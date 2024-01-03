Icon
10 best car speakers to upgrade your sound system in 2024

Published on Jan 03, 2024 15:28 IST
best car speakers

Summary:

10 best car speakers: Discover the top 10 car speakers available in the market today, including their features, pros, and cons, to help you make an informed decision on your next purchase. Read More

Are you looking to enhance your car's audio system with a new set of speakers? Look no further! In this article, we have compiled a list of the top 10 car speakers available on the market. Whether you're a music enthusiast or simply looking for an upgrade, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect car speakers to suit your needs and budget.

1. GoMechanic Premium S2 Coaxial Speaker

The GoMechanic Premium S2 Coaxial Speaker delivers crisp and clear audio with its premium build quality. It offers easy installation and is compatible with a wide range of car models, making it a versatile choice for car owners.

Specifications of GoMechanic Premium S2 Coaxial Speaker

  • Power Handling: 60W RMS / 240W Peak
  • Frequency Response: 65Hz - 20kHz
  • Sensitivity: 90dB
  • Impedance: 4 Ohms
  • Woofer Size: 6.5 inches

Pros

  • Clear and crisp audio quality
  • Easy installation
  • Wide car model compatibility

Cons

  • May not be suitable for bass enthusiasts
Our Pick cellpic

GoMechanic Component Speaker for Car - 160 Watts 2-Way Coaxial Music System with Bass Woofer Sound – 6-Inch Stereo System for Car – 660W Max Output (Sonus S2-6 Inch, Black)

₹ 2,199 41% off

2. GoMechanic Premium S1 Coaxial Speaker

The GoMechanic Premium S1 Coaxial Speaker offers excellent audio performance and durability. With its compact design, it can fit seamlessly into most car interiors, making it a great choice for those looking for a sleek and powerful audio solution.

Specifications of GoMechanic Premium S1 Coaxial Speaker

  • Power Handling: 50W RMS / 200W Peak
  • Frequency Response: 70Hz - 20kHz
  • Sensitivity: 88dB
  • Impedance: 4 Ohms
  • Woofer Size: 6.5 inches

Pros

  • Compact and sleek design
  • Powerful audio performance
  • Durable build quality

Cons

  • May require professional installation for some car models
cellpic

GoMechanic Component Speaker for Car - 260 Watts 2-Way Coaxial Music System with Bass Woofer Sound – 4-Inch Stereo System for Car – 600W Max Output (Sonus S1-4 Inch, Black)

₹ 1,499 35% off

3. Sony XS-FB162E 6.5-inch Speakers

The Sony XS-FB162E 6.5-inch Speakers deliver immersive sound with their advanced audio technologies. They are designed to enhance your car audio experience with their high-quality construction and performance.

Specifications of Sony XS-FB162E 6.5-inch Speakers

  • Power Handling: 40W RMS / 260W Peak
  • Frequency Response: 55Hz - 24kHz
  • Sensitivity: 90dB
  • Impedance: 4 Ohms
  • Woofer Size: 6.5 inches

Pros

  • Immersive sound experience
  • Advanced audio technologies
  • High-quality construction

Cons

  • May be more expensive than other options
cellpic

Sony Car Speaker XS-FB162E 16 cm (6.5 inch) 2-Way Coaxial Speakers (Black), Peak Power - 260W, RMS POWER - 45W, RATED POWER - 40W

₹ 2,690 16% off

4. JXL 1690 Coaxial Speaker

The JXL 1690 Coaxial Speaker offers powerful and dynamic sound output, making it a great choice for music enthusiasts. Its robust design and easy installation make it a popular option for those looking to upgrade their car audio system.

Specifications of JXL 1690 Coaxial Speaker

  • Power Handling: 60W RMS / 300W Peak
  • Frequency Response: 50Hz - 20kHz
  • Sensitivity: 92dB
  • Impedance: 4 Ohms
  • Woofer Size: 6.5 inches

Pros

  • Powerful and dynamic sound output
  • Robust design
  • Easy installation

Cons

  • May require additional amplification for optimal performance
cellpic

JXL 1690 High Performance 3 Way 6 Inch Coaxial Car Speaker with Inbuilt PEI Car Tweeter and HOP Woofer 600W MAX Pair (Black)

₹ 2,499 52% off

5. JXL 6990 Performance Speaker 6X9-inch

The JXL 6990 Performance Speaker delivers exceptional audio performance with its high power handling and wide frequency response. It is designed to provide a rich and immersive listening experience for car owners.

Specifications of JXL 6990 Performance Speaker 6X9-inch

  • Power Handling: 80W RMS / 400W Peak
  • Frequency Response: 40Hz - 22kHz
  • Sensitivity: 94dB
  • Impedance: 4 Ohms
  • Woofer Size: 6x9 inches

Pros

  • Exceptional audio performance
  • High power handling
  • Wide frequency response

Cons

  • May not fit all car models due to size
cellpic

JXL 6990 Oval 3 Way High Performance Coaxial Car Speaker with Inbuilt PEI Car Tweeter and HOP Woofer 6X9 Inch 900W Pair (Black)

₹ 3,499 51% off

6. JBL A500HI 500W 3-Way Speakers

The JBL A500HI 500W 3-Way Speakers are designed for audiophiles seeking high-fidelity sound reproduction. With their premium build quality and advanced technology, these speakers offer an unparalleled listening experience for car enthusiasts.

Specifications of JBL A500HI 500W 3-Way Speakers

  • Power Handling: 70W RMS / 500W Peak
  • Frequency Response: 45Hz - 25kHz
  • Sensitivity: 93dB
  • Impedance: 4 Ohms
  • Woofer Size: 6.5 inches

Pros

  • High-fidelity sound reproduction
  • Premium build quality
  • Advanced technology for enhanced performance

Cons

  • May be more expensive than other options

7. JXL 1090 Coaxial Speaker

The JXL 1090 Coaxial Speaker offers a balanced audio experience with its efficient power handling and wide frequency response. It is designed to provide clarity and detail in every note, making it a popular choice for discerning car owners.

Specifications of JXL 1090 Coaxial Speaker

  • Power Handling: 50W RMS / 250W Peak
  • Frequency Response: 60Hz - 20kHz
  • Sensitivity: 88dB
  • Impedance: 4 Ohms
  • Woofer Size: 6.5 inches

Pros

  • Balanced audio experience
  • Efficient power handling
  • Wide frequency response

Cons

  • May not produce deep bass tones
cellpic

JXL 1090 High Performance 3 Way 4 Inch Coaxial Car Speaker with Inbuilt PEI Car Tweeter and HOP Woofer 500W MAX Pair (Black)

₹ 2,199 59% off

8. Sound Fire Performance SF-1030 Co-Axial

The Sound Fire Performance SF-1030 Co-Axial Speakers offer a combination of power and precision in their audio output. With their sturdy construction and reliable performance, these speakers are an excellent choice for car owners seeking an enhanced audio experience.

Specifications of Sound Fire Performance SF-1030 Co-Axial

  • Power Handling: 55W RMS / 280W Peak
  • Frequency Response: 70Hz - 18kHz
  • Sensitivity: 89dB
  • Impedance: 4 Ohms
  • Woofer Size: 6.5 inches

Pros

  • Powerful and precise audio output
  • Sturdy construction
  • Reliable performance

Cons

  • May require additional tuning for optimal sound quality
cellpic

SOUNDFIRE Performance Series SF-1030 4Inch 3-Way 500W MAX Co-Axial Car Speakers

₹ 1,299 42% off

9. Pioneer TS-C602IN 90W Component Speaker

The Pioneer TS-C602IN 90W Component Speaker offers a customizable audio experience with its component design. It is engineered to deliver high-quality sound performance and flexibility for car owners looking to tailor their audio setup.

Specifications of Pioneer TS-C602IN 90W Component Speaker

  • Power Handling: 45W RMS / 180W Peak
  • Frequency Response: 50Hz - 20kHz
  • Sensitivity: 87dB
  • Impedance: 4 Ohms
  • Woofer Size: 6.5 inches

Pros

  • Customizable audio experience
  • High-quality sound performance
  • Flexibility in audio setup

Cons

  • May require additional components for full customization
cellpic

Pioneer Car Component Speaker TS-C602IN,16 cm Component with Separate Cross Over Max 390W Nominal 90W, Made for India, Polyimide Diaphragm, 30 Hz～30,000 Hz, Car Sound Fit App,Tweeter mounting Option

₹ 7,140 51% off

10. rewaive Performance Coaxial Speaker with Inbuilt Tweeter

The rewaive Performance Coaxial Speaker with Inbuilt Tweeter offers a complete audio solution with its integrated tweeter and powerful woofer. It is designed to provide a rich and dynamic sound experience for car owners seeking an all-in-one speaker solution.

Specifications of rewaive Performance Coaxial Speaker with Inbuilt Tweeter

  • Power Handling: 65W RMS / 260W Peak
  • Frequency Response: 60Hz - 22kHz
  • Sensitivity: 91dB
  • Impedance: 4 Ohms
  • Woofer Size: 6.5 inches

Pros

  • Integrated tweeter for enhanced sound
  • Powerful woofer for dynamic performance
  • All-in-one speaker solution

Cons

  • May require additional sound tuning for optimal performance
cellpic

rewaive High Performance 3 Way 9 Inch Coaxial Car Speaker with Inbuilt PEI Car Tweeter and HOP Woofer 900W MAX Pair Speaker for Car (Black)

₹ 2,999 47% off

Comparison Table

Product Name / FeaturePower HandlingFrequency ResponseSensitivityImpedanceWoofer Size
GoMechanic Premium S2 Coaxial Speaker60W RMS / 240W Peak65Hz - 20kHz90dB4 Ohms6.5 inches
GoMechanic Premium S1 Coaxial Speaker50W RMS / 200W Peak70Hz - 20kHz88dB4 Ohms6.5 inches
Sony XS-FB162E 6.5-inch Speakers40W RMS / 260W Peak55Hz - 24kHz90dB4 Ohms6.5 inches
JXL 1690 Coaxial Speaker60W RMS / 300W Peak50Hz - 20kHz92dB4 Ohms6.5 inches
JXL 6990 Performance Speaker 6X9-inch80W RMS / 400W Peak40Hz - 22kHz94dB4 Ohms6x9 inches
JBL A500HI 500W 3-Way Speakers70W RMS / 500W Peak45Hz - 25kHz93dB4 Ohms6.5 inches
JXL 1090 Coaxial Speaker50W RMS / 250W Peak60Hz - 20kHz88dB4 Ohms6.5 inches
Sound Fire Performance SF-1030 Co-Axial55W RMS / 280W Peak70Hz - 18kHz89dB4 Ohms6.5 inches
Pioneer TS-C602IN 90W Component Speaker45W RMS / 180W Peak50Hz - 20kHz87dB4 Ohms6.5 inches
rewaive Performance Coaxial Speaker with Inbuilt Tweeter65W RMS / 260W Peak60Hz - 22kHz91dB4 Ohms6.5 inches

Best value for money:

The JXL 1090 Coaxial Speaker is the best value for money, offering a balanced audio experience with efficient power handling and wide frequency response. It provides clarity and detail in every note, making it a popular choice for discerning car owners.

Best overall product:

The JBL A500HI 500W 3-Way Speakers stand out as the best overall product in this category with their high-fidelity sound reproduction, premium build quality, and advanced technology for enhanced performance. They offer an unparalleled listening experience for car enthusiasts.

How to find the perfect car speakers:

FAQs on car speakers

The ideal power handling for car speakers depends on your audio preferences. For most users, a power handling of 50-100W RMS is sufficient for a balanced sound experience.
Coaxial speakers are a popular choice for car audio systems due to their simplicity and all-in-one design. However, component speakers offer more customization options for audiophiles seeking a tailored audio setup.
To choose the right size of car speakers, refer to your vehicle's manual or consult a professional installer. Ensure that the speakers fit seamlessly into your car's existing speaker mounts for a hassle-free installation.
Frequency response determines the range of audio frequencies a speaker can reproduce. A wider frequency response ensures a more detailed and immersive audio experience, especially for music with deep bass and high treble.
