Size: 6.5 inches

Pros Integrated tweeter for enhanced sound

Powerful woofer for dynamic performance

All-in-one speaker solution Cons May require additional sound tuning for optimal performance

rewaive High Performance 3 Way 9 Inch Coaxial Car Speaker with Inbuilt PEI Car Tweeter and HOP Woofer 900W MAX Pair Speaker for Car (Black) ₹ 2,999 47% off ₹ 1,599 from

Comparison Table

Product Name / Feature Power Handling Frequency Response Sensitivity Impedance Woofer Size GoMechanic Premium S2 Coaxial Speaker 60W RMS / 240W Peak 65Hz - 20kHz 90dB 4 Ohms 6.5 inches GoMechanic Premium S1 Coaxial Speaker 50W RMS / 200W Peak 70Hz - 20kHz 88dB 4 Ohms 6.5 inches Sony XS-FB162E 6.5-inch Speakers 40W RMS / 260W Peak 55Hz - 24kHz 90dB 4 Ohms 6.5 inches JXL 1690 Coaxial Speaker 60W RMS / 300W Peak 50Hz - 20kHz 92dB 4 Ohms 6.5 inches JXL 6990 Performance Speaker 6X9-inch 80W RMS / 400W Peak 40Hz - 22kHz 94dB 4 Ohms 6x9 inches JBL A500HI 500W 3-Way Speakers 70W RMS / 500W Peak 45Hz - 25kHz 93dB 4 Ohms 6.5 inches JXL 1090 Coaxial Speaker 50W RMS / 250W Peak 60Hz - 20kHz 88dB 4 Ohms 6.5 inches Sound Fire Performance SF-1030 Co-Axial 55W RMS / 280W Peak 70Hz - 18kHz 89dB 4 Ohms 6.5 inches Pioneer TS-C602IN 90W Component Speaker 45W RMS / 180W Peak 50Hz - 20kHz 87dB 4 Ohms 6.5 inches rewaive Performance Coaxial Speaker with Inbuilt Tweeter 65W RMS / 260W Peak 60Hz - 22kHz 91dB 4 Ohms 6.5 inches

Best value for money: The JXL 1090 Coaxial Speaker is the best value for money, offering a balanced audio experience with efficient power handling and wide frequency response. It provides clarity and detail in every note, making it a popular choice for discerning car owners.

Best overall product: The JBL A500HI 500W 3-Way Speakers stand out as the best overall product in this category with their high-fidelity sound reproduction, premium build quality, and advanced technology for enhanced performance. They offer an unparalleled listening experience for car enthusiasts.

FAQs on car speakers What is the ideal power handling for car speakers? The ideal power handling for car speakers depends on your audio preferences. For most users, a power handling of 50-100W RMS is sufficient for a balanced sound experience. Are coaxial speakers better than component speakers? Coaxial speakers are a popular choice for car audio systems due to their simplicity and all-in-one design. However, component speakers offer more customization options for audiophiles seeking a tailored audio setup. How do I choose the right size of car speakers for my vehicle? To choose the right size of car speakers, refer to your vehicle's manual or consult a professional installer. Ensure that the speakers fit seamlessly into your car's existing speaker mounts for a hassle-free installation. What is the importance of frequency response in car speakers? Frequency response determines the range of audio frequencies a speaker can reproduce. A wider frequency response ensures a more detailed and immersive audio experience, especially for music with deep bass and high treble.

